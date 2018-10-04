Log in
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION (COST)
Costco Wholesale : Reports Internal Control Issue, Sending Shares Lower

10/04/2018 | 11:27pm CEST

By Micah Maidenberg

Costco Wholesale Corp. is assessing its internal control over its financial reporting, a warning that sent shares in the retailer lower in after-hours trading.

The company said in a statement Thursday it expects to report a material weakness over its internal controls, relating to its information technology systems. Costco added that its assessment is focusing on "areas of user access and program change-management over certain information technology systems that support the Company's financial reporting processes."

As of Thursday, Costco said it had not identified any misstatements in its financial reporting. It added that it still plans to file its annual financial report with the Securities and Exchange Commission in a timely fashion.

Shares in the retailer fell close to 3% in post-market trading on the news. Earlier in the day, the shares were down 0.7%, closing at $231.68.

Costco is working to fix the material weakness, it added. The company expects that process to be complete by the end of its next fiscal year.

For the quarter ending September 2, Costco earned a profit of $1.04 billion, or $2.36 a share, as the retailer capitalized on a strengthening economy. Profits were up almost 14% from a year earlier. Analysts expected Costco to earn $2.36 a share for the quarter, according to FactSet.

Total revenue at the company rose 5% to $44.4 billion, Costco said, surpassing the $44.2 billion expected by analysts. The retailer booked net sales at its 762 warehouse stores of $43.4 billion for the period, while membership fees totaled $997 million.

Comparable sales growth for the quarter was 9.5%. Analysts expected a 9.1% gain on that measure.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 141 B
EBIT 2018 4 523 M
Net income 2018 3 135 M
Debt 2018 1 422 M
Yield 2018 0,89%
P/E ratio 2018 32,77
P/E ratio 2019 30,14
EV / Sales 2018 0,73x
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
Capitalization 102 B
Chart COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Costco Wholesale Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 238 $
Spread / Average Target 2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter Craig Jelinek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hamilton Evans James Chairman
Roger A. Campbell Senior Vice President-International Operations
Richard A. Galanti CFO, Director & Executive Vice President
Paul G. Moulton Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION25.30%102 268
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V15.17%50 736
TARGET CORPORATION31.75%45 250
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION12.81%27 860
BURLINGTON STORES INC25.86%10 460
DOLLARAMA INC-23.97%10 097
