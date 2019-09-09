Country Garden : PROPOSED ISSUE OF US$ SENIOR NOTES AND UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information only and is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities and neither this announcement nor anything herein forms the basis for any contract or commitment whatsoever. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Neither this announcement nor any copy hereof may be taken into or distributed in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the Company and will contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements. The Company does not intend to register any of the securities in the United States.

The communication of this announcement and any other document or materials relating to the issue of the senior notes offered hereby is not being made, and such documents and/or materials have not been approved, by an authorized person for the purposes of section 21 of the United Kingdom's Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended. Accordingly, such documents and/or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of such documents and/or materials as a financial promotion is only being made to those persons in the United Kingdom who have professional experience in matters relating to investments and who fall within the definition of investment professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Financial Promotion Order")), or who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Financial Promotion Order, or who are any other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be made under the Financial Promotion Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). In the United Kingdom, the senior notes offered hereby are only available to, and any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. Any person in the United Kingdom that is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its content.

COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

碧 桂 園 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2007)

PROPOSED ISSUE OF US$ SENIOR NOTES

AND

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

1

THE PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE

Introduction

The Company proposes to conduct an international offering of the US$ Senior Notes to institutional investors.

In connection with the Proposed Notes Issue, the Company will provide certain professional investors with recent financial information of the Group as extracted from the unaudited consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Financial Statements"). To ensure equal dissemination of information to the shareholders of the Company, the Financial Statements is attached hereto. Further, the Company will provide certain professional investors with updated information about the Group which is stated below.

In connection with the Proposed Notes Issue, the Company has appointed Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. and BNP PARIBAS as the joint global coordinators, joint lead managers and joint bookrunners in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue.

Terms of the Proposed Notes Issue, including the aggregate principal amount, the offer price and interest rate, will be determined through a book-building exercise. Upon finalisation of the terms of the US$ Senior Notes, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. and BNP PARIBAS as the joint global coordinators, joint lead managers and joint bookrunners, and the Company will enter into a Purchase Agreement and other ancillary documents.

The US$ Senior Notes will not be offered to the public in Hong Kong.

The US$ Senior Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act. The US$ Senior Notes will only be offered outside of the United States in offshore transactions in compliance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as the US$ Senior Notes are not available to retail investors in the EEA.

Proposed use of proceeds

Completion of the Proposed Notes Issue is subject to market conditions and investor interest. If the US$ Senior Notes are issued, the Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Proposed Notes Issue for refinancing existing medium to long term offshore indebtedness, which will become due within one year.

Listing

Application will be made to the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the US$ Senior Notes on the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed in this announcement. Approval in-principle for the listing and quotation of the US$ Senior Notes on the SGX-ST is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantors, any other subsidiary or associated company of the Company, the US$ Senior Notes or the Subsidiary Guarantees.

2

ABOUT COUNTRY GARDEN

The Company is PRC's largest residential property developer that capitalizes on urbanization. With centralized management and standardization, the Group runs the businesses of property development, construction, interior decoration, property investment, and the development and management of hotels. The Group offers a broad range of products to cater for diverse demands, namely residential projects such as townhouses, condominiums, car parks and retail shop spaces. The Group also develops and manages hotels at some of its property projects with the aim of increasing the properties' value. The Group's other businesses are robotics and modern agriculture.

GENERAL

As no binding agreement in relation to the Proposed Notes Issue has been entered into as at the date of this announcement, the Proposed Notes Issue may or may not materialise. Investors and shareholders of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. A further announcement in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue will be made by the Company should the Purchase Agreement be signed.

3

4

The following table sets forth the information of our top 100 projects with the highest contracted sales in the PRC as of June 30,

2019(1):

Completed property developments(2)

Properties under development(3)

Properties for future development(4)

Total

Aggregate

Total

saleable

Actual/

saleable

Total

saleable

GFA

Total

Total

Estimated

Estimated

GFA for

completed

GFA sold

pre-sold

saleable

saleable

pre-sale

GFA for

pre-sale

Serial

City

entire

saleable

and

pending

Completion

GFA under

GFA pre-

commencement

Estimated

future

commencement

Estimated

number

Project

(District)

project

GFA

delivered

delivery

date

development

sold

date

completion date

development

date

completion date

sq.m.

sq.m.

sq.m.

sq.m.

sq.m.

sq.m.

sq.m.

1

Asian Games Town (

)

Guangzhou (Panyu)

1,021,512

357,851

352,316

5,535

7/Jun/11

419,697

235,384

11/Jun/12

2nd Quarter, 2021

243,965

4th Quarter, 2019

4th Quarter, 2023

2

Country Garden-Phoenix Bay (

)

Foshan (Shunde)

1,445,119

310,462

272,306

23,547

7/Jan/19

737,320

374,709

22/Sep/17

2nd Quarter, 2021

397,337

4th Quarter, 2019

4th Quarter, 2023

3

Country Garden Hill Lake City (

)

Qingyuan (Qingcheng)

1,995,771

963,760

957,304

2,819

25/Dec/18

573,758

424,867

23/Nov/17

2nd Quarter, 2021

458,252

4th Quarter, 2019

4th Quarter, 2022

4

Country Garden-Southwest Uptown (

)

Guiyang (Guanshanhu)

1,256,690

5,047

5,047

30/Oct/17

633,729

446,520

23/Feb/18

2nd Quarter, 2021

617,913

3rd Quarter, 2019

4th Quarter, 2023

5

Country Garden-Phoenix City (

)

Zhenjiang (Jurong)

6,628,310

3,254,852

3,190,630

42,492

27/Dec/18

860,967

299,807

13/Oct/17

4th Quarter, 2021

2,512,490

4th Quarter, 2019

4th Quarter, 2024

6

Country Garden-Yunnan Image (

)

Kunming (Panlong)

491,607

117,739

110,042

3,545

18/Apr/19

215,558

146,967

14/Sep/18

4th Quarter, 2020

158,310

4th Quarter, 2019

4th Quarter, 2021

7

Country Garden-Future City (

)

Wenzhou (Jingkai)

353,450

353,450

197,008

10/Jul/18

4th Quarter, 2020

8

Country Garden-Golden Era (

)

Fuyang (Yingzhou)

236,013

106,632

105,702

221

29/May/19

129,381

119,378

31/Oct/17

2nd Quarter, 2020

9

Country Garden-Ten Miles Beach (including Diamond Sea & Weigang Bay)

Huizhou (Huidong)

4,647,457

3,660,140

3,655,551

21/May/18

644,122

162,115

24/May/18

4th Quarter, 2021

343,195

1st Quarter, 2020

4th Quarter, 2022

(

)

10

Country Garden-Longteng Shijia (

)

Kunming (Wuhua)

277,236

277,236

151,115

6/Dec/18

4th Quarter, 2021

11

Country Garden-Qindu Mansion (

)

Xianyang (Qindu)

534,872

222,136

112,631

30/Jan/19

2nd Quarter, 2021

312,736

3rd Quarter, 2019

4th Quarter, 2022

12

Country Garden-Phoenix City (

)

Xi'an (Weiyang)

1,542,467

622,005

618,526

30/Jan/19

708,745

668,892

5/Nov/10

4th Quarter, 2020

211,717

4th Quarter, 2019

4th Quarter, 2021

13

Country Garden-North City Image (

)

Kunming (Panlong)

497,333

191,028

157,044

17/Aug/18

3rd Quarter, 2021

306,305

4th Quarter, 2019

2nd Quarter, 2022

14

Country Garden-Phoenix City (

)

Zhongshan (South District)

765,691

119,909

76,278

17,944

29/Jun/18

263,961

60,938

29/Nov/18

4th Quarter, 2020

381,821

4th Quarter, 2019

2nd Quarter, 2022

15

Guangzhou Foxconn Tech Town (

)

Guangzhou (Zengcheng)

121,634

115,599

69,493

7/Sep/18

1st Quarter, 2021

6,035

4th Quarter, 2019

1st Quarter, 2021

16

Country Garden-Huyue Tianjing (

)

Taizhou (Hailing)

202,097

202,097

135,010

22/Jun/18

2nd Quarter, 2020

17

Country Garden-Jade Jiangnan (

)

Hangzhou (Xiaoshan)

36,600

36,600

31,786

21/Sep/18

1st Quarter, 2020

18

Country Garden-Jin Tang (

)

Xi'an (Chanba)

93,101

14,196

14,196

28/Aug/09

78,904

60,979

16/Nov/18

3rd Quarter, 2020

19

Country Garden-Yuchuan Mansion (

)

Xining (Chengbei)

409,205

210,948

142,667

25/Jul/18

4th Quarter, 2020

198,257

3rd Quarter, 2019

4th Quarter, 2021

20

Shatian Country Garden (

)

Dongguan (Shatian)

266,929

266,929

159,367

54,389

20/Aug/18

21

Country Garden-Haichang Tianlan (

)

Tianjin (Binhai New District)

319,135

127,466

125,452

145

14/May/19

176,846

162,270

27/Apr/18

4th Quarter, 2020

14,823

3rd Quarter, 2019

2nd Quarter, 2021

22

Country Garden-Park Palace (

)

Huizhou (Dayawan)

486,273

306,694

297,744

201

18/Jan/19

103,182

59,099

9/Nov/18

4th Quarter, 2020

76,398

4th Quarter, 2019

4th Quarter, 2023

23

Country Garden-Guokong Tianyu (

)

Zhengzhou (Jinshui)

76,768

76,768

43,937

27/Jun/18

1st Quarter, 2020

24

Shaoguan Country Garden-Sun City (

)

Shaoguan (Xilian)

3,212,372

1,709,884

1,707,949

1,073

25/Jan/19

288,682

163,034

8/May/17

3rd Quarter, 2020

1,213,806

3rd Quarter, 2019

4th Quarter, 2023

25

Country Garden-Phoenix City (

)

Meizhou (Wuhua)

984,762

408,136

318,051

22/May/18

4th Quarter, 2020

576,626

4th Quarter, 2019

4th Quarter, 2022

26

Urumqi Country Garden (

)

Urumqi (Midong)

378,762

245,700

166,872

11/Aug/18

4th Quarter, 2020

133,062

4th Quarter, 2019

2nd Quarter, 2021

27

Country Garden-Longcheng Tianyue (

)

Zhengzhou (Zhongyuan)

517,123

517,123

417,982

20/May/17

1st Quarter, 2021

28

Lanzhou Country Garden (

)

Lanzhou (Chengguan)

2,333,584

1,961,999

1,942,594

876

18/Jun/19

264,929

263,119

19/Oct/16

4th Quarter, 2019

106,657

4th Quarter, 2019

4th Quarter, 2020

29

Country Garden-Peninsula 1 (

)

Qingyuan (Qingcheng)

493,405

137,527

135,349

230

25/Mar/19

293,835

197,080

13/Apr/18

2nd Quarter, 2020

62,043

4th Quarter, 2019

2nd Quarter, 2021

30

Zengcheng Country Garden Center (

)

Guangzhou (Zengcheng)

