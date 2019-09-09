Country Garden : PROPOSED ISSUE OF US$ SENIOR NOTES AND UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
0
09/09/2019 | 08:22pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement is for information only and is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities and neither this announcement nor anything herein forms the basis for any contract or commitment whatsoever. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Neither this announcement nor any copy hereof may be taken into or distributed in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the Company and will contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements. The Company does not intend to register any of the securities in the United States.
The communication of this announcement and any other document or materials relating to the issue of the senior notes offered hereby is not being made, and such documents and/or materials have not been approved, by an authorized person for the purposes of section 21 of the United Kingdom's Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended. Accordingly, such documents and/or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of such documents and/or materials as a financial promotion is only being made to those persons in the United Kingdom who have professional experience in matters relating to investments and who fall within the definition of investment professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Financial Promotion Order")), or who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Financial Promotion Order, or who are any other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be made under the Financial Promotion Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). In the United Kingdom, the senior notes offered hereby are only available to, and any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. Any person in the United Kingdom that is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its content.
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
碧 桂 園 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2007)
PROPOSED ISSUE OF US$ SENIOR NOTES
AND
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
1
THE PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE
Introduction
The Company proposes to conduct an international offering of the US$ Senior Notes to institutional investors.
In connection with the Proposed Notes Issue, the Company will provide certain professional investors with recent financial information of the Group as extracted from the unaudited consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Financial Statements"). To ensure equal dissemination of information to the shareholders of the Company, the Financial Statements is attached hereto. Further, the Company will provide certain professional investors with updated information about the Group which is stated below.
In connection with the Proposed Notes Issue, the Company has appointed Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. and BNP PARIBAS as the joint global coordinators, joint lead managers and joint bookrunners in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue.
Terms of the Proposed Notes Issue, including the aggregate principal amount, the offer price and interest rate, will be determined through a book-building exercise. Upon finalisation of the terms of the US$ Senior Notes, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. and BNP PARIBAS as the joint global coordinators, joint lead managers and joint bookrunners, and the Company will enter into a Purchase Agreement and other ancillary documents.
The US$ Senior Notes will not be offered to the public in Hong Kong.
The US$ Senior Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act. The US$ Senior Notes will only be offered outside of the United States in offshore transactions in compliance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.
No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as the US$ Senior Notes are not available to retail investors in the EEA.
Proposed use of proceeds
Completion of the Proposed Notes Issue is subject to market conditions and investor interest. If the US$ Senior Notes are issued, the Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Proposed Notes Issue for refinancing existing medium to long term offshore indebtedness, which will become due within one year.
Listing
Application will be made to the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the US$ Senior Notes on the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed in this announcement. Approval in-principle for the listing and quotation of the US$ Senior Notes on the SGX-ST is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantors, any other subsidiary or associated company of the Company, the US$ Senior Notes or the Subsidiary Guarantees.
2
ABOUT COUNTRY GARDEN
The Company is PRC's largest residential property developer that capitalizes on urbanization. With centralized management and standardization, the Group runs the businesses of property development, construction, interior decoration, property investment, and the development and management of hotels. The Group offers a broad range of products to cater for diverse demands, namely residential projects such as townhouses, condominiums, car parks and retail shop spaces. The Group also develops and manages hotels at some of its property projects with the aim of increasing the properties' value. The Group's other businesses are robotics and modern agriculture.
GENERAL
As no binding agreement in relation to the Proposed Notes Issue has been entered into as at the date of this announcement, the Proposed Notes Issue may or may not materialise. Investors and shareholders of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. A further announcement in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue will be made by the Company should the Purchase Agreement be signed.
3
4
The following table sets forth the information of our top 100 projects with the highest contracted sales in the PRC as of June 30,
2019(1):
Completed property developments(2)
Properties under development(3)
Properties for future development(4)
Total
Aggregate
Total
saleable
Actual/
saleable
Total
saleable
GFA
Total
Total
Estimated
Estimated
GFA for
completed
GFA sold
pre-sold
saleable
saleable
pre-sale
GFA for
pre-sale
Serial
City
entire
saleable
and
pending
Completion
GFA under
GFA pre-
commencement
Estimated
future
commencement
