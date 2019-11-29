Log in
Quotes from shoppers as they scour for the best deals on Black Friday

0
11/29/2019 | 01:34pm EST

Shoppers headed out to stores across the United States in a quest to score the best Black Friday discounts on everything from handbags to 4K TVs, with early promotions marking the start of a condensed holiday shopping season.

The following are quotes from shoppers and store managers in the midst of America's biggest shopping day:

DICK DOYLE, 76, RETIRED, SHOPPING AT MODELL'S SPORTING GOODS IN VIRGINIA:

"I will come to the mall, look at prices and go back and check them online. Prices and discounts online are competitive to what's available in stores."

MARIAH BERRY, 22, UNIQLO TRAINEE SUPERVISOR, CHICAGO

"We tend to have more deals in-store, so people come in rather than go online ... The only problem today is we didn't expect how slow it would be. It's the same with Macy's and all the others, but that's been surprising."

ANTHONY WRIGHT JR, 26, ENGINEERING PHD STUDENT, SHOPPING AT BEST BUY IN CHICAGO:

"We literally drove by at 2 o'clock after looking at YouTube videos of people sleeping outside. There weren't really a lot of people so we went back home and came back around six."

EVAN HOUSER, 22, ELECTRONICS SALESMAN AT TARGET IN DOWNTOWN CHICAGO:

"It's slow now because we had a big, big rush last night - we had a line around the block from like 4:30."

SERGE MENENG, 48, ENGINEER, SHOPPING AT COSTCO IN VIRGINIA:

"I came in to Costco this morning, hoping to get a good deal on a Canon camera I have been wanting to buy and I checked the price online versus in-store and it was better here."

MONYETTA MONK, 30, WORKS IN EMERGENCY AT A HOSPITAL, SHOPPING AT TARGET IN VIRGINIA:

"We are doing some Christmas shopping and for some birthdays between now and the end of the year. We came out this morning for a popular LOL toy and were able to save $30. Target is very competitive when it comes toys."

(Reporting by Melissa Fares, Andrew Kelly and Shannon Stapleton in New York, Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles, Richa Naidu in Chicago and Nandita Bose in Washington; Additional reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel)