146,318

146,318

25,536

6/Dec/18

2nd Quarter, 2021

31

Country Garden-Beihai Sunshine (

)

Beihai (Haicheng)

561,760

210,370

92,644

11/Jan/19

3rd Quarter, 2020

351,390

4th Quarter, 2019

2nd Quarter, 2022

32

Country Garden-College Impression (

)

Zhenjiang (Jurong)

467,210

173,409

173,205

19/Oct/18

205,991

120,455

22/Jul/16

2nd Quarter, 2020

87,810

4th Quarter, 2019

2nd Quarter, 2021

33

Kunshan Art Gallery Orchid Garden (

)

Suzhou (Kunshan)

66,939

44,035

24,241

5/Dec/18

2nd Quarter, 2020

22,904

4th Quarter, 2019

4th Quarter, 2020

34

Country Garden Daming Mansion (

)

Nantong (Qidong)

451,764

248,419

247,789

15/May/19

203,345

127,490

18/Jan/18

2nd Quarter, 2021

35

Country Garden-Runyang Valley (

)

Huizhou (Huiyang)

821,565

93,691

91,249

913

22/Jan/19

284,927

219,748

26/Jan/18

2nd Quarter, 2021

442,947

4th Quarter, 2019

4th Quarter, 2023

36

Country Garden-Yanshanhui(

)

Changzhou (Liyang)

268,436

167,873

103,717

2/Aug/18

4th Quarter, 2020

100,563

4th Quarter, 2019

2nd Quarter, 2021

37

Country Garden -Xianchen Mansion (

)

Taizhou (Xianju)

125,338

124,734

56,073

5/Dec/18

2nd Quarter, 2020

604

3rd Quarter, 2019

2nd Quarter, 2020

38

Country Garden-Xi Yue (

)

Guangzhou (Nansha)

112,900

112,900

65,417

12/Jan/18

4th Quarter, 2019

39

Country Garden-Xiliuhu(

)

Zhengzhou (Gaoxin)

359,608

296,701

112,432

12/Dec/17

2nd Quarter, 2021

62,907

3rd Quarter, 2019

4th Quarter, 2022

40

Country Garden-City Garden (

)

Zhanjiang (Mazhang)

591,623

296,215

294,764

1,451

10/Apr/19

295,115

209,210

26/Dec/17

3rd Quarter, 2020

293

3rd Quarter, 2019

3rd Quarter, 2020

41

Country Garden -Binjiang Yue (

)

Taizhou (Jiaojiang)

122,753

121,095

57,629

19/Oct/18

3rd Quarter, 2020

1,658

3rd Quarter, 2019

3rd Quarter, 2020

42

Country Garden-Park No.1 (

)

Tangshan (Lubei)

134,457

103,902

65,869

14/Sep/18

4th Quarter, 2020

30,556

3rd Quarter, 2019

4th Quarter, 2020

43

Cixi Hangzhou Bay (

)

Ningbo (Cixi)

505,935

251,791

110,415

29/Sep/18

3rd Quarter, 2020

254,144

3rd Quarter, 2019

4th Quarter, 2021

44

Country Garden-Jiuzhangtai(

)

Taizhou (Jiaojiang)

76,371

76,371

44,830

28/Jun/18

3rd Quarter, 2020

45

Country Garden-Jade Park (

)

Suzhou (Wujiang)

51,270

40,700

39,793

25/Sep/18

4th Quarter, 2020

10,570

3rd Quarter, 2019

4th Quarter, 2021

46

Country Garden-High-tech Era (

)

Xi'an (Yanta)

230,921

106,900

105,870

22/Jun/18

3rd Quarter, 2020

124,021

4th Quarter, 2019

4th Quarter, 2021

47

Country Garden-Shuanghu City (

)

Zhengzhou (Xinzheng)

111,253

111,253

72,369

28/Feb/19

1st Quarter, 2021

48

Country Garden Taidong Tianyue Bay (

)

Huizhou (Dayawan)

903,370

135,601

131,784

1,031

14/Mar/19

113,346

72,163

22/Sep/17

4th Quarter, 2019

654,423

4th Quarter, 2019

4th Quarter, 2022

49

Country Garden-Yinjiangnan(

)

Hangzhou (Xiaoshan)

32,590

32,590

22,204

29/Nov/18

1st Quarter, 2020

50

Country Garden-Ten Miles Riverside (

)

Liuzhou (Chengzhong District)

437,704

146,165

144,774

344

12/Apr/19

266,114

201,072

25/Aug/17

3rd Quarter, 2020

25,426

4th Quarter, 2019

4th Quarter, 2020

51

Xinhui Country Garden-Phase One to Nine (

)

Jiangmen (Xinhui)

1,585,254

1,459,727

1,437,211

22,516

19/Mar/19

125,527

98,944

28/Apr/17

3rd Quarter, 2020

52

Wenzhou Oujiangkou International New City (

)

Wenzhou (Oujiangkou)

180,630

180,630

153,484

23/Dec/17

2nd Quarter, 2021

53

Country Garden-Longcheng Mansion (

)

Qiannan (Longli)

174,048

138,700

95,375

22/Jun/18

3rd Quarter, 2020

35,348

4th Quarter, 2019

3rd Quarter, 2020

54

Three Thousand City (

)

Suzhou (Wujiang)

102,872

41,733

40,529

27/Nov/18

61,139

47,907

14/Apr/18

4th Quarter, 2020

55

Country Garden-Yunding(

)

Ningbo (Cixi)

84,500

84,500

42,593

16/Oct/18

4th Quarter, 2019

56

Zhaotong Country Garden (

)

Zhaotong (Zhaoyang)

240,590

54,971

54,666

153

8/Apr/19

176,580

108,078

10/Oct/18

2nd Quarter, 2020

9,038

3rd Quarter, 2019

1st Quarter, 2020

57

Country Garden-Tianjiao Mansion (

)

Huizhou (Huicheng)

142,915

142,915

69,032

7/Sep/18

2nd Quarter, 2020

58

Country Garden-Haichang Tianlan (

)

Chengdu (Shuangliu)

558,894

231,478

222,406

3,473

26/Apr/19

288,727

158,844

27/Oct/17

4th Quarter, 2020

38,689

4th Quarter, 2019

4th Quarter, 2020

59

Country Garden-City Garden (

)

Taiyuan (Xinghualing)

229,122

225,900

221,323

18/Jan/18

4th Quarter, 2020

3,222

3rd Quarter, 2019

4th Quarter, 2020

60

Country Garden-Jade Bay (

)

Foshan (Nanhai)

530,396

402,443

402,168

165

10/May/19

127,952

69,743

16/Nov/18

4th Quarter, 2020

61

Country Garden Phoenix City (

)

Baoji (Gaoxin District)

943,677

236,133

104,745

27/Jun/18

4th Quarter, 2020

707,544

3rd Quarter, 2019

4th Quarter, 2023

62

Country Garden-Central Park (

)

Zhenjiang (Jurong)

663,178

321,074

178,060

16/Nov/17

4th Quarter, 2019

342,104

3rd Quarter, 2019

2nd Quarter, 2022

63

Country Garden-Jade Legend (

)

Weinan (Linwei)

235,900

235,900

135,433

1/Jun/18

4th Quarter, 2020

64

Country Garden-Lianfa Xunyang Mansion (

)

Jiujiang (Lianxi District)

132,918

132,149

87,727

22/Aug/18

2nd Quarter, 2021

769

3rd Quarter, 2019

2nd Quarter, 2021

65

Country Garden-The Cullinan (

)

Urumqi (Xincheng District)

162,004

162,004

90,813

19/Oct/18

4th Quarter, 2020

66

Country Garden-Shifu Mansion (

)

Chuzhou (Chengnan)

165,091

25,231

18,490

798

19/Jun/19

139,860

106,533

5/Sep/17

2nd Quarter, 2020

GROUP THE ABOUT INFORMATION UPDATED

5

Completed property developments(2)

Properties under development(3)

Properties for future development(4)

Total

Aggregate

Total

saleable

Actual/

saleable

Total

saleable

GFA

Total

Total

Estimated

Estimated

GFA for

completed

GFA sold

pre-sold

saleable

saleable

pre-sale

GFA for

pre-sale

Serial

City

entire

saleable

and

pending

Completion

GFA under

GFA pre-

commencement

Estimated

future

commencement

Estimated

number

Project

(District)

project

GFA

delivered

delivery

date

development

sold

date

completion date

development

date

completion date

sq.m.

sq.m.

sq.m.

sq.m.

sq.m.

sq.m.

sq.m.

67

Country Garden-Golden Era (

)

Tai'an (Daiyue)

183,475

107,224

46,098

25/Jan/19

2nd Quarter, 2021

76,251

3rd Quarter, 2019

2nd Quarter, 2021

68

Country Garden-Changnan Mansion (

)

Jingdezhen (Zhushan)

272,882

272,882

178,729

26/Mar/18

3rd Quarter, 2021

69

Changde Country Garden (

)

Changde (Wuling)

725,449

239,596

239,441

10/May/19

385,717

132,657

21/Sep/16

4th Quarter, 2020

100,136

1st Quarter, 2020

2nd Quarter, 2021

70

Country Garden Twin Star City (

)

Foshan (Sanshui)

363,966

363,966

41,672

26/Nov/18

4th Quarter, 2021

71

Changshu South Xincheng South (

)

Suzhou (Changshu)

125,176

125,176

48,258

19/Oct/18

2nd Quarter, 2020

72

Shengze Country Garden (including Tianyu & Times City) (

)

Suzhou (Wujiang)

490,619

255,421

216,455

34,492

12/Apr/19

235,198

162,144

16/Dec/16

4th Quarter, 2020

73

Country Garden-Huaxi Impression (

)

Guiyang (Huaxi)

580,661

234,184

109,632

19/Jul/18

2nd Quarter, 2020

346,477

3rd Quarter, 2019

2nd Quarter, 2022

74

Country Garden-Jade Hill (

)

Foshan (Sanshui)

432,326

299,386

294,418

4,968

3/Mar/16

132,940

58,960

19/Jul/18

2nd Quarter, 2020

75

Country Garden-Longshang Garden (

)

Huizhou (Huicheng)

91,700

91,700

75,886

15/Jun/18

4th Quarter, 2019

76

Country Garden Baoqing Mansion (

)

Shaoyang (Shuangqing)

445,119

284,271

236,717

22/Jan/18

3rd Quarter, 2020

160,848

4th Quarter, 2019

4th Quarter, 2021

77

Country Garden-Jade Bay (

)

Xuzhou (Pizhou)

294,575

172,476

68,670

23/Nov/18

2nd Quarter, 2020

122,099

4th Quarter, 2019

4th Quarter, 2021

78

Country Garden-Shengshi Mingmen (

)

Zhongshan (Torch District)

262,671

101,748

36,016

24/Apr/18

3rd Quarter, 2020

160,923

3rd Quarter, 2019

2nd Quarter, 2021

79

Country Garden Poly-Tianqi(

)

Zhongshan (Nanlang)

