Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Costco Wholesale Corporation    COST

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

(COST)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 10/11 05:05:10 pm
299.6750 USD   +0.85%
10:34aUber to buy Chile's Cornershop in bid to deliver your groceries
RE
02:48aWALMART : U.S. Chief to Leave Retailer
DJ
10/09COSTCO WHOLESALE : September Sales Climb 5.6%
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Uber to buy Chile's Cornershop in bid to deliver your groceries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 10:34am EDT
Taxi drivers hold a protest against taxi-hailing apps such as Uber, Cabify and Didi, in Mexico City

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Uber said on Friday it would buy a majority stake in online grocery provider Cornershop as the ride-hailing giant moves to expand its fast-growing delivery service into the grocery store market.

Santiago-based Cornershop operates in Mexico, Chile, Canada and Peru, but Chief Executive Oskar Hjertonsson said the deal would allow it to deliver groceries "in many more countries around the world."

He retweeted the news of the deal as it broke, adding: "This will be fun!"

The app provides delivery of "groceries to your front door in one hour" from retailers including Costco Wholesale Corp, Walmart Inc and Mexico's Chedraui. It charges retail chains and customers a commission for its services.

“Whether it’s getting a ride, ordering food from your favorite restaurant, or soon, getting groceries delivered, we want Uber to be the operating system for your everyday life,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement.

No valuation was disclosed for the deal. Uber said it expected to close the deal in early 2020, "subject to regulatory approval."

Mexican antitrust officials earlier this year blocked a $225 million bid by Walmart to buy Cornershop, citing concerns the retail giant could not guarantee a level playing field for rival retailers.

Cornershop would continue to operate under its current leadership, which would report to a board with majority Uber representation, Uber said in a statement.

Cornershop has rapidly gained popularity in local markets, including Chile, where its shoppers are a common sight scrambling down the aisles of grocery stores as they hunt down orders for customers.

The company has also diversified rapidly, moving from food to stores selling clothes, toys, home decor, books, electronic goods and pharmaceutical products.

The news of the deal comes amid a flurry of similar announcements from Uber, as it seeks to expand beyond its core taxi app.

This week it launched a boat service in Nigeria's populous Lagos, expanded a helicopter taxi service in New York's JFK airport and began an app in Chicago to connect workers with businesses needing to fill available shifts.

The move to diversify comes at a time when Uber's main ride hailing operations face competition in Asia, while the U.S. company is also facing regulatory scrutiny for classifying its drivers as independent contractors.

In Chile, Uber remains technically illegal, with a bill to regulate ride-sharing digital applications making its way slowly through Chile's congress amid challenges from traditional taxi firms and drivers' unions, which want tighter labor regulations.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood and Aislinn Laing; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

By Dave Sherwood and Aislinn Laing
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION 0.51% 299.14 Delayed Quote.45.86%
GRUPO COMERCIAL CHEDRAUI, S.A.B. DE C.V. 0.71% 29.78 End-of-day quote.-24.42%
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. 0.04% 55.37 End-of-day quote.10.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATI
10:34aUber to buy Chile's Cornershop in bid to deliver your groceries
RE
06:03aCOSTCO WHOLESALE : NEW Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
02:48aWALMART : U.S. Chief to Leave Retailer
DJ
10/09COSTCO WHOLESALE : September Sales Climb 5.6%
DJ
10/09Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports September Sales Results
GL
10/09COSTCO WHOLESALE : Stops Selling Baby Clothes From Chinese Firm
DJ
10/09Costco Wholesale Corporation Updates on Children's Sleepers
GL
10/08COSTCO WHOLESALE : Company making Costco pyjamas flagged for forced labour
AQ
10/08COSTCO WHOLESALE : Company making Costco pajamas flagged for forced labor
AQ
10/06COSTCO WHOLESALE : Food fraud test kits help diners detect mislabelling at home,..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 164 B
EBIT 2020 5 226 M
Net income 2020 3 766 M
Finance 2020 469 M
Yield 2020 0,89%
P/E ratio 2020 34,6x
P/E ratio 2021 32,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,79x
EV / Sales2021 0,72x
Capitalization 131 B
Chart COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Costco Wholesale Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 299,54  $
Last Close Price 297,14  $
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter Craig Jelinek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hamilton Evans James Chairman
James Patrick Murphy Chief Operating Officer-International & EVP
Richard A. Galanti CFO, Director & Executive Vice President
Paul G. Moulton Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION45.86%130 630
TARGET CORPORATION66.98%56 493
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.81%49 639
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION48.52%41 265
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.21.31%12 984
DOLLARAMA INC.47.06%11 232
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group