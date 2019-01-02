Country Garden : CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE OF THE COMPANY FOR THE SERVICE OF PROCESS IN HONG KONG AND CHANGE OF ALTERNATE AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

Log in
01/02/2019 | 10:49am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED ၀࣭෤છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2007)

CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE OF

THE COMPANY FOR THE SERVICE OF

PROCESS IN HONG KONG

AND

CHANGE OF ALTERNATE AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that with effect from 2 January 2019:

  • (1) Ms. ZUO Ying ("Ms. ZUO") ceased to act as an authorised representative for accepting service of process and notices on behalf of the Company in Hong Kong under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Hong Kong Authorised Representative"), and that Mr. LUO Jie has been appointed to replace Ms. ZUO to act as the Hong Kong Authorised Representative; and

  • (2) Ms. ZUO ceased to act as the alternate authorised representative of the Company to Ms. YANG Huiyan under Rule 3.06(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Alternate Representative"), and that Mr. MA Ziling has been appointed to replace Ms. ZUO to act as the Alternate Representative.

By order of the Board

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited

MO Bin

President and Executive Director

Foshan, Guangdong Province, the PRC, 2 January 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. YEUNG Kwok Keung (Chairman), Ms. YANG Huiyan (Co-Chairman), Mr. MO Bin (President), Ms. YANG Ziying, Mr. YANG Zhicheng, Mr. SONG Jun, Mr. LIANG Guokun and Mr. SU Baiyuan. The non-executive director of the Company is Mr. CHEN Chong. The independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. LAI Ming, Joseph, Mr. SHEK Lai Him, Abraham, Mr. TONG Wui Tung, Mr. HUANG Hongyan and Mr. YEUNG Kwok On.

Disclaimer

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 09:48:08 UTC