115,792

115,792

89,089

13/Oct/17

1st Quarter, 2020

80

Fenhu Country Garden (

)

Suzhou (Wujiang)

139,929

73,326

53,722

2,371

27/Dec/18

66,603

13,480

26/Apr/18

4th Quarter, 2019

81

Country Garden Dongjiang Phoenix Bay (

)

Heyuan (Yuancheng)

420,258

149,894

149,894

25/Dec/18

270,365

230,088

27/Oct/17

2nd Quarter, 2020

82

Country Garden Eco City-Zuo'an (including Dongjing) (

)

Wuhan (Hongshan)

360,097

281,812

281,614

25/Oct/17

78,286

34,949

4/Apr/19

3rd Quarter, 2020

83

Suqian Country Garden (

)

Suqian (Susu Industrial Zone)

553,005

342,046

333,769

5,697

28/Jun/19

206,018

163,721

11/Jul/14

2nd Quarter, 2020

4,941

3rd Quarter, 2019

1st Quarter, 2020

84

Country Garden-Shili Chunfeng (

)

Chuzhou (Nanqiao)

471,118

80,994

58,773

4,280

6/May/19

153,207

74,124

29/Sep/17

3rd Quarter, 2020

236,917

3rd Quarter, 2019

3rd Quarter, 2021

85

Yulin Country Garden (

)

Yulin (Yuzhou)

1,209,183

325,202

256,172

66,702

13/Nov/18

323,968

296,610

14/Jul/17

4th Quarter, 2020

560,013

3rd Quarter, 2019

4th Quarter, 2023

86

Country Garden-Yundi Tianqi (

)

Jining (Zoucheng)

248,921

102,500

94,339

28/Aug/18

4th Quarter, 2020

146,421

3rd Quarter, 2019

3rd Quarter, 2021

87

Country Garden-Phoenix City (

)

Yancheng (Yandu)

364,701

28,862

18,452

2,406

13/Jun/19

116,635

90,394

3/Apr/18

4th Quarter, 2020

219,203

3rd Quarter, 2019

4th Quarter, 2021

88

Haikou Binjiang Coast (

)

Haikou (Haidian Island)

79,641

79,641

23,481

24/Feb/10

3rd Quarter, 2020

89

Country Garden-Jiangnan Shijia (

)

Zhenjiang (Jurong)

536,343

251,679

134,590

2/Nov/17

4th Quarter, 2020

284,664

4th Quarter, 2019

4th Quarter, 2021

90

Country Garden-Qianshui Bay (

)

Changzhou (Wujin)

155,319

155,319

96,998

27/Jun/18

2nd Quarter, 2020

91

Country Garden-Huafu Phoenix City (

)

Shanwei (Haifeng)

357,077

7,260

7,260

19/Jun/18

249,070

177,101

22/Sep/17

4th Quarter, 2020

100,746

4th Quarter, 2019

4th Quarter, 2021

92

Country Garden-Jade City (

)

Qingdao (High-tech Zone)

143,162

67,099

30,921

7/Mar/19

1st Quarter, 2021

76,062

4th Quarter, 2019

4th Quarter, 2021

93

Country Garden Purple Dragon Mansion (

)

Chuzhou (Langya)

262,836

262,836

201,138

21/Jul/17

4th Quarter, 2020

94

Country Garden-Tianluan Mountain (

)

Shanwei (Haifeng)

351,730

264,734

162,927

8/Jun/18

4th Quarter, 2020

86,996

4th Quarter, 2019

4th Quarter, 2021

95

Country Garden-Central City One (

)

Zunyi (Honghuagang)

134,336

134,336

97,177

6/Jul/18

4th Quarter, 2020

96

Country Garden River and City (

)

Qingyuan (Qingcheng)

279,208

130,443

129,770

449

20/Mar/19

134,297

63,788

22/Jun/18

3rd Quarter, 2020

14,468

3rd Quarter, 2019

3rd Quarter, 2021

97

Kunshan Binjiang One Nine Eight (

)

Suzhou (Kunshan)

33,639

2,438

2,438

13/Jul/10

31,201

19,138

23/Nov/18

4th Quarter, 2020

98

Country Garden-Phoenix Center (

)

Jinan (Lixia)

119,484

119,484

42,863

24/Aug/18

4th Quarter, 2020

99

Country Garden-Phoenix Villa (

)

Yantai (Laishan)

222,331

114,920

104,560

25/May/18

4th Quarter, 2020

107,411

3rd Quarter, 2019

4th Quarter, 2021

100

Country Garden-Phoenix City (

)

Xuchang (Changge)

549,531

151,000

90,979

27/Sep/18

4th Quarter, 2020

398,531

3rd Quarter, 2019

4th Quarter, 2023

Total

50,195,052

18,993,657

18,509,125

276,966

18,591,044

11,233,325

12,610,351

Notes:

  1. All the GFAs displayed in this section are attributable to the owners of the Company.
  2. Based on the measurement reports from relevant government departments.
  3. Based on the actual measurements by the project management department of the Group.
  4. "GFA for future development" for each project is the GFA expected to be built.

6

The following table sets forth the information of our landbank GFA breakdown in the PRC by location as of June 30, 2019(1):

Completed property developments(2)

Properties under development(3)

Aggregate

Total saleable

saleable GFA

Total

Total saleable

GFA pre-sold

Total saleable

for entire

completed

GFA sold and

pending

GFA under

Total saleable

GFA for future

Location

project

saleable GFA

delivered

delivery

development

GFA pre-sold

development(4)

sq.m.

sq.m.

sq.m.

sq.m.

sq.m.

sq.m.

sq.m.

Guangdong . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

120,117,245

65,199,817

63,939,467

827,323

25,577,245

12,891,538

29,340,183

Jiangsu . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

41,269,737

17,880,725

17,342,582

303,429

13,498,794

7,361,140

9,890,217

Anhui . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

30,843,659

15,877,524

15,431,353

158,373

9,697,105

6,251,201

5,269,030

Hunan . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

28,215,523

7,335,493

7,162,880

92,599

10,534,719

6,041,872

10,345,311

Henan . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

20,213,528

1,974,161

1,854,867

43,631

10,227,844

5,449,499

8,011,524

Hubei . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

19,833,812

8,746,880

8,646,729

83,330

6,225,386

3,613,686

4,861,546

Shandong . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

17,505,027

2,852,278

2,796,587

36,815

7,366,797

3,941,029

7,285,952

Guangxi . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

16,982,863

3,676,060

3,514,742

116,828

6,761,034

4,524,036

6,545,769

Zhejiang . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

14,916,211

3,549,414

3,216,925

260,809

7,905,874

4,468,377

3,460,923

Guizhou . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13,929,408

3,002,356

2,907,306

77,541

5,557,364

3,863,716

5,369,688

Sichuan . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10,740,517

2,360,871

2,321,568

13,274

4,234,439

2,140,050

4,145,208

Liaoning . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10,452,967

6,607,027

6,498,115

67,237

1,787,007

1,337,239

2,058,933

Hebei . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9,778,118

2,116,409

2,066,528

12,945

3,667,204

2,054,627

3,994,504

Shaanxi . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8,467,910

954,235

943,844

390

3,425,268

1,799,310

4,088,407

Fujian . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8,270,120

3,147,094

3,017,877

86,060

3,816,368

2,059,693

1,306,658

Jiangxi . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,953,689

1,424,550

1,403,952

19,552

3,456,380

2,369,967

2,072,758

Hainan . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,121,669

2,546,232

2,415,754

44,747

1,495,341

407,438

2,080,095

Chongqing . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,425,070

2,097,238

1,945,292

83,877

2,083,618

938,675

1,244,214

Yunnan . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5,106,263

670,335

660,570

4,227

1,883,035

1,013,055

2,552,893

Inner mongolia . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,755,724

1,554,439

1,541,072

11,040

584,358

361,696

2,616,927

Gansu . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,221,580

2,463,392

2,405,099

27,671

921,659

763,007

836,529

Tianjin . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4,091,632

1,412,946

1,308,799

21,901

626,785

295,375

2,051,901

Shanxi . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3,432,095

219,932

134,320

79,155

948,014

532,772

2,264,149

Qinghai . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,280,631

45,068

44,922

-

746,330

598,019

489,233

Xinjiang . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

874,008

-

-

-

584,494

317,169

289,514

Shanghai . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

801,587

135,686

126,282

4,899

351,001

116,998

314,900

Beijing . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

769,139

-

-

-

219,778

50,152

549,360

Ningxia . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

763,609

50,890

30,501

14,806

578,461

338,015

134,258

Jilin . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

686,447

170,083

169,790

-

174,384

84,638

341,980

Heilongjiang . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

556,167

441,995

429,017

668

-

-

114,172

Tibet . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

44,321

-

-

-

35,500

34,233

8,821

Total . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

417,420,275

158,513,129

154,276,739

2,493,127

134,971,588

76,018,221

123,935,558

Notes:

  1. All the GFAs displayed in this section are attributable to the owners of the Company.
  2. Based on the measurement reports from relevant government departments.
  3. Based on the actual measurements by the project management department of the Group.
  4. "GFA for future development" for each project is the GFA expected to be built.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Unaudited

Audited

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Note

RMB million

RMB million

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

8

23,815

23,421

Investment properties

8

14,446

16,435

Intangible assets

660

670

Land use rights

-

2,496

Right-of-use assets

4

4,264

-

Properties under development

9

126,970

107,812

Investments in joint ventures

10

32,160

27,891

Investments in associates

11

19,725

18,768

Financial assets at fair value through other

  comprehensive income

2,587

1,796

Derivative financial instruments

2,089

992

Trade and other receivables

12

26,778

10,962

Deferred income tax assets

21,057

18,701

274,551

229,944

Current assets

Properties under development

9

662,174

626,937

Completed properties held for sale

31,305

44,338

Inventories

10,112

8,822

Trade and other receivables

12

485,062

426,397

Contract assets and contract acquisition costs

13

20,550

17,094

Prepaid income tax

24,826

21,350

Restricted cash

14

14,514

14,200

Cash and cash equivalents

14

208,322

228,343

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

15

15,042

12,019

Derivative financial instruments

272

250

1,472,179

1,399,750

Current liabilities

Contract liabilities

607,550

562,800

Trade and other payables

16

554,398

498,821

Receipts under securitisation arrangements

550

794

Current income tax liabilities

29,240

30,783

Senior notes

17

7,038

2,238

Corporate bonds

18

28,098

23,964

Convertible bonds

19

21

8,051

Bank and other borrowings

20

78,760

91,844

Lease liabilities

4

51

-

Derivative financial instruments

88

111

Dividend payable

27

6,563

-

1,312,357

1,219,406

Net current assets

159,822

180,344

Total assets less current liabilities

434,373

410,288

7

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Unaudited

Audited

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Note

RMB million

RMB million

Non-current liabilities

Senior notes

17

50,427

39,478

Corporate bonds

18

19,238

17,944

Convertible bonds

19

5,202

5,117

Bank and other borrowings

20

143,105

139,839

Lease liabilities

4

261

-

Deferred government grants

176

249

Deferred income tax liabilities

26,751

32,224

Derivative financial instruments

2,878

2,029

248,038

236,880

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital and premium

21

28,025

27,881

Other reserves

22

8,281

8,247

Retained earnings

22

94,554

85,202

130,860

121,330

Non-controlling interests

55,475

52,078

Total equity

186,335

173,408

Total equity and non-current liabilities

434,373

410,288

The above interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

8

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Note

RMB million

RMB million

Revenue

7

202,006

131,894

Cost of sales

24

(147,150)

