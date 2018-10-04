Costco Wholesale : Profit Tops $1 Billion as Retailer Lifts Sales

By Micah Maidenberg



Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) earned a profit of $1.04 billion, or $2.36 a share, during its latest quarter, as the retailer capitalized on a strengthening economy that sent shoppers out to its stores. Profits were up almost 14% from a year earlier.

Analysts expected Costco to earn $2.36 a share for the quarter ending September 2, according to FactSet.

Total revenue at the company rose 5% to $44.4 billion, Costco said, surpassing the $44.2 billion expected by analysts. The retailer booked net sales at its 762 warehouse stores of $43.4 billion for the period, while membership fees totaled $997 million.

Comparable sales growth for the quarter was 9.5%. Analysts expected a 9.1% gain on that measure.

