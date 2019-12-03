Country Garden : MONTHLY RETURN FOR THE MONTH ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2019 0 12/03/2019 | 09:33pm EST Send by mail :

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy): 30/11/2019 To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Name of Issuer Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) Date Submitted 04/12/2019 I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital 1. Ordinary Shares (1) Stock code: 2007 Description: Ordinary Shares Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month 100,000,000,000 HK$0.10 HK$10,000,000,000 Increase/(decrease) 0 HK$0 Balance at close of the month 100,000,000,000 HK$0.10 HK$10,000,000,000 (2) Stock code: N/A Description: Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month March 2019 2. Preference Shares Stock code: N/A Description: No. of Par value Authorised share preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code: N/A Description: No. of other Par value Authorised share classes of (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month Total authorised share capital at the end of the month HK$10,000,000,000 (State currency): II. Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of ordinary shares No. of preference No. of other (1) (2) shares classes of shares Balance at close of preceding month 21,623,997,667 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month 220,664,329 N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 21,844,661,996 N/A N/A N/A March 2019 III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share No. of new shares No. of new shares option scheme of issuer issued of issuer which may including EGM during the month be issued pursuant approval date Movement during the month pursuant thereto thereto as at close (dd/mm/yyyy) and of the month class of shares issuable Granted Exercised Cancelled Lapsed 1. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$4.773 (20/03/2007) ordinary shares 0 0 0 0 0 2,701,815 (Note 1) 2. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$3.332 (20/03/2007) ordinary shares 0 0 0 0 0 0* (Note 1) 3. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$3.106 (20/03/2007) ordinary shares 0 0 0 0 0 0* (Note 1) March 2019 III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) (Continued) Particulars of share No. of new shares No. of new shares option scheme of issuer issued of issuer which may including EGM during the month be issued pursuant approval date Movement during the month pursuant thereto thereto as at close (dd/mm/yyyy) and of the month class of shares issuable Granted Exercised Cancelled Lapsed 4. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$3.740 (20/03/2007) ordinary shares 0 0 0 0 0 0* (Note 1) 5. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$8.250 (18/05/2017) ordinary shares 0 0 0 0 0 0* (Note 1) 6. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$10.100 (18/05/2017) ordinary shares 0 0 0 0 0 0* (Note 1) March 2019 III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) (Continued) Particulars of share No. of new shares No. of new shares option scheme of issuer issued of issuer which may including EGM during the month be issued pursuant approval date Movement during the month pursuant thereto thereto as at close (dd/mm/yyyy) and of the month class of shares issuable Granted Exercised Cancelled Lapsed 7. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$12.980 (18/05/2017) ordinary shares 0 0 0 0 0 0* (Note 1) 8. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$16.460 (18/05/2017) ordinary shares 0 0 0 0 0 0* (Note 1) 9. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$16.280 (18/05/2017) ordinary shares 0 0 0 0 0 0* (Note 1) March 2019 III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) (Continued) Particulars of share No. of new shares No. of new shares option scheme of issuer issued of issuer which may including EGM during the month be issued pursuant approval date Movement during the month pursuant thereto thereto as at close (dd/mm/yyyy) and of the month class of shares issuable Granted Exercised Cancelled Lapsed 10. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$16.720 (18/05/2017) ordinary shares 0 0 0 0 0 6,517,965 (Note 1) 11. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$12.240 (18/05/2017) ordinary shares 0 0 0 0 0 0* (Note 1) 12. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$9.654 (18/05/2017) ordinary shares 0 0 0 0 0 0* (Note 1) March 2019 III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) (Continued) Particulars of share No. of new shares No. of new shares option scheme of issuer issued of issuer which may including EGM during the month be issued pursuant approval date Movement during the month pursuant thereto thereto as at close (dd/mm/yyyy) and of the month class of shares issuable Granted Exercised Cancelled Lapsed 13. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$12.0440 (18/05/2017) ordinary shares 0 0 0 0 0 0* (Note 1) 14. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$12.4080 (18/05/2017) ordinary shares 0 0 0 0 0 0* (Note 1) 15. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$9.834 (18/05/2017) ordinary shares 0 0 0 0 0 0* (Note 1) Total A. (Ordinary shares) 0 (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency) HK$0 * No. of share options as at 30 November 2019: 14,063,788 share options (unvested) March 2019 Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued Nominal value month pursuant Currency at close of Exercised Nominal value pursuant thereto as at Description of warrants of nominal preceding during the at close of the thereto close of the (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) value month month month month 1. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) ( / / ) ( / / ) March 2019 Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed (Continued) No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued Nominal value month pursuant Currency at close of Exercised Nominal value pursuant thereto as at Description of warrants of nominal preceding during the at close of the thereto close of the (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) value month month month month 4. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A March 2019 Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be issued during the pursuant Amount at month thereto as at Currency of close of Converted Amount at pursuant close of the amount preceding during the close of the thereto month Class and description outstanding month month month 1. 4.50% Secured Guaranteed Convertible Bonds due 2023 HK$ 7,830 million 0 7,830 million 0 657,983,193 Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A N/A Ordinary Shares HK$11.90 ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 3. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) March 2019 Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) (Continued) No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant Amount at pursuant thereto as at Currency of close of Converted Amount at thereto close of the amount preceding during the close of the month Class and description outstanding month month month 4. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A March 2019 Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes) No. of new shares No. of new shares of of issuer issued issuer which may be during the month issued pursuant pursuant thereto thereto as at close of Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), the month if applicable, and class of shares issuable: 1. The total number of written call options was 657,535,970. Each option entitles the option holder to subscribe for one ordinary share of the Company at the strike price of HK$16.94. Please refer to the circular of the Company dated 11 April 2019 for the principal terms of the options and the announcement of the Company dated 12 September 2019. (Note*: The total number of 657,535,970 written call options is exercisable only at their respective expiry dates ranging from 14 September 2023 and 24 November 2023.) 0 0 (16/05/2019) ordinary shares (Note 1) (Note*) 2. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 3. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) Total D. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A March 2019 Other Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of new No. of new shares of issuer shares of issued during the issuer which month pursuant may be thereto issued pursuant thereto as at close of the Type of Issue month Class of shares N/A issuable (Note 1) ________ 1. Rights issue At State Issue and allotment price: currency date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Class of shares N/A issuable (Note 1) ________ 2. Open offer At State Issue and allotment price: currency date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Class of shares N/A issuable (Note 1) ________ 3. Placing At State Issue and allotment price: currency date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) March 2019 Other Movements in Issued Share Capital (Continued) No. of new No. of new shares of issuer shares of issued during issuer which the month may be issued pursuant thereto pursuant thereto as at close of the month Type of Issue Class of shares N/A issuable (Note 1) ________ 4. Bonus issue Issue and allotment date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Class of shares Ordinary HK$ issuable (Note 1) Shares At State 10.328 ________ 5. Scrip dividend per Issue and allotment price: currency share date: (dd/mm/yyyy) (22/11/2019) AGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) (16/05/2019) 220,664,329 Nil 6. Repurchase of Class of shares N/A repurchased shares ________ (Note 1) Cancellation date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) March 2019 Other Movements in Issued Share Capital (Continued) No. of new No. of new shares of issuer shares of issued during the issuer which month pursuant may be thereto issued pursuant thereto as at close of the Type of Issue month Class of shares N/A redeemed (Note 1) ________ 7. Redemption of Redemption date: shares (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Class of shares N/A issuable (Note 1) ________ 8. Consideration At State Issue and allotment issue price: currency date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Class of shares N/A issuable (Note 1) ________ 9. Capital Issue and allotment reorganisation date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) March 2019 Other Movements in Issued Share Capital (Continued) No. of new No. of new shares of issuer shares of issued during the issuer which month pursuant may be thereto issued pursuant thereto as at close of the Type of Issue month Class of shares N/A issuable (Note 1) ________ 10. Other At State (Please Issue and allotment price: currency specify) date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Total E. (Ordinary shares) 220,664,329 (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): (1) 220,664,329 (2) N/A Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): N/A Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): N/A (These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").) March 2019 IV. Confirmations We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable: (Note 2) all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it; all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled; all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled; all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3) ; all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements; all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue; completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. Remarks (if any): Submitted by: LUO Jie Title: Joint Company Secretary (Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer) March 2019 Notes: State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other). Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return. "Identical" means in this context: the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;

they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and

they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet. March 2019 Attachments Original document

