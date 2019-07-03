Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Coty Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Coty Inc. (“Coty” or the “Company”) (NYSE: COTY). This investigation concerns whether Coty has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 1, 2019, Coty announced that it would overhaul its operations and write down approximately $3 billion in value of brands that Coty acquired from The Procter & Gamble Company in 2016. Coty advised investors that it expects to incur approximately $600 million in restructuring costs over fiscal years 2020 through 2023. On this news, the price of Coty shares fell $1.81 per share, or 13.5%, to close at $11.59 on July 1, 2019.

If you acquired Coty securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190703005528/en/