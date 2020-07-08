Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Costco Wholesale Corporation    COST

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

(COST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Costco Wholesale : Shares Rise as Sales Jump in June

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 04:57pm EDT

By Kimberly Chin

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. rose 1% after hours Wednesday to around $318 after the company posted an increase in sales from the year-earlier period.

The company, which got a boost from consumers stockpiling items during government-mandated lockdown measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic, said sales rose roughly 12% in June to $16.18 billion compared with last year. E-commerce sales climbed roughly 86%.

Comparable sales, which factors stores or digital operations open for at least 12 months, rose 14% from the year-ago period.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATI
04:57pCOSTCO WHOLESALE : Shares Rise as Sales Jump in June
DJ
04:16pCostco Wholesale Corporation Reports June Sales Results
GL
07/02WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Clouds may be parting for dividend investors
RE
07/01EXCLUSIVE : Sears exploring sale of home improvement business
RE
07/01Costco auto program announces audi employee pricing
GL
06/17Target to Raise Minimum Wage to $15 an Hour as Coronavirus Accelerates Plans
DJ
06/16U.S. May Retail Sales Up 17.7% -- 2nd Update
DJ
06/10RULING : LA officer used unreasonable force in Costco killing
AQ
06/05COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : Report
CO
06/04American Airlines, eBay rise; Smartsheet, Cloudera fall
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 163 B - -
Net income 2020 3 792 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 403 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,9x
Yield 2020 0,84%
Capitalization 140 B 140 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 201 500
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Costco Wholesale Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 325,85 $
Last Close Price 316,23 $
Spread / Highest target 13,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter Craig Jelinek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hamilton Evans James Chairman
James Patrick Murphy Chief Operating Officer-International & EVP
Richard A. Galanti CFO, Director & Executive Vice President
Paul G. Moulton Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION7.59%139 623
TARGET CORPORATION-7.92%59 032
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION20.41%47 278
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.07%43 176
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION33.74%14 185
VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LIMITED45.73%13 885
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group