Estimated
number
Project
(District)
project
GFA
delivered
delivery
date
development
sold
date
completion date
development
date
completion date
sq.m.
sq.m.
sq.m.
sq.m.
sq.m.
sq.m.
sq.m.
1
Asian Games Town (
)
Guangzhou (Panyu)
1,021,512
357,851
352,316
5,535
7/Jun/11
419,697
235,384
11/Jun/12
2nd Quarter, 2021
243,965
4th Quarter, 2019
4th Quarter, 2023
2
Country Garden-Phoenix Bay (
)
Foshan (Shunde)
1,445,119
310,462
272,306
23,547
7/Jan/19
737,320
374,709
22/Sep/17
2nd Quarter, 2021
397,337
4th Quarter, 2019
4th Quarter, 2023
3
Country Garden Hill Lake City (
)
Qingyuan (Qingcheng)
1,995,771
963,760
957,304
2,819
25/Dec/18
573,758
424,867
23/Nov/17
2nd Quarter, 2021
458,252
4th Quarter, 2019
4th Quarter, 2022
4
Country Garden-Southwest Uptown (
)
Guiyang (Guanshanhu)
1,256,690
5,047
5,047
30/Oct/17
633,729
446,520
23/Feb/18
2nd Quarter, 2021
617,913
3rd Quarter, 2019
4th Quarter, 2023
5
Country Garden-Phoenix City (
)
Zhenjiang (Jurong)
6,628,310
3,254,852
3,190,630
42,492
27/Dec/18
860,967
299,807
13/Oct/17
4th Quarter, 2021
2,512,490
4th Quarter, 2019
4th Quarter, 2024
6
Country Garden-Yunnan Image (
)
Kunming (Panlong)
491,607
117,739
110,042
3,545
18/Apr/19
215,558
146,967
14/Sep/18
4th Quarter, 2020
158,310
4th Quarter, 2019
4th Quarter, 2021
7
Country Garden-Future City (
)
Wenzhou (Jingkai)
353,450
353,450
197,008
10/Jul/18
4th Quarter, 2020
8
Country Garden-Golden Era (
)
Fuyang (Yingzhou)
236,013
106,632
105,702
221
29/May/19
129,381
119,378
31/Oct/17
2nd Quarter, 2020
9
Country Garden-Ten Miles Beach (including Diamond Sea & Weigang Bay)
Huizhou (Huidong)
4,647,457
3,660,140
3,655,551
21/May/18
644,122
162,115
24/May/18
4th Quarter, 2021
343,195
1st Quarter, 2020
4th Quarter, 2022
(
)
10
Country Garden-Longteng Shijia (
)
Kunming (Wuhua)
277,236
277,236
151,115
6/Dec/18
4th Quarter, 2021
11
Country Garden-Qindu Mansion (
)
Xianyang (Qindu)
534,872
222,136
112,631
30/Jan/19
2nd Quarter, 2021
312,736
3rd Quarter, 2019
4th Quarter, 2022
12
Country Garden-Phoenix City (
)
Xi'an (Weiyang)
1,542,467
622,005
618,526
30/Jan/19
708,745
668,892
5/Nov/10
4th Quarter, 2020
211,717
4th Quarter, 2019
4th Quarter, 2021
13
Country Garden-North City Image (
)
Kunming (Panlong)
497,333
191,028
157,044
17/Aug/18
3rd Quarter, 2021
306,305
4th Quarter, 2019
2nd Quarter, 2022
14
Country Garden-Phoenix City (
)
Zhongshan (South District)
765,691
119,909
76,278
17,944
29/Jun/18
263,961
60,938
29/Nov/18
4th Quarter, 2020
381,821
4th Quarter, 2019
2nd Quarter, 2022
15
Guangzhou Foxconn Tech Town (
)
Guangzhou (Zengcheng)
121,634
115,599
69,493
7/Sep/18
1st Quarter, 2021
6,035
4th Quarter, 2019
1st Quarter, 2021
16
Country Garden-Huyue Tianjing (
)
Taizhou (Hailing)
202,097
202,097
135,010
22/Jun/18
2nd Quarter, 2020
17
Country Garden-Jade Jiangnan (
)
Hangzhou (Xiaoshan)
36,600
36,600
31,786
21/Sep/18
1st Quarter, 2020
18
Country Garden-Jin Tang (
)
Xi'an (Chanba)
93,101
14,196
14,196
28/Aug/09
78,904
60,979
16/Nov/18
3rd Quarter, 2020
19
Country Garden-Yuchuan Mansion (
)
Xining (Chengbei)
409,205
210,948
142,667
25/Jul/18
4th Quarter, 2020
198,257
3rd Quarter, 2019
4th Quarter, 2021
20
Shatian Country Garden (
)
Dongguan (Shatian)
266,929
266,929
159,367
54,389
20/Aug/18
21
Country Garden-Haichang Tianlan (
)
Tianjin (Binhai New District)
319,135
127,466
125,452
145
14/May/19
176,846
162,270
27/Apr/18
4th Quarter, 2020
14,823
3rd Quarter, 2019
2nd Quarter, 2021
22
Country Garden-Park Palace (
)
Huizhou (Dayawan)
486,273
306,694
297,744
201
18/Jan/19
103,182
59,099
9/Nov/18
4th Quarter, 2020
76,398
4th Quarter, 2019
4th Quarter, 2023
23
Country Garden-Guokong Tianyu (
)
Zhengzhou (Jinshui)
76,768
76,768
43,937
27/Jun/18
1st Quarter, 2020
24
Shaoguan Country Garden-Sun City (
)
Shaoguan (Xilian)
3,212,372
1,709,884
1,707,949
1,073
25/Jan/19
288,682
163,034
8/May/17
3rd Quarter, 2020
1,213,806
3rd Quarter, 2019
4th Quarter, 2023
25
Country Garden-Phoenix City (
)
Meizhou (Wuhua)
984,762
408,136
318,051
22/May/18
4th Quarter, 2020
576,626
4th Quarter, 2019
4th Quarter, 2022
26
Urumqi Country Garden (
)
Urumqi (Midong)
378,762
245,700
166,872
11/Aug/18
4th Quarter, 2020
133,062
4th Quarter, 2019
2nd Quarter, 2021
27
Country Garden-Longcheng Tianyue (
)
Zhengzhou (Zhongyuan)
517,123
517,123
417,982
20/May/17
1st Quarter, 2021
28
Lanzhou Country Garden (
)
Lanzhou (Chengguan)
2,333,584
1,961,999
1,942,594
876
18/Jun/19
264,929
263,119
19/Oct/16
4th Quarter, 2019
106,657
4th Quarter, 2019
4th Quarter, 2020
29
Country Garden-Peninsula 1 (
)
Qingyuan (Qingcheng)
493,405
137,527
135,349
230
25/Mar/19
293,835
197,080
13/Apr/18
2nd Quarter, 2020
62,043
4th Quarter, 2019
2nd Quarter, 2021
30
Zengcheng Country Garden Center (
)
Guangzhou (Zengcheng)
146,318
146,318
25,536
6/Dec/18
2nd Quarter, 2021
31
Country Garden-Beihai Sunshine (
)
Beihai (Haicheng)
561,760
210,370
92,644
11/Jan/19
3rd Quarter, 2020
351,390
4th Quarter, 2019
2nd Quarter, 2022
32
Country Garden-College Impression (
)
Zhenjiang (Jurong)
467,210
173,409
173,205
19/Oct/18
205,991
120,455
22/Jul/16
2nd Quarter, 2020
87,810
4th Quarter, 2019
2nd Quarter, 2021
33
Kunshan Art Gallery Orchid Garden (
)
Suzhou (Kunshan)
66,939
44,035
24,241
5/Dec/18
2nd Quarter, 2020
22,904
4th Quarter, 2019
4th Quarter, 2020
34
Country Garden Daming Mansion (
)
Nantong (Qidong)
451,764
248,419
247,789
15/May/19
203,345
127,490
18/Jan/18
2nd Quarter, 2021
35
Country Garden-Runyang Valley (
)
Huizhou (Huiyang)
821,565
93,691
91,249
913
22/Jan/19
284,927
219,748
26/Jan/18
2nd Quarter, 2021
442,947
4th Quarter, 2019
4th Quarter, 2023
36
Country Garden-Yanshanhui(
)
Changzhou (Liyang)
268,436
167,873
103,717
2/Aug/18
4th Quarter, 2020
100,563
4th Quarter, 2019
2nd Quarter, 2021
37
Country Garden -Xianchen Mansion (
)
Taizhou (Xianju)
125,338
124,734
56,073
5/Dec/18
2nd Quarter, 2020
604
3rd Quarter, 2019
2nd Quarter, 2020
38
Country Garden-Xi Yue (
)
Guangzhou (Nansha)
112,900
112,900
65,417
12/Jan/18
4th Quarter, 2019
39
Country Garden-Xiliuhu(
)
Zhengzhou (Gaoxin)
359,608
296,701
112,432
12/Dec/17
2nd Quarter, 2021
62,907
3rd Quarter, 2019
4th Quarter, 2022
40
Country Garden-City Garden (
)
Zhanjiang (Mazhang)
591,623
296,215
294,764
1,451
10/Apr/19
295,115
209,210
26/Dec/17
3rd Quarter, 2020
293
3rd Quarter, 2019
3rd Quarter, 2020
41
Country Garden -Binjiang Yue (
)
Taizhou (Jiaojiang)
122,753
121,095
57,629
19/Oct/18
3rd Quarter, 2020
1,658
3rd Quarter, 2019
3rd Quarter, 2020
42
Country Garden-Park No.1 (
)
Tangshan (Lubei)
134,457
103,902
65,869
14/Sep/18
4th Quarter, 2020
30,556
3rd Quarter, 2019
4th Quarter, 2020
43
Cixi Hangzhou Bay (
)
Ningbo (Cixi)
505,935
251,791
110,415
29/Sep/18
