DEADLINE MONDAY ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Costco Wholesale Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The
Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm,
announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of
Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: COST)
for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or
misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to
investors. Costco failed to maintain appropriate internal controls over
financial reporting. The Company admitted on October 4, 2018, that “in
its upcoming fiscal 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, it expects to
report a material weakness in internal control. The weakness relates to
general information technology controls in the areas of user access and
program change-management over certain information technology systems
that support the Company’s financial reporting processes. The access
issues relate to the extent of privileges afforded users authorized to
access company systems.” Based on these facts, the Company’s public
statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class
period. When the market learned the truth about Costco, investors
suffered damages.
The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until
certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you
choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.
