Costco Wholesale : bucks dividend suspension trend with near 8% raise

Unlike the rest of corporate America, which has been hammered by the coronavirus crisis, grocery retailers and some packaged-food companies have seen sales surge in recent weeks, as consumers stockpile household essentials to weather strict lockdowns across the United States.

Costco, which last week reported a 9.6% jump in March comparable sales, joins Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson which also raised their dividends earlier this week.

Costco's dividend is payable on May 15.