3rd Quarter, 2020
254,144
3rd Quarter, 2019
4th Quarter, 2021
44
Country Garden-Jiuzhangtai(
)
Taizhou (Jiaojiang)
76,371
76,371
44,830
28/Jun/18
3rd Quarter, 2020
45
Country Garden-Jade Park (
)
Suzhou (Wujiang)
51,270
40,700
39,793
25/Sep/18
4th Quarter, 2020
10,570
3rd Quarter, 2019
4th Quarter, 2021
46
Country Garden-High-tech Era (
)
Xi'an (Yanta)
230,921
106,900
105,870
22/Jun/18
3rd Quarter, 2020
124,021
4th Quarter, 2019
4th Quarter, 2021
47
Country Garden-Shuanghu City (
)
Zhengzhou (Xinzheng)
111,253
111,253
72,369
28/Feb/19
1st Quarter, 2021
48
Country Garden Taidong Tianyue Bay (
)
Huizhou (Dayawan)
903,370
135,601
131,784
1,031
14/Mar/19
113,346
72,163
22/Sep/17
4th Quarter, 2019
654,423
4th Quarter, 2019
4th Quarter, 2022
49
Country Garden-Yinjiangnan(
)
Hangzhou (Xiaoshan)
32,590
32,590
22,204
29/Nov/18
1st Quarter, 2020
50
Country Garden-Ten Miles Riverside (
)
Liuzhou (Chengzhong District)
437,704
146,165
144,774
344
12/Apr/19
266,114
201,072
25/Aug/17
3rd Quarter, 2020
25,426
4th Quarter, 2019
4th Quarter, 2020
51
Xinhui Country Garden-Phase One to Nine (
)
Jiangmen (Xinhui)
1,585,254
1,459,727
1,437,211
22,516
19/Mar/19
125,527
98,944
28/Apr/17
3rd Quarter, 2020
52
Wenzhou Oujiangkou International New City (
)
Wenzhou (Oujiangkou)
180,630
180,630
153,484
23/Dec/17
2nd Quarter, 2021
53
Country Garden-Longcheng Mansion (
)
Qiannan (Longli)
174,048
138,700
95,375
22/Jun/18
3rd Quarter, 2020
35,348
4th Quarter, 2019
3rd Quarter, 2020
54
Three Thousand City (
)
Suzhou (Wujiang)
102,872
41,733
40,529
27/Nov/18
61,139
47,907
14/Apr/18
4th Quarter, 2020
55
Country Garden-Yunding(
)
Ningbo (Cixi)
84,500
84,500
42,593
16/Oct/18
4th Quarter, 2019
56
Zhaotong Country Garden (
)
Zhaotong (Zhaoyang)
240,590
54,971
54,666
153
8/Apr/19
176,580
108,078
10/Oct/18
2nd Quarter, 2020
9,038
3rd Quarter, 2019
1st Quarter, 2020
57
Country Garden-Tianjiao Mansion (
)
Huizhou (Huicheng)
142,915
142,915
69,032
7/Sep/18
2nd Quarter, 2020
58
Country Garden-Haichang Tianlan (
)
Chengdu (Shuangliu)
558,894
231,478
222,406
3,473
26/Apr/19
288,727
158,844
27/Oct/17
4th Quarter, 2020
38,689
4th Quarter, 2019
4th Quarter, 2020
59
Country Garden-City Garden (
)
Taiyuan (Xinghualing)
229,122
225,900
221,323
18/Jan/18
4th Quarter, 2020
3,222
3rd Quarter, 2019
4th Quarter, 2020
60
Country Garden-Jade Bay (
)
Foshan (Nanhai)
530,396
402,443
402,168
165
10/May/19
127,952
69,743
16/Nov/18
4th Quarter, 2020
61
Country Garden Phoenix City (
)
Baoji (Gaoxin District)
943,677
236,133
104,745
27/Jun/18
4th Quarter, 2020
707,544
3rd Quarter, 2019
4th Quarter, 2023
62
Country Garden-Central Park (
)
Zhenjiang (Jurong)
663,178
321,074
178,060
16/Nov/17
4th Quarter, 2019
342,104
3rd Quarter, 2019
2nd Quarter, 2022
63
Country Garden-Jade Legend (
)
Weinan (Linwei)
235,900
235,900
135,433
1/Jun/18
4th Quarter, 2020
64
Country Garden-Lianfa Xunyang Mansion (
)
Jiujiang (Lianxi District)
132,918
132,149
87,727
22/Aug/18
2nd Quarter, 2021
769
3rd Quarter, 2019
2nd Quarter, 2021
65
Country Garden-The Cullinan (
)
Urumqi (Xincheng District)
162,004
162,004
90,813
19/Oct/18
4th Quarter, 2020
66
Country Garden-Shifu Mansion (
)
Chuzhou (Chengnan)
165,091
25,231
18,490
798
19/Jun/19
139,860
106,533
5/Sep/17
2nd Quarter, 2020
GROUP THE ABOUT INFORMATION UPDATED
5
Completed property developments(2)
Properties under development(3)
Properties for future development(4)
Total
Aggregate
Total
saleable
Actual/
saleable
Total
saleable
GFA
Total
Total
Estimated
Estimated
GFA for
completed
GFA sold
pre-sold
saleable
saleable
pre-sale
GFA for
pre-sale
Serial
City
entire
saleable
and
pending
Completion
GFA under
GFA pre-
commencement
Estimated
future
commencement
Estimated
number
Project
(District)
project
GFA
delivered
delivery
date
development
sold
date
completion date
development
date
completion date
sq.m.
sq.m.
sq.m.
sq.m.
sq.m.
sq.m.
sq.m.
67
Country Garden-Golden Era (
)
Tai'an (Daiyue)
183,475
107,224
46,098
25/Jan/19
2nd Quarter, 2021
76,251
3rd Quarter, 2019
2nd Quarter, 2021
68
Country Garden-Changnan Mansion (
)
Jingdezhen (Zhushan)
272,882
272,882
178,729
26/Mar/18
3rd Quarter, 2021
69
Changde Country Garden (
)
Changde (Wuling)
725,449
239,596
239,441
10/May/19
385,717
132,657
21/Sep/16
4th Quarter, 2020
100,136
1st Quarter, 2020
2nd Quarter, 2021
70
Country Garden Twin Star City (
)
Foshan (Sanshui)
363,966
363,966
41,672
26/Nov/18
4th Quarter, 2021
71
Changshu South Xincheng South (
)
Suzhou (Changshu)
125,176
125,176
48,258
19/Oct/18
2nd Quarter, 2020
72
Shengze Country Garden (including Tianyu & Times City) (
)
Suzhou (Wujiang)
490,619
255,421
216,455
34,492
12/Apr/19
235,198
162,144
16/Dec/16
4th Quarter, 2020
73
Country Garden-Huaxi Impression (
)
Guiyang (Huaxi)
580,661
234,184
109,632
19/Jul/18
2nd Quarter, 2020
346,477
3rd Quarter, 2019
2nd Quarter, 2022
74
Country Garden-Jade Hill (
)
Foshan (Sanshui)
432,326
299,386
294,418
4,968
3/Mar/16
132,940
58,960
19/Jul/18
2nd Quarter, 2020
75
Country Garden-Longshang Garden (
)
Huizhou (Huicheng)
91,700
91,700
75,886
15/Jun/18
4th Quarter, 2019
76
Country Garden Baoqing Mansion (
)
Shaoyang (Shuangqing)
445,119
284,271
236,717
22/Jan/18
3rd Quarter, 2020
160,848
4th Quarter, 2019
4th Quarter, 2021
77
Country Garden-Jade Bay (
)
Xuzhou (Pizhou)
294,575
172,476
68,670
23/Nov/18
2nd Quarter, 2020
122,099
4th Quarter, 2019
4th Quarter, 2021
78
Country Garden-Shengshi Mingmen (
)
Zhongshan (Torch District)
262,671
101,748
36,016
24/Apr/18
3rd Quarter, 2020
160,923
3rd Quarter, 2019
2nd Quarter, 2021
79
Country Garden Poly-Tianqi(
)
Zhongshan (Nanlang)
115,792
115,792
89,089
13/Oct/17
1st Quarter, 2020
80
Fenhu Country Garden (
)
Suzhou (Wujiang)
139,929
73,326
53,722
2,371
27/Dec/18
66,603
13,480
26/Apr/18
4th Quarter, 2019
81
Country Garden Dongjiang Phoenix Bay (
)
Heyuan (Yuancheng)
420,258
149,894
149,894
25/Dec/18
270,365
230,088
27/Oct/17
2nd Quarter, 2020
82
Country Garden Eco City-Zuo'an (including Dongjing) (
)
Wuhan (Hongshan)
360,097
281,812
281,614
25/Oct/17
78,286
34,949
4/Apr/19
3rd Quarter, 2020
83
Suqian Country Garden (
)
Suqian (Susu Industrial Zone)
553,005
342,046
333,769
5,697
28/Jun/19
206,018
163,721
11/Jul/14
2nd Quarter, 2020
4,941
3rd Quarter, 2019
1st Quarter, 2020
84
Country Garden-Shili Chunfeng (
)
Chuzhou (Nanqiao)
471,118
80,994
58,773
4,280
6/May/19
153,207
74,124
29/Sep/17
3rd Quarter, 2020
236,917
3rd Quarter, 2019
3rd Quarter, 2021
85
Yulin Country Garden (
)
Yulin (Yuzhou)
1,209,183
325,202
256,172
66,702
13/Nov/18
323,968
296,610
14/Jul/17
4th Quarter, 2020
560,013
3rd Quarter, 2019
4th Quarter, 2023
86
Country Garden-Yundi Tianqi (
)
Jining (Zoucheng)
