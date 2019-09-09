MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Stock Exchange of Hong Kong > Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd 2007 KYG245241032 COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD (2007) Add to my list Manage my lists Report Report End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 09/09 10.28 HKD -0.77% 08:22p COUNTRY GARDEN : Proposed issue of us$ senior notes and unaudited consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 june 2019 PU 09/03 COUNTRY GARDEN : Unaudited operating figures for august 2019 PU 08/26 ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Rise On Cautious Optimism Over Trade War DJ Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Country Garden : PROPOSED ISSUE OF US$ SENIOR NOTES AND UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 0 09/09/2019 | 08:22pm EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. This announcement is for information only and is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities and neither this announcement nor anything herein forms the basis for any contract or commitment whatsoever. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Neither this announcement nor any copy hereof may be taken into or distributed in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the Company and will contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements. The Company does not intend to register any of the securities in the United States. The communication of this announcement and any other document or materials relating to the issue of the senior notes offered hereby is not being made, and such documents and/or materials have not been approved, by an authorized person for the purposes of section 21 of the United Kingdom's Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended. Accordingly, such documents and/or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of such documents and/or materials as a financial promotion is only being made to those persons in the United Kingdom who have professional experience in matters relating to investments and who fall within the definition of investment professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Financial Promotion Order")), or who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Financial Promotion Order, or who are any other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be made under the Financial Promotion Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). In the United Kingdom, the senior notes offered hereby are only available to, and any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. Any person in the United Kingdom that is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its content. COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 碧 桂 園 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2007) PROPOSED ISSUE OF US$ SENIOR NOTES AND UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 1 THE PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE Introduction The Company proposes to conduct an international offering of the US$ Senior Notes to institutional investors. In connection with the Proposed Notes Issue, the Company will provide certain professional investors with recent financial information of the Group as extracted from the unaudited consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Financial Statements"). To ensure equal dissemination of information to the shareholders of the Company, the Financial Statements is attached hereto. Further, the Company will provide certain professional investors with updated information about the Group which is stated below. In connection with the Proposed Notes Issue, the Company has appointed Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. and BNP PARIBAS as the joint global coordinators, joint lead managers and joint bookrunners in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue. Terms of the Proposed Notes Issue, including the aggregate principal amount, the offer price and interest rate, will be determined through a book-building exercise. Upon finalisation of the terms of the US$ Senior Notes, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. and BNP PARIBAS as the joint global coordinators, joint lead managers and joint bookrunners, and the Company will enter into a Purchase Agreement and other ancillary documents. The US$ Senior Notes will not be offered to the public in Hong Kong. The US$ Senior Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act. The US$ Senior Notes will only be offered outside of the United States in offshore transactions in compliance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act. No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as the US$ Senior Notes are not available to retail investors in the EEA. Proposed use of proceeds Completion of the Proposed Notes Issue is subject to market conditions and investor interest. If the US$ Senior Notes are issued, the Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Proposed Notes Issue for refinancing existing medium to long term offshore indebtedness, which will become due within one year. Listing Application will be made to the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the US$ Senior Notes on the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed in this announcement. Approval in-principle for the listing and quotation of the US$ Senior Notes on the SGX-ST is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantors, any other subsidiary or associated company of the Company, the US$ Senior Notes or the Subsidiary Guarantees. 2 ABOUT COUNTRY GARDEN The Company is PRC's largest residential property developer that capitalizes on urbanization. With centralized management and standardization, the Group runs the businesses of property development, construction, interior decoration, property investment, and the development and management of hotels. The Group offers a broad range of products to cater for diverse demands, namely residential projects such as townhouses, condominiums, car parks and retail shop spaces. The Group also develops and manages hotels at some of its property projects with the aim of increasing the properties' value. The Group's other businesses are robotics and modern agriculture. GENERAL As no binding agreement in relation to the Proposed Notes Issue has been entered into as at the date of this announcement, the Proposed Notes Issue may or may not materialise. Investors and shareholders of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. A further announcement in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue will be made by the Company should the Purchase Agreement be signed. 3 4 The following table sets forth the information of our top 100 projects with the highest contracted sales in the PRC as of June 30, 2019(1): Completed property developments(2) Properties under development(3) Properties for future development(4) Total Aggregate Total saleable Actual/ saleable Total saleable GFA Total Total Estimated Estimated GFA for completed GFA sold pre-sold saleable saleable pre-sale GFA for pre-sale Serial City entire saleable and pending Completion GFA under GFA pre- commencement Estimated future commencement Estimated number Project (District) project GFA delivered delivery date development sold date completion date development date completion date sq.m. sq.m. sq.m. sq.m. sq.m. sq.m. sq.m. 1 Asian Games Town ( ) Guangzhou (Panyu) 1,021,512 357,851 352,316 5,535 7/Jun/11 419,697 235,384 11/Jun/12 2nd Quarter, 2021 243,965 4th Quarter, 2019 4th Quarter, 2023 2 Country Garden-Phoenix Bay ( ) Foshan (Shunde) 1,445,119 310,462 272,306 23,547 7/Jan/19 737,320 374,709 22/Sep/17 2nd Quarter, 2021 397,337 4th Quarter, 2019 4th Quarter, 2023 3 Country Garden Hill Lake City ( ) Qingyuan (Qingcheng) 1,995,771 963,760 957,304 2,819 25/Dec/18 573,758 424,867 23/Nov/17 2nd Quarter, 2021 458,252 4th Quarter, 2019 4th Quarter, 2022 4 Country Garden-Southwest Uptown ( ) Guiyang (Guanshanhu) 1,256,690 5,047 5,047 30/Oct/17 633,729 446,520 23/Feb/18 2nd Quarter, 2021 617,913 3rd Quarter, 2019 4th Quarter, 2023 5 Country Garden-Phoenix City ( ) Zhenjiang (Jurong) 6,628,310 3,254,852 3,190,630 42,492 27/Dec/18 860,967 299,807 13/Oct/17 4th Quarter, 2021 2,512,490 4th Quarter, 2019 4th Quarter, 2024 6 Country Garden-Yunnan Image ( ) Kunming (Panlong) 491,607 117,739 110,042 3,545 18/Apr/19 215,558 146,967 14/Sep/18 4th Quarter, 2020 158,310 4th Quarter, 2019 4th Quarter, 2021 7 Country Garden-Future City ( ) Wenzhou (Jingkai) 353,450 353,450 197,008 10/Jul/18 4th Quarter, 2020 8 Country Garden-Golden Era ( ) Fuyang (Yingzhou) 236,013 106,632 105,702 221 29/May/19 129,381 119,378 31/Oct/17 2nd Quarter, 2020 9 Country Garden-Ten Miles Beach (including Diamond Sea & Weigang Bay) Huizhou (Huidong) 4,647,457 3,660,140 3,655,551 21/May/18 644,122 162,115 24/May/18 4th Quarter, 2021 343,195 1st Quarter, 2020 4th Quarter, 2022 ( ) 10 Country Garden-Longteng Shijia ( ) Kunming (Wuhua) 277,236 277,236 151,115 6/Dec/18 4th Quarter, 2021 11 Country Garden-Qindu Mansion ( ) Xianyang (Qindu) 534,872 222,136 112,631 30/Jan/19 2nd Quarter, 2021 312,736 3rd Quarter, 2019 4th Quarter, 2022 12 Country Garden-Phoenix City ( ) Xi'an (Weiyang) 1,542,467 622,005 618,526 30/Jan/19 708,745 668,892 5/Nov/10 4th Quarter, 2020 211,717 4th Quarter, 2019 4th Quarter, 2021 13 Country Garden-North City Image ( ) Kunming (Panlong) 497,333 191,028 157,044 17/Aug/18 3rd Quarter, 2021 306,305 4th Quarter, 2019 2nd Quarter, 2022 14 Country Garden-Phoenix City ( ) Zhongshan (South District) 765,691 119,909 76,278 17,944 29/Jun/18 263,961 60,938 29/Nov/18 4th Quarter, 2020 381,821 4th Quarter, 2019 2nd Quarter, 2022 15 Guangzhou Foxconn Tech Town ( ) Guangzhou (Zengcheng) 121,634 115,599 69,493 7/Sep/18 1st Quarter, 2021 6,035 4th Quarter, 2019 1st Quarter, 2021 16 Country Garden-Huyue Tianjing ( ) Taizhou (Hailing) 202,097 202,097 135,010 22/Jun/18 2nd Quarter, 2020 17 Country Garden-Jade Jiangnan ( ) Hangzhou (Xiaoshan) 36,600 36,600 31,786 21/Sep/18 1st Quarter, 2020 18 Country Garden-Jin Tang ( ) Xi'an (Chanba) 93,101 14,196 14,196 28/Aug/09 78,904 60,979 16/Nov/18 3rd Quarter, 2020 19 Country Garden-Yuchuan Mansion ( ) Xining (Chengbei) 409,205 210,948 142,667 25/Jul/18 4th Quarter, 2020 198,257 3rd Quarter, 2019 4th Quarter, 2021 20 Shatian Country Garden ( ) Dongguan (Shatian) 266,929 266,929 159,367 54,389 20/Aug/18 21 Country Garden-Haichang Tianlan ( ) Tianjin (Binhai New District) 319,135 127,466 125,452 145 14/May/19 176,846 162,270 27/Apr/18 4th Quarter, 2020 14,823 3rd Quarter, 2019 2nd Quarter, 2021 22 Country Garden-Park Palace ( ) Huizhou (Dayawan) 486,273 306,694 297,744 201 18/Jan/19 103,182 59,099 9/Nov/18 4th Quarter, 2020 76,398 4th Quarter, 2019 4th Quarter, 2023 23 Country Garden-Guokong Tianyu ( ) Zhengzhou (Jinshui) 76,768 76,768 43,937 27/Jun/18 1st Quarter, 2020 24 Shaoguan Country Garden-Sun City ( ) Shaoguan (Xilian) 3,212,372 1,709,884 1,707,949 1,073 25/Jan/19 288,682 163,034 8/May/17 3rd Quarter, 2020 1,213,806 3rd Quarter, 2019 4th Quarter, 2023 25 Country Garden-Phoenix City ( ) Meizhou (Wuhua) 984,762 408,136 318,051 22/May/18 4th Quarter, 2020 576,626 4th Quarter, 2019 4th Quarter, 2022 26 Urumqi Country Garden ( ) Urumqi (Midong) 378,762 245,700 166,872 11/Aug/18 4th Quarter, 2020 133,062 4th Quarter, 2019 2nd Quarter, 2021 27 Country Garden-Longcheng Tianyue ( ) Zhengzhou (Zhongyuan) 517,123 517,123 417,982 20/May/17 1st Quarter, 2021 28 Lanzhou Country Garden ( ) Lanzhou (Chengguan) 2,333,584 1,961,999 1,942,594 876 18/Jun/19 264,929 263,119 19/Oct/16 4th Quarter, 2019 106,657 4th Quarter, 2019 4th Quarter, 2020 29 Country Garden-Peninsula 1 ( ) Qingyuan (Qingcheng) 493,405 137,527 135,349 230 25/Mar/19 293,835 197,080 13/Apr/18 2nd Quarter, 2020 62,043 4th Quarter, 2019 2nd Quarter, 2021 30 Zengcheng Country Garden Center ( ) Guangzhou (Zengcheng) 146,318 146,318 25,536 6/Dec/18 2nd Quarter, 2021 31 Country Garden-Beihai Sunshine ( ) Beihai (Haicheng) 561,760 210,370 92,644 11/Jan/19 3rd Quarter, 2020 351,390 4th Quarter, 2019 2nd Quarter, 2022 32 Country Garden-College Impression ( ) Zhenjiang (Jurong) 467,210 173,409 173,205 19/Oct/18 205,991 120,455 22/Jul/16 2nd Quarter, 2020 87,810 4th Quarter, 2019 2nd Quarter, 2021 33 Kunshan Art Gallery Orchid Garden ( ) Suzhou (Kunshan) 66,939 44,035 24,241 5/Dec/18 2nd Quarter, 2020 22,904 4th Quarter, 2019 4th Quarter, 2020 34 Country Garden Daming Mansion ( ) Nantong (Qidong) 451,764 248,419 247,789 15/May/19 203,345 127,490 18/Jan/18 2nd Quarter, 2021 35 Country Garden-Runyang Valley ( ) Huizhou (Huiyang) 821,565 93,691 91,249 913 22/Jan/19 284,927 219,748 26/Jan/18 2nd Quarter, 2021 442,947 4th Quarter, 2019 4th Quarter, 2023 36 Country Garden-Yanshanhui( ) Changzhou (Liyang) 268,436 167,873 103,717 2/Aug/18 4th Quarter, 2020 100,563 4th Quarter, 2019 2nd Quarter, 2021 37 Country Garden -Xianchen Mansion ( ) Taizhou (Xianju) 125,338 124,734 56,073 5/Dec/18 2nd Quarter, 2020 604 3rd Quarter, 2019 2nd Quarter, 2020 38 Country Garden-Xi Yue ( ) Guangzhou (Nansha) 112,900 112,900 65,417 12/Jan/18 4th Quarter, 2019 39 Country Garden-Xiliuhu( ) Zhengzhou (Gaoxin) 359,608 296,701 112,432 12/Dec/17 2nd Quarter, 2021 62,907 3rd Quarter, 2019 4th Quarter, 2022 40 Country Garden-City Garden ( ) Zhanjiang (Mazhang) 591,623 296,215 294,764 1,451 10/Apr/19 295,115 209,210 26/Dec/17 3rd Quarter, 2020 293 3rd Quarter, 2019 3rd Quarter, 2020 41 Country Garden -Binjiang Yue ( ) Taizhou (Jiaojiang) 122,753 121,095 57,629 19/Oct/18 3rd Quarter, 2020 1,658 3rd Quarter, 2019 3rd Quarter, 2020 42 Country Garden-Park No.1 ( ) Tangshan (Lubei) 134,457 