COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

(COST)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Costco Wholesale : bucks dividend suspension trend with near 8% raise

04/15/2020 | 05:15pm EDT
Customers queue to enter a Costco Wholesalers in Chingford, Britain

Costco Wholesale Corp said on Wednesday it would raise its quarterly dividend by 7.7% to 70 cents per share, at a time when several major companies have suspended cash returns to shareholders to shore up liquidity.

Unlike the rest of corporate America, which has been hammered by the coronavirus crisis, grocery retailers and some packaged-food companies have seen sales surge in recent weeks, as consumers stockpile household essentials to weather strict lockdowns across the United States.

Costco, which last week reported a 9.6% jump in March comparable sales, joins Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson which also raised their dividends earlier this week.

Costco's dividend is payable on May 15.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 164 B
EBIT 2020 5 286 M
Net income 2020 3 891 M
Finance 2020 698 M
Yield 2020 0,83%
P/E ratio 2020 35,5x
P/E ratio 2021 33,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,84x
EV / Sales2021 0,77x
Capitalization 139 B
Chart COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Costco Wholesale Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 320,78  $
Last Close Price 314,14  $
Spread / Highest target 14,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter Craig Jelinek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hamilton Evans James Chairman
James Patrick Murphy Chief Operating Officer-International & EVP
Richard A. Galanti CFO, Director & Executive Vice President
Paul G. Moulton Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION6.88%138 718
TARGET CORPORATION-15.47%54 294
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION14.16%44 787
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.56%41 291
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-22.30%11 649
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION0.57%11 402
