Country Garden : 1st Half Net Profit Rises 21% On Year

Country Garden Holdings Co.'s (2007.HK) first-half net profit rose 21% on year as cash inflows from property sales increased.

Net profit for the January-to-June period was 15.64 billion yuan ($2.21 billion), Country Garden, one of China's largest property developers, said Thursday.

Revenue jumped 53% on year to CNY202.01 billion.

Available cash and bank deposits stood at CNY222.84 billion as of the end of June, while net gearing fell to 58.5% from 59.0%, indicating healthy finances, Country Garden said.