103,902 65,869 14/Sep/18 4th Quarter, 2020 30,556 3rd Quarter, 2019 4th Quarter, 2020 43 Cixi Hangzhou Bay ( ) Ningbo (Cixi) 505,935 251,791 110,415 29/Sep/18 3rd Quarter, 2020 254,144 3rd Quarter, 2019 4th Quarter, 2021 44 Country Garden-Jiuzhangtai( ) Taizhou (Jiaojiang) 76,371 76,371 44,830 28/Jun/18 3rd Quarter, 2020 45 Country Garden-Jade Park ( ) Suzhou (Wujiang) 51,270 40,700 39,793 25/Sep/18 4th Quarter, 2020 10,570 3rd Quarter, 2019 4th Quarter, 2021 46 Country Garden-High-tech Era ( ) Xi'an (Yanta) 230,921 106,900 105,870 22/Jun/18 3rd Quarter, 2020 124,021 4th Quarter, 2019 4th Quarter, 2021 47 Country Garden-Shuanghu City ( ) Zhengzhou (Xinzheng) 111,253 111,253 72,369 28/Feb/19 1st Quarter, 2021 48 Country Garden Taidong Tianyue Bay ( ) Huizhou (Dayawan) 903,370 135,601 131,784 1,031 14/Mar/19 113,346 72,163 22/Sep/17 4th Quarter, 2019 654,423 4th Quarter, 2019 4th Quarter, 2022 49 Country Garden-Yinjiangnan( ) Hangzhou (Xiaoshan) 32,590 32,590 22,204 29/Nov/18 1st Quarter, 2020 50 Country Garden-Ten Miles Riverside ( ) Liuzhou (Chengzhong District) 437,704 146,165 144,774 344 12/Apr/19 266,114 201,072 25/Aug/17 3rd Quarter, 2020 25,426 4th Quarter, 2019 4th Quarter, 2020 51 Xinhui Country Garden-Phase One to Nine ( ) Jiangmen (Xinhui) 1,585,254 1,459,727 1,437,211 22,516 19/Mar/19 125,527 98,944 28/Apr/17 3rd Quarter, 2020 52 Wenzhou Oujiangkou International New City ( ) Wenzhou (Oujiangkou) 180,630 180,630 153,484 23/Dec/17 2nd Quarter, 2021 53 Country Garden-Longcheng Mansion ( ) Qiannan (Longli) 174,048 138,700 95,375 22/Jun/18 3rd Quarter, 2020 35,348 4th Quarter, 2019 3rd Quarter, 2020 54 Three Thousand City ( ) Suzhou (Wujiang) 102,872 41,733 40,529 27/Nov/18 61,139 47,907 14/Apr/18 4th Quarter, 2020 55 Country Garden-Yunding( ) Ningbo (Cixi) 84,500 84,500 42,593 16/Oct/18 4th Quarter, 2019 56 Zhaotong Country Garden ( ) Zhaotong (Zhaoyang) 240,590 54,971 54,666 153 8/Apr/19 176,580 108,078 10/Oct/18 2nd Quarter, 2020 9,038 3rd Quarter, 2019 1st Quarter, 2020 57 Country Garden-Tianjiao Mansion ( ) Huizhou (Huicheng) 142,915 142,915 69,032 7/Sep/18 2nd Quarter, 2020 58 Country Garden-Haichang Tianlan ( ) Chengdu (Shuangliu) 558,894 231,478 222,406 3,473 26/Apr/19 288,727 158,844 27/Oct/17 4th Quarter, 2020 38,689 4th Quarter, 2019 4th Quarter, 2020 59 Country Garden-City Garden ( ) Taiyuan (Xinghualing) 229,122 225,900 221,323 18/Jan/18 4th Quarter, 2020 3,222 3rd Quarter, 2019 4th Quarter, 2020 60 Country Garden-Jade Bay ( ) Foshan (Nanhai) 530,396 402,443 402,168 165 10/May/19 127,952 69,743 16/Nov/18 4th Quarter, 2020 61 Country Garden Phoenix City ( ) Baoji (Gaoxin District) 943,677 236,133 104,745 27/Jun/18 4th Quarter, 2020 707,544 3rd Quarter, 2019 4th Quarter, 2023 62 Country Garden-Central Park ( ) Zhenjiang (Jurong) 663,178 321,074 178,060 16/Nov/17 4th Quarter, 2019 342,104 3rd Quarter, 2019 2nd Quarter, 2022 63 Country Garden-Jade Legend ( ) Weinan (Linwei) 235,900 235,900 135,433 1/Jun/18 4th Quarter, 2020 64 Country Garden-Lianfa Xunyang Mansion ( ) Jiujiang (Lianxi District) 132,918 132,149 87,727 22/Aug/18 2nd Quarter, 2021 769 3rd Quarter, 2019 2nd Quarter, 2021 65 Country Garden-The Cullinan ( ) Urumqi (Xincheng District) 162,004 162,004 90,813 19/Oct/18 4th Quarter, 2020 66 Country Garden-Shifu Mansion ( ) Chuzhou (Chengnan) 165,091 25,231 18,490 798 19/Jun/19 139,860 106,533 5/Sep/17 2nd Quarter, 2020 GROUP THE ABOUT INFORMATION UPDATED 5 Completed property developments(2) Properties under development(3) Properties for future development(4) Total Aggregate Total saleable Actual/ saleable Total saleable GFA Total Total Estimated Estimated GFA for completed GFA sold pre-sold saleable saleable pre-sale GFA for pre-sale Serial City entire saleable and pending Completion GFA under GFA pre- commencement Estimated future commencement Estimated number Project (District) project GFA delivered delivery date development sold date completion date development date completion date sq.m. sq.m. sq.m. sq.m. sq.m. sq.m. sq.m. 67 Country Garden-Golden Era ( ) Tai'an (Daiyue) 183,475 107,224 46,098 25/Jan/19 2nd Quarter, 2021 76,251 3rd Quarter, 2019 2nd Quarter, 2021 68 Country Garden-Changnan Mansion ( ) Jingdezhen (Zhushan) 272,882 272,882 178,729 26/Mar/18 3rd Quarter, 2021 69 Changde Country Garden ( ) Changde (Wuling) 725,449 239,596 239,441 10/May/19 385,717 132,657 21/Sep/16 4th Quarter, 2020 100,136 1st Quarter, 2020 2nd Quarter, 2021 70 Country Garden Twin Star City ( ) Foshan (Sanshui) 363,966 363,966 41,672 26/Nov/18 4th Quarter, 2021 71 Changshu South Xincheng South ( ) Suzhou (Changshu) 125,176 125,176 48,258 19/Oct/18 2nd Quarter, 2020 72 Shengze Country Garden (including Tianyu & Times City) ( ) Suzhou (Wujiang) 490,619 255,421 216,455 34,492 12/Apr/19 235,198 162,144 16/Dec/16 4th Quarter, 2020 73 Country Garden-Huaxi Impression ( ) Guiyang (Huaxi) 580,661 234,184 109,632 19/Jul/18 2nd Quarter, 2020 346,477 3rd Quarter, 2019 2nd Quarter, 2022 74 Country Garden-Jade Hill ( ) Foshan (Sanshui) 432,326 299,386 294,418 4,968 3/Mar/16 132,940 58,960 19/Jul/18 2nd Quarter, 2020 75 Country Garden-Longshang Garden ( ) Huizhou (Huicheng) 91,700 91,700 75,886 15/Jun/18 4th Quarter, 2019 76 Country Garden Baoqing Mansion ( ) Shaoyang (Shuangqing) 445,119 284,271 236,717 22/Jan/18 3rd Quarter, 2020 160,848 4th Quarter, 2019 4th Quarter, 2021 77 Country Garden-Jade Bay ( ) Xuzhou (Pizhou) 294,575 172,476 68,670 23/Nov/18 2nd Quarter, 2020 122,099 4th Quarter, 2019 4th Quarter, 2021 78 Country Garden-Shengshi Mingmen ( ) Zhongshan (Torch District) 262,671 101,748 36,016 24/Apr/18 3rd Quarter, 2020 160,923 3rd Quarter, 2019 2nd Quarter, 2021 79 Country Garden Poly-Tianqi( ) Zhongshan (Nanlang) 115,792 115,792 89,089 13/Oct/17 1st Quarter, 2020 80 Fenhu Country Garden ( ) Suzhou (Wujiang) 139,929 73,326 53,722 2,371 27/Dec/18 66,603 13,480 26/Apr/18 4th Quarter, 2019 81 Country Garden Dongjiang Phoenix Bay ( ) Heyuan (Yuancheng) 420,258 149,894 149,894 25/Dec/18 270,365 230,088 27/Oct/17 2nd Quarter, 2020 82 Country Garden Eco City-Zuo'an (including Dongjing) ( ) Wuhan (Hongshan) 360,097 281,812 281,614 25/Oct/17 78,286 34,949 4/Apr/19 3rd Quarter, 2020 83 Suqian Country Garden ( ) Suqian (Susu Industrial Zone) 553,005 342,046 333,769 5,697 28/Jun/19 206,018 163,721 11/Jul/14 2nd Quarter, 2020 4,941 3rd Quarter, 2019 1st Quarter, 2020 84 Country Garden-Shili Chunfeng ( ) Chuzhou (Nanqiao) 471,118 80,994 58,773 4,280 6/May/19 153,207 74,124 29/Sep/17 3rd Quarter, 2020 236,917 3rd Quarter, 2019 3rd Quarter, 2021 85 Yulin Country Garden ( ) Yulin (Yuzhou) 1,209,183 325,202 256,172 66,702 13/Nov/18 323,968 296,610 14/Jul/17 4th Quarter, 2020 560,013 3rd Quarter, 2019 4th Quarter, 2023 86 Country Garden-Yundi Tianqi ( ) Jining (Zoucheng) 248,921 102,500 94,339 28/Aug/18 4th Quarter, 2020 146,421 3rd Quarter, 2019 3rd Quarter, 2021 87 Country Garden-Phoenix City ( ) Yancheng (Yandu) 364,701 28,862 18,452 2,406 13/Jun/19 116,635 90,394 3/Apr/18 4th Quarter, 2020 219,203 3rd Quarter, 2019 4th Quarter, 2021 88 Haikou Binjiang Coast ( ) Haikou (Haidian Island) 79,641 79,641 23,481 24/Feb/10 3rd Quarter, 2020 89 Country Garden-Jiangnan Shijia ( ) Zhenjiang (Jurong) 536,343 251,679 134,590 2/Nov/17 4th Quarter, 2020 284,664 4th Quarter, 2019 4th Quarter, 2021 90 Country Garden-Qianshui Bay ( ) Changzhou (Wujin) 155,319 155,319 96,998 27/Jun/18 2nd Quarter, 2020 91 Country Garden-Huafu Phoenix City ( ) Shanwei (Haifeng) 357,077 7,260 7,260 19/Jun/18 249,070 177,101 22/Sep/17 4th Quarter, 2020 100,746 4th Quarter, 2019 4th Quarter, 2021 92 Country Garden-Jade City ( ) Qingdao (High-tech Zone) 143,162 67,099 30,921 7/Mar/19 1st Quarter, 2021 76,062 4th Quarter, 2019 4th Quarter, 2021 93 Country Garden Purple Dragon Mansion ( ) Chuzhou (Langya) 262,836 262,836 201,138 21/Jul/17 4th Quarter, 2020 94 Country Garden-Tianluan Mountain ( ) Shanwei (Haifeng) 351,730 264,734 162,927 8/Jun/18 4th Quarter, 2020 86,996 4th Quarter, 2019 4th Quarter, 2021 95 Country Garden-Central City One ( ) Zunyi (Honghuagang) 134,336 134,336 97,177 6/Jul/18 4th Quarter, 2020 96 Country Garden River and City ( ) Qingyuan (Qingcheng) 279,208 130,443 129,770 449 20/Mar/19 134,297 63,788 22/Jun/18 3rd Quarter, 2020 14,468 3rd Quarter, 2019 3rd Quarter, 2021 97 Kunshan Binjiang One Nine Eight ( ) Suzhou (Kunshan) 33,639 2,438 2,438 13/Jul/10 31,201 19,138 23/Nov/18 4th Quarter, 2020 98 Country Garden-Phoenix Center ( ) Jinan (Lixia) 119,484 119,484 42,863 24/Aug/18 4th Quarter, 2020 99 Country Garden-Phoenix Villa ( ) Yantai (Laishan) 222,331 114,920 104,560 25/May/18 4th Quarter, 2020 107,411 3rd Quarter, 2019 4th Quarter, 2021 100 Country Garden-Phoenix City ( ) Xuchang (Changge) 549,531 151,000 90,979 27/Sep/18 4th Quarter, 2020 398,531 3rd Quarter, 2019 4th Quarter, 2023 Total 50,195,052 18,993,657 18,509,125 276,966 18,591,044 11,233,325 12,610,351 Notes: All the GFAs displayed in this section are attributable to the owners of the Company. Based on the measurement reports from relevant government departments. Based on the actual measurements by the project management department of the Group. "GFA for future development" for each project is the GFA expected to be built. 6 The following table sets forth the information of our landbank GFA breakdown in the PRC by location as of June 30, 2019(1): Completed property developments(2) Properties under development(3) Aggregate Total saleable saleable GFA Total Total saleable GFA pre-sold Total saleable for entire completed GFA sold and pending GFA under Total saleable GFA for future Location project saleable GFA delivered delivery development GFA pre-sold development(4) sq.m. sq.m. sq.m. sq.m. sq.m. sq.m. sq.m. Guangdong . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 120,117,245 65,199,817 63,939,467 827,323 25,577,245 12,891,538 29,340,183 Jiangsu . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 41,269,737 17,880,725 17,342,582 303,429 13,498,794 7,361,140 9,890,217 Anhui . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 30,843,659 15,877,524 15,431,353 158,373 9,697,105 6,251,201 5,269,030 Hunan . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28,215,523 7,335,493 7,162,880 92,599 10,534,719 6,041,872 10,345,311 Henan . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20,213,528 1,974,161 1,854,867 43,631 10,227,844 5,449,499 8,011,524 Hubei . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 19,833,812 8,746,880 8,646,729 83,330 6,225,386 3,613,686 4,861,546 Shandong . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17,505,027 2,852,278 2,796,587 36,815 7,366,797 3,941,029 7,285,952 Guangxi . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16,982,863 3,676,060 3,514,742 116,828 6,761,034 4,524,036 6,545,769 Zhejiang . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14,916,211 3,549,414 3,216,925 260,809 7,905,874 4,468,377 3,460,923 Guizhou . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13,929,408 3,002,356 2,907,306 77,541 5,557,364 3,863,716 5,369,688 Sichuan . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10,740,517 2,360,871 2,321,568 13,274 4,234,439 2,140,050 4,145,208 Liaoning . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10,452,967 6,607,027 6,498,115 67,237 1,787,007 1,337,239 2,058,933 Hebei . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9,778,118 2,116,409 2,066,528 12,945 3,667,204 2,054,627 3,994,504 Shaanxi . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,467,910 954,235 943,844 390 3,425,268 1,799,310 4,088,407 Fujian . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8,270,120 3,147,094 3,017,877 86,060 3,816,368 2,059,693 1,306,658 Jiangxi . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,953,689 1,424,550 1,403,952 19,552 3,456,380 2,369,967 2,072,758 Hainan . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6,121,669 2,546,232 2,415,754 44,747 1,495,341 407,438 2,080,095 Chongqing . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,425,070 2,097,238 1,945,292 83,877 2,083,618 938,675 1,244,214 Yunnan . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5,106,263 670,335 660,570 4,227 1,883,035 1,013,055 2,552,893 Inner mongolia . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,755,724 1,554,439 1,541,072 11,040 584,358 361,696 2,616,927 Gansu . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,221,580 2,463,392 2,405,099 27,671 921,659 763,007 836,529 Tianjin . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4,091,632 1,412,946 1,308,799 21,901 626,785 295,375 2,051,901 Shanxi . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3,432,095 219,932 134,320 79,155 948,014 532,772 2,264,149 Qinghai . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,280,631 45,068 44,922 - 746,330 598,019 489,233 Xinjiang . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 874,008 - - - 584,494 317,169 289,514 Shanghai . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 801,587 135,686 126,282 4,899 351,001 116,998 314,900 Beijing . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 769,139 - - - 219,778 50,152 549,360 Ningxia . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 763,609 50,890 30,501 14,806 578,461 338,015 134,258 Jilin . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 686,447 170,083 169,790 - 174,384 84,638 341,980 Heilongjiang . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 556,167 441,995 429,017 668 - - 114,172 Tibet . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 44,321 - - - 35,500 34,233 8,821 Total . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 417,420,275 158,513,129 154,276,739 2,493,127 134,971,588 76,018,221 123,935,558 Notes: All the GFAs displayed in this section are attributable to the owners of the Company. Based on the measurement reports from relevant government departments. Based on the actual measurements by the project management department of the Group. "GFA for future development" for each project is the GFA expected to be built. