Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Coty Inc. Investors (COTY)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces an investigation on behalf of Coty Inc. ("Coty" or the "Company") (NYSE: COTY) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 1, 2019, the Company disclosed a $3 billion impairment charge related to brands that Coty had acquired from Proctor & Gamble Co. in 2016 for nearly $12 billion. Earlier this year, the Company had recorded a $965 million impairment charge in connection with its second quarter 2019 financial results.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.81, or nearly 14%, to close at $11.59 on July 1, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

