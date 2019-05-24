Log in
Country Garden : PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND IN HONG KONG DOLLARS

05/24/2019 | 01:48pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

碧 桂 園 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2007)

PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND IN HONG KONG DOLLARS

On 18 March 2019, the board of directors (the "Board") of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") announced the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018 and recommended the payment of a final dividend of RMB30.32 cents per share in the form of cash for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Final Dividend") to eligible shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Friday, 24 May 2019 (the "Eligible Shareholders"). At the annual general meeting of the Company held on 16 May 2019, the Final Dividend was approved by the shareholders of the Company.

The Final Dividend is calculated in RMB and shall be distributed in Hong Kong dollars. The relevant exchange rate will be the average central parity rate of RMB to Hong Kong dollars as announced by the People's Bank of China for the period from Monday, 20 May 2019 to Friday, 24 May 2019 (RMB1 = HK$1.13768). Accordingly, the Board announces that the amount of the Final Dividend payable in Hong Kong dollars will be HK34.49 cents per share. It is expected that the Final Dividend warrants will be dispatched to the Eligible Shareholders on or around Wednesday, 10 July 2019.

By order of the Board

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited

MO Bin

President and Executive Director

Foshan, Guangdong Province, the PRC, 24 May 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. YEUNG Kwok Keung (Chairman), Ms. YANG Huiyan (Co-Chairman), Mr. MO Bin (President), Ms. YANG Ziying, Mr. YANG Zhicheng, Mr. SONG Jun, Mr. LIANG Guokun and Mr. SU Baiyuan. The non-executive director of the Company is Mr. CHEN Chong. The independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. LAI Ming, Joseph, Mr. SHEK Lai Him, Abraham, Mr. TONG Wui Tung, Mr. HUANG Hongyan and Mr. YEUNG Kwok On.

Disclaimer

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 17:47:09 UTC