248,921
102,500
94,339
28/Aug/18
4th Quarter, 2020
146,421
3rd Quarter, 2019
3rd Quarter, 2021
87
Country Garden-Phoenix City (
)
Yancheng (Yandu)
364,701
28,862
18,452
2,406
13/Jun/19
116,635
90,394
3/Apr/18
4th Quarter, 2020
219,203
3rd Quarter, 2019
4th Quarter, 2021
88
Haikou Binjiang Coast (
)
Haikou (Haidian Island)
79,641
79,641
23,481
24/Feb/10
3rd Quarter, 2020
89
Country Garden-Jiangnan Shijia (
)
Zhenjiang (Jurong)
536,343
251,679
134,590
2/Nov/17
4th Quarter, 2020
284,664
4th Quarter, 2019
4th Quarter, 2021
90
Country Garden-Qianshui Bay (
)
Changzhou (Wujin)
155,319
155,319
96,998
27/Jun/18
2nd Quarter, 2020
91
Country Garden-Huafu Phoenix City (
)
Shanwei (Haifeng)
357,077
7,260
7,260
19/Jun/18
249,070
177,101
22/Sep/17
4th Quarter, 2020
100,746
4th Quarter, 2019
4th Quarter, 2021
92
Country Garden-Jade City (
)
Qingdao (High-tech Zone)
143,162
67,099
30,921
7/Mar/19
1st Quarter, 2021
76,062
4th Quarter, 2019
4th Quarter, 2021
93
Country Garden Purple Dragon Mansion (
)
Chuzhou (Langya)
262,836
262,836
201,138
21/Jul/17
4th Quarter, 2020
94
Country Garden-Tianluan Mountain (
)
Shanwei (Haifeng)
351,730
264,734
162,927
8/Jun/18
4th Quarter, 2020
86,996
4th Quarter, 2019
4th Quarter, 2021
95
Country Garden-Central City One (
)
Zunyi (Honghuagang)
134,336
134,336
97,177
6/Jul/18
4th Quarter, 2020
96
Country Garden River and City (
)
Qingyuan (Qingcheng)
279,208
130,443
129,770
449
20/Mar/19
134,297
63,788
22/Jun/18
3rd Quarter, 2020
14,468
3rd Quarter, 2019
3rd Quarter, 2021
97
Kunshan Binjiang One Nine Eight (
)
Suzhou (Kunshan)
33,639
2,438
2,438
13/Jul/10
31,201
19,138
23/Nov/18
4th Quarter, 2020
98
Country Garden-Phoenix Center (
)
Jinan (Lixia)
119,484
119,484
42,863
24/Aug/18
4th Quarter, 2020
99
Country Garden-Phoenix Villa (
)
Yantai (Laishan)
222,331
114,920
104,560
25/May/18
4th Quarter, 2020
107,411
3rd Quarter, 2019
4th Quarter, 2021
100
Country Garden-Phoenix City (
)
Xuchang (Changge)
549,531
151,000
90,979
27/Sep/18
4th Quarter, 2020
398,531
3rd Quarter, 2019
4th Quarter, 2023
Total
50,195,052
18,993,657
18,509,125
276,966
18,591,044
11,233,325
12,610,351
Notes:
All the GFAs displayed in this section are attributable to the owners of the Company.
Based on the measurement reports from relevant government departments.
Based on the actual measurements by the project management department of the Group.
"GFA for future development" for each project is the GFA expected to be built.
6
The following table sets forth the information of our landbank GFA breakdown in the PRC by location as of June 30, 2019(1):
Net proceeds from transactions with non-controlling interests
(54)
(732)
Issue of shares as a result of placing
-
6,330
Issue of shares pursuant to share option scheme
135
9
Net cash distributed in respect of distribution in specie
-
(3,085)
Issue of senior notes
17
16,765
6,451
Repayment or redemption of senior notes
17
(1,723)
(4,942)
Issue of corporate bonds
18
4,374
324
Redemption of corporate bonds
18
(100)
(3,800)
Issue of convertible bonds
-
12,546
Redemption of convertible bonds upon maturity
19
(7,869)
-
Proceeds from bank and other borrowings
42,923
78,660
Repayments of bank and other borrowings
(39,277)
(28,803)
Repayment of receipts under securitisation arrangements
(244)
(1,011)
Principal elements of lease payments
(23)
-
Settlement of derivative financial instruments
(122)
(279)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(196)
-
Net cash generated from financing activities
16,001
63,079
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
(20,079)
59,275
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
228,343
137,084
Exchange gains on cash and cash equivalents
58
68
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
208,322
196,427
The above interim condensed consolidated cash flow statement should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
14
NOTES TO THE INTERIM
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
1 General information
Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 10 November 2006 as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Law, Cap 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands.
The address of the Company's registered office is Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681 Grand Cayman, KY1-1111 Cayman Islands. The Company is engaged in investment holding and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") are principally engaged in the property development, construction, property investment and hotel operation.
The Company's shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
This interim financial information is presented in Renminbi ("RMB"), unless otherwise stated, and was approved by the Board of Directors of the Company for issue on 22 August 2019. This interim financial information has not been audited.
2 Basis of preparation
This interim financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2019 has been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'. This interim financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 ("2018 Financial Statements"), which have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRS") and disclosure requirements under the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance, and any public announcements made by the Company during the interim reporting period.
15
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
3 Significant accounting policies
Except as described in Note 4 below, the accounting policies applied are consistent with those of the 2018 Financial Statements as described therein.
Except for the adoption of HKFRS 16 "Leases" of which the impact is set out in the Note 4 below, other amendments and interpretations to existing standards that are effective for the financial year beginning on 1 January 2019 and adopted by the Group for this period either do not have a material impact or are not relevant to the Group.
New and revised standards, amendments and interpretations to existing standards that have been issued and relevant to the Group but are not effective for the financial year beginning on 1 January 2019 and have not been early adopted:
Effective for the
financial year
beginning on or
after
Amendments to HKFRS 3
Definition of a business
1 January 2020
Amendments to HKAS 1
Definition of material
1 January 2020
and HKAS 8
HKFRS 17
Insurance contracts
1 January 2021
Amendments to HKFRS 10
Sale or contribution of assets between
To be determined
and HKAS 28
an investor and its associates or joint ventures
None of these is expected to have a significant impact on the Group's accounting policies.