(96,921)

Gross profit

54,856

34,973

Other income and gains - net

23

1,656

1,758

Gains arising from changes in fair value of and transfer to

  investment properties

8

16

539

Selling and marketing costs

24

(9,098)

(4,502)

Administrative expenses

24

(9,571)

(5,069)

Research and development expenses

24

(620)

(331)

Net impairment losses on financial and contract assets

(973)

(482)

Operating profit

36,266

26,886

Finance income

25

1,506

777

Finance costs

25

(601)

(596)

Finance income - net

25

905

181

Share of results of joint ventures and associates

10,11

2,317

(210)

Profit before income tax

39,488

26,857

Income tax expenses

26

(16,431)

(10,538)

Profit for the period

23,057

16,319

Profit attributable to:

  - Owners of the Company

15,635

12,939

  - Non-controlling interests

7,422

3,380

23,057

16,319

Earnings per share attributable to owners of

  the Company (expressed in RMB yuan per share)

Basic

28

0.73

0.60

Diluted

28

0.71

0.58

The above interim condensed consolidated income statement should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

9

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

Profit for the period

23,057

16,319

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

  - Change in fair value of financial assets at fair value

    through other comprehensive income

72

(14)

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

  - Deferred (losses)/gains on cash flow hedges

(65)

2

  - Deferred gains/(costs) of hedging

527

(169)

  - Currency translation differences

(349)

(261)

Total other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period,

  net of tax

185

(442)

Total comprehensive income for the period

23,242

15,877

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

  - Owners of the Company

15,824

12,514

  - Non-controlling interests

7,418

3,363

23,242

15,877

The above interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

10

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Unaudited

Attributable to owners of the Company

Share

capital

Non-

and

Other

Retained

controlling

premium

reserves

earnings

Total

interests

Total equity

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

(note 21)

(note 22)

(note 22)

Balance at 1 January 2019

27,881

8,247

85,202

121,330

52,078

173,408

Comprehensive income

  for the six months

  ended 30 June 2019

Profit for the period

-

-

15,635

15,635

7,422

23,057

Other comprehensive income

-

156

33

189

(4)

185

Total comprehensive income

  for the six months

  ended 30 June 2019

-

156

15,668

15,824

7,418

23,242

Transactions with owners in

  their capacity as owners:

Capital injections from non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

1,412

1,412

Transfer to statutory reserves

-

32

(32)

-

-

-

Dividend (note 27)

-

-

(6,563)

(6,563)

(196)

(6,759)

Employee share option scheme:

  - Value of employee services

-

179

-

179

-

179

  - Issue of shares pursuant to share option scheme

144

(9)

-

135

-

135

Effect of redemption of convertible bonds upon maturity

-

(220)

220

-

-

-

Non-controlling interests arising

  from business combinations (note 31)

-

-

-

-

931

931

Disposals of subsidiaries (note 30)

-

(59)

59

-

(6,159)

(6,159)

Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries

  without change of control

-

(45)

-

(45)

(9)

(54)

Total transactions with owners

144

(122)

(6,316)

(6,294)

(4,021)

(10,315)

Balance at 30 June 2019

28,025

8,281

94,554

130,860

55,475

186,335

11

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Unaudited

Attributable to owners of the Company

Share

capital

and

Other

Retained

Non-controlling

premium

reserves

earnings

Total

interests

Total equity

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

(note 21)

(note 22)

(note 22)

Balance at 1 January 2018

24,461

5,943

63,267

93,671

22,941

116,612

Comprehensive income for

  the six months

  ended 30 June 2018

Profit for the period

-

-

12,939

12,939

3,380

16,319

Other comprehensive income

-

(425)

-

(425)

(17)

(442)

Total comprehensive income

  for the six months

  ended 30 June 2018

-

(425)

12,939

12,514

3,363

15,877

Transactions with owners in

  their capacity as owners:

Capital injections from non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

2,027

2,027

Transfer to statutory reserves

-

132

(132)

-

-

-

Issue of shares

6,339

-

-

6,339

-

6,339

Dividend

-

-

(5,424)

(5,424)

-

(5,424)

Distribution in specie

-

(490)

(1,275)

(1,765)

(25)

(1,790)

Buy-back of shares

(616)

-

-

(616)

-

(616)

Employee share schemes

  - Value of employee services

-

230

-

230

-

230

Equity component of convertible bonds

-

375

-

375

-

375

Non-controlling interests arising

  from business combinations

-

-

-

-

9,160

9,160

Disposals of subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

(230)

(230)

Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries

  without change of control

-

(380)

-

(380)

267

(113)

Total transactions with owners

5,723

(133)

(6,831)

(1,241)

11,199

9,958

Balance at 30 June 2018

30,184

5,385

69,375

104,944

37,503

142,447

The above interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

12

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Note

RMB million

RMB million

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash generated from operations

34,347

24,567

Income tax paid

(23,037)

(13,963)

Interest paid

(9,502)

(7,437)

Net cash generated from operating activities

1,808

3,167

Cash flows from investing activities

Net cash outflow on acquisitions of subsidiaries

31

(440)

(7,235)

Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment

-

137

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(1,723)

(2,033)

Payments for investment properties

(177)

(36)

Purchases of intangible assets

(30)

(63)

Purchases of land use rights

-

(282)

Purchases of right-of-use assets

(1,831)

-

Investments in joint ventures

(1,620)

(5,222)

Investments in associates

(178)

(3,243)

Deposits for acquisitions of companies

(24,834)

(8,738)

Loans advanced to third parties

-

(69)

Net cash outflow on disposals of subsidiaries

30

(5,607)

(1,569)

Payments for financial assets at fair value through

  other comprehensive income

(830)

(2)

Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at fair value

  through other comprehensive income

140

-

Payments for financial assets at fair value through

  profit or loss

(14,604)

(4,014)

Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at fair value

  through profit or loss

11,660

24,522

Repayments from loans to third parties

680

99

Interest received

1,506

777

Net cash used in investing activities

(37,888)

(6,971)

13

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Note

RMB million

RMB million

Cash flows from financing activities

Capital injections from non-controlling interests

1,412

2,027

Buy-back of shares

-

(616)

Net proceeds from transactions with non-controlling interests

(54)

(732)

Issue of shares as a result of placing

-

6,330

Issue of shares pursuant to share option scheme

135

9

Net cash distributed in respect of distribution in specie

-

(3,085)

Issue of senior notes

17

16,765

6,451

Repayment or redemption of senior notes

17

(1,723)

(4,942)

Issue of corporate bonds

18

4,374

324

Redemption of corporate bonds

18

(100)

(3,800)

Issue of convertible bonds

-

12,546

Redemption of convertible bonds upon maturity

19

(7,869)

-

Proceeds from bank and other borrowings

42,923

78,660

Repayments of bank and other borrowings

(39,277)

(28,803)

Repayment of receipts under securitisation arrangements

(244)

(1,011)

Principal elements of lease payments

(23)

-

Settlement of derivative financial instruments

(122)

(279)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(196)

-

Net cash generated from financing activities

16,001

63,079

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

(20,079)

59,275

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

228,343

137,084

Exchange gains on cash and cash equivalents

58

68

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

208,322

196,427

The above interim condensed consolidated cash flow statement should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

14

NOTES TO THE INTERIM

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

1 General information

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 10 November 2006 as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Law, Cap 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands.

The address of the Company's registered office is Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681 Grand Cayman, KY1-1111 Cayman Islands. The Company is engaged in investment holding and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") are principally engaged in the property development, construction, property investment and hotel operation.

The Company's shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

This interim financial information is presented in Renminbi ("RMB"), unless otherwise stated, and was approved by the Board of Directors of the Company for issue on 22 August 2019. This interim financial information has not been audited.

2 Basis of preparation

This interim financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2019 has been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'. This interim financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 ("2018 Financial Statements"), which have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRS") and disclosure requirements under the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance, and any public announcements made by the Company during the interim reporting period.

15

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

3 Significant accounting policies

Except as described in Note 4 below, the accounting policies applied are consistent with those of the 2018 Financial Statements as described therein.

Except for the adoption of HKFRS 16 "Leases" of which the impact is set out in the Note 4 below, other amendments and interpretations to existing standards that are effective for the financial year beginning on 1 January 2019 and adopted by the Group for this period either do not have a material impact or are not relevant to the Group.

New and revised standards, amendments and interpretations to existing standards that have been issued and relevant to the Group but are not effective for the financial year beginning on 1 January 2019 and have not been early adopted:

Effective for the

financial year

beginning on or

after

Amendments to HKFRS 3

Definition of a business

1 January 2020

Amendments to HKAS 1

Definition of material

1 January 2020

and HKAS 8

HKFRS 17

Insurance contracts

1 January 2021

Amendments to HKFRS 10

Sale or contribution of assets between

To be determined

and HKAS 28

an investor and its associates or joint ventures

None of these is expected to have a significant impact on the Group's accounting policies.

16

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

4 Change in accounting policy

The Group has adopted HKFRS 16 retrospectively from 1 January 2019, but has not restated comparatives for the 2018 reporting period, as permitted under the specific transitional provisions in the standard. The reclassifications and the adjustments arising from HKFRS 16 are therefore recognised in the opening balance sheet on 1 January 2019.

  1. Adjustments recognised on adoption of HKFRS 16
    On adoption of HKFRS 16, the Group recognised lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as "operating leases" under the principles of HKAS 17 "Leases". These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate as of 1 January 2019. The weighted average lessee's incremental borrowing rate applied to the lease liabilities on 1 January 2019 was 6.5%.

2019

RMB million

Operating lease commitments disclosed as at 31 December 2018

317

Discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate of at the

date of initial application

269

Less: short-term leases to be recognised on a straight-line basis as expense

(25)

Lease liabilities recognised as at 1 January 2019

244

Of which are:

Current lease liabilities

75

Non-current lease liabilities

169

Right-of-use assets were measured at the amount equal to the lease liabilities, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to that lease recognised in the balance sheet as at 31 December 2018. There were no onerous lease contracts that would have required an adjustment to the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application.