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Unaudited Audited 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 Note RMB million RMB million Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 8 23,815 23,421 Investment properties 8 14,446 16,435 Intangible assets 660 670 Land use rights - 2,496 Right-of-use assets 4 4,264 - Properties under development 9 126,970 107,812 Investments in joint ventures 10 32,160 27,891 Investments in associates 11 19,725 18,768 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 2,587 1,796 Derivative financial instruments 2,089 992 Trade and other receivables 12 26,778 10,962 Deferred income tax assets 21,057 18,701 274,551 229,944 Current assets Properties under development 9 662,174 626,937 Completed properties held for sale 31,305 44,338 Inventories 10,112 8,822 Trade and other receivables 12 485,062 426,397 Contract assets and contract acquisition costs 13 20,550 17,094 Prepaid income tax 24,826 21,350 Restricted cash 14 14,514 14,200 Cash and cash equivalents 14 208,322 228,343 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 15 15,042 12,019 Derivative financial instruments 272 250 1,472,179 1,399,750 Current liabilities Contract liabilities 607,550 562,800 Trade and other payables 16 554,398 498,821 Receipts under securitisation arrangements 550 794 Current income tax liabilities 29,240 30,783 Senior notes 17 7,038 2,238 Corporate bonds 18 28,098 23,964 Convertible bonds 19 21 8,051 Bank and other borrowings 20 78,760 91,844 Lease liabilities 4 51 - Derivative financial instruments 88 111 Dividend payable 27 6,563 - 1,312,357 1,219,406 Net current assets 159,822 180,344 Total assets less current liabilities 434,373 410,288 7 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Unaudited Audited 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 Note RMB million RMB million Non-current liabilities Senior notes 17 50,427 39,478 Corporate bonds 18 19,238 17,944 Convertible bonds 19 5,202 5,117 Bank and other borrowings 20 143,105 139,839 Lease liabilities 4 261 - Deferred government grants 176 249 Deferred income tax liabilities 26,751 32,224 Derivative financial instruments 2,878 2,029 248,038 236,880 Equity attributable to owners of the Company Share capital and premium 21 28,025 27,881 Other reserves 22 8,281 8,247 Retained earnings 22 94,554 85,202 130,860 121,330 Non-controlling interests 55,475 52,078 Total equity 186,335 173,408 Total equity and non-current liabilities 434,373 410,288 The above interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. 8 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 Note RMB million RMB million Revenue 7 202,006 131,894 Cost of sales 24 (147,150) (96,921) Gross profit 54,856 34,973 Other income and gains - net 23 1,656 1,758 Gains arising from changes in fair value of and transfer to investment properties 8 16 539 Selling and marketing costs 24 (9,098) (4,502) Administrative expenses 24 (9,571) (5,069) Research and development expenses 24 (620) (331) Net impairment losses on financial and contract assets (973) (482) Operating profit 36,266 26,886 Finance income 25 1,506 777 Finance costs 25 (601) (596) Finance income - net 25 905 181 Share of results of joint ventures and associates 10,11 2,317 (210) Profit before income tax 39,488 26,857 Income tax expenses 26 (16,431) (10,538) Profit for the period 23,057 16,319 Profit attributable to: - Owners of the Company 15,635 12,939 - Non-controlling interests 7,422 3,380 23,057 16,319 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company (expressed in RMB yuan per share) Basic 28 0.73 0.60 Diluted 28 0.71 0.58 The above interim condensed consolidated income statement should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. 9 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million Profit for the period 23,057 16,319 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: - Change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 72 (14) Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: - Deferred (losses)/gains on cash flow hedges (65) 2 - Deferred gains/(costs) of hedging 527 (169) - Currency translation differences (349) (261) Total other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period, net of tax 185 (442) Total comprehensive income for the period 23,242 15,877 Total comprehensive income attributable to: - Owners of the Company 15,824 12,514 - Non-controlling interests 7,418 3,363 23,242 15,877 The above interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. 10 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Unaudited Attributable to owners of the Company Share capital Non- and Other Retained controlling premium reserves earnings Total interests Total equity RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million (note 21) (note 22) (note 22) Balance at 1 January 2019 27,881 8,247 85,202 121,330 52,078 173,408 Comprehensive income for the six months ended 30 June 2019 Profit for the period - - 15,635 15,635 7,422 23,057 Other comprehensive income - 156 33 189 (4) 185 Total comprehensive income for the six months ended 30 June 2019 - 156 15,668 15,824 7,418 23,242 Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners: Capital injections from non-controlling interests - - - - 1,412 1,412 Transfer to statutory reserves - 32 (32) - - - Dividend (note 27) - - (6,563) (6,563) (196) (6,759) Employee share option scheme: - Value of employee services - 179 - 179 - 179 - Issue of shares pursuant to share option scheme 144 (9) - 135 - 135 Effect of redemption of convertible bonds upon maturity - (220) 220 - - - Non-controlling interests arising from business combinations (note 31) - - - - 931 931 Disposals of subsidiaries (note 30) - (59) 59 - (6,159) (6,159) Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries without change of control - (45) - (45) (9) (54) Total transactions with owners 144 (122) (6,316) (6,294) (4,021) (10,315) Balance at 30 June 2019 28,025 8,281 94,554 130,860 55,475 186,335 11 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Unaudited Attributable to owners of the Company Share capital and Other Retained Non-controlling premium reserves earnings Total interests Total equity RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million (note 21) (note 22) (note 22) Balance at 1 January 2018 24,461 5,943 63,267 93,671 22,941 116,612 Comprehensive income for the six months ended 30 June 2018 Profit for the period - - 12,939 12,939 3,380 16,319 Other comprehensive income - (425) - (425) (17) (442) Total comprehensive income for the six months ended 30 June 2018 - (425) 12,939 12,514 3,363 15,877 Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners: Capital injections from non-controlling interests - - - - 2,027 2,027 Transfer to statutory reserves - 132 (132) - - - Issue of shares 6,339 - - 6,339 - 6,339 Dividend - - (5,424) (5,424) - (5,424) Distribution in specie - (490) (1,275) (1,765) (25) (1,790) Buy-back of shares (616) - - (616) - (616) Employee share schemes - Value of employee services - 230 - 230 - 230 Equity component of convertible bonds - 375 - 375 - 375 Non-controlling interests arising from business combinations - - - - 9,160 9,160 Disposals of subsidiaries - - - - (230) (230) Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries without change of control - (380) - (380) 267 (113) Total transactions with owners 5,723 (133) (6,831) (1,241) 11,199 9,958 Balance at 30 June 2018 30,184 5,385 69,375 104,944 37,503 142,447 The above interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. 12 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 Note RMB million RMB million Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operations 34,347 24,567 Income tax paid (23,037) (13,963) Interest paid (9,502) (7,437) Net cash generated from operating activities 1,808 3,167 Cash flows from investing activities Net cash outflow on acquisitions of subsidiaries 31 (440) (7,235) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment - 137 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (1,723) (2,033) Payments for investment properties (177) (36) Purchases of intangible assets (30) (63) Purchases of land use rights - (282) Purchases of right-of-use assets (1,831) - Investments in joint ventures (1,620) (5,222) Investments in associates (178) (3,243) Deposits for acquisitions of companies (24,834) (8,738) Loans advanced to third parties - (69) Net cash outflow on disposals of subsidiaries 30 (5,607) (1,569) Payments for financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (830) (2) Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 140 - Payments for financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (14,604) (4,014) Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 11,660 24,522 Repayments from loans to third parties 680 99 Interest received 1,506 777 Net cash used in investing activities (37,888) (6,971) 13 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 Note RMB million RMB million Cash flows from financing activities Capital injections from non-controlling interests 1,412 2,027 Buy-back of shares - (616) Net proceeds from transactions with non-controlling interests (54) (732) Issue of shares as a result of placing - 6,330 Issue of shares pursuant to share option scheme 135 9 Net cash distributed in respect of distribution in specie - (3,085) Issue of senior notes 17 16,765 6,451 Repayment or redemption of senior notes 17 (1,723) (4,942) Issue of corporate bonds 18 4,374 324 Redemption of corporate bonds 18 (100) (3,800) Issue of convertible bonds - 12,546 Redemption of convertible bonds upon maturity 19 (7,869) - Proceeds from bank and other borrowings 42,923 78,660 Repayments of bank and other borrowings (39,277) (28,803) Repayment of receipts under securitisation arrangements (244) (1,011) Principal elements of lease payments (23) - Settlement of derivative financial instruments (122) (279) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (196) - Net cash generated from financing activities 16,001 63,079 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (20,079) 59,275 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 228,343 137,084 Exchange gains on cash and cash equivalents 58 68 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 208,322 196,427 The above interim condensed consolidated cash flow statement should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. 14 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 1 General information Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 10 November 2006 as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Law, Cap 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands. The address of the Company's registered office is Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681 Grand Cayman, KY1-1111 Cayman Islands. The Company is engaged in investment holding and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") are principally engaged in the property development, construction, property investment and hotel operation. The Company's shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. This interim financial information is presented in Renminbi ("RMB"), unless otherwise stated, and was approved by the Board of Directors of the Company for issue on 22 August 2019. This interim financial information has not been audited. 2 Basis of preparation This interim financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2019 has been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'. This interim financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 ("2018 Financial Statements"), which have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRS") and disclosure requirements under the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance, and any public announcements made by the Company during the interim reporting period. 15 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 3 Significant accounting policies Except as described in Note 4 below, the accounting policies applied are consistent with those of the 2018 Financial Statements as described therein. Except for the adoption of HKFRS 16 "Leases" of which the impact is set out in the Note 4 below, other amendments and interpretations to existing standards that are effective for the financial year beginning on 1 January 2019 and adopted by the Group for this period either do not have a material impact or are not relevant to the Group. New and revised standards, amendments and interpretations to existing standards that have been issued and relevant to the Group but are not effective for the financial year beginning on 1 January 2019 and have not been early adopted: Effective for the financial year beginning on or after Amendments to HKFRS 3 Definition of a business 1 January 2020 Amendments to HKAS 1 Definition of material 1 January 2020 and HKAS 8 HKFRS 17 Insurance contracts 1 January 2021 Amendments to HKFRS 10 Sale or contribution of assets between To be determined and HKAS 28 an investor and its associates or joint ventures None of these is expected to have a significant impact on the Group's accounting policies. 16 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 4 Change in accounting policy The Group has adopted HKFRS 16 retrospectively from 1 January 2019, but has not restated comparatives for the 2018 reporting period, as permitted under the specific transitional provisions in the standard. The reclassifications and the adjustments arising from HKFRS 16 are therefore recognised in the opening balance sheet on 1 January 2019. Adjustments recognised on adoption of HKFRS 16

