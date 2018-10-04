Log in
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
224.51 USD   -3.73%
Costco Wholesale : Profit Tops $1 Billion as Retailer Lifts Sales

10/04/2018 | 10:39pm CEST

By Micah Maidenberg

Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) earned a profit of $1.04 billion, or $2.36 a share, during its latest quarter, as the retailer capitalized on a strengthening economy that sent shoppers out to its stores. Profits were up almost 14% from a year earlier.

Analysts expected Costco to earn $2.36 a share for the quarter ending September 2, according to FactSet.

Total revenue at the company rose 5% to $44.4 billion, Costco said, surpassing the $44.2 billion expected by analysts. The retailer booked net sales at its 762 warehouse stores of $43.4 billion for the period, while membership fees totaled $997 million.

Comparable sales growth for the quarter was 9.5%. Analysts expected a 9.1% gain on that measure.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 141 B
EBIT 2018 4 523 M
Net income 2018 3 135 M
Debt 2018 1 422 M
Yield 2018 0,89%
P/E ratio 2018 32,77
P/E ratio 2019 30,14
EV / Sales 2018 0,73x
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
Capitalization 102 B
Costco Wholesale Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 238 $
Spread / Average Target 2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter Craig Jelinek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hamilton Evans James Chairman
Roger A. Campbell Senior Vice President-International Operations
Richard A. Galanti CFO, Director & Executive Vice President
Paul G. Moulton Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION25.30%102 268
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V15.17%50 736
TARGET CORPORATION31.75%45 250
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION12.81%27 860
BURLINGTON STORES INC25.86%10 460
DOLLARAMA INC-23.97%10 097