The recognised right-of-use assets relate to the following types of assets:

30 June 2019

1 January 2019

RMB million

RMB million

Lease properties

306

244

Land use rights (reclassified from the financial statement

line item"land use rights")

3,958

2,496

Total right-of-use assets

4,264

2,740

17

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

4 Change in accounting policy (Continued)

  1. Adjustments recognised on adoption of HKFRS 16 (Continued) The recognised lease liabilities are classified as below:

30 June 2019

1 January 2019

RMB million

RMB million

Current lease liabilities

51

75

Non-current lease liabilities

261

169

Total lease liabilities

312

244

The change in accounting policy affected the following items in the balance sheet on 1 January 2019:

  • right-of-useassets - increase by RMB2,740 million;
  • lease liabilities - increase by RMB244 million.
  • land use rights - decrease by RMB2,496 million;

There was no net impact on retained earnings on 1 January 2019.

In applying HKFRS 16 for the first time, the Group has used the following practical expedients permitted by the standard:

  • the use of a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics;
  • reliance on previous assessments on whether leases are onerous;
  • the accounting for operating leases with a remaining lease term of less than 12 months as at 1 January 2019 as short-term leases;
  • the exclusion of initial direct costs for the measurement of the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application; and
  • the use of hindsight in determining the lease term where the contract contains options to extend or terminate the lease.

The Group has also elected not to reassess whether a contract is, or contains a lease at the date of initial application. Instead, for contracts entered into before the transition date, the Group relied on its assessment made applying HKAS 17 and HK(IFRIC) - Int 4 "Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease".

18

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

4 Change in accounting policy (Continued)

  1. The Group's leasing activities and how these are accounted for
    The Group leases various properties. These property lease agreements do not impose any covenants, but leased properties may not be used as security for borrowing purposes.
    Until the 2018 financial year, leases of property, plant and equipment were classified as operating leases. Payments made under operating leases (net of any incentives received from the lessor) were charged to profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease.
    From 1 January 2019, long-term leases are recognised as a right-of-use assets and corresponding liabilities at the date at which the lease asset is available for use by the Group. Each lease payment is allocated between the liability and finance cost. The finance cost is charged to profit or loss over the lease period so as to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability for each period. The right-of-use asset is depreciated over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term on a straight-line basis.
    Assets and liabilities arising from a lease are initially measured on a present value basis. Lease liabilities include the net present value of the following lease payments:
    • fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable;
    • variable lease payment that are based on an index or a rate;
    • amounts expected to be payable by the lessee under residual value guarantees;
    • the exercise price of a purchase option if the lessee is reasonably certain to exercise that option; and
    • payments of penalties for terminating the lease, if the lease term reflects the lessee exercising that option.

The lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease. If that rate cannot be determined, the lessee's incremental borrowing rate is used, being the rate that the lessee would have to pay to borrow the funds necessary to obtain an asset of similar value in a similar economic environment with similar terms and conditions.

Right-of-use assets are measured at cost comprising the following:

  • the amount of the initial measurement of lease liabilities;
  • any lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received;
  • any initial direct costs; and
  • restoration costs.

Payments associated with short-term leases are recognised on a straight-line basis as an expense in profit or loss. Short-term leases are leases with a lease term of 12 months or less.

19

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

5 Judgements and estimates

The preparation of the interim financial information requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

In preparing this interim financial information, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those applied to the 2018 Financial Statements.

6 Financial risk management

6.1 Financial risk factors

The Group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: market risk (mainly including foreign exchange risk, cash flow and fair value interest rate risk), credit risk and liquidity risk. The Group's overall risk management programme focuses on the unpredictability of financial markets and seeks to minimise potential adverse effects on the Group's financial performance. The Group uses derivative financial instruments to hedge certain risk exposures.

The interim financial information does not include all financial risk management information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the 2018 Financial Statements.

There have been no significant changes in any risk management policies since the last year end.

20

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

6 Financial risk management (Continued)

6.2 Liquidity risk

The table below analyses the Group's non-derivative financial liabilities and net-settled derivative financial liabilities into relevant maturity grouping based on the remaining period at the date of statement of financial position to the contractual maturity date. Derivative financial liabilities are included in the analysis if their contractual maturities are essential for an understanding of the timing of the cash flows. The amounts disclosed in the table are the contractual undiscounted cash flows and include interest, if applicable.

Between

Between

Less than

1 and

2 and

Over

1 year

2 years

5 years

5 years

Total

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

Unaudited

At 30 June 2019

Senior notes

9,872

9,326

37,702

15,643

72,543

Bank and other borrowings

93,259

103,914

50,620

2,036

249,829

Corporate bonds

29,329

11,308

9,586

-

50,223

Convertible bonds

310

310

7,817

-

8,437

Receipts under securitisation

arrangements

569

-

-

-

569

Trade and other payables

(excluding other taxes

payable and salaries payable)

496,747

-

-

-

496,747

Dividend payable

6,563

-

-

-

6,563

Derivative financial instruments

88

118

2,757

3

2,966

Lease liabilities

70

58

85

261

474

Total

636,807

125,034

108,567

17,943

888,351

Between

Between

Less than

1 and

2 and

Over

1 year

2 years

5 years

5 years

Total

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

Audited

At 31 December 2018

Senior notes

4,224

8,389

26,799

12,276

51,688

Bank and other borrowings

106,941

82,012

64,525

7,218

260,696

Corporate bonds

26,016

10,865

8,632

-

45,513

Convertible bonds

8,386

309

7,787

-

16,482

Receipts under securitisation

arrangements

832

-

-

-

832

Trade and other payables

(excluding other taxes

payable and salaries payable)

447,987

-

-

-

447,987

Derivative financial instruments

111

239

1,790

-

2,140

Total

594,497

101,814

109,533

19,494

825,338

21

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

6 Financial risk management (Continued)

6.3 Fair value estimation

The table below analyses financial instruments carried or presented at fair value, by level of the inputs to valuation techniques used to measure fair value.

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

RMB million

RMB million RMB million RMB million

At 30 June 2019

Assets

Financial assets at fair value through

  other comprehensive income

77

-

2,510

2,587

Derivative financial instruments

-

2,361

-

2,361

Financial assets at fair value through

profit or loss

338

14,704

-

15,042

Total

415

17,065

2,510

19,990

Liabilities

Derivative financial instruments

-

2,966

-

2,966

At 31 December 2018

Assets

Financial assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income

94

-

1,702

1,796

Derivative financial instruments

-

1,242

-

1,242

Financial assets at fair value through

profit or loss

259

11,760

-

12,019

Total

353

13,002

1,702

15,057

Liabilities

Derivative financial instruments

-

2,140

-

2,140

There were no transfers among level 1, 2 and 3 during the period.

There were no changes in valuation techniques during the period.

22

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

7 Revenue and segment information

The executive directors of the Company review the Group's internal reporting in order to assess performance and allocate resources. The executive directors of the Company have determined the operating segments based on these reports.

The executive directors of the Company assessed the performance and operations of the Group and concluded that the Group only has two reportable segments - Property development and Construction, and the other segments are individually and collectively insignificant for segment reporting purposes.

The executive directors of the Company assess the performance of the operating segments based on a measure of operating profit, adjusted by excluding fair value changes on derivative financial instruments and including share of results of joint ventures and associates.

Segment assets consist primarily of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, right-of-use assets, investment properties, properties under development, investments in joint ventures, investments in associates, completed properties held for sale, inventories, receivables, prepaid income tax, contract assets and contract acquisition costs and operating cash. They exclude deferred income tax assets, financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income, financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and derivative financial instruments. Segment liabilities consist primarily of operating liabilities. They exclude senior notes, corporate bonds, convertible bonds, receipts under securitisation arrangements, bank and other borrowings, dividend payable, current and deferred income tax liabilities and derivative financial instruments.

Capital expenditure comprises additions to property, plant and equipment, investment properties, intangible assets and right-of-use assets, excluding those arising from business combinations.

Revenue consists of the following:

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

Sales of properties

196,678

126,885

Rendering of construction services

3,459

2,457

Rental income

143

117

Rendering of property management services

-

1,632

Rendering of hotel services and others

1,726

803

202,006

131,894

Sales between segments are carried out according to the terms and conditions agreed by the respective segments' management.

The Group's revenue is mainly attributable to the market in Mainland China and over 90% of the Group's non- current assets are located in Mainland China. No geographical information is therefore presented.

The Group has a large number of customers, none of whom contributed 10% or more of the Group's revenue.

23

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

7 Revenue and segment information (Continued)

The segment information provided to the executive directors of the Company for the reportable segments is as follows:

Property

development

Construction

Others

Total

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

Six months ended 30 June 2019

Revenue from contracts with customers

196,678

21,883

8,050

226,611

- Recognised at a point in time

146,934

-

7,200

154,134

- Recognised over time

49,744

21,883

850

72,477

Revenue from other sources: rental income

-

-

143

143

Segment revenue

196,678

21,883

8,193

226,754

Inter-segment revenue

-

(18,424)

(6,324)

(24,748)

Revenue from external customers

196,678

3,459

1,869

202,006

Segment results

38,427

171

(142)

38,456

Share of results of joint ventures

and associates

2,353

-

(36)

2,317

Gains arising from changes in fair value of

and transfer to investment properties

-

-

16

16

Depreciation and amortisation expenses of

property, plant and equipment,

intangible assets and right-of-use assets

145

22

398

565

Net impairment losses on financial and

contract assets

919

14

40

973

At 30 June 2019

Total segment assets after elimination of

inter-segment balances

1,605,332

24,389

75,962

1,705,683

Investments in joint ventures

and associates

51,581

-

304

51,885

Capital expenditure

957

20

2,484

3,461

Total segment liabilities after elimination of

inter-segment balances

1,098,545

21,322

42,569

1,162,436

24

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

7 Revenue and segment information (Continued)

Property

development

Construction

Others

Total

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

Six months ended 30 June 2018

Revenue from contracts with customers

126,885

16,682

2,807

146,374

- Recognised at a point in time

87,316

-

71

87,387

- Recognised over time

39,569

16,682

2,736

58,987

Revenue from other sources: rental income

-

-

117

117

Segment revenue

126,885

16,682

2,924

146,491

Inter-segment revenue

-

(14,225)

(372)

(14,597)

Revenue from external customers

126,885

2,457

2,552

131,894

Segment results

25,463

157

1,020

26,640

Share of results of joint ventures

and associates

(210)

-

-

(210)

Gains arising from changes in fair value of

and transfer to investment properties

-

-

539

539

Depreciation and amortisation expenses of

property, plant and equipment,

intangible assets and land use rights

167

15

336

518

Net impairment losses on financial and

contract assets

464

6

12

482

At 31 December 2018

Total segment assets after elimination of

inter-segment balances

1,519,796

21,951

54,189

1,595,936

Investments in joint ventures and associates

46,431

-

228

46,659

Capital expenditure

1,792

32

1,972

3,796

Total segment liabilities after elimination of

inter-segment balances

1,022,717

19,023

20,130

1,061,870

Reportable segment results are reconciled to profit before income tax as follows:

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

Total segment results

38,456

26,640

Changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments

127

36

Finance income - net

905

181

Profit before income tax

39,488

26,857

25

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

7 Revenue and segment information (Continued)

Reportable segments' assets and liabilities are reconciled to total assets and total liabilities as follows:

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

Total segment assets after elimination of

inter-segment balances

1,705,683

1,595,936

Deferred income tax assets

21,057

18,701

Financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income

2,587

1,796

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

15,042

12,019

Derivative financial instruments

2,361

1,242

Total assets

1,746,730

1,629,694

Total segment liabilities after elimination of

inter-segment balances

1,162,436

1,061,870

Dividend payable

6,563

-

Deferred income tax liabilities

26,751

32,224

Current income tax liabilities

29,240

30,783

Senior notes

57,465

41,716

Bank and other borrowings

221,865

231,683

Corporate bonds

47,336

41,908

Convertible bonds

5,223

13,168

Receipts under securitisation arrangements

550

794

Derivative financial instruments

2,966

2,140

Total liabilities

1,560,395

1,456,286

26

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

8 Property, plant and equipment and investment properties

Property, plant

Investment

and equipment

properties

RMB million

RMB million

Six months ended 30 June 2019

Opening net book amount at 1 January 2019

23,421

16,435

Acquisition of subsidiaries (note 31)

73

-

Other additions

1,660

177

Transfer from properties under development and

completed properties held for sale

-

655

Revaluation gains upon transfers

-

325

Fair value changes

-

(309)

Transfer to properties under development

-

(778)

Disposals of subsidiaries

(499)

(2,059)

Other disposals

(247)

-

Depreciation

(613)

-

Exchange differences

20

-

Closing net book amount at 30 June 2019

23,815

14,446

Six months ended 30 June 2018

Opening net book amount at 1 January 2018

21,628

8,338

Acquisition of subsidiaries

572

2,862

Other additions

2,033

36

Transfer from properties under development and

completed properties held for sale

-

1,079

Revaluation gains upon transfers

-

381

Fair value changes

-

158

Transfer to properties under development

-

(331)

Disposals of subsidiaries

(772)

-

Other disposals

(82)

-

Depreciation

(560)

-

Exchange differences

83

-

Closing net book amount at 30 June 2018

22,902

12,523

The Group's investment properties were valued at transfer or business acquisition dates, and at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018 by Jones Lang LaSalle Corporate Appraisal and Advisory Limited or Cushman & Wakefield Limited, independent and professionally qualified valuers who hold recognised relevant professional qualifications and have recent experience in the locations and segments of the investment properties valued. For all investment properties, their current use equates the highest and best use.

There were no changes to the valuation techniques during the period.

The Group's policy is to recognise change of fair value hierarchy levels as of the date of event or change in circumstances that caused the change. At 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018, the Group only had investment properties measured at Level 3 valuation.

27

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

9 Properties under development

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

Properties under development expected to be completed

  and delivered:

- Within a normal operating cycle included under

current assets

662,174

626,937

- Beyond a normal operating cycle included under

non-current assets

126,970

107,812

789,144

734,749

Amounts comprise:

- Construction costs including depreciation and staff

cost capitalised

339,609

318,756

- Land costs

431,165

398,795

- Borrowings costs capitalised

18,370

17,198

789,144

734,749

The normal operating cycle of the Group's property development generally ranges from one to two years.

At 30 June 2019, properties under development included the costs to fulfil those contracts, revenue of which was recognised over time amounting to RMB15,574 million (31 December 2018: RMB16,589 million).

At 30 June 2019, properties under development amounting to RMB480,692 million (31 December 2018: RMB517,817 million) were expected to be completed and delivered beyond one year.

The capitalisation rate used to determine the amount of interest on general borrowings incurred eligible for capitalisation for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was 6.42% per annum (six months ended 30 June 2018: 6.21% per annum). Most of the properties under development are located in Mainland China.

28

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

10 Investments in joint ventures

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

At 1 January

27,891

19,346

Transfer from subsidiaries

2,736

778

Other additions

1,671

7,048

Transfer to subsidiaries

(1,324)

(112)

Disposals

(127)

(39)

Share of results

1,313

(279)

- Gains arising from negative goodwill

50

51

- Others

1,263

(330)

At 30 June

32,160

26,742

The balance comprises the following:

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

Unlisted investments

- Share of net assets

31,745

27,553

- Goodwill

415

338

32,160

27,891

Additions during the period mainly included the acquisitions of shares in a number of property development companies, the investments in a number of newly established property development companies together with certain third parties, and the investment in certain property development companies over which the Group lost control as a result of partial disposals of the Group's interests in these companies. None of the acquisitions was individually significant to the Group.

The negative goodwill was mainly resulted from the fact that the joint ventures partners intended to cooperate with a leading property developer in the PRC to resolve liquidity issues or bring in industry expertise.

The goodwill arose from the acquisitions of properties development companies, which is mainly attributable to economies of scale expected from the acquisitions.

As at 30 June 2019, certain borrowings of joint ventures were guaranteed by the Group and/or secured by the Group's certain interests in joint ventures with an aggregate carrying value of RMB3,809 million (31 December 2018: RMB3,391 million).

29

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

11 Investments in associates

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

At 1 January

18,768

11,585

Transfer from subsidiaries

34

286

Other additions

247

5,332

Transfer to subsidiaries

(302)

(965)

Disposals

(26)

(102)

Share of results

1,004

69

- Gains arising from negative goodwill

-

153

- Others

1,004

(84)

At 30 June

19,725

16,205

None of the acquisition was individually significant to the Group.

As at 30 June 2019, certain borrowings of the Company and associates were guaranteed by the Group and/ or secured by the Group's certain interests in associates with an aggregate carrying value of RMB4,521 million (31 December 2018: RMB3,640 million).

12 Trade and other receivables

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

Included in current assets

- Trade receivables - net (note (a))

42,399

40,597

- Other receivables - net (note (b))

286,441

251,182

- Loans to related and third parties - net

14

687

- Prepayments for land (note (c))

111,436

109,670

- Other prepayments

44,772

24,261

485,062

426,397

Included in non-current assets

- Deposits for acquisitions of companies

26,778

10,962

511,840

437,359

30

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

12 Trade and other receivables (Continued)

  1. Details of trade receivables are as follows:

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

Trade receivables

42,551

40,724

Less: allowance for impairment

(152)

(127)

Trade receivables - net

42,399

40,597

Trade receivables mainly arise from sales of properties. Property buyers are generally granted credit terms of 1 to 6 months. The ageing analysis of trade receivables based on property delivery date is as

follows:

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

Within 90 days

38,113

37,275

Over 90 days and within 180 days

2,390

1,593

Over 180 days and within 365 days

1,326

1,149

Over 365 days

722

707

42,551

40,724

As at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018, trade receivables were mainly denominated in RMB.

There is no concentration of credit risk with respect to trade receivables as the Group has a large number of buyers. Trade receivables were collateralised by the titles of the properties sold.

31

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

12 Trade and other receivables (Continued)

(b) Details of other receivables are as follows:

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

Amounts due from joint ventures, associates and other

  related parties

111,997

83,387

Land auction and other deposits

38,900

61,705

Others(*)

138,403

107,995

289,300

253,087

Less: allowance for impairment

(2,859)

(1,905)

Other receivables - net

286,441

251,182

    • These receivables mainly included current accounts due from the other shareholders of certain subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates of the Group for various payments on their behalf, which are interest-free, unsecured and repayable according to contract terms.
  2. Prepayments for land are related to prepaid land acquisition costs while relevant land use right certificates have not been obtained as at 30 June 2019.

13 Contract assets and contract acquisition costs

Details of contract assets and contract acquisition costs are as follows:

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

Contract assets related to sales of properties

9,823

7,277

Contract assets related to construction services

3,670

2,960

Contract acquisition costs

7,057

6,857

Total contract assets and contract acquisition costs

20,550

17,094

32

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

14 Cash and cash equivalents

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

Cash at banks and on hand

222,618

241,599

Short-term deposits (note (a))

218

944

222,836

242,543

Less: restricted cash (note (b))

(14,514)

(14,200)

208,322

228,343

  1. The short-term deposits are denominated in RMB and have terms ranging within 3 months (31 December 2018: within 3 months). The effective interest rate of these deposits as at 30 June 2019 was 0.99% per annum (31 December 2018: 1.22% per annum).
  2. In accordance with relevant government requirements, certain property development companies of the Group are required to place in designated bank accounts certain amount of pre-sale proceeds as guarantee deposits for the constructions of the related properties. The deposits can only be used for payments for construction costs of the relevant properties when approval from related government authority is obtained. Unused guarantee deposits will be released after the completion of construction of the related properties.
  3. Cash and deposits are denominated in the following currencies:

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

RMB

207,208

232,044

HKD

2,760

902

USD

3,618

3,575

Ringgit Malaysia

8,688

4,518

Other currencies

562

1,504

222,836

242,543

The conversion of RMB and RM denominated balances into other currencies and the remittance of bank balances and cash out of the PRC and Malaysia are subject to relevant rules and regulations of foreign exchange control promulgated by the PRC and Malaysian governments.

33

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

15 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

PRC listed equity security (note (a))

338

259

Wealth management products (note (b))

14,704

11,760

15,042

12,019

  1. This represented a 2.29% (31 December 2018: 2.29%) equity interest in a company listed on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations in the PRC. The fair value of the investment at 30 June 2019 was calculated using the quoted market price.
  2. Wealth management products are mainly investments in financial products issued by certain financial institutions. The fair values of these investments approximated their carrying values as at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018.

16 Trade and other payables

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

Trade payables (note (a))

272,051

255,053

Other payables (note (b))

224,183

192,339

Other taxes payable

50,763

41,034

Salaries payable

6,888

9,800

Accrued expenses

513

595

554,398

498,821

  1. The ageing analysis of trade payables based on the date of invoices is as follows:

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

Within 90 days

226,915

211,512

Over 90 days and within 180 days

35,886

34,648

Over 180 days and within 365 days

6,008

5,698

Over 365 days

3,242

3,195

272,051

255,053

  1. Other payables mainly included deposits from property buyers and current accounts due to certain joint ventures, associates and other shareholders of certain subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates of the Group and outstanding considerations to acquire certain subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. These amounts are interest-free, unsecured and repayable according to contract terms.

34

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

17 Senior notes

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

As at 1 January

41,716

31,913

Additions (note (a))

16,765

6,451

Repayment on maturity (note (a))

(1,723)

-

Early redemption

-

(4,757)

Interest expenses

1,723

1,280

Coupon interest paid

(1,396)

(1,138)

Currency translation differences

380

11

57,465

33,760

Less: current portion included in current liabilities

(7,038)

(5,349)

Included in non-current liabilities

50,427

28,411

  1. During the period ended 30 June 2019, the Group has newly issued and repaid senior notes as follows:

Name of notes

Par value

Interest

Issue date

Term of

USD

rate

the notes

million

Issued during the period:

2022 Notes III

550

7.125%

25 January 2019

3 years

2024

Notes - tranche II(*)

450

8.000%

25 January 2019

5 years

2024

Notes II

550

6.500%

8 April 2019

5 years

2026

Notes II

950

7.250%

8 April 2019

7 years

Repaid during the period on maturity:

2019 Notes II

250

7.500%

5 June 2014

5 years

    • 2024 Notes - tranche II was consolidated and form a single series with the 2024 Notes.
  2. All senior notes are listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. All senior notes contain various early redemption options and put option.
    Early redemption options exercisable by the Group are regarded as embedded derivatives not closely related to the host contract. The directors of the Company consider that the fair value of the above early redemption options was insignificant on initial recognition and at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018.
    Except for the above early redemption options, the holders of the 2026 Notes have a put option to request the Company to repurchase the 2026 Notes on 15 December 2021 at the price equal to 100% of the principle amounts of the 2026 Notes. The directors of the Company consider that the fair value of this put option was insignificant on initial recognition and at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018.