On adoption of HKFRS 16, the Group recognised lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as "operating leases" under the principles of HKAS 17 "Leases". These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate as of 1 January 2019. The weighted average lessee's incremental borrowing rate applied to the lease liabilities on 1 January 2019 was 6.5%. 2019 RMB million Operating lease commitments disclosed as at 31 December 2018 317 Discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate of at the date of initial application 269 Less: short-term leases to be recognised on a straight-line basis as expense (25) Lease liabilities recognised as at 1 January 2019 244 Of which are: Current lease liabilities 75 Non-current lease liabilities 169 Right-of-use assets were measured at the amount equal to the lease liabilities, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to that lease recognised in the balance sheet as at 31 December 2018. There were no onerous lease contracts that would have required an adjustment to the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application. The recognised right-of-use assets relate to the following types of assets: 30 June 2019 1 January 2019 RMB million RMB million Lease properties 306 244 Land use rights (reclassified from the financial statement line item"land use rights") 3,958 2,496 Total right-of-use assets 4,264 2,740 17 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 4 Change in accounting policy (Continued) Adjustments recognised on adoption of HKFRS 16 (Continued) The recognised lease liabilities are classified as below: 30 June 2019 1 January 2019 RMB million RMB million Current lease liabilities 51 75 Non-current lease liabilities 261 169 Total lease liabilities 312 244 The change in accounting policy affected the following items in the balance sheet on 1 January 2019: right-of-use assets - increase by RMB2,740 million;

