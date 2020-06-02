Log in
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC : Announces Investigation of Coty Inc. (COTY)

06/02/2020 | 12:26pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Coty Inc. ("Coty" or the "Company") (NYSE: COTY). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/coty.   

The investigation concerns whether Coty and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On July 1, 2019, Coty announced that it would overhaul its operations and write down approximately $3 billion in value of brands that Coty acquired from The Procter & Gamble Company in 2016.  Coty advised investors that it expects to incur approximately $600 million in restructuring costs over fiscal years 2020 through 2023.  On this news, Coty's stock price fell $1.81 per share, or 13.51%, to close at $11.59 per share on July 1, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Coty shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/coty.  You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484. 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

 

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-announces-investigation-of-coty-inc-coty-301069477.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