35

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

18 Corporate bonds

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

As at 1 January

41,908

47,334

Acquisitions of subsidiaries

-

3,475

Other additions (note (a))

4,374

324

Repayment upon maturity

(100)

(3,800)

Interest expenses

1,358

1,304

Coupon interest paid

(210)

(765)

Currency translation differences

6

-

47,336

47,872

Less: current portion included in current liabilities

(28,098)

(17,726)

Included in non-current liabilities

19,238

30,146

  1. During the period ended 30 June 2019, corporate bonds newly issued by the Group were listed as follows:

Name of bond

Par value

Interest

Issue date

Term of

RMB

rate

the bond

million

RMB Private Corporate bonds of

Guangdong Giant Leap Construction

Co., Ltd. issued in 2019 - tranche I

2,900

5.93%

26 April 2019

2 years

RMB Private House Leasing bonds of

Country Garden Property Co., Ltd.

"( Country Garden Property")

issued in 2019 - tranche I

567

5.95%

1 April 2019

4 years

RMB Corporate bonds of

Country Garden Property

issued in 2019 - tranche I

590

5.03%

2 April 2019

5 years

RM Private Corporate bonds of

Country Garden Real Estate Sdn. Bhd.

"( Malaysia Country Garden")

issued in 2019 - tranche III

213

6.40%

18 March 2019

3 years

RM Private Corporate bonds of

Malaysia Country Garden

issued in 2019 - tranche IV

116

6.40%

8 May 2019

3 years

  1. Certain corporate bonds issued by the Group contain a debt component, put option and coupon rate adjustment options. Debt component represents the present value of the contractually determined stream of future cash flows discounted at the prevailing market interest rate at that time applicable to instruments of comparable credit status and providing substantially the same cash flows, on the same terms, but without the embedded derivatives.
    The directors of the Company consider that the fair values of the above coupon rate adjustment options and put option were insignificant on initial recognition and at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018.

36

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

19 Convertible bonds

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

Liability component as at 1 January

13,168

-

Additions

-

12,171

Repayment upon maturity (note (a))

(7,869)

-

Interest expenses

112

243

Coupon interest paid

(59)

-

Currency translation differences

(129)

500

Liability component at 30 June

5,223

12,914

Less: current portion included in current liabilities

(21)

(12,914)

Included in non-current liabilities

5,202

-

  1. On 16 January 2018, the Group entered into a subscription agreement for HKD-settled convertible bonds in an aggregate principal amount of HKD15,600 million due 27 January 2019 (the "2019 Convertible Bonds"). As at 30 June 2019, the Group has redeemed all 2019 Convertible Bonds upon maturity.
  2. The convertible bonds were guaranteed by the Company and certain subsidiaries of the Group and secured by the equity interests in certain subsidiaries of the Group.
    As at 30 June 2019, there has been no conversion of the remaining HKD-settled convertible bonds in an aggregate principal amount of HKD7,830 million due 5 December 2023.

37

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

20 Bank and other borrowings

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

Included in non-current liabilities:

- Secured

107,354

108,300

- Unsecured

90,816

89,779

Less: current portion of non-current liabilities

(55,065)

(58,240)

143,105

139,839

Included in current liabilities:

- Secured

2,734

10,775

- Unsecured

20,961

22,829

Current portion of non-current liabilities

55,065

58,240

78,760

91,844

Total bank and other borrowings

221,865

231,683

The Group's borrowings as at 30 June 2019 of RMB110,088 million (31 December 2018: RMB119,075 million) were secured by certain properties, right-of-use assets and equipment of the Group with total carrying values of RMB77,452 million (31 December 2018: RMB80,098 million) and/or secured by the Group's equity investment interests.

The weighted average effective interest rates is 6.54% per annum for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (six months ended 30 June 2018: 6.26% per annum).

The carrying amounts of the bank and other borrowings approximated their fair values as these borrowings are mainly floating-rate borrowings.

The carrying amounts of the bank and other borrowings are denominated in the following currencies:

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

RMB

174,370

190,139

HKD

13,506

10,121

USD

25,663

23,114

RM

2,435

2,539

Other

5,891

5,770

221,865

231,683

38

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

21 Share capital and premium

Equivalent

Nominal

nominal

Number of

value of

value of

ordinary

ordinary

ordinary

Share

Treasury

Group

shares

shares

shares

premium

Total

shares

Total

million

HKD million

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

Authorised

At 1 January 2018, 30 June 2018,

1 January 2019 and 30 June 2019,

HKD0.10 per share

100,000

10,000

Issued and fully paid

At 1 January 2018

21,280

2,128

2,003

22,838

24,841

(380)

24,461

Issue of shares

463

46

37

6,302

6,339

-

6,339

- Issue of shares as a result of placing

460

46

37

6,293

6,330

-

6,330

- Issue of shares pursuant to share

option scheme

3

-

-

9

9

-

9

Buy-back of shares

-

-

-

-

-

(616)

(616)

Cancellation of shares

(2)

-

-

(25)

(25)

25

-

At 30 June 2018

21,741

2,174

2,040

29,115

31,155

(971)

30,184

At 1 January 2019

21,646

2,164

2,032

28,201

30,233

(2,352)

27,881

Issue of shares pursuant to share

option scheme

14

2

1

143

144

-

144

At 30 June 2019

21,660

2,166

2,033

28,344

30,377

(2,352)

28,025

39

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

22 Other reserves and retained earnings

Other reserves

Financial assets

at fair value

Deferred

through other

Cash flow

costs of

Statutory

Share option

comprehensive

Translation

Revaluation

hedge

hedging

Total other

Retained

Merger reserve

reserve

reserve

income reserve

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserve

Others

reserves

earnings

Total

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

RMB million

Balance at 1 January 2019

(150)

7,257

717

110

(563)

869

21

(644)

630

8,247

85,202

93,449

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

15,635

15,635

Transfer to statutory reserves

-

32

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

32

(32)

-

2018 final dividend (note 27)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(6,563)

(6,563)

Employee share schemes

-value of employee services

-

-

179

-

-

-

-

-

-

179

-

179

-Issue of shares pursuant to

share option scheme

-

-

(9)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(9)

-

(9)

Change in fair value of

financial assets at fair value

through other comprehensive

income

-

-

-

72

-

-

-

-

-

72

-

72

Disposal of fair value of financial

assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income

-

-

-

(33)

-

-

-

-

-

(33)

33

-

Effect of redemption of convertible

bond upon maturity

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(220)

(220)

220

-

Changes in ownership interests

in subsidiaries without

change of control

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(45)

(45)

-

(45)

Disposal of subsidiaries

-

(59)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(59)

59

-

Currency translation differences

-

-

-

-

(345)

-

-

-

-

(345)

-

(345)

Deferred losses on cash flow hedges

-

-

-

-

-

-

(65)

-

-

(65)

-

(65)

Deferred gains of hedging

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

527

-

527

-

527

Balance at 30 June 2019

(150)

7,230

887

149

(908)

869

(44)

(117)

365

8,281

94,554

102,835

Balance at 1 January 2018

(150)

5,342

396

3

(521)

869

(14)

455

(437)

5,943

63,267

69,210

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

12,939

12,939

Transfer to statutory reserves

-

132

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

132

(132)

-

2017 final dividend

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(5,424)

(5,424)

Distribution in specie

-

(107)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(383)

(490)

(1,275)

(1,765)

Employee share schemes

-value of employee services

-

-

230

-

-

-

-

-

-

230

-

230

Change in fair value of

financial assets at fair value

through other comprehensive

income

-

-

(14)

-

-

-

-

-

(14)

-

(14)

Equity component of

convertible bonds

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

375

375

-

375

Changes in ownership interests

in subsidiaries without

change of control

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(380)

(380)

-

(380)

Currency translation differences

-

-

-

-

(244)

-

-

-

-

(244)

-

(244)

Deferred gains on cash flow

hedges

-

-

-

-

-

-

2

-

-

2

-

2

Deferred costs of hedging

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(169)

-

(169)

-

(169)

Balance at 30 June 2018

(150)

5,367

626

(11)

(765)

869

(12)

286

(825)

5,385

69,375

74,760

40

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

23 Other income and gains - net

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

Other income

- Management and consulting service income

718

269

- Forfeiture of advances received from property buyers

39

37

- Government subsidy income

32

27

789

333

Other gains

- Gains arising from negative goodwill (note 31)

87

847

- Gains on disposals of subsidiaries (note 30)

415

206

- Gains on disposals of joint ventures and associates

32

-

- Gains on disposals of property, plant and equipment

39

55

- Changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments

127

36

- Others

167

281

867

1,425

Total other income and gains - net

1,656

1,758

24 Expenses by nature

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

Costs of properties sold

145,624

94,720

Advertising and promotion costs

2,480

1,358

Other taxes and levies

1,545

1,227

Contract acquisition costs

1,814

973

Employee benefit expenses

9,802

5,827

Property management and other services expenses

531

20

Donations (note (a))

601

501

Depreciation of property. plant and equipment

461

460

Amortisation of intangible assets

37

23

Amortisation of land use rights

-

35

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

67

-

Others

3,477

1,679

Total cost of sales, selling and marketing costs,

administrative expenses and research and

development expenses

166,439

106,823

  1. During the period, 17 million (six months ended 30 June 2018: RMB55 million) of the Group's donations were made through Guoqiang Public Welfare Foundation of Guangdong Province. Certain directors of the Company are also directors of the foundation.