16
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
4 Change in accounting policy
The Group has adopted HKFRS 16 retrospectively from 1 January 2019, but has not restated comparatives for the 2018 reporting period, as permitted under the specific transitional provisions in the standard. The reclassifications and the adjustments arising from HKFRS 16 are therefore recognised in the opening balance sheet on 1 January 2019.
Adjustments recognised on adoption of HKFRS 16
On adoption of HKFRS 16, the Group recognised lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as "operating leases" under the principles of HKAS 17 "Leases". These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate as of 1 January 2019. The weighted average lessee's incremental borrowing rate applied to the lease liabilities on 1 January 2019 was 6.5%.
2019
RMB million
Operating lease commitments disclosed as at 31 December 2018
317
Discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate of at the
date of initial application
269
Less: short-term leases to be recognised on a straight-line basis as expense
(25)
Lease liabilities recognised as at 1 January 2019
244
Of which are:
Current lease liabilities
75
Non-current lease liabilities
169
Right-of-use assets were measured at the amount equal to the lease liabilities, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to that lease recognised in the balance sheet as at 31 December 2018. There were no onerous lease contracts that would have required an adjustment to the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application.
The recognised right-of-use assets relate to the following types of assets:
30 June 2019
1 January 2019
RMB million
RMB million
Lease properties
306
244
Land use rights (reclassified from the financial statement
line item"land use rights")
3,958
2,496
Total right-of-use assets
4,264
2,740
17
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
4 Change in accounting policy (Continued)
Adjustments recognised on adoption of HKFRS 16(Continued)The recognised lease liabilities are classified as below:
30 June 2019
1 January 2019
RMB million
RMB million
Current lease liabilities
51
75
Non-current lease liabilities
261
169
Total lease liabilities
312
244
The change in accounting policy affected the following items in the balance sheet on 1 January 2019:
right-of-useassets - increase by RMB2,740 million;
lease liabilities - increase by RMB244 million.
land use rights - decrease by RMB2,496 million;
There was no net impact on retained earnings on 1 January 2019.
In applying HKFRS 16 for the first time, the Group has used the following practical expedients permitted by the standard:
the use of a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics;
reliance on previous assessments on whether leases are onerous;
the accounting for operating leases with a remaining lease term of less than 12 months as at 1 January 2019 as short-term leases;
the exclusion of initial direct costs for the measurement of the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application; and
the use of hindsight in determining the lease term where the contract contains options to extend or terminate the lease.
The Group has also elected not to reassess whether a contract is, or contains a lease at the date of initial application. Instead, for contracts entered into before the transition date, the Group relied on its assessment made applying HKAS 17 and HK(IFRIC) - Int 4 "Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease".
18
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
4 Change in accounting policy (Continued)
The Group's leasing activities and how these are accounted for
The Group leases various properties. These property lease agreements do not impose any covenants, but leased properties may not be used as security for borrowing purposes.
Until the 2018 financial year, leases of property, plant and equipment were classified as operating leases. Payments made under operating leases (net of any incentives received from the lessor) were charged to profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease.
From 1 January 2019, long-term leases are recognised as a right-of-use assets and corresponding liabilities at the date at which the lease asset is available for use by the Group. Each lease payment is allocated between the liability and finance cost. The finance cost is charged to profit or loss over the lease period so as to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability for each period. The right-of-use asset is depreciated over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term on a straight-line basis.
Assets and liabilities arising from a lease are initially measured on a present value basis. Lease liabilities include the net present value of the following lease payments:
fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable;
variable lease payment that are based on an index or a rate;
amounts expected to be payable by the lessee under residual value guarantees;
the exercise price of a purchase option if the lessee is reasonably certain to exercise that option; and
payments of penalties for terminating the lease, if the lease term reflects the lessee exercising that option.
The lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease. If that rate cannot be determined, the lessee's incremental borrowing rate is used, being the rate that the lessee would have to pay to borrow the funds necessary to obtain an asset of similar value in a similar economic environment with similar terms and conditions.
Right-of-use assets are measured at cost comprising the following:
the amount of the initial measurement of lease liabilities;
any lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received;
any initial direct costs; and
restoration costs.
Payments associated with short-term leases are recognised on a straight-line basis as an expense in profit or loss. Short-term leases are leases with a lease term of 12 months or less.
19
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
5 Judgements and estimates
The preparation of the interim financial information requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
In preparing this interim financial information, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those applied to the 2018 Financial Statements.
6 Financial risk management
6.1 Financial risk factors
The Group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: market risk (mainly including foreign exchange risk, cash flow and fair value interest rate risk), credit risk and liquidity risk. The Group's overall risk management programme focuses on the unpredictability of financial markets and seeks to minimise potential adverse effects on the Group's financial performance. The Group uses derivative financial instruments to hedge certain risk exposures.
The interim financial information does not include all financial risk management information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the 2018 Financial Statements.
There have been no significant changes in any risk management policies since the last year end.
20
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
6 Financial risk management (Continued)
6.2 Liquidity risk
The table below analyses the Group's non-derivative financial liabilities and net-settled derivative financial liabilities into relevant maturity grouping based on the remaining period at the date of statement of financial position to the contractual maturity date. Derivative financial liabilities are included in the analysis if their contractual maturities are essential for an understanding of the timing of the cash flows. The amounts disclosed in the table are the contractual undiscounted cash flows and include interest, if applicable.
Between
Between
Less than
1 and
2 and
Over
1 year
2 years
5 years
5 years
Total
RMB million
RMB million
RMB million
RMB million
RMB million
Unaudited
At 30 June 2019
Senior notes
9,872
9,326
37,702
15,643
72,543
Bank and other borrowings
93,259
103,914
50,620
2,036
249,829
Corporate bonds
29,329
11,308
9,586
-
50,223
Convertible bonds
310
310
7,817
-
8,437
Receipts under securitisation
arrangements
569
-
-
-
569
Trade and other payables
(excluding other taxes
payable and salaries payable)
496,747
-
-
-
496,747
Dividend payable
6,563
-
-
-
6,563
Derivative financial instruments
88
118
2,757
3
2,966
Lease liabilities
70
58
85
261
474
Total
636,807
125,034
108,567
17,943
888,351
Between
Between
Less than
1 and
2 and
Over
1 year
2 years
5 years
5 years
Total
RMB million
RMB million
RMB million
RMB million
RMB million
Audited
At 31 December 2018
Senior notes
4,224
8,389
26,799
12,276
51,688
Bank and other borrowings
106,941
82,012
64,525
7,218
260,696
Corporate bonds
26,016
10,865
8,632
-
45,513
Convertible bonds
8,386
309
7,787
-
16,482
Receipts under securitisation
arrangements
832
-
-
-
832
Trade and other payables
(excluding other taxes
payable and salaries payable)
447,987
-
-
-
447,987
Derivative financial instruments
111
239
1,790
-
2,140
Total
594,497
101,814
109,533
19,494
825,338
21
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
6 Financial risk management (Continued)
6.3 Fair value estimation
The table below analyses financial instruments carried or presented at fair value, by level of the inputs to valuation techniques used to measure fair value.
