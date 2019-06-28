Preview -- Barron's

By Robert Teitelman and Dan Lam

Monday 1

Canadian bourses are closed in observance of Canada Day.

Coty, the beauty-products manufacturer, holds a conference call to discuss its turnaround plan. The company's stock was the worst performer in the S&P 500 index last year. But its shares have more than doubled through the first half of this year, making it the best performer in the S&P 500.

Today marks the 22nd anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong from British sovereignty to Chinese rule. Two years earlier, China's President Xi Jinping pledged to "unswervingly implement the policy of "one country, two systems." The enormous recent protests in Hong Kong over a proposed extradition bill reflect fears that the policy will be undermined.

The Institute for Supply Management releases its Manufacturing Index for June. Economists forecast a 51 reading, down from May's 52.1.

The Census Bureau reports construction spending data for May. Consensus estimates are for a 0.2% gain after a flat reading in April.

The World Economic Forum holds its 2019 Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Dalian, China. The three-day summit's theme for this year: Leadership 4.0: Succeeding in a New Era of Globalization.

Tuesday 2

The Reserve Bank of Australia announces its monetary-policy decision. Futures markets are predicting a three-in-four chance that the central bank will cut its benchmark interest rate to 1% from 1.25%.

The European Union is expected to open a disciplinary procedure over Italy's rising debt. In 2018, Italy's debt grew to 132% of GDP, well above the EU's ceiling of 60% for member states. If no corrective action is taken or agreement reached, Italy could face billions in fines.

Wednesday 3

U.S. stock markets close early, at 1 p.m. Bond markets close an hour later.

ADP releases its National Employment Report for June. Expectations are for a gain of 140,000 private sector jobs. May's 27,000 increase was the smallest since 2010.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis reports the trade balance for May. Economists forecast a deficit of $52.5 billion for international trade in goods and services. The shortfall would be roughly even with April's data.

The Institute for Supply Management releases its Non-Manufacturing Index for June. Consensus estimates are for a 55.8 reading down from May's 56.9. If June's estimates prove correct, it would mark the 113 consecutive month of growth for economic activity in the nonmanufacturing sector, according to the nation's purchasing and supply executives surveyed in the index.

Thursday 4

U.S. stock and bond markets are closed in observance of Independence Day.

Friday 5

The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the June jobs report. Average hourly earnings are expected to rise 3.2% year over year, while the average workweek is seen remaining unchanged at 34.4 hours.

Week's Highlight