41

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

25 Finance income - net

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

Finance income:

- Interest income on bank deposits and others

1,506

777

Finance costs:

- Interest expenses

  - Bank and other borrowings

(7,809)

(5,894)

  - Senior notes (note 17)

(1,723)

(1,280)

  - Corporate bonds (note 18)

(1,358)

(1,304)

  - Convertible bonds (note 19)

(112)

(243)

  - Lease liabilities

(11)

-

  - Receipts under securitisation arrangements

(17)

(131)

(11,030)

(8,852)

Less: amounts capitalised on qualifying assets

11,030

8,852

-

-

- Net foreign exchange losses on financing activities

(601)

(411)

- Loss on early redemption of senior notes

-

(185)

(601)

(596)

Finance income - net

905

181

42

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

26 Income tax expenses

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

Current income tax

- Corporate income tax

11,310

5,185

- Land appreciation tax (note (c))

8,342

4,894

19,652

10,079

Deferred income tax

- Corporate income tax

(3,615)

385

- Land appreciation tax (note (c))

161

(126)

- Withholding income tax on profit to be distributed

    in future (note (d))

233

200

(3,221)

459

16,431

10,538

  1. Hong Kong profits tax has been provided at the rate of 16.5% (2018:16.5%) on the estimated assessable profits of the Group's subsidiaries in Hong Kong.
  2. Mainland China corporate income tax has been provided at corporate income tax rate of 25%.
  3. Mainland China land appreciation tax is levied at progressive rates ranging from 30% to 60% on the appreciation of land value, being the proceeds of sales of properties less deductible expenditures including cost of land and all property development expenditures.
  4. Withholding income tax is provided on the dividends to be distributed by the Mainland China subsidiaries of the Group. The relevant overseas holding companies have successfully obtained endorsement from various Mainland China tax bureaus to enjoy the treaty benefit of 5% withholding income tax rate on dividends received from the Mainland China subsidiaries of the Group. Accordingly, withholding income tax has been provided at 5% of the dividends to be distributed by the Mainland China subsidiaries of the Group.

27 Dividend

On 22 August 2019, the Board declared an interim dividend of RMB22.87 cents per share for the six months ended 30 June 2019, totalling RMB4,953 million (2018 interim dividend: RMB18.52 cents per share, totalling RMB4,017 million) with the eligible shareholders being given an option to elect to receive such interim dividend all in new shares of the Company or partly in new shares of the Company and partly in cash or all in cash. This interim dividend has not been recognised as liabilities in this interim financial information.

The final dividend in respect of 2018 of RMB30.32 cents (equivalent to HKD 34.49 cents) per share, totalling RMB6,563 million approved at the annual general meeting of the Company on 16 May 2019 has been paid in cash in July 2019.

43

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

28 Earnings per share

  1. Basic
    Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the profit attributable to owners of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period, excluding ordinary shares purchased by the Group and held as treasury shares.

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Profit attributable to owners of the Company (RMB million)

15,635

12,939

Weighted average number of ordinary shares

  in issue (million)

21,361

21,555

Earnings per share - Basic (RMB yuan per share)

0.73

0.60

  1. Diluted
    Diluted earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. The Company had four categories of dilutive potential ordinary shares: share options, awarded shares, written call options and convertible bonds. For the share options, awarded shares and written call options, a calculation is done to determine the number of shares that could have been acquired at fair value (determined as the average market share price of the Company's shares) based on the monetary value of the subscription rights attached to outstanding share options, awarded shares and written call options. The convertible bonds are assumed to have been converted into ordinary shares. Interest savings on convertible bonds are adjusted to the extent of the amount charged to the profit attributable to owners of the Company. The number of shares calculated as above is compared with the number of shares that would have been issued assuming the exercise of the share options, awarded shares and written call options and conversion of convertible bonds. Written call options were excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share as they are anti-dilutive for six months ended 30 June 2019.

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Profit attributable to owners of the Company (RMB million)

15,635

12,939

Weighted average number of ordinary shares

  in issue (million)

21,361

21,555

Adjustments - share options, awarded

  shares and convertible bonds (million)

689

829

Weighted average number of ordinary shares for

  diluted earnings per share (million)

22,050

22,384

Earnings per share - Diluted (RMB yuan per share)

0.71

0.58

44

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

29 Guarantees

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

Guarantees in respect of mortgage facilities for

  certain property buyers (note (a))

389,376

319,239

Guarantees to joint ventures and associates

  and certain third parties in respect of borrowings (note (b))

70,922

58,090

460,298

377,329

  1. These represented the guarantees in respect of mortgage facilities granted by certain banks relating to the mortgage loans arranged for certain buyers of the Group's properties. Pursuant to the terms of the guarantees, upon default in mortgage payments by these buyers, the Group is responsible to repay the outstanding mortgage principals together with accrued interest and penalty owed by the defaulted buyers to the banks and the Group is entitled to retain the legal title and take over the possession of the related properties. The above guarantees are to be discharged upon earlier of (i) issuance of the real estate ownership certificates which are generally available within three months after the buyers take possession of the relevant properties; and (ii) the satisfaction of mortgaged loans by the property buyers.
    The directors of the Company consider that in case of default in payments, the net realisable value of the related properties can cover the repayment of the outstanding mortgage principals together with the accrued interest and penalty and therefore no provision has been made in this interim financial information for the guarantees.
  2. These mainly represented the maximum exposure of the guarantees provided for the borrowings of certain joint ventures and associates.

45

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

30 Disposals of subsidiaries

During the period, the Group disposed of interests in a number of subsidiaries to certain third parties. Details of the disposals are as follows:

RMB million

Disposal considerations

- Cash received

1,036

- Outstanding and included in other receivables

2,290

- Fair value of investments in joint ventures and associates

    held after disposals

2,770

6,096

Less:

- Total net assets of subsidiaries disposed of

(11,840)

- Non-controlling interests disposed of

6,159

Gains on disposals

415

Cash proceeds from disposals, net of cash disposed of

- Cash consideration received

1,036

- Less: cash and cash equivalents in the subsidiaries disposed of

(6,643)

Net cash outflow on disposals

(5,607)

46

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

31 Business combinations

Business combinations during the period mainly included the acquisitions of interest in property development companies and acquisitions of additional interests in then joint ventures and associates which were further recognised as the Group's subsidiaries. The directors of the Company consider that none of these subsidiaries acquired during the period was significant to the Group and thus the individual financial information of these subsidiaries on the acquisition dates was not disclosed.

The acquired companies' principal activities are property development and construction. The combined financial information of these acquired companies on the acquisition dates is summarised as follows:

RMB million

Total purchase consideration

3,053

- Cash paid

- Fair value of investments in joint ventures and associates

1,751

    held before business combinations

4,804

Total recognised amounts of identifiable assets acquired and

  liabilities assumed

2,613

Cash and cash equivalents

Restricted cash

1,381

Property, plant and equipment

73

Intangible assets

8

Properties under development and completed properties held for sale

49,507

Prepaid income tax

2,469

Contract assets

392

Trade and other receivables

9,984

Deferred income tax assets

8

Bank and other borrowings

(4,154)

Trade and other payables

(18,339)

Contract liabilities

(34,897)

Current income tax liabilities

(2,683)

Deferred income tax liabilities

(540)

Total identifiable net assets

5,822

Non-controlling interests

(931)

Negative goodwill

(87)

4,804

Outflow of cash to acquire business, net of cash acquired

(3,053)

- cash considerations paid

- cash and cash equivalents in the subsidiaries acquired

2,613

Net cash outflow on acquisitions

(440)

Gains arising from negative goodwill were mainly due to the fact that the sellers had the intention to exit from their investments in these acquired businesses due to various operational reasons or other shareholders intended to cooperate with a leading property developer in the PRC to resolve liquidity issues or bring in industry expertise.

The acquired businesses contributed total revenues of RMB10,403 million and net profit of RMB1,996 million to the Group for the period from their respective acquisition dates to 30 June 2019. Had these companies been consolidated from 1 January 2019, the interim condensed consolidated income statement for the six months ended 30 June 2019 would show pro-forma revenue of RMB202,013 million and profit for the period of RMB22,232 million.

47

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

32 Related party transactions

  1. Ultimate controlling shareholder
    The Company is ultimately controlled by Ms. Yang Huiyan (the "Ultimate Controlling Shareholder").
  2. Transactions with related parties
    Saved as disclosed in other notes above, the Group had the following significant transactions with related parties during the period:

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

  1. Entities controlled by certain shareholder, certain   directors and/or their close family members:

Purchase of design service

2,225

2,905

Construction service income

6

78

Purchase of property management services,

consultancy and other services

531

20

Other transactions

37

25

2,799

3,028

(ii)

Joint ventures:

Providing guarantee in respect of borrowings

44,057

25,142

Construction service income

1,579

1,494

Other transactions

313

171

45,949

26,807

(iii)

Associates:

Providing guarantee in respect of borrowings

26,740

22,262

Construction service income

1,459

1,049

Other transactions

320

110

28,519

23,421

The prices for the above transactions were determined in accordance with the terms of the underlying agreements.

48

NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

32 Related party transactions (Continued)

  1. Key management compensation
    Key management includes directors and chief executive officer of the Company.

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

Salaries, bonus, share-based compensation expenses and

263

  other employee benefits

260

  1. Balances with related parties
    Saved as disclosed in other notes above, the Group had the following significant balances with its related parties:

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

RMB million

RMB million

  1. Entities controlled by certain shareholder, certain   directors and/or their close family members

Trade and other receivables

3,612

2,435

Contract assets and contract acquisition costs

53

48

Trade and other payables

4,740

3,248

(ii)

Joint ventures:

Trade and other receivables

81,349

51,446

Contract assets and contract acquisition costs

1,376

910

Trade and other payables

49,088

34,903

(iii)

Associates:

Trade and other receivables

33,275

33,446

Contract assets and contract acquisition costs

1,133

895

Trade and other payables

34,101

27,388

The above balances due from/to related parties are mainly interest-free, unsecured and to be settled according to the contract terms.

49

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions shall have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:

"BNP PARIBAS"

BNP Paribas

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Company"

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an exempted company

incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares

of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (Stock

Code: 2007)

"Directors"

the directors of the Company

"EEA"

European Economic Area

"Goldman Sachs (Asia)

Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C.

  L.L.C."

"Group" or

the Company and its subsidiaries

  "Country Garden"

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

"Morgan Stanley"

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, excluding Hong Kong, Macau

Special Administrative Region and Taiwan for the purpose of this

announcement

"PRIIPs"

Packaged retail and insurance-based investment products (2002/92/

EC)

"Proposed Notes Issue"

the proposed issue of the US$ Senior Notes by the Company

"Purchase Agreement"

the agreement proposed to be entered into between, among others,

the Company, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. and

BNP PARIBAS in relation to the Proposed Notes Issue

"SGX-ST"

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

50

"Subsidiary Guarantees"

guarantees to be provided by the Subsidiary Guarantors

"Subsidiary Guarantors"

certain existing subsidiaries of the Group providing guarantees for

the US$ Senior Notes

"US$"

United States dollar, the lawful currency of the United States of

America

"US$ Senior Notes"

the US$ denominated senior notes to be issued by the Company

"U.S. Securities Act"

the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended

By Order of the Board

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited

MO Bin

President and Executive Director

Foshan, Guangdong Province, the PRC, 10 September 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. YEUNG Kwok Keung (Chairman), Ms. YANG Huiyan (Co-Chairman), Mr. MO Bin (President), Ms. YANG Ziying, Mr. YANG Zhicheng, Mr. SONG Jun, Mr. LIANG Guokun and Mr. SU Baiyuan. The non-executive Director is Mr. CHEN Chong. The independent non-executive Directors are Mr. LAI Ming, Joseph, Mr. SHEK Lai Him, Abraham, Mr. TONG Wui Tung, Mr. HUANG Hongyan and Mr. TO Yau Kwok.

51

