Country Garden : PROPOSED ISSUE OF US$ SENIOR NOTES AND AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
03/28/2019 | 02:15am EDT
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
碧 桂 園 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
The Company proposes to conduct an international offering of US$ Senior Notes.
The Company is pleased to announce that it proposes to issue the US$ Senior Notes to institutional investors. The Company has appointed [•] as the joint global coordinators, and together with [•], as the joint lead managers and joint bookrunners in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue.
Completion of the Proposed Notes Issue is subject to market conditions and investor interest. If the US$ Senior Notes are issued, the Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Proposed Notes Issue [mainly for refinancing existing offshore indebtedness.]
THE PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE
Introduction
In connection with the Proposed Notes Issue, the Company will provide certain professional investors with recent financial information of the Group as extracted from the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Audited Financial Statements"). To ensure equal dissemination of information to the shareholders of the Company, the Audited Financial Statements is attached hereto.
Terms of the Proposed Notes Issue, including the aggregate principal amount, the offer price and interest rate, will be determined through a book-building exercise. Upon finalisation of the terms of the US$ Senior Notes, [•] as the joint global coordinators, and together with [•], as the joint lead managers and joint bookrunners, and the Company will enter into a Purchase Agreement and other ancillary documents.
The US$ Senior Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act. The US$ Senior Notes will only be offered outside of the United States in offshore transactions in compliance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.
No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as the US$ Senior Notes are not available to retail investors in the EEA.
Proposed use of proceeds
Listing
Application will be made to the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the US$ Senior Notes on the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed in this announcement. Approval in-principle for the listing and quotation of the US$ Senior Notes on the SGX-ST is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantors, any other subsidiary or associated company of the Company, the US$ Senior Notes or the Subsidiary Guarantees.
ABOUT COUNTRY GARDEN
The Group is PRC's leading largest residential property developer focusing on urbanization. The Group runs a centralized and standardized business model that comprises property development, construction, decoration, property investment, as well as hotel development and management. Country Garden offers a broad range of products to cater for diverse market demands. Its various products include residential projects such as townhouses, condos, as well as car-parks and retail shops. The Group also develops and manages hotels within some of its projects to enhance the potential for property value appreciation. The Group operates hotels, robot and agricultural businessesas well.
GENERAL
As no binding agreement in relation to the Proposed Notes Issue has been entered into as at the date of this announcement, the Proposed Notes Issue may or may not materialise. Investors and shareholders of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. A further announcement in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue will be made by the Company should the Purchase Agreement be signed.
the US$ denominated senior notes to be issued by the Company
"U.S. Securities Act"
the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended
By Order of the Board
Country Garden Holdings Company Limited
MO Bin
President and Executive Director
Foshan, Guangdong Province, the PRC, [•] 2019
As of the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. YEUNG Kwok Keung (Chairman), Ms. YANG Huiyan (Co-Chairman), Mr. MO Bin (President), Ms. YANG Ziying, Mr. YANG Zhicheng, Mr. SONG Jun, Mr. LIANG Guokun and Mr. SU Baiyuan. The non-executive director of the Company is Mr. CHEN Chong. The independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. LAI Ming, Joseph, Mr. SHEK Lai Him, Abraham, Mr. TONG Wui Tung, Mr. HUANG Hongyan and Mr. YEUNG Kwok On.