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
RMB million
RMB million RMB million RMB million
At 30 June 2019
Assets
Financial assets at fair value through
other comprehensive income
77
-
2,510
2,587
Derivative financial instruments
-
2,361
-
2,361
Financial assets at fair value through
profit or loss
338
14,704
-
15,042
Total
415
17,065
2,510
19,990
Liabilities
Derivative financial instruments
-
2,966
-
2,966
At 31 December 2018
Assets
Financial assets at fair value through
other comprehensive income
94
-
1,702
1,796
Derivative financial instruments
-
1,242
-
1,242
Financial assets at fair value through
profit or loss
259
11,760
-
12,019
Total
353
13,002
1,702
15,057
Liabilities
Derivative financial instruments
-
2,140
-
2,140
There were no transfers among level 1, 2 and 3 during the period.
There were no changes in valuation techniques during the period.
22
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
7 Revenue and segment information
The executive directors of the Company review the Group's internal reporting in order to assess performance and allocate resources. The executive directors of the Company have determined the operating segments based on these reports.
The executive directors of the Company assessed the performance and operations of the Group and concluded that the Group only has two reportable segments - Property development and Construction, and the other segments are individually and collectively insignificant for segment reporting purposes.
The executive directors of the Company assess the performance of the operating segments based on a measure of operating profit, adjusted by excluding fair value changes on derivative financial instruments and including share of results of joint ventures and associates.
Segment assets consist primarily of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, right-of-use assets, investment properties, properties under development, investments in joint ventures, investments in associates, completed properties held for sale, inventories, receivables, prepaid income tax, contract assets and contract acquisition costs and operating cash. They exclude deferred income tax assets, financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income, financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and derivative financial instruments. Segment liabilities consist primarily of operating liabilities. They exclude senior notes, corporate bonds, convertible bonds, receipts under securitisation arrangements, bank and other borrowings, dividend payable, current and deferred income tax liabilities and derivative financial instruments.
Capital expenditure comprises additions to property, plant and equipment, investment properties, intangible assets and right-of-use assets, excluding those arising from business combinations.
Revenue consists of the following:
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
RMB million
RMB million
Sales of properties
196,678
126,885
Rendering of construction services
3,459
2,457
Rental income
143
117
Rendering of property management services
-
1,632
Rendering of hotel services and others
1,726
803
202,006
131,894
Sales between segments are carried out according to the terms and conditions agreed by the respective segments' management.
The Group's revenue is mainly attributable to the market in Mainland China and over 90% of the Group's non- current assets are located in Mainland China. No geographical information is therefore presented.
The Group has a large number of customers, none of whom contributed 10% or more of the Group's revenue.
23
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
7 Revenue and segment information (Continued)
The segment information provided to the executive directors of the Company for the reportable segments is as follows:
Property
development
Construction
Others
Total
RMB million
RMB million
RMB million
RMB million
Six months ended 30 June 2019
Revenue from contracts with customers
196,678
21,883
8,050
226,611
- Recognised at a point in time
146,934
-
7,200
154,134
- Recognised over time
49,744
21,883
850
72,477
Revenue from other sources: rental income
-
-
143
143
Segment revenue
196,678
21,883
8,193
226,754
Inter-segment revenue
-
(18,424)
(6,324)
(24,748)
Revenue from external customers
196,678
3,459
1,869
202,006
Segment results
38,427
171
(142)
38,456
Share of results of joint ventures
and associates
2,353
-
(36)
2,317
Gains arising from changes in fair value of
and transfer to investment properties
-
-
16
16
Depreciation and amortisation expenses of
property, plant and equipment,
intangible assets and right-of-use assets
145
22
398
565
Net impairment losses on financial and
contract assets
919
14
40
973
At 30 June 2019
Total segment assets after elimination of
inter-segment balances
1,605,332
24,389
75,962
1,705,683
Investments in joint ventures
and associates
51,581
-
304
51,885
Capital expenditure
957
20
2,484
3,461
Total segment liabilities after elimination of
inter-segment balances
1,098,545
21,322
42,569
1,162,436
24
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
7 Revenue and segment information (Continued)
Property
development
Construction
Others
Total
RMB million
RMB million
RMB million
RMB million
Six months ended 30 June 2018
Revenue from contracts with customers
126,885
16,682
2,807
146,374
- Recognised at a point in time
87,316
-
71
87,387
- Recognised over time
39,569
16,682
2,736
58,987
Revenue from other sources: rental income
-
-
117
117
Segment revenue
126,885
16,682
2,924
146,491
Inter-segment revenue
-
(14,225)
(372)
(14,597)
Revenue from external customers
126,885
2,457
2,552
131,894
Segment results
25,463
157
1,020
26,640
Share of results of joint ventures
and associates
(210)
-
-
(210)
Gains arising from changes in fair value of
and transfer to investment properties
-
-
539
539
Depreciation and amortisation expenses of
property, plant and equipment,
intangible assets and land use rights
167
15
336
518
Net impairment losses on financial and
contract assets
464
6
12
482
At 31 December 2018
Total segment assets after elimination of
inter-segment balances
1,519,796
21,951
54,189
1,595,936
Investments in joint ventures and associates
46,431
-
228
46,659
Capital expenditure
1,792
32
1,972
3,796
Total segment liabilities after elimination of
inter-segment balances
1,022,717
19,023
20,130
1,061,870
Reportable segment results are reconciled to profit before income tax as follows:
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
RMB million
RMB million
Total segment results
38,456
26,640
Changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments
127
36
Finance income - net
905
181
Profit before income tax
39,488
26,857
25
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
7 Revenue and segment information (Continued)
Reportable segments' assets and liabilities are reconciled to total assets and total liabilities as follows:
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
RMB million
RMB million
Total segment assets after elimination of
inter-segment balances
1,705,683
1,595,936
Deferred income tax assets
21,057
18,701
Financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income
2,587
1,796
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
15,042
12,019
Derivative financial instruments
2,361
1,242
Total assets
1,746,730
1,629,694
Total segment liabilities after elimination of
inter-segment balances
1,162,436
1,061,870
Dividend payable
6,563
-
Deferred income tax liabilities
26,751
32,224
Current income tax liabilities
29,240
30,783
Senior notes
57,465
41,716
Bank and other borrowings
221,865
231,683
Corporate bonds
47,336
41,908
Convertible bonds
5,223
13,168
Receipts under securitisation arrangements
550
794
Derivative financial instruments
2,966
2,140
Total liabilities
1,560,395
1,456,286
26
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
8 Property, plant and equipment and investment properties
Property, plant
Investment
and equipment
properties
RMB million
RMB million
Six months ended 30 June 2019
Opening net book amount at 1 January 2019
23,421
16,435
Acquisition of subsidiaries (note 31)
73
-
Other additions
1,660
177
Transfer from properties under development and
completed properties held for sale
-
655
Revaluation gains upon transfers
-
325
Fair value changes
-
(309)
Transfer to properties under development
-
(778)
Disposals of subsidiaries
(499)
(2,059)
Other disposals
(247)
-
Depreciation
(613)
-
Exchange differences
20
-
Closing net book amount at 30 June 2019
23,815
14,446
Six months ended 30 June 2018
Opening net book amount at 1 January 2018
21,628
8,338
Acquisition of subsidiaries
572
2,862
Other additions
2,033
36
Transfer from properties under development and
completed properties held for sale
-
1,079
Revaluation gains upon transfers
-
381
Fair value changes
-
158
Transfer to properties under development
-
(331)
Disposals of subsidiaries
(772)
-
Other disposals
(82)
-
Depreciation
(560)
-
Exchange differences
83
-
Closing net book amount at 30 June 2018
22,902
12,523
The Group's investment properties were valued at transfer or business acquisition dates, and at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018 by Jones Lang LaSalle Corporate Appraisal and Advisory Limited or Cushman & Wakefield Limited, independent and professionally qualified valuers who hold recognised relevant professional qualifications and have recent experience in the locations and segments of the investment properties valued. For all investment properties, their current use equates the highest and best use.