assets - increase by RMB2,740 million; lease liabilities - increase by RMB244 million.

land use rights - decrease by RMB2,496 million; There was no net impact on retained earnings on 1 January 2019. In applying HKFRS 16 for the first time, the Group has used the following practical expedients permitted by the standard: the use of a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics;

reliance on previous assessments on whether leases are onerous;

the accounting for operating leases with a remaining lease term of less than 12 months as at 1 January 2019 as short-term leases;

short-term leases; the exclusion of initial direct costs for the measurement of the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application; and

right-of-use asset at the date of initial application; and the use of hindsight in determining the lease term where the contract contains options to extend or terminate the lease. The Group has also elected not to reassess whether a contract is, or contains a lease at the date of initial application. Instead, for contracts entered into before the transition date, the Group relied on its assessment made applying HKAS 17 and HK(IFRIC) - Int 4 "Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease". 18 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 4 Change in accounting policy (Continued) The Group's leasing activities and how these are accounted for

The Group leases various properties. These property lease agreements do not impose any covenants, but leased properties may not be used as security for borrowing purposes.

Until the 2018 financial year, leases of property, plant and equipment were classified as operating leases. Payments made under operating leases (net of any incentives received from the lessor) were charged to profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease.

From 1 January 2019, long-term leases are recognised as a right-of-use assets and corresponding liabilities at the date at which the lease asset is available for use by the Group. Each lease payment is allocated between the liability and finance cost. The finance cost is charged to profit or loss over the lease period so as to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability for each period. The right-of-use asset is depreciated over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term on a straight-line basis.

Assets and liabilities arising from a lease are initially measured on a present value basis. Lease liabilities include the net present value of the following lease payments: fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable;

in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable; variable lease payment that are based on an index or a rate;

amounts expected to be payable by the lessee under residual value guarantees;

the exercise price of a purchase option if the lessee is reasonably certain to exercise that option; and

payments of penalties for terminating the lease, if the lease term reflects the lessee exercising that option. The lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease. If that rate cannot be determined, the lessee's incremental borrowing rate is used, being the rate that the lessee would have to pay to borrow the funds necessary to obtain an asset of similar value in a similar economic environment with similar terms and conditions. Right-of-use assets are measured at cost comprising the following: the amount of the initial measurement of lease liabilities;

any lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received;

