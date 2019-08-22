Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd    2007   KYG245241032

COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD

(2007)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/21
10 HKD   +1.83%
12:57aCOUNTRY GARDEN : 1st Half Net Profit Rises 21% On Year
DJ
08/19ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Climb On China Stimulus Move, Trade-talks Optimism
DJ
07/31Protests Take a Toll on Hong Kong's Economy
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Country Garden : 1st Half Net Profit Rises 21% On Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 12:57am EDT

By P.R.Venkat

Country Garden Holdings Co.'s (2007.HK) first-half net profit rose 21% on year as cash inflows from property sales increased.

Net profit for the January-to-June period was 15.64 billion yuan ($2.21 billion), Country Garden, one of China's largest property developers, said Thursday.

Revenue jumped 53% on year to CNY202.01 billion.

Available cash and bank deposits stood at CNY222.84 billion as of the end of June, while net gearing fell to 58.5% from 59.0%, indicating healthy finances, Country Garden said.

Write to P.R.Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD 1.83% 10 End-of-day quote.4.06%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.28% 7.085 Delayed Quote.2.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO
12:57aCOUNTRY GARDEN : 1st Half Net Profit Rises 21% On Year
DJ
08/19ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Climb On China Stimulus Move, Trade-talks Optimis..
DJ
07/31Protests Take a Toll on Hong Kong's Economy
DJ
07/30ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall On Diminished Hopes Of U.S.-China Trade Deal
DJ
07/23COUNTRY GARDEN : Chinese property developer Country Garden makes Fortune Global ..
AQ
07/22ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise After Wall Street Gains, Encouraging Trade-t..
DJ
07/09THE FUTURE OF PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT : Country Garden to Transform into a Digital ..
PR
06/26Chinese developers tap PE funds, securitisation as bond financing tightens
RE
06/13China, Hong Kong homebuyers play cross-border musical chairs in Bay Area
RE
06/10COUNTRY GARDEN : May contracted sales down 4.8%
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 481 B
EBIT 2019 87 296 M
Net income 2019 42 354 M
Debt 2019 22 734 M
Yield 2019 6,71%
P/E ratio 2019 4,64x
P/E ratio 2020 4,03x
EV / Sales2019 0,45x
EV / Sales2020 0,25x
Capitalization 192 B
Chart COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 12,40  CNY
Last Close Price 9,00  CNY
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bin Mo President & Executive Director
Kwok Keung Yeung Co-Chairman
Hui Yan Yang Co-Chairman
Bi Jun Wu Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lai Him Shek Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD4.06%26 752
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED4.77%43 116
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-3.36%35 830
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-22.11%30 397
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.96%27 792
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO LTD19.13%26 295
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group