There were no changes to the valuation techniques during the period.
The Group's policy is to recognise change of fair value hierarchy levels as of the date of event or change in circumstances that caused the change. At 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018, the Group only had investment properties measured at Level 3 valuation.
27
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
9 Properties under development
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
RMB million
RMB million
Properties under development expected to be completed
and delivered:
- Within a normal operating cycle included under
current assets
662,174
626,937
- Beyond a normal operating cycle included under
non-current assets
126,970
107,812
789,144
734,749
Amounts comprise:
- Construction costs including depreciation and staff
cost capitalised
339,609
318,756
- Land costs
431,165
398,795
- Borrowings costs capitalised
18,370
17,198
789,144
734,749
The normal operating cycle of the Group's property development generally ranges from one to two years.
At 30 June 2019, properties under development included the costs to fulfil those contracts, revenue of which was recognised over time amounting to RMB15,574 million (31 December 2018: RMB16,589 million).
At 30 June 2019, properties under development amounting to RMB480,692 million (31 December 2018: RMB517,817 million) were expected to be completed and delivered beyond one year.
The capitalisation rate used to determine the amount of interest on general borrowings incurred eligible for capitalisation for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was 6.42% per annum (six months ended 30 June 2018: 6.21% per annum). Most of the properties under development are located in Mainland China.
28
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
10 Investments in joint ventures
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
RMB million
RMB million
At 1 January
27,891
19,346
Transfer from subsidiaries
2,736
778
Other additions
1,671
7,048
Transfer to subsidiaries
(1,324)
(112)
Disposals
(127)
(39)
Share of results
1,313
(279)
- Gains arising from negative goodwill
50
51
- Others
1,263
(330)
At 30 June
32,160
26,742
The balance comprises the following:
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
RMB million
RMB million
Unlisted investments
- Share of net assets
31,745
27,553
- Goodwill
415
338
32,160
27,891
Additions during the period mainly included the acquisitions of shares in a number of property development companies, the investments in a number of newly established property development companies together with certain third parties, and the investment in certain property development companies over which the Group lost control as a result of partial disposals of the Group's interests in these companies. None of the acquisitions was individually significant to the Group.
The negative goodwill was mainly resulted from the fact that the joint ventures partners intended to cooperate with a leading property developer in the PRC to resolve liquidity issues or bring in industry expertise.
The goodwill arose from the acquisitions of properties development companies, which is mainly attributable to economies of scale expected from the acquisitions.
As at 30 June 2019, certain borrowings of joint ventures were guaranteed by the Group and/or secured by the Group's certain interests in joint ventures with an aggregate carrying value of RMB3,809 million (31 December 2018: RMB3,391 million).
29
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
11 Investments in associates
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
RMB million
RMB million
At 1 January
18,768
11,585
Transfer from subsidiaries
34
286
Other additions
247
5,332
Transfer to subsidiaries
(302)
(965)
Disposals
(26)
(102)
Share of results
1,004
69
- Gains arising from negative goodwill
-
153
- Others
1,004
(84)
At 30 June
19,725
16,205
None of the acquisition was individually significant to the Group.
As at 30 June 2019, certain borrowings of the Company and associates were guaranteed by the Group and/ or secured by the Group's certain interests in associates with an aggregate carrying value of RMB4,521 million (31 December 2018: RMB3,640 million).
12 Trade and other receivables
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
RMB million
RMB million
Included in current assets
- Trade receivables - net (note (a))
42,399
40,597
- Other receivables - net (note (b))
286,441
251,182
- Loans to related and third parties - net
14
687
- Prepayments for land (note (c))
111,436
109,670
- Other prepayments
44,772
24,261
485,062
426,397
Included in non-current assets
- Deposits for acquisitions of companies
26,778
10,962
511,840
437,359
30
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
12 Trade and other receivables (Continued)
Details of trade receivables are as follows:
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
RMB million
RMB million
Trade receivables
42,551
40,724
Less: allowance for impairment
(152)
(127)
Trade receivables - net
42,399
40,597
Trade receivables mainly arise from sales of properties. Property buyers are generally granted credit terms of 1 to 6 months. The ageing analysis of trade receivables based on property delivery date is as
follows:
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
RMB million
RMB million
Within 90 days
38,113
37,275
Over 90 days and within 180 days
2,390
1,593
Over 180 days and within 365 days
1,326
1,149
Over 365 days
722
707
42,551
40,724
As at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018, trade receivables were mainly denominated in RMB.
There is no concentration of credit risk with respect to trade receivables as the Group has a large number of buyers. Trade receivables were collateralised by the titles of the properties sold.
31
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
12 Trade and other receivables (Continued)
(b) Details of other receivables are as follows:
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
RMB million
RMB million
Amounts due from joint ventures, associates and other
related parties
111,997
83,387
Land auction and other deposits
38,900
61,705
Others(*)
138,403
107,995
289,300
253,087
Less: allowance for impairment
(2,859)
(1,905)
Other receivables - net
286,441
251,182
These receivables mainly included current accounts due from the other shareholders of certain subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates of the Group for various payments on their behalf, which are interest-free, unsecured and repayable according to contract terms.
Prepayments for land are related to prepaid land acquisition costs while relevant land use right certificates have not been obtained as at 30 June 2019.
13 Contract assets and contract acquisition costs
Details of contract assets and contract acquisition costs are as follows:
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
RMB million
RMB million
Contract assets related to sales of properties
9,823
7,277
Contract assets related to construction services
3,670
2,960
Contract acquisition costs
7,057
6,857
Total contract assets and contract acquisition costs
20,550
17,094
32
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
14 Cash and cash equivalents
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
RMB million
RMB million
Cash at banks and on hand
222,618
241,599
Short-term deposits (note (a))
218
944
222,836
242,543
Less: restricted cash (note (b))
(14,514)
(14,200)
208,322
228,343
The short-term deposits are denominated in RMB and have terms ranging within 3 months (31 December 2018: within 3 months). The effective interest rate of these deposits as at 30 June 2019 was 0.99% per annum (31 December 2018: 1.22% per annum).
In accordance with relevant government requirements, certain property development companies of the Group are required to place in designated bank accounts certain amount of pre-sale proceeds as guarantee deposits for the constructions of the related properties. The deposits can only be used for payments for construction costs of the relevant properties when approval from related government authority is obtained. Unused guarantee deposits will be released after the completion of construction of the related properties.
Cash and deposits are denominated in the following currencies:
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
RMB million
RMB million
RMB
207,208
232,044
HKD
2,760
902
USD
3,618
3,575
Ringgit Malaysia
8,688
4,518
Other currencies
562
1,504
222,836
242,543
The conversion of RMB and RM denominated balances into other currencies and the remittance of bank balances and cash out of the PRC and Malaysia are subject to relevant rules and regulations of foreign exchange control promulgated by the PRC and Malaysian governments.
33
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
15 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
RMB million
RMB million
PRC listed equity security (note (a))
338
259
Wealth management products (note (b))
14,704
11,760
15,042
12,019
This represented a 2.29% (31 December 2018: 2.29%) equity interest in a company listed on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations in the PRC. The fair value of the investment at 30 June 2019 was calculated using the quoted market price.
