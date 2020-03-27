Log in
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/24
8.41 HKD   +6.73%
8.41 HKD   +6.73%
01:06aCOUNTRY GARDEN : 2019 Net Profit Rose 14%
DJ
03/06Chinese property developer Macrolink defaults on bonds due to coronavirus hit
RE
02/04Companies feel impact of coronavirus outbreak in China
RE
Country Garden : 2019 Net Profit Rose 14%

03/27/2020 | 01:06am EDT

By Yifan Wang

Country Garden Holdings Co. said its net profit in 2019 rose by 14%, due to solid revenue growth and a larger portion of profits attributable to non-controlling interests.

Net profit attributable to company owners was 39.55 billion yuan ($5.59 billion), compared with CNY34.62 billion in 2018, the Chinese developer said on Friday.

Revenue growth outpaced attributable profit, rising 28% to CNY485.91 billion, thanks to strong increases in its property sales, it said.

For 2020, Country Garden expects the coronavirus pandemic to pose temporary volatility on the operations of its construction and sales activities.

However, as the virus crisis eases in China, the company believes that housing demand will not be reduced.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 487 B
EBIT 2019 87 428 M
Net income 2019 40 336 M
Debt 2019 114 B
Yield 2019 7,17%
P/E ratio 2019 4,33x
P/E ratio 2020 3,81x
EV / Sales2019 0,59x
EV / Sales2020 0,42x
Capitalization 173 B
