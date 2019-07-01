Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Coty Inc. Investors (COTY)

07/01/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Coty Inc. (“Coty” or the “Company”) (NYSE: COTY) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On July 1, 2019, the Company disclosed a $3 billion impairment charge related to brands that Coty had acquired from Proctor & Gamble Co. in 2016 for nearly $12 billion. Earlier this year, the Company had recorded a $965 million impairment charge in connection with its second quarter 2019 financial results.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.81, or nearly 14%, to close at $11.59 on July 1, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Coty securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
