Costco Wholesale : Reports Internal Control Issue, Sending Shares Lower -- 2nd Update

10/05/2018 | 02:11am CEST

By Sarah Nassauer and Micah Maidenberg

Costco Wholesale Corp. posted strong sales growth in its most recent quarter, placing the warehouse chain on the side of retailers including Walmart Inc. and Target Corp. benefiting from robust consumer spending.

Comparable-sales growth for Costco's fourth quarter was 9.5%, boosted by more shoppers coming to stores. In-store traffic -- which Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said on a conference call is "as strong as it's ever been" -- rose 4.9% in the quarter. Profit rose 14% from a year earlier to $1.04 billion, or $2.36 a share, in line with estimates from analysts polled by FactSet.

The company also said Thursday it found a material weakness related to internal controls around financial reporting, but had yet to find any misstatement of financial results related to the breach. Employees within the company's information-technology department and outside contractors might have had access to its financial-control system when "some shouldn't have," Mr. Galanti said.

The company and outside auditors have "found no issues whatsoever," to date with its financial fillings, Mr. Galanti said. "It should have been fixed, but it was internal to us, not external," he said.

Costco plans to file its 10-K annual report with the Securities and Exchange Commission in a timely fashion. The report is due 60 days after its fiscal year-end, which was Sept. 2.

Shares in the retailer fell 2% in post-market trading. Costco shares closed Thursday down 0.7% at $231.68.

Costco said its online sales growth slowed near the end of its fiscal year, growing 26% during the fourth quarter, down from 36% in the previous quarter. Other retailers including Walmart, Target and Kroger Co. have spent heavily to boost e-commerce sales and attract talent in recent years, in part, through acquisitions.

"We don't need to buy a company and we're finding out that there's lots of opportunities for us," to grow sales, Mr. Galanti said on the conference call.

Costco is exploring both short-term and long-term plans to deal with cost increases related to tariffs on goods imported from China, Mr. Galanti said. The retailer is accelerating some imports to get ahead of tariffs and working with suppliers to absorb some of the cost increase, he said.

The recent tariffs have also made some products cheaper, offsetting costs, including pork, nuts and soybeans, he said.

"You're going to lose some and win some," Mr. Galanti said. "It's probably a small net negative."

Mr. Galanti also told analysts that he expects "more pressure" on wages at the company, which boosted entry-level hourly pay by $1 to $14 earlier this year. But, after Amazon.com Inc.'s decision to raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour, Costco is comfortable with how the warehouse chain pays workers, he said. Average hourly wage is about $22, he said.

That wage "dwarfs any other [retailer] or retail-type entity out there on a big scale."

Write to Sarah Nassauer at sarah.nassauer@wsj.com and Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

