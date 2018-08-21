Coty : Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) (“Coty”) today announced the resignation of
Patrice de Talhouët, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Financial
Officer, who is leaving Coty to pursue other opportunities. Patrice will
remain CFO through mid September 2018 and assist with transition
thereafter. Coty is retaining an executive search firm to conduct a
search for a successor.
Camillo Pane, Chief Executive Officer of Coty, said: “Patrice has made a
significant contribution to Coty during his time as CFO and has been a
valuable partner to me for almost two years. I am thankful for his
valued service and personal commitment. His leadership was especially
important during Coty’s integration of the P&G Specialty Beauty
Business, which is now largely complete. We will work together through a
transition period as we commence our executive search for his successor.”
Bart Becht, Chairman of the Coty Board of Directors, said: “Patrice has
been an important part of this organization since joining the company
shortly after our initial public offering. Not only was Patrice a major
driver in transitioning Coty to a publicly traded company, but his
dynamic leadership also played a vital role in completing the P&G
Specialty Beauty acquisition, which marked a strategic transformation
for Coty. I am appreciative for Patrice’s many contributions to the
company and wish him well in his future endeavors.”
Ayesha Zafar, Coty’s Senior Vice President, Group Controller, will serve
as the interim Chief Financial Officer effective September 15, 2018.
Ayesha has been responsible for accounting operations and financial
reporting, including as Coty’s principal accounting officer for more
than two years, and she brings 30 years of finance experience across
several multinational consumer goods and pharmaceuticals companies,
including The Hertz Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Campbell Soup
Company, PepsiCo, Inc., and Colgate-Palmolive Company.
About Coty Inc.
Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with over $9 billion
in revenue and a purpose to celebrate and liberate the diversity of
consumers’ beauty. Its strong entrepreneurial heritage has created an
iconic portfolio of leading beauty brands. Coty is the global leader in
fragrance, a strong number two in professional salon hair color &
styling, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty operates three
divisions – Coty Consumer Beauty, which is focused on color cosmetics,
retail hair coloring and styling products, body care and mass fragrances
sold primarily in the mass retail channels with brands such as Bourjois,
Max Factor, Rimmel, Wella, Adidas and Guess; Coty Luxury, which is
focused on prestige fragrances and skincare with brands such as Gucci,
Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Bottega Veneta and Alexander McQueen;
and Coty Professional Beauty, which is focused on servicing salon owners
and professionals in both hair and nail, with brands such as Wella
Professionals, System Professional, OPI and ghd. Coty has approximately
20,000 colleagues globally and its products are sold in over 130
countries. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes
as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment. For
additional information about Coty Inc., please visit www.coty.com.
