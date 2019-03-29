Country Garden : ISSUE OF US$550,000,000 6.50% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024 AND US$950,000,000 7.25% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026 CONNECTED TRANSACTION PURCHASE OF NOTES BY CONNECTED PERSONS OF THE COMPANY
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
碧 桂 園 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2007)
ISSUE OF US$550,000,000 6.50% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024
AND US$950,000,000 7.25% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026
CONNECTED TRANSACTION
PURCHASE OF NOTES BY CONNECTED PERSONS
OF THE COMPANY
THE NOTES ISSUE
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 28 March 2019 in relation to the proposed Notes Issue.
On 28 March 2019, the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantors and the Subsidiary Guarantor Pledgors entered into the Purchase Agreement with the Initial Purchasers in connection with the Notes Issue in the aggregate of:
(a)US$550,000,000 6.50% of the April 2024 Notes; and
(b)US$950,000,000 7.25% of the April 2026 Notes.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Notes Issue mainly for refinancing existing offshore indebtedness.
Applications have been made by the Company for the listing and quotation of the Notes on the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed in this announcement. Approval in-principle for the listing and quotation of the Notes on the SGX-ST is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantors, any other subsidiary or associated company of the Company, the Notes or the Subsidiary Guarantees.
PURCHASE OF NOTES BY CONNECTED PERSONS
Pursuant to the Notes Issue, Fine Nation has purchased the April 2026 Notes in an aggregate amount of US$300,000,000.
Fine Nation is directly wholly-owned by Mr. YEUNG Kwok Keung, the chairman and executive director of the Company. Fine Nation is hence an associate of Mr. YEUNG Kwok Keung and thus a connected person of the Company. Accordingly, the purchase of the April 2026 Notes by Fine Nation constitutes a connected transaction for the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
As the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the purchase by Fine Nation are more than 0.1% but are below 5%, the purchase is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements, and is exempt from the independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
Pursuant to the Notes Issue, Mr. MO Bin has purchased the April 2024 Notes in the aggregate amount of US$4,000,000.
Mr. MO Bin is the president and an executive director of the Company and is hence a connected person of the Company. Accordingly, the purchase of the April 2024 Notes by Mr. MO Bin constitutes a connected transaction for the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
As the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the purchase by Mr. MO Bin are less than 0.1%, the purchase is exempt from the reporting, announcement and independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
The Board is pleased to announce that on 28 March 2019, the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantors and the Subsidiary Guarantor Pledgors entered into the Purchase Agreement with the Initial Purchasers in connection with the Notes Issue.
THE NOTES ISSUE
The Purchase Agreement
Parties to the Purchase Agreement
(a)the Company as the issuer;
(b)the Subsidiary Guarantors who will guarantee the Company's obligations under the Notes;
(c)the Subsidiary Guarantor Pledgors who will pledge the capital stock of other Subsidiary Guarantors held by them to secure the obligations under their respective Subsidiary Guarantees; and
(d)the Initial Purchasers.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., BNP PARIBAS, HSBC and ICBC (Asia) are the joint global coordinators, the joint lead managers and joint bookrunners of the Notes Issue. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, each of Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., BNP PARIBAS, HSBC and ICBC (Asia) is an independent third party and not a connected person of the Company and its connected persons.
The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act. The Notes will only be offered outside of the United States in offshore transactions in compliance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act. The Notes will not be offered to the public in Hong Kong.
No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as the Notes are not available to retail investors in the EEA.
Principal terms of the Notes
Offering Price
The offering price of each series of the Notes is set out as follows:
(a)100% of the principal amount with respect to the April 2024 Notes; and
(b)100% of the principal amount with respect to the April 2026 Notes.
Interest and Interest Payment Dates
The April 2024 Notes will bear interest from and including 8 April 2019 at the rate of 6.50% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on 8 October and 8 April of each year, beginning on 8 October 2019. The April 2026 Notes will bear interest from and including 8 April 2019 at the rate of 7.25% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on 8 October and 8 April of each year, beginning on 8 October 2019.
The Notes are general obligations of the Company and guaranteed by the Subsidiary Guarantors on a senior basis. The Notes are senior in right of payment to any existing and future obligations of the Company expressly subordinated in right of payment to the Notes and rank at least pari passu in right of payment with all other unsecured, unsubordinated indebtedness of the Company (subject to any priority rights of such unsubordinated indebtedness pursuant to applicable law). The Notes are also effectively subordinated to (i) the other secured obligations of the Company and the Subsidiary Guarantors, to the extent of the value of the assets (other than the collateral created under the Notes) serving as a security therefor; and (ii) all existing and future obligations of the subsidiaries of the Company other than the Subsidiary Guarantors.
Covenants
The Notes, the Indentures and the guarantees to be provided by the Subsidiary Guarantors will limit the Company's ability and the ability of its restricted subsidiaries to, among other things:
(a)incur or guarantee additional indebtedness and issue disqualified or preferred stock;
(b)declare dividends on its capital stock or purchase or redeem capital stock;
(c)make investments or other specified restricted payments;
(d)issue or sell capital stock of restricted subsidiaries;
(e)guarantee indebtedness of restricted subsidiaries;
(f)sell assets;
(g)create liens;
(h)enter into sale and leaseback transactions;
(i)enter into agreements that restrict the restricted subsidiaries' ability to pay dividends, transfer assets or make intercompany loans;
(j)enter into transactions with shareholders or affiliates; and
(k)effect a consolidation or merger.
Events of default
The events of default under the Notes include, among other things:
(i)default in the payment of principal;
(ii)default in the payment of interest;
(iii)default in the performance or breach of the provisions of certain covenants, the failure by the Company to make or consummate an offer to purchase in the manner described in the Indentures, or the failure by the Company to create, or cause its restricted subsidiaries to create, a first priority lien on the collateral (subject to any permitted liens and the intercreditor agreement) under the Indentures;
(iv)defaults in the performance or breach of any covenant or agreement in the Indentures or under the Notes (other than a default specified in (i), (ii) or (iii) above);
(v)there occurs with respect to any indebtedness of the Company or any restricted subsidiary having an outstanding principal amount of US$20,000,000 or more in the aggregate for all such indebtedness: (a) an event of default that has caused the holder of such indebtedness to declare such indebtedness to be due and payable prior to its stated maturity and/or (b) the failure to make a principal payment when due;
(vi)one or more final judgments or orders for the payment of money are rendered against the Company or any of its restricted subsidiaries and are not paid or discharged;
(vii)involuntary bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings commenced against the Company or any significant restricted subsidiary;
(viii)voluntary bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings commenced by the Company or any significant restricted subsidiary;
(ix)any Subsidiary Guarantor denying or disaffirming its obligations under its guarantee securing the obligations of the Notes or, except as permitted by the Indentures, any such guarantee is determined to be unenforceable or invalid or shall for any reason cease to be in full force and effect;