any initial direct costs; and

restoration costs. Payments associated with short-term leases are recognised on a straight-line basis as an expense in profit or loss. Short-term leases are leases with a lease term of 12 months or less. 19 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 5 Judgements and estimates The preparation of the interim financial information requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates. In preparing this interim financial information, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those applied to the 2018 Financial Statements. 6 Financial risk management 6.1 Financial risk factors The Group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: market risk (mainly including foreign exchange risk, cash flow and fair value interest rate risk), credit risk and liquidity risk. The Group's overall risk management programme focuses on the unpredictability of financial markets and seeks to minimise potential adverse effects on the Group's financial performance. The Group uses derivative financial instruments to hedge certain risk exposures. The interim financial information does not include all financial risk management information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the 2018 Financial Statements. There have been no significant changes in any risk management policies since the last year end. 20 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 6 Financial risk management (Continued) 6.2 Liquidity risk The table below analyses the Group's non-derivative financial liabilities and net-settled derivative financial liabilities into relevant maturity grouping based on the remaining period at the date of statement of financial position to the contractual maturity date. Derivative financial liabilities are included in the analysis if their contractual maturities are essential for an understanding of the timing of the cash flows. The amounts disclosed in the table are the contractual undiscounted cash flows and include interest, if applicable. Between Between Less than 1 and 2 and Over 1 year 2 years 5 years 5 years Total RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million Unaudited At 30 June 2019 Senior notes 9,872 9,326 37,702 15,643 72,543 Bank and other borrowings 93,259 103,914 50,620 2,036 249,829 Corporate bonds 29,329 11,308 9,586 - 50,223 Convertible bonds 310 310 7,817 - 8,437 Receipts under securitisation arrangements 569 - - - 569 Trade and other payables (excluding other taxes payable and salaries payable) 496,747 - - - 496,747 Dividend payable 6,563 - - - 6,563 Derivative financial instruments 88 118 2,757 3 2,966 Lease liabilities 70 58 85 261 474 Total 636,807 125,034 108,567 17,943 888,351 Between Between Less than 1 and 2 and Over 1 year 2 years 5 years 5 years Total RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million Audited At 31 December 2018 Senior notes 4,224 8,389 26,799 12,276 51,688 Bank and other borrowings 106,941 82,012 64,525 7,218 260,696 Corporate bonds 26,016 10,865 8,632 - 45,513 Convertible bonds 8,386 309 7,787 - 16,482 Receipts under securitisation arrangements 832 - - - 832 Trade and other payables (excluding other taxes payable and salaries payable) 447,987 - - - 447,987 Derivative financial instruments 111 239 1,790 - 2,140 Total 594,497 101,814 109,533 19,494 825,338 21 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 6 Financial risk management (Continued) 6.3 Fair value estimation The table below analyses financial instruments carried or presented at fair value, by level of the inputs to valuation techniques used to measure fair value. Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million At 30 June 2019 Assets Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 77 - 2,510 2,587 Derivative financial instruments - 2,361 - 2,361 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 338 14,704 - 15,042 Total 415 17,065 2,510 19,990 Liabilities Derivative financial instruments - 2,966 - 2,966 At 31 December 2018 Assets Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 94 - 1,702 1,796 Derivative financial instruments - 1,242 - 1,242 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 259 11,760 - 12,019 Total 353 13,002 1,702 15,057 Liabilities Derivative financial instruments - 2,140 - 2,140 There were no transfers among level 1, 2 and 3 during the period. There were no changes in valuation techniques during the period. 22 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 7 Revenue and segment information The executive directors of the Company review the Group's internal reporting in order to assess performance and allocate resources. The executive directors of the Company have determined the operating segments based on these reports. The executive directors of the Company assessed the performance and operations of the Group and concluded that the Group only has two reportable segments - Property development and Construction, and the other segments are individually and collectively insignificant for segment reporting purposes. The executive directors of the Company assess the performance of the operating segments based on a measure of operating profit, adjusted by excluding fair value changes on derivative financial instruments and including share of results of joint ventures and associates. Segment assets consist primarily of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, right-of-use assets, investment properties, properties under development, investments in joint ventures, investments in associates, completed properties held for sale, inventories, receivables, prepaid income tax, contract assets and contract acquisition costs and operating cash. They exclude deferred income tax assets, financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income, financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and derivative financial instruments. Segment liabilities consist primarily of operating liabilities. They exclude senior notes, corporate bonds, convertible bonds, receipts under securitisation arrangements, bank and other borrowings, dividend payable, current and deferred income tax liabilities and derivative financial instruments. Capital expenditure comprises additions to property, plant and equipment, investment properties, intangible assets and right-of-use assets, excluding those arising from business combinations. Revenue consists of the following: Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million Sales of properties 196,678 126,885 Rendering of construction services 3,459 2,457 Rental income 143 117 Rendering of property management services - 1,632 Rendering of hotel services and others 1,726 803 202,006 131,894 Sales between segments are carried out according to the terms and conditions agreed by the respective segments' management. The Group's revenue is mainly attributable to the market in Mainland China and over 90% of the Group's non- current assets are located in Mainland China. No geographical information is therefore presented. The Group has a large number of customers, none of whom contributed 10% or more of the Group's revenue. 23 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 7 Revenue and segment information (Continued) The segment information provided to the executive directors of the Company for the reportable segments is as follows: Property development Construction Others Total RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million Six months ended 30 June 2019 Revenue from contracts with customers 196,678 21,883 8,050 226,611 - Recognised at a point in time 146,934 - 7,200 154,134 - Recognised over time 49,744 21,883 850 72,477 Revenue from other sources: rental income - - 143 143 Segment revenue 196,678 21,883 8,193 226,754 Inter-segment revenue - (18,424) (6,324) (24,748) Revenue from external customers 196,678 3,459 1,869 202,006 Segment results 38,427 171 (142) 38,456 Share of results of joint ventures and associates 2,353 - (36) 2,317 Gains arising from changes in fair value of and transfer to investment properties - - 16 16 Depreciation and amortisation expenses of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and right-of-use assets 145 22 398 565 Net impairment losses on financial and contract assets 919 14 40 973 At 30 June 2019 Total segment assets after elimination of inter-segment balances 1,605,332 24,389 75,962 1,705,683 Investments in joint ventures and associates 51,581 - 304 51,885 Capital expenditure 957 20 2,484 3,461 Total segment liabilities after elimination of inter-segment balances 1,098,545 21,322 42,569 1,162,436 24 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 7 Revenue and segment information (Continued) Property development Construction Others Total RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million Six months ended 30 June 2018 Revenue from contracts with customers 126,885 16,682 2,807 146,374 - Recognised at a point in time 87,316 - 71 87,387 - Recognised over time 39,569 16,682 2,736 58,987 Revenue from other sources: rental income - - 117 117 Segment revenue 126,885 16,682 2,924 146,491 Inter-segment revenue - (14,225) (372) (14,597) Revenue from external customers 126,885 2,457 2,552 131,894 Segment results 25,463 157 1,020 26,640 Share of results of joint ventures and associates (210) - - (210) Gains arising from changes in fair value of and transfer to investment properties - - 539 539 Depreciation and amortisation expenses of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and land use rights 167 15 336 518 Net impairment losses on financial and contract assets 464 6 12 482 At 31 December 2018 Total segment assets after elimination of inter-segment balances 1,519,796 21,951 54,189 1,595,936 Investments in joint ventures and associates 46,431 - 228 46,659 Capital expenditure 1,792 32 1,972 3,796 Total segment liabilities after elimination of inter-segment balances 1,022,717 19,023 20,130 1,061,870 Reportable segment results are reconciled to profit before income tax as follows: Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million Total segment results 38,456 26,640 Changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments 127 36 Finance income - net 905 181 Profit before income tax 39,488 26,857 25 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 7 Revenue and segment information (Continued) Reportable segments' assets and liabilities are reconciled to total assets and total liabilities as follows: 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million Total segment assets after elimination of inter-segment balances 1,705,683 1,595,936 Deferred income tax assets 21,057 18,701 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 2,587 1,796 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 15,042 12,019 Derivative financial instruments 2,361 1,242 Total assets 1,746,730 1,629,694 Total segment liabilities after elimination of inter-segment balances 1,162,436 1,061,870 Dividend payable 6,563 - Deferred income tax liabilities 26,751 32,224 Current income tax liabilities 29,240 30,783 Senior notes 57,465 41,716 Bank and other borrowings 221,865 231,683 Corporate bonds 47,336 41,908 Convertible bonds 5,223 13,168 Receipts under securitisation arrangements 550 794 Derivative financial instruments 2,966 2,140 Total liabilities 1,560,395 1,456,286 26 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 8 Property, plant and equipment and investment properties Property, plant Investment and equipment properties RMB million RMB million Six months ended 30 June 2019 Opening net book amount at 1 January 2019 23,421 16,435 Acquisition of subsidiaries (note 31) 73 - Other additions 1,660 177 Transfer from properties under development and completed properties held for sale - 655 Revaluation gains upon transfers - 325 Fair value changes - (309) Transfer to properties under development - (778) Disposals of subsidiaries (499) (2,059) Other disposals (247) - Depreciation (613) - Exchange differences 20 - Closing net book amount at 30 June 2019 23,815 14,446 Six months ended 30 June 2018 Opening net book amount at 1 January 2018 21,628 8,338 Acquisition of subsidiaries 572 2,862 Other additions 2,033 36 Transfer from properties under development and completed properties held for sale - 1,079 Revaluation gains upon transfers - 381 Fair value changes - 158 Transfer to properties under development - (331) Disposals of subsidiaries (772) - Other disposals (82) - Depreciation (560) - Exchange differences 83 - Closing net book amount at 30 June 2018 22,902 12,523 The Group's investment properties were valued at transfer or business acquisition dates, and at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018 by Jones Lang LaSalle Corporate Appraisal and Advisory Limited or Cushman & Wakefield Limited, independent and professionally qualified valuers who hold recognised relevant professional qualifications and have recent experience in the locations and segments of the investment properties valued. For all investment properties, their current use equates the highest and best use. There were no changes to the valuation techniques during the period. The Group's policy is to recognise change of fair value hierarchy levels as of the date of event or change in circumstances that caused the change. At 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018, the Group only had investment properties measured at Level 3 valuation. 27 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 9 Properties under development 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million Properties under development expected to be completed and delivered: - Within a normal operating cycle included under current assets 662,174 626,937 - Beyond a normal operating cycle included under non-current assets 126,970 107,812 789,144 734,749 Amounts comprise: - Construction costs including depreciation and staff cost capitalised 339,609 318,756 - Land costs 431,165 398,795 - Borrowings costs capitalised 18,370 17,198 789,144 734,749 The normal operating cycle of the Group's property development generally ranges from one to two years. At 30 June 2019, properties under development included the costs to fulfil those contracts, revenue of which was recognised over time amounting to RMB15,574 million (31 December 2018: RMB16,589 million). At 30 June 2019, properties under development amounting to RMB480,692 million (31 December 2018: RMB517,817 million) were expected to be completed and delivered beyond one year. The capitalisation rate used to determine the amount of interest on general borrowings incurred eligible for capitalisation for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was 6.42% per annum (six months ended 30 June 2018: 6.21% per annum). Most of the properties under development are located in Mainland China. 28 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 10 Investments in joint ventures Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million At 1 January 27,891 19,346 Transfer from subsidiaries 2,736 778 Other additions 1,671 7,048 Transfer to subsidiaries (1,324) (112) Disposals (127) (39) Share of results 1,313 (279) - Gains arising from negative goodwill 50 51 - Others 1,263 (330) At 30 June 32,160 26,742 The balance comprises the following: 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million Unlisted investments - Share of net assets 31,745 27,553 - Goodwill 415 338 32,160 27,891 Additions during the period mainly included the acquisitions of shares in a number of property development companies, the investments in a number of newly established property development companies together with certain third parties, and the investment in certain property development companies over which the Group lost control as a result of partial disposals of the Group's interests in these companies. None of the acquisitions was individually significant to the Group. The negative goodwill was mainly resulted from the fact that the joint ventures partners intended to cooperate with a leading property developer in the PRC to resolve liquidity issues or bring in industry expertise. The goodwill arose from the acquisitions of properties development companies, which is mainly attributable to economies of scale expected from the acquisitions. As at 30 June 2019, certain borrowings of joint ventures were guaranteed by the Group and/or secured by the Group's certain interests in joint ventures with an aggregate carrying value of RMB3,809 million (31 December 2018: RMB3,391 million). 29 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 11 Investments in associates Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million At 1 January 18,768 11,585 Transfer from subsidiaries 34 286 Other additions 247 5,332 Transfer to subsidiaries (302) (965) Disposals (26) (102) Share of results 1,004 69 - Gains arising from negative goodwill - 153 - Others 1,004 (84) At 30 June 19,725 16,205 None of the acquisition was individually significant to the Group. As at 30 June 2019, certain borrowings of the Company and associates were guaranteed by the Group and/ or secured by the Group's certain interests in associates with an aggregate carrying value of RMB4,521 million (31 December 2018: RMB3,640 million). 12 Trade and other receivables 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million Included in current assets - Trade receivables - net (note (a)) 42,399 40,597 - Other receivables - net (note (b)) 286,441 251,182 - Loans to related and third parties - net 14 687 - Prepayments for land (note (c)) 111,436 109,670 - Other prepayments 44,772 24,261 485,062 426,397 Included in non-current assets - Deposits for acquisitions of companies 26,778 10,962 511,840 437,359 30 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 12 Trade and other receivables (Continued) Details of trade receivables are as follows: 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million Trade receivables 42,551 40,724 Less: allowance for impairment (152) (127) Trade receivables - net 42,399 40,597 Trade receivables mainly arise from sales of properties. Property buyers are generally granted credit terms of 1 to 6 months. The ageing analysis of trade receivables based on property delivery date is as follows: 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million Within 90 days 38,113 37,275 Over 90 days and within 180 days 2,390 1,593 Over 180 days and within 365 days 1,326 1,149 Over 365 days 722 707 42,551 40,724 As at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018, trade receivables were mainly denominated in RMB. There is no concentration of credit risk with respect to trade receivables as the Group has a large number of buyers. Trade receivables were collateralised by the titles of the properties sold. 31 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 12 Trade and other receivables (Continued) (b) Details of other receivables are as follows: 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million Amounts due from joint ventures, associates and other related parties 111,997 83,387 Land auction and other deposits 38,900 61,705 Others(*) 138,403 107,995 289,300 253,087 Less: allowance for impairment (2,859) (1,905) Other receivables - net 286,441 251,182 These receivables mainly included current accounts due from the other shareholders of certain subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates of the Group for various payments on their behalf, which are interest-free, unsecured and repayable according to contract terms. Prepayments for land are related to prepaid land acquisition costs while relevant land use right certificates have not been obtained as at 30 June 2019. 13 Contract assets and contract acquisition costs Details of contract assets and contract acquisition costs are as follows: 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million Contract assets related to sales of properties 9,823 7,277 Contract assets related to construction services 3,670 2,960 Contract acquisition costs 7,057 6,857 Total contract assets and contract acquisition costs 20,550 17,094 32 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 14 Cash and cash equivalents 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million Cash at banks and on hand 222,618 241,599 Short-term deposits (note (a)) 218 944 222,836 242,543 Less: restricted cash (note (b)) (14,514) (14,200) 208,322 228,343 The short-term deposits are denominated in RMB and have terms ranging within 3 months (31 December 2018: within 3 months). The effective interest rate of these deposits as at 30 June 2019 was 0.99% per annum (31 December 2018: 1.22% per annum). In accordance with relevant government requirements, certain property development companies of the Group are required to place in designated bank accounts certain amount of pre-sale proceeds as guarantee deposits for the constructions of the related properties. The deposits can only be used for payments for construction costs of the relevant properties when approval from related government authority is obtained. Unused guarantee deposits will be released after the completion of construction of the related properties. Cash and deposits are denominated in the following currencies: 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million RMB 207,208 232,044 HKD 2,760 902 USD 3,618 3,575 Ringgit Malaysia 8,688 4,518 Other currencies 562 1,504 222,836 242,543 The conversion of RMB and RM denominated balances into other currencies and the remittance of bank balances and cash out of the PRC and Malaysia are subject to relevant rules and regulations of foreign exchange control promulgated by the PRC and Malaysian governments. 33 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 15 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million PRC listed equity security (note (a)) 338 259 Wealth management products (note (b)) 14,704 11,760 15,042 12,019 This represented a 2.29% (31 December 2018: 2.29%) equity interest in a company listed on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations in the PRC. The fair value of the investment at 30 June 2019 was calculated using the quoted market price. Wealth management products are mainly investments in financial products issued by certain financial institutions. The fair values of these investments approximated their carrying values as at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018. 16 Trade and other payables 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million Trade payables (note (a)) 272,051 255,053 Other payables (note (b)) 224,183 192,339 Other taxes payable 50,763 41,034 Salaries payable 6,888 9,800 Accrued expenses 513 595 554,398 498,821 The ageing analysis of trade payables based on the date of invoices is as follows: 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million Within 90 days 226,915 211,512 Over 90 days and within 180 days 35,886 34,648 Over 180 days and within 365 days 6,008 5,698 Over 365 days 3,242 3,195 272,051 255,053 Other payables mainly included deposits from property buyers and current accounts due to certain joint ventures, associates and other shareholders of certain subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates of the Group and outstanding considerations to acquire certain subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. These amounts are interest-free, unsecured and repayable according to contract terms. 34 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 17 Senior notes Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million As at 1 January 41,716 31,913 Additions (note (a)) 16,765 6,451 Repayment on maturity (note (a)) (1,723) - Early redemption - (4,757) Interest expenses 1,723 1,280 Coupon interest paid (1,396) (1,138) Currency translation differences 380 11 57,465 33,760 Less: current portion included in current liabilities (7,038) (5,349) Included in non-current liabilities 50,427 28,411 During the period ended 30 June 2019, the Group has newly issued and repaid senior notes as follows: Name of notes Par value Interest Issue date Term of USD rate the notes million Issued during the period: 2022 Notes III 550 7.125% 25 January 2019 3 years 2024 Notes - tranche II(*) 450 8.000% 25 January 2019 5 years 2024 Notes II 550 6.500% 8 April 2019 5 years 2026 Notes II 950 7.250% 8 April 2019 7 years Repaid during the period on maturity: 2019 Notes II 250 7.500% 5 June 2014 5 years 2024 Notes - tranche II was consolidated and form a single series with the 2024 Notes. All senior notes are listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. All senior notes contain various early redemption options and put option.

