Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Coty Inc.    COTY

COTY INC.

(COTY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Federman & Sherwood : Investigates Coty, Inc. [Kylie Cosmetics] for Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 04:44pm EDT

The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Coty, Inc. [NYSE: COTY] with respect to possible violations of federal securities laws.

Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies, with an iconic portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, hair color and styling, and skin and body care. Coty is the global leader in fragrance, a strong number two in professional hair color & styling, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty’s products are sold in over 150 countries around the world. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment. Federman & Sherwood’s investigation focuses on disclosures made by Coty and whether certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On November 18, 2019, Coty announced that it was taking a majority stake in Kylie Cosmetics. The deal gave Coty a 51% stake in the makeup company for $600 million. On this announcement in premarket trading, Coty’s stock initially jumped as much as 6%. In January, 2020, Coty purchased 51% of Kylie Cosmetics for $1.2 billion.

On May 29, 2020 Coty’s shares declined after Forbes Magazine reported that “Coty paid up for a “high-growth” brand that is actually a much smaller business than it was just a few years ago.” Forbes went on to report that “the business was never that big to begin with, and the Jenners [a/k/a Kardashians] have lied about it every year since 2016,” including the possibility that tax returns may have false numbers.

If you purchased shares of Coty securities or have information to assist in our investigation, or have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of your rights as a shareholder, please contact our office. Federman & Sherwood has extensive nationwide experience in representing investors in securities, shareholder derivative and merger-related shareholder class actions, and has been appointed as lead counsel in multiple complex cases.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COTY INC.
04:44pFEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Investigates Coty, Inc. [Kylie Cosmetics] for Possible Vio..
BU
06/06TARGET, FACEBOOK, WARNER MUSIC : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
06/05TARGET, FACEBOOK, WARNER MUSIC : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
06/05COTY INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/03Wall Street closes sharply higher on signs of economic rebound
RE
06/03COTY INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/02COTY INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or P..
AQ
06/02BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC : Announces Investigation of Coty Inc. (COTY)
PR
06/02(COTY) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Coty; Investors Suffering Losses Enco..
PR
06/01Coty, Beyond Meat rise; Pfizer, Gilead Sciences fall
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 260 M - -
Net income 2020 -385 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 448 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,6x
Yield 2020 5,79%
Capitalization 4 739 M 4 739 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 34,1%
Chart COTY INC.
Duration : Period :
Coty Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COTY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 5,90 $
Last Close Price 6,21 $
Spread / Highest target 44,9%
Spread / Average Target -4,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Harf Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre-André Terisse Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Daniel Ramos Chief Scientific Officer
Erhard Hans Dosef Schoewel Lead Independent Director
Robert Steven Singer Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COTY INC.-44.80%4 739
L'ORÉAL0.27%167 149
KAO CORPORATION-0.72%39 443
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-6.59%26 311
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.6.78%9 986
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION-12.00%9 222
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group