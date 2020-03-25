Coty : Starts Producing Hydro-Alcoholic Hand Sanitizer to Help Combat COVID-19 Virus

Products Donated to Medical and Emergency Services

Coty Inc. (NYSE: Coty) announced today it has started producing hydro-alcoholic gel, which is used as hand sanitizer, to help combat the COVID-19 virus. Production and donations are expected to reach tens of thousands of units per week. The products are free of charge and are being distributed to medical and emergency services staff who are facing shortages due to the fast-spreading COVID-19 virus. Products will also be provided to Coty employees working in the plants and distribution centers producing sanitizers, as well as pharmacy staff at some retail customers.

The Company has produced its first batches of hand sanitizer at factories in the United States and Monaco. Additional factories will start production within the week. Production depends on the resources and materials available as well as local government regulations.

“As a responsible beauty company, we make our resources and facilities available to help the communities we are operating in during these exceptionally challenging times,” said Pierre Laubies, Coty CEO. “We are proud to support the brave professionals fighting on the frontlines against COVID-19 by providing hand sanitizer where it is needed.”

"The health and safety of our employees is our top priority and we will take all possible measures and precautions to keep them healthy and safe as they work to protect our communities that we care for and serve," said Pierre-André Terisse, Coty COO. "We are incredibly proud of our associates who are stepping up to contribute to the global fight against COVID-19."

