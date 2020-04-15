Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Costco Wholesale Corporation    COST

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

(COST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Costco Wholesale : , P&G, J&J among few to hike dividend during coronavirus crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 06:44pm EDT
The logo for Procter & Gamble Co. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Warehouse operator Costco Wholesale Corp on Wednesday raised its quarterly dividend by about 8%, joining a small but growing list of companies to do so at a time when most of corporate America is suspending shareholders returns in order to shore up liquidity as the coronavirus crisis deepens.

Healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson and consumer goods company Procter & Gamble also raised their quarterly dividends by about 6% each on Tuesday.

Demand for consumer and healthcare products, groceries and other essential items has risen dramatically as people stockpile to tide over the lockdowns imposed to curb the COVID-19 padnemic, caused by the new coronavirus.

Here are some more companies that have announced higher dividends this month:

Company Name RIC New Old % Date of Market Cap Link

Dividend Dividend increase change (in billions)

Johnson & Johnson $1.01 $0.95 6.32% April 14 $389.28

Procter & Gamble Co $0.7907 $0.7459 6.01% April 14 $299.35

Costco Wholesale Corp $0.70 $0.65 7.69% April 15 $138.70

First Republic Bank $0.20 $0.19 5.26% April 14 $16.19

Bank Ozk $0.27 $0.26 3.85% April 01 $2.32

H.B. Fuller Co <FUL.N $0.1625 $0.16 1.56% April 02 $1.53

Lindsay Corp $0.32 $0.31 3.23% April 06 $0.99

* Market cap according to Refinitiv Eikon data as of trading close on April 15

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATI
06:44pCOSTCO WHOLESALE : P&G, J&J among few to hike dividend during coronavirus crisis
RE
05:15pCOSTCO WHOLESALE : bucks dividend suspension trend with near 8% raise
RE
05:07pCOSTCO WHOLESALE : Boosts Quarterly Dividend By About 8%
DJ
04:20pCOSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Divid..
AQ
03:10pCOSTCO WHOLESALE : worker tracks down customer to return $194
AQ
04/14Strength of U.S. consumer staples stocks shows cracks as market recovers
RE
04/09Disney, Six Flags and Big Lots rise; Costco falls
AQ
04/09GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Starbucks' earnings to tumble, Credit Suisse and UBS hal..
04/09COSTCO WHOLESALE : set to open new store in China's Suzhou city
RE
04/08COSTCO WHOLESALE : March same-store sales jump as coronavirus triggers surge in ..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 164 B
EBIT 2020 5 286 M
Net income 2020 3 891 M
Finance 2020 698 M
Yield 2020 0,84%
P/E ratio 2020 35,1x
P/E ratio 2021 32,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,83x
EV / Sales2021 0,76x
Capitalization 137 B
Chart COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Costco Wholesale Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 320,78  $
Last Close Price 310,27  $
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter Craig Jelinek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hamilton Evans James Chairman
James Patrick Murphy Chief Operating Officer-International & EVP
Richard A. Galanti CFO, Director & Executive Vice President
Paul G. Moulton Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION6.88%138 718
TARGET CORPORATION-15.47%54 294
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION14.16%44 787
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.56%41 291
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-22.30%11 649
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION0.57%11 402
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group