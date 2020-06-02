Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC : Announces Investigation of Coty Inc. (COTY)

NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Coty Inc. ("Coty" or the "Company") (NYSE: COTY). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/coty.

The investigation concerns whether Coty and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On July 1, 2019, Coty announced that it would overhaul its operations and write down approximately $3 billion in value of brands that Coty acquired from The Procter & Gamble Company in 2016. Coty advised investors that it expects to incur approximately $600 million in restructuring costs over fiscal years 2020 through 2023. On this news, Coty's stock price fell $1.81 per share, or 13.51%, to close at $11.59 per share on July 1, 2019.

