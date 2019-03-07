Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Costco Wholesale Corporation    COST

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

(COST)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Costco Wholesale : Raises Minimum Wage to $15 an Hour -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 06:35pm EST

By Sarah Nassauer and Micah Maidenberg

Costco Wholesale Corp. said it has raised starting wages for store workers to $15 an hour, as a tight U.S. labor market continues to drive fierce competition for hourly staffers.

Executives at the Issaquah, Wash.,-based retailer, which has around 245,000 workers, said Thursday the company raised its minimum hourly wage for U.S. and Canadian staff from $14 this week. It is the second such increase in less than a year at the company, which raised its hourly minimum from $13 last June.

Costco will also increase pay for supervisors and has started offering paid parental leave for hourly employees, said chief financial officer Richard Galanti on a conference call to discuss quarterly earnings Thursday.

Several large employers have been raising pay to lure or keep hourly and part-time workers in a hot job market where unemployment recently touched its lowest level in decades.

Last year, Amazon.com Inc. raised its minimum U.S. wage to $15 an hour. Target Corp., which pays store workers at least $12 an hour currently, has promised to pay $15 starting next year. Walmart Inc., the biggest private U.S. employer with about 1.5 million workers, raised its starting wage to $11 last year.

Costco reported total revenue of $35.39 billion in the quarter that ended Feb. 17, compared with $32.99 billion the year earlier.

Same-store sales, or those generated at Costco warehouses and e-commerce sites operating for more than a year, rose 5.4%, boosted by 4.9% more traffic to stores and websites. Sales of fresh food and everyday household items were strong during the quarter, said Mr. Galanti. Online sales rose 20.2%, he said.

The company reported a profit of $889 million, or $2.01 a share, compared with $701 million, or $1.59 a share, the year prior. Analysts had forecast $1.69 a share, according to FactSet.

Costco shares rose 5% in after-hours trading. The stock is up 6.4% so far this year.

Write to Sarah Nassauer at sarah.nassauer@wsj.com and Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATI
06:35pCOSTCO WHOLESALE : Raises Minimum Wage to $15 an Hour -- Update
DJ
05:20pCOSTCO WHOLESALE : Beats Profit Expectations In Latest Quarter
DJ
05:11pCOSTCO WHOLESALE CORP /NEW : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
04:16pCostco Wholesale Corporation Reports Second Quarter and Year-To-Date Operatin..
GL
07:57aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Toyota, Huawei, Amazon, Facebook...
03/04COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : half-yearly earnings release
03/01Amazon plans new grocery-store business - WSJ
RE
03/01Kroger Shares Declining Friday as WSJ Reports on Amazon Grocery Plan
DJ
02/11COSTCO WHOLESALE : Grab the Surface Pro 6, keyboard and pen included, for $800 a..
AQ
02/07COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 153 B
EBIT 2019 4 738 M
Net income 2019 3 421 M
Finance 2019 1 402 M
Yield 2019 1,06%
P/E ratio 2019 28,20
P/E ratio 2020 26,19
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
Capitalization 96 569 M
Chart COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Costco Wholesale Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 234 $
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter Craig Jelinek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hamilton Evans James Chairman
James Patrick Murphy Chief Operating Officer-International & EVP
Richard A. Galanti CFO, Director & Executive Vice President
Paul G. Moulton Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION7.62%96 569
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V0.54%45 360
TARGET CORPORATION14.99%40 129
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION10.35%31 354
BURLINGTON STORES INC2.77%11 269
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORP.3.90%9 614
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.