Early redemption options exercisable by the Group are regarded as embedded derivatives not closely related to the host contract. The directors of the Company consider that the fair value of the above early redemption options was insignificant on initial recognition and at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018.

Except for the above early redemption options, the holders of the 2026 Notes have a put option to request the Company to repurchase the 2026 Notes on 15 December 2021 at the price equal to 100% of the principle amounts of the 2026 Notes. The directors of the Company consider that the fair value of this put option was insignificant on initial recognition and at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018. 35 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 18 Corporate bonds Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million As at 1 January 41,908 47,334 Acquisitions of subsidiaries - 3,475 Other additions (note (a)) 4,374 324 Repayment upon maturity (100) (3,800) Interest expenses 1,358 1,304 Coupon interest paid (210) (765) Currency translation differences 6 - 47,336 47,872 Less: current portion included in current liabilities (28,098) (17,726) Included in non-current liabilities 19,238 30,146 During the period ended 30 June 2019, corporate bonds newly issued by the Group were listed as follows: Name of bond Par value Interest Issue date Term of RMB rate the bond million RMB Private Corporate bonds of Guangdong Giant Leap Construction Co., Ltd. issued in 2019 - tranche I 2,900 5.93% 26 April 2019 2 years RMB Private House Leasing bonds of Country Garden Property Co., Ltd. "( Country Garden Property") issued in 2019 - tranche I 567 5.95% 1 April 2019 4 years RMB Corporate bonds of Country Garden Property issued in 2019 - tranche I 590 5.03% 2 April 2019 5 years RM Private Corporate bonds of Country Garden Real Estate Sdn. Bhd. "( Malaysia Country Garden") issued in 2019 - tranche III 213 6.40% 18 March 2019 3 years RM Private Corporate bonds of Malaysia Country Garden issued in 2019 - tranche IV 116 6.40% 8 May 2019 3 years Certain corporate bonds issued by the Group contain a debt component, put option and coupon rate adjustment options. Debt component represents the present value of the contractually determined stream of future cash flows discounted at the prevailing market interest rate at that time applicable to instruments of comparable credit status and providing substantially the same cash flows, on the same terms, but without the embedded derivatives.

The directors of the Company consider that the fair values of the above coupon rate adjustment options and put option were insignificant on initial recognition and at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018. 36 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 19 Convertible bonds Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million Liability component as at 1 January 13,168 - Additions - 12,171 Repayment upon maturity (note (a)) (7,869) - Interest expenses 112 243 Coupon interest paid (59) - Currency translation differences (129) 500 Liability component at 30 June 5,223 12,914 Less: current portion included in current liabilities (21) (12,914) Included in non-current liabilities 5,202 - On 16 January 2018, the Group entered into a subscription agreement for HKD-settled convertible bonds in an aggregate principal amount of HKD15,600 million due 27 January 2019 (the "2019 Convertible Bonds"). As at 30 June 2019, the Group has redeemed all 2019 Convertible Bonds upon maturity. The convertible bonds were guaranteed by the Company and certain subsidiaries of the Group and secured by the equity interests in certain subsidiaries of the Group.

As at 30 June 2019, there has been no conversion of the remaining HKD-settled convertible bonds in an aggregate principal amount of HKD7,830 million due 5 December 2023. 37 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 20 Bank and other borrowings 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million Included in non-current liabilities: - Secured 107,354 108,300 - Unsecured 90,816 89,779 Less: current portion of non-current liabilities (55,065) (58,240) 143,105 139,839 Included in current liabilities: - Secured 2,734 10,775 - Unsecured 20,961 22,829 Current portion of non-current liabilities 55,065 58,240 78,760 91,844 Total bank and other borrowings 221,865 231,683 The Group's borrowings as at 30 June 2019 of RMB110,088 million (31 December 2018: RMB119,075 million) were secured by certain properties, right-of-use assets and equipment of the Group with total carrying values of RMB77,452 million (31 December 2018: RMB80,098 million) and/or secured by the Group's equity investment interests. The weighted average effective interest rates is 6.54% per annum for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (six months ended 30 June 2018: 6.26% per annum). The carrying amounts of the bank and other borrowings approximated their fair values as these borrowings are mainly floating-rate borrowings. The carrying amounts of the bank and other borrowings are denominated in the following currencies: 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million RMB 174,370 190,139 HKD 13,506 10,121 USD 25,663 23,114 RM 2,435 2,539 Other 5,891 5,770 221,865 231,683 38 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 21 Share capital and premium Equivalent Nominal nominal Number of value of value of ordinary ordinary ordinary Share Treasury Group shares shares shares premium Total shares Total million HKD million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million Authorised At 1 January 2018, 30 June 2018, 1 January 2019 and 30 June 2019, HKD0.10 per share 100,000 10,000 Issued and fully paid At 1 January 2018 21,280 2,128 2,003 22,838 24,841 (380) 24,461 Issue of shares 463 46 37 6,302 6,339 - 6,339 - Issue of shares as a result of placing 460 46 37 6,293 6,330 - 6,330 - Issue of shares pursuant to share option scheme 3 - - 9 9 - 9 Buy-back of shares - - - - - (616) (616) Cancellation of shares (2) - - (25) (25) 25 - At 30 June 2018 21,741 2,174 2,040 29,115 31,155 (971) 30,184 At 1 January 2019 21,646 2,164 2,032 28,201 30,233 (2,352) 27,881 Issue of shares pursuant to share option scheme 14 2 1 143 144 - 144 At 30 June 2019 21,660 2,166 2,033 28,344 30,377 (2,352) 28,025 39 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 22 Other reserves and retained earnings Other reserves Financial assets at fair value Deferred through other Cash flow costs of Statutory Share option comprehensive Translation Revaluation hedge hedging Total other Retained Merger reserve reserve reserve income reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve Others reserves earnings Total RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million RMB million Balance at 1 January 2019 (150) 7,257 717 110 (563) 869 21 (644) 630 8,247 85,202 93,449 Profit for the period - - - - - - - - - - 15,635 15,635 Transfer to statutory reserves - 32 - - - - - - - 32 (32) - 2018 final dividend (note 27) - - - - - - - - - - (6,563) (6,563) Employee share schemes -value of employee services - - 179 - - - - - - 179 - 179 -Issue of shares pursuant to share option scheme - - (9) - - - - - - (9) - (9) Change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - - - 72 - - - - - 72 - 72 Disposal of fair value of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - - - (33) - - - - - (33) 33 - Effect of redemption of convertible bond upon maturity - - - - - - - - (220) (220) 220 - Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries without change of control - - - - - - - - (45) (45) - (45) Disposal of subsidiaries - (59) - - - - - - - (59) 59 - Currency translation differences - - - - (345) - - - - (345) - (345) Deferred losses on cash flow hedges - - - - - - (65) - - (65) - (65) Deferred gains of hedging - - - - - - - 527 - 527 - 527 Balance at 30 June 2019 (150) 7,230 887 149 (908) 869 (44) (117) 365 8,281 94,554 102,835 Balance at 1 January 2018 (150) 5,342 396 3 (521) 869 (14) 455 (437) 5,943 63,267 69,210 Profit for the period - - - - - - - - - - 12,939 12,939 Transfer to statutory reserves - 132 - - - - - - - 132 (132) - 2017 final dividend - - - - - - - - - - (5,424) (5,424) Distribution in specie - (107) - - - - - - (383) (490) (1,275) (1,765) Employee share schemes -value of employee services - - 230 - - - - - - 230 - 230 Change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - - (14) - - - - - (14) - (14) Equity component of convertible bonds - - - - - - - - 375 375 - 375 Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries without change of control - - - - - - - - (380) (380) - (380) Currency translation differences - - - - (244) - - - - (244) - (244) Deferred gains on cash flow hedges - - - - - - 2 - - 2 - 2 Deferred costs of hedging - - - - - - - (169) - (169) - (169) Balance at 30 June 2018 (150) 5,367 626 (11) (765) 869 (12) 286 (825) 5,385 69,375 74,760 40 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 23 Other income and gains - net Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million Other income - Management and consulting service income 718 269 - Forfeiture of advances received from property buyers 39 37 - Government subsidy income 32 27 789 333 Other gains - Gains arising from negative goodwill (note 31) 87 847 - Gains on disposals of subsidiaries (note 30) 415 206 - Gains on disposals of joint ventures and associates 32 - - Gains on disposals of property, plant and equipment 39 55 - Changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments 127 36 - Others 167 281 867 1,425 Total other income and gains - net 1,656 1,758 24 Expenses by nature Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million Costs of properties sold 145,624 94,720 Advertising and promotion costs 2,480 1,358 Other taxes and levies 1,545 1,227 Contract acquisition costs 1,814 973 Employee benefit expenses 9,802 5,827 Property management and other services expenses 531 20 Donations (note (a)) 601 501 Depreciation of property. plant and equipment 461 460 Amortisation of intangible assets 37 23 Amortisation of land use rights - 35 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 67 - Others 3,477 1,679 Total cost of sales, selling and marketing costs, administrative expenses and research and development expenses 166,439 106,823 During the period, 17 million (six months ended 30 June 2018: RMB55 million) of the Group's donations were made through Guoqiang Public Welfare Foundation of Guangdong Province. Certain directors of the Company are also directors of the foundation. 41 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 25 Finance income - net Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million Finance income: - Interest income on bank deposits and others 1,506 777 Finance costs: - Interest expenses - Bank and other borrowings (7,809) (5,894) - Senior notes (note 17) (1,723) (1,280) - Corporate bonds (note 18) (1,358) (1,304) - Convertible bonds (note 19) (112) (243) - Lease liabilities (11) - - Receipts under securitisation arrangements (17) (131) (11,030) (8,852) Less: amounts capitalised on qualifying assets 11,030 8,852 - - - Net foreign exchange losses on financing activities (601) (411) - Loss on early redemption of senior notes - (185) (601) (596) Finance income - net 905 181 42 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 26 Income tax expenses Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million Current income tax - Corporate income tax 11,310 5,185 - Land appreciation tax (note (c)) 8,342 4,894 19,652 10,079 Deferred income tax - Corporate income tax (3,615) 385 - Land appreciation tax (note (c)) 161 (126) - Withholding income tax on profit to be distributed in future (note (d)) 233 200 (3,221) 459 16,431 10,538 Hong Kong profits tax has been provided at the rate of 16.5% (2018:16.5%) on the estimated assessable profits of the Group's subsidiaries in Hong Kong. Mainland China corporate income tax has been provided at corporate income tax rate of 25%. Mainland China land appreciation tax is levied at progressive rates ranging from 30% to 60% on the appreciation of land value, being the proceeds of sales of properties less deductible expenditures including cost of land and all property development expenditures. Withholding income tax is provided on the dividends to be distributed by the Mainland China subsidiaries of the Group. The relevant overseas holding companies have successfully obtained endorsement from various Mainland China tax bureaus to enjoy the treaty benefit of 5% withholding income tax rate on dividends received from the Mainland China subsidiaries of the Group. Accordingly, withholding income tax has been provided at 5% of the dividends to be distributed by the Mainland China subsidiaries of the Group. 27 Dividend On 22 August 2019, the Board declared an interim dividend of RMB22.87 cents per share for the six months ended 30 June 2019, totalling RMB4,953 million (2018 interim dividend: RMB18.52 cents per share, totalling RMB4,017 million) with the eligible shareholders being given an option to elect to receive such interim dividend all in new shares of the Company or partly in new shares of the Company and partly in cash or all in cash. This interim dividend has not been recognised as liabilities in this interim financial information. The final dividend in respect of 2018 of RMB30.32 cents (equivalent to HKD 34.49 cents) per share, totalling RMB6,563 million approved at the annual general meeting of the Company on 16 May 2019 has been paid in cash in July 2019. 43 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 28 Earnings per share Basic

Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the profit attributable to owners of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period, excluding ordinary shares purchased by the Group and held as treasury shares. Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 Profit attributable to owners of the Company (RMB million) 15,635 12,939 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (million) 21,361 21,555 Earnings per share - Basic (RMB yuan per share) 0.73 0.60 Diluted

Diluted earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. The Company had four categories of dilutive potential ordinary shares: share options, awarded shares, written call options and convertible bonds. For the share options, awarded shares and written call options, a calculation is done to determine the number of shares that could have been acquired at fair value (determined as the average market share price of the Company's shares) based on the monetary value of the subscription rights attached to outstanding share options, awarded shares and written call options. The convertible bonds are assumed to have been converted into ordinary shares. Interest savings on convertible bonds are adjusted to the extent of the amount charged to the profit attributable to owners of the Company. The number of shares calculated as above is compared with the number of shares that would have been issued assuming the exercise of the share options, awarded shares and written call options and conversion of convertible bonds. Written call options were excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share as they are anti-dilutive for six months ended 30 June 2019. Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 Profit attributable to owners of the Company (RMB million) 15,635 12,939 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (million) 21,361 21,555 Adjustments - share options, awarded shares and convertible bonds (million) 689 829 Weighted average number of ordinary shares for diluted earnings per share (million) 22,050 22,384 Earnings per share - Diluted (RMB yuan per share) 0.71 0.58 44 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 29 Guarantees 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million Guarantees in respect of mortgage facilities for certain property buyers (note (a)) 389,376 319,239 Guarantees to joint ventures and associates and certain third parties in respect of borrowings (note (b)) 70,922 58,090 460,298 377,329 These represented the guarantees in respect of mortgage facilities granted by certain banks relating to the mortgage loans arranged for certain buyers of the Group's properties. Pursuant to the terms of the guarantees, upon default in mortgage payments by these buyers, the Group is responsible to repay the outstanding mortgage principals together with accrued interest and penalty owed by the defaulted buyers to the banks and the Group is entitled to retain the legal title and take over the possession of the related properties. The above guarantees are to be discharged upon earlier of (i) issuance of the real estate ownership certificates which are generally available within three months after the buyers take possession of the relevant properties; and (ii) the satisfaction of mortgaged loans by the property buyers.

The directors of the Company consider that in case of default in payments, the net realisable value of the related properties can cover the repayment of the outstanding mortgage principals together with the accrued interest and penalty and therefore no provision has been made in this interim financial information for the guarantees. These mainly represented the maximum exposure of the guarantees provided for the borrowings of certain joint ventures and associates. 45 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 30 Disposals of subsidiaries During the period, the Group disposed of interests in a number of subsidiaries to certain third parties. Details of the disposals are as follows: RMB million Disposal considerations - Cash received 1,036 - Outstanding and included in other receivables 2,290 - Fair value of investments in joint ventures and associates held after disposals 2,770 6,096 Less: - Total net assets of subsidiaries disposed of (11,840) - Non-controlling interests disposed of 6,159 Gains on disposals 415 Cash proceeds from disposals, net of cash disposed of - Cash consideration received 1,036 - Less: cash and cash equivalents in the subsidiaries disposed of (6,643) Net cash outflow on disposals (5,607) 46 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 31 Business combinations Business combinations during the period mainly included the acquisitions of interest in property development companies and acquisitions of additional interests in then joint ventures and associates which were further recognised as the Group's subsidiaries. The directors of the Company consider that none of these subsidiaries acquired during the period was significant to the Group and thus the individual financial information of these subsidiaries on the acquisition dates was not disclosed. The acquired companies' principal activities are property development and construction. The combined financial information of these acquired companies on the acquisition dates is summarised as follows: RMB million Total purchase consideration 3,053 - Cash paid - Fair value of investments in joint ventures and associates 1,751 held before business combinations 4,804 Total recognised amounts of identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed 2,613 Cash and cash equivalents Restricted cash 1,381 Property, plant and equipment 73 Intangible assets 8 Properties under development and completed properties held for sale 49,507 Prepaid income tax 2,469 Contract assets 392 Trade and other receivables 9,984 Deferred income tax assets 8 Bank and other borrowings (4,154) Trade and other payables (18,339) Contract liabilities (34,897) Current income tax liabilities (2,683) Deferred income tax liabilities (540) Total identifiable net assets 5,822 Non-controlling interests (931) Negative goodwill (87) 4,804 Outflow of cash to acquire business, net of cash acquired (3,053) - cash considerations paid - cash and cash equivalents in the subsidiaries acquired 2,613 Net cash outflow on acquisitions (440) Gains arising from negative goodwill were mainly due to the fact that the sellers had the intention to exit from their investments in these acquired businesses due to various operational reasons or other shareholders intended to cooperate with a leading property developer in the PRC to resolve liquidity issues or bring in industry expertise. The acquired businesses contributed total revenues of RMB10,403 million and net profit of RMB1,996 million to the Group for the period from their respective acquisition dates to 30 June 2019. Had these companies been consolidated from 1 January 2019, the interim condensed consolidated income statement for the six months ended 30 June 2019 would show pro-forma revenue of RMB202,013 million and profit for the period of RMB22,232 million. 47 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 32 Related party transactions Ultimate controlling shareholder

The Company is ultimately controlled by Ms. Yang Huiyan (the "Ultimate Controlling Shareholder"). Transactions with related parties

Saved as disclosed in other notes above, the Group had the following significant transactions with related parties during the period: Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million Entities controlled by certain shareholder, certain directors and/or their close family members: Purchase of design service 2,225 2,905 Construction service income 6 78 Purchase of property management services, consultancy and other services 531 20 Other transactions 37 25 2,799 3,028 (ii) Joint ventures: Providing guarantee in respect of borrowings 44,057 25,142 Construction service income 1,579 1,494 Other transactions 313 171 45,949 26,807 (iii) Associates: Providing guarantee in respect of borrowings 26,740 22,262 Construction service income 1,459 1,049 Other transactions 320 110 28,519 23,421 The prices for the above transactions were determined in accordance with the terms of the underlying agreements. 48 NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 32 Related party transactions (Continued) Key management compensation

Key management includes directors and chief executive officer of the Company. Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million Salaries, bonus, share-based compensation expenses and 263 other employee benefits 260 Balances with related parties

Saved as disclosed in other notes above, the Group had the following significant balances with its related parties: 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 RMB million RMB million Entities controlled by certain shareholder, certain directors and/or their close family members Trade and other receivables 3,612 2,435 Contract assets and contract acquisition costs 53 48 Trade and other payables 4,740 3,248 (ii) Joint ventures: Trade and other receivables 81,349 51,446 Contract assets and contract acquisition costs 1,376 910 Trade and other payables 49,088 34,903 (iii) Associates: Trade and other receivables 33,275 33,446 Contract assets and contract acquisition costs 1,133 895 Trade and other payables 34,101 27,388 The above balances due from/to related parties are mainly interest-free, unsecured and to be settled according to the contract terms. 49 DEFINITIONS In this announcement, the following expressions shall have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise: "BNP PARIBAS" BNP Paribas "Board" the board of Directors "Company" Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 2007) "Directors" the directors of the Company "EEA" European Economic Area "Goldman Sachs (Asia) Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. L.L.C." "Group" or the Company and its subsidiaries "Country Garden" "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange "Morgan Stanley" Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc "PRC" the People's Republic of China, excluding Hong Kong, Macau Special Administrative Region and Taiwan for the purpose of this announcement "PRIIPs" Packaged retail and insurance-based investment products (2002/92/ EC) "Proposed Notes Issue" the proposed issue of the US$ Senior Notes by the Company "Purchase Agreement" the agreement proposed to be entered into between, among others, the Company, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. and BNP PARIBAS in relation to the Proposed Notes Issue "SGX-ST" Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited 50 "Subsidiary Guarantees" guarantees to be provided by the Subsidiary Guarantors "Subsidiary Guarantors" certain existing subsidiaries of the Group providing guarantees for the US$ Senior Notes "US$" United States dollar, the lawful currency of the United States of America "US$ Senior Notes" the US$ denominated senior notes to be issued by the Company "U.S. Securities Act" the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended By Order of the Board Country Garden Holdings Company Limited MO Bin President and Executive Director Foshan, Guangdong Province, the PRC, 10 September 2019 As of the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. YEUNG Kwok Keung (Chairman), Ms. YANG Huiyan (Co-Chairman), Mr. MO Bin (President), Ms. YANG Ziying, Mr. YANG Zhicheng, Mr. SONG Jun, Mr. LIANG Guokun and Mr. SU Baiyuan. The non-executive Director is Mr. CHEN Chong. The independent non-executive Directors are Mr. LAI Ming, Joseph, Mr. SHEK Lai Him, Abraham, Mr. TONG Wui Tung, Mr. HUANG Hongyan and Mr. TO Yau Kwok. 51 Attachments Original document

