Costco Wholesale : Shares Rise as Sales Jump in June

By Kimberly Chin

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. rose 1% after hours Wednesday to around $318 after the company posted an increase in sales from the year-earlier period.

The company, which got a boost from consumers stockpiling items during government-mandated lockdown measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic, said sales rose roughly 12% in June to $16.18 billion compared with last year. E-commerce sales climbed roughly 86%.

Comparable sales, which factors stores or digital operations open for at least 12 months, rose 14% from the year-ago period.

