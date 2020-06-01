Log in
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Coty Inc. – COTY

06/01/2020 | 10:12am EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) resulting from allegations that Coty may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On May 29, 2020, Forbes reported that Kylie Jenner allegedly provided the magazine with misleading financial information about her cosmetics brand. Earlier this year, Coty acquired a majority stake in Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics line for $600 million.

On this news, Coty’s stock price fell $0.56 per share, or 13%, to close at $3.63 per share on May 29, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Coty shareholders. If you purchased securities of Coty please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1866.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
