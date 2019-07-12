Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Coty Inc. Investors (COTY)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces the continuation of its investigation on behalf of Coty Inc. (“Coty” or the “Company”) (NYSE: COTY) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 1, 2019, the Company disclosed a $3 billion impairment charge related to brands that Coty had acquired from Proctor & Gamble Co. in 2016 for nearly $12 billion. Earlier this year, the Company had recorded a $965 million impairment charge in connection with its second quarter 2019 financial results.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.81, or nearly 14%, to close at $11.59 on July 1, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Coty securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

