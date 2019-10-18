Costco Wholesale : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
10/18/2019 | 07:16pm EDT
SEC Form 4
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue.
See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB APPROVAL
Washington, D.C. 20549
OMB Number:
3235-0287
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Estimated average burden
hours per response:
0.5
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
DECKER SUSAN L
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
999 LAKE DRIVE
(Street)
ISSAQUAH
WA
98027
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
2. Issuer Name
and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP /NEW [
(Check all applicable)
COST
]
X
Director
10% Owner
Officer (give title
Other (specify
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
below)
below)
10/17/2019
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable
Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting
Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction
2A. Deemed
3.
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
5. Amount of
6. Ownership
7. Nature
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Securities
Form: Direct
of Indirect
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
Beneficially
(D) or Indirect
Beneficial
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Owned Following
(I) (Instr. 4)
Ownership
Reported
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
Code
V
Amount
Price
Transaction(s)
(D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Common Stock
10/17/2019
S
1,008
D
$302.5
40,462
D
Common Stock
10/18/2019
S
1,228
D
$303.05
39,234
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of
2.
3. Transaction
3A. Deemed
4.
5. Number
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and
8. Price
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Derivative
Conversion
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
of
Expiration Date
Amount of
of
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
Security
or Exercise
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
Derivative
(Month/Day/Year)
Securities
Derivative
Securities
Form:
Beneficial
(Instr. 3)
Price of
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Securities
Underlying
Security
Beneficially
Direct (D)
Ownership
Derivative
Acquired
Derivative
(Instr. 5)
Owned
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
Security
(A) or
Security (Instr. 3
Following
(I) (Instr. 4)
Disposed
and 4)
Reported
of (D)
Transaction(s)
(Instr. 3, 4
(Instr. 4)
and 5)
Amount
or
Number
Date
Expiration
of
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Title
Shares
Explanation of Responses:
Remarks:
Deanna K. Nakashima,
10/18/2019
attorney-in-fact
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,
see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Disclaimer
Costco Wholesale Corporation published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 23:15:01 UTC
Latest news on COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATI
Sales 2020
164 B
EBIT 2020
5 226 M
Net income 2020
3 766 M
Finance 2020
3 485 M
Yield 2020
0,87%
P/E ratio 2020
35,2x
P/E ratio 2021
32,7x
EV / Sales2020
0,79x
EV / Sales2021
0,74x
Capitalization
133 B
Chart COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATI
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
29
Average target price
300,72 $
Last Close Price
302,86 $
Spread / Highest target
10,6%
Spread / Average Target
-0,71%
Spread / Lowest Target
-27,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.