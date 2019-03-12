Coty Inc. : Revises Tax Classification of Dividends

As previously announced, on February 8, 2019, the Board of Directors of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share, payable on March 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on February 28, 2019. It was estimated at the time of this announcement that the dividend would be classified as a return of capital for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

After a periodic review of our tax books and records, Coty now estimates that our pending March 15, 2019 dividend will be classified as a taxable dividend. Coty has also concluded that the following dividends, which were previously classified as returns of capital, are now classified as taxable dividends: September 14, 2017, December 14, 2017, March 15, 2018, June 14, 2018, September 14, 2018 and December 14, 2018.

Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with over $9 billion in revenue, an iconic portfolio of brands and a purpose to celebrate and liberate the diversity of consumers’ beauty. We believe the beauty of humanity lies in the individuality of its people; beauty is at its best when authentic; and beauty should make you feel happy, never sad. As the global leader in fragrance, a strong number two in professional salon hair color & styling, and number three in color cosmetics, Coty operates three divisions: Consumer Beauty, which is focused on mass color cosmetics, mass retail hair coloring and styling products, body care and mass fragrances with brands such as COVERGIRL, Max Factor, Sally Hansen and Rimmel; Luxury, which is focused on prestige fragrances and skincare with brands such as Calvin Klein, Burberry, Marc Jacobs, Hugo Boss, Gucci and philosophy; and Professional Beauty, which is focused on servicing salon owners and professionals in both hair and nail, with brands such as Wella Professionals, Sebastian Professional, OPI and ghd. Coty has approximately 20,000 colleagues globally and its products are sold in over 150 countries. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment.

