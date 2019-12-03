Log in
Country Garden : MONTHLY RETURN FOR THE MONTH ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy):

30/11/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Date Submitted

04/12/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code:

2007

Description:

Ordinary Shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month 100,000,000,000

HK$0.10

HK$10,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

0

HK$0

Balance at close of the month

100,000,000,000

HK$0.10

HK$10,000,000,000

(2) Stock code:

N/A

Description:

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code:

N/A

Description:

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code:

N/A

Description:

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

HK$10,000,000,000

(State currency):

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No. of

preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

21,623,997,667

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

220,664,329

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

21,844,661,996

N/A

N/A

N/A

March 2019

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares

No. of new shares

option scheme

of issuer issued

of issuer which may

including EGM

during the month

be issued pursuant

approval date

Movement during the month

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

of the month

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Share Option

Scheme adopted

by shareholders

exercise price:

HK$4.773

(20/03/2007)

ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

2,701,815

(Note 1)

2. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$3.332

(20/03/2007)

ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

0*

(Note 1)

3. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$3.106

(20/03/2007)

ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

0*

(Note 1)

March 2019

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) (Continued)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares

No. of new shares

option scheme

of issuer issued

of issuer which may

including EGM

during the month

be issued pursuant

approval date

Movement during the month

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

of the month

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

4. Share Option

Scheme adopted

by shareholders

exercise price:

HK$3.740

(20/03/2007)

ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

0*

(Note 1)

5. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$8.250

(18/05/2017)

ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

0*

(Note 1)

6. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$10.100

(18/05/2017)

ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

0*

(Note 1)

March 2019

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) (Continued)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares

No. of new shares

option scheme

of issuer issued

of issuer which may

including EGM

during the month

be issued pursuant

approval date

Movement during the month

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

of the month

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

7. Share Option

Scheme adopted

by shareholders

exercise price:

HK$12.980

(18/05/2017)

ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

0*

(Note 1)

8. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$16.460

(18/05/2017)

ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

0*

(Note 1)

9. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$16.280

(18/05/2017)

ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

0*

(Note 1)

March 2019

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) (Continued)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares

No. of new shares

option scheme

of issuer issued

of issuer which may

including EGM

during the month

be issued pursuant

approval date

Movement during the month

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

of the month

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

10. Share Option

Scheme adopted

by shareholders

exercise price:

HK$16.720

(18/05/2017)

ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

6,517,965

(Note 1)

11. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$12.240

(18/05/2017)

ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

0*

(Note 1)

12. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$9.654

(18/05/2017)

ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

0*

(Note 1)

March 2019

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) (Continued)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares

No. of new shares

option scheme

of issuer issued

of issuer which may

including EGM

during the month

be issued pursuant

approval date

Movement during the month

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

of the month

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

13. Share Option

Scheme adopted

by shareholders

exercise price:

HK$12.0440

(18/05/2017)

ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

0*

(Note 1)

14. Share Option Scheme adopted by shareholders exercise price: HK$12.4080

(18/05/2017)

ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

0*

(Note 1)

15. Share Option

Scheme adopted

by shareholders

exercise price:

HK$9.834

(18/05/2017)

ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

0*

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

0

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

HK$0

* No. of share options as at 30 November 2019: 14,063,788 share options (unvested)

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed (Continued)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

4. N/A

(

/ /

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be issued

during the

pursuant

Amount at

month

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

pursuant

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

thereto

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. 4.50% Secured Guaranteed Convertible Bonds due 2023

HK$

7,830 million

0

7,830 million

0

657,983,193

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

N/A

Ordinary Shares

HK$11.90

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

March 2019

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) (Continued)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

No. of new shares

No. of new shares of

of issuer issued

issuer which may be

during the month

issued pursuant

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close of

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),

the month

if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

1. The total number of written call options was 657,535,970.

Each option entitles the option holder to subscribe for one

ordinary share of the Company at the strike

price

of

HK$16.94. Please refer to the circular of the Company

dated 11 April 2019 for the principal terms of the options and

the announcement of the Company dated 12 September

2019.

(Note*: The total number of 657,535,970 written call options

is exercisable only at their respective expiry dates ranging

from 14 September 2023 and 24 November 2023.)

0

0

(16/05/2019)

ordinary shares (Note 1)

(Note*)

2.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

3.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

Total D. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of

issued during the

issuer which

month pursuant

may be

thereto

issued

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

Type of Issue

month

Class

of

shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

________

1.

Rights issue

At

State

Issue and allotment

price:

currency

date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Class

of

shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

________

2.

Open offer

At

State

Issue and allotment

price:

currency

date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Class

of

shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

________

3.

Placing

At

State

Issue and allotment

price:

currency

date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

March 2019

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital (Continued)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of

issued during

issuer which

the month

may be issued

pursuant thereto

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

Type of Issue

Class

of

shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

________

4. Bonus issue

Issue and allotment

date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Class

of

shares

Ordinary

HK$

issuable (Note 1)

Shares

At

State

10.328

________

5.

Scrip dividend

per

Issue and allotment

price:

currency

share

date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

(22/11/2019)

AGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(16/05/2019)

220,664,329

Nil

6.

Repurchase of

Class of shares

N/A

repurchased

shares

________

(Note 1)

Cancellation date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

March 2019

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital (Continued)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of

issued during the

issuer which

month pursuant

may be

thereto

issued

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

Type of Issue

month

Class

of

shares

N/A

redeemed (Note 1)

________

7.

Redemption of

Redemption date:

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Class

of

shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

________

8.

Consideration

At

State

Issue and allotment

issue

price:

currency

date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Class

of

shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

________

9.

Capital

Issue and allotment

reorganisation

date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

March 2019

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital (Continued)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of

issued during the

issuer which

month pursuant

may be

thereto

issued

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

Type of Issue

month

Class of shares

N/A

issuable (Note 1)

________

10. Other

At

State

(Please

Issue and allotment

price:

currency

specify)

date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total E. (Ordinary shares)

220,664,329

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): (1)

220,664,329

(2)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

March 2019

IV. Confirmations

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

  1. all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
  2. all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
  3. all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
  4. all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);
  5. all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
  6. all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
  7. completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
  8. the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Remarks (if any):

Submitted by: LUO Jie

Title: Joint Company Secretary

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

March 2019

Notes:

  1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
  2. Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.
  3. "Identical" means in this context:
    • the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
    • they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
    • they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.
  5. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

March 2019

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 02:32:02 UTC