Wealth management products are mainly investments in financial products issued by certain financial institutions. The fair values of these investments approximated their carrying values as at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018.
16 Trade and other payables
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
RMB million
RMB million
Trade payables (note (a))
272,051
255,053
Other payables (note (b))
224,183
192,339
Other taxes payable
50,763
41,034
Salaries payable
6,888
9,800
Accrued expenses
513
595
554,398
498,821
The ageing analysis of trade payables based on the date of invoices is as follows:
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
RMB million
RMB million
Within 90 days
226,915
211,512
Over 90 days and within 180 days
35,886
34,648
Over 180 days and within 365 days
6,008
5,698
Over 365 days
3,242
3,195
272,051
255,053
Other payables mainly included deposits from property buyers and current accounts due to certain joint ventures, associates and other shareholders of certain subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates of the Group and outstanding considerations to acquire certain subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. These amounts are interest-free, unsecured and repayable according to contract terms.
34
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
17 Senior notes
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
RMB million
RMB million
As at 1 January
41,716
31,913
Additions (note (a))
16,765
6,451
Repayment on maturity (note (a))
(1,723)
-
Early redemption
-
(4,757)
Interest expenses
1,723
1,280
Coupon interest paid
(1,396)
(1,138)
Currency translation differences
380
11
57,465
33,760
Less: current portion included in current liabilities
(7,038)
(5,349)
Included in non-current liabilities
50,427
28,411
During the period ended 30 June 2019, the Group has newly issued and repaid senior notes as follows:
Name of notes
Par value
Interest
Issue date
Term of
USD
rate
the notes
million
Issued during the period:
2022 Notes III
550
7.125%
25 January 2019
3 years
2024
Notes - tranche II(*)
450
8.000%
25 January 2019
5 years
2024
Notes II
550
6.500%
8 April 2019
5 years
2026
Notes II
950
7.250%
8 April 2019
7 years
Repaid during the period on maturity:
2019 Notes II
250
7.500%
5 June 2014
5 years
2024 Notes - tranche II was consolidated and form a single series with the 2024 Notes.
All senior notes are listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. All senior notes contain various early redemption options and put option.
Early redemption options exercisable by the Group are regarded as embedded derivatives not closely related to the host contract. The directors of the Company consider that the fair value of the above early redemption options was insignificant on initial recognition and at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018.
Except for the above early redemption options, the holders of the 2026 Notes have a put option to request the Company to repurchase the 2026 Notes on 15 December 2021 at the price equal to 100% of the principle amounts of the 2026 Notes. The directors of the Company consider that the fair value of this put option was insignificant on initial recognition and at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018.
35
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
18 Corporate bonds
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
RMB million
RMB million
As at 1 January
41,908
47,334
Acquisitions of subsidiaries
-
3,475
Other additions (note (a))
4,374
324
Repayment upon maturity
(100)
(3,800)
Interest expenses
1,358
1,304
Coupon interest paid
(210)
(765)
Currency translation differences
6
-
47,336
47,872
Less: current portion included in current liabilities
(28,098)
(17,726)
Included in non-current liabilities
19,238
30,146
During the period ended 30 June 2019, corporate bonds newly issued by the Group were listed as follows:
Name of bond
Par value
Interest
Issue date
Term of
RMB
rate
the bond
million
RMB Private Corporate bonds of
Guangdong Giant Leap Construction
Co., Ltd. issued in 2019 - tranche I
2,900
5.93%
26 April 2019
2 years
RMB Private House Leasing bonds of
Country Garden Property Co., Ltd.
"( Country Garden Property")
issued in 2019 - tranche I
567
5.95%
1 April 2019
4 years
RMB Corporate bonds of
Country Garden Property
issued in 2019 - tranche I
590
5.03%
2 April 2019
5 years
RM Private Corporate bonds of
Country Garden Real Estate Sdn. Bhd.
"( Malaysia Country Garden")
issued in 2019 - tranche III
213
6.40%
18 March 2019
3 years
RM Private Corporate bonds of
Malaysia Country Garden
issued in 2019 - tranche IV
116
6.40%
8 May 2019
3 years
Certain corporate bonds issued by the Group contain a debt component, put option and coupon rate adjustment options. Debt component represents the present value of the contractually determined stream of future cash flows discounted at the prevailing market interest rate at that time applicable to instruments of comparable credit status and providing substantially the same cash flows, on the same terms, but without the embedded derivatives.
The directors of the Company consider that the fair values of the above coupon rate adjustment options and put option were insignificant on initial recognition and at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018.
36
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
19 Convertible bonds
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
RMB million
RMB million
Liability component as at 1 January
13,168
-
Additions
-
12,171
Repayment upon maturity (note (a))
(7,869)
-
Interest expenses
112
243
Coupon interest paid
(59)
-
Currency translation differences
(129)
500
Liability component at 30 June
5,223
12,914
Less: current portion included in current liabilities
(21)
(12,914)
Included in non-current liabilities
5,202
-
On 16 January 2018, the Group entered into a subscription agreement for HKD-settled convertible bonds in an aggregate principal amount of HKD15,600 million due 27 January 2019 (the "2019 Convertible Bonds"). As at 30 June 2019, the Group has redeemed all 2019 Convertible Bonds upon maturity.
The convertible bonds were guaranteed by the Company and certain subsidiaries of the Group and secured by the equity interests in certain subsidiaries of the Group.
As at 30 June 2019, there has been no conversion of the remaining HKD-settled convertible bonds in an aggregate principal amount of HKD7,830 million due 5 December 2023.
37
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
20 Bank and other borrowings
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
RMB million
RMB million
Included in non-current liabilities:
- Secured
107,354
108,300
- Unsecured
90,816
89,779
Less: current portion of non-current liabilities
(55,065)
(58,240)
143,105
139,839
Included in current liabilities:
- Secured
2,734
10,775
- Unsecured
20,961
22,829
Current portion of non-current liabilities
55,065
58,240
78,760
91,844
Total bank and other borrowings
221,865
231,683
The Group's borrowings as at 30 June 2019 of RMB110,088 million (31 December 2018: RMB119,075 million) were secured by certain properties, right-of-use assets and equipment of the Group with total carrying values of RMB77,452 million (31 December 2018: RMB80,098 million) and/or secured by the Group's equity investment interests.
The weighted average effective interest rates is 6.54% per annum for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (six months ended 30 June 2018: 6.26% per annum).
The carrying amounts of the bank and other borrowings approximated their fair values as these borrowings are mainly floating-rate borrowings.
The carrying amounts of the bank and other borrowings are denominated in the following currencies:
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
RMB million
RMB million
RMB
174,370
190,139
HKD
13,506
10,121
USD
25,663
23,114
RM
2,435
2,539
Other
5,891
5,770
221,865
231,683
38
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
21 Share capital and premium
Equivalent
Nominal
nominal
Number of
value of
value of
ordinary
ordinary
ordinary
Share
Treasury
Group
shares
shares
shares
premium
Total
shares
Total
million
HKD million
RMB million
RMB million
RMB million
RMB million
RMB million
Authorised
At 1 January 2018, 30 June 2018,
1 January 2019 and 30 June 2019,
HKD0.10 per share
100,000
10,000
Issued and fully paid
At 1 January 2018
21,280
2,128
2,003
22,838
24,841
(380)
24,461
Issue of shares
463
46
37
6,302
6,339
-
6,339
- Issue of shares as a result of placing
460
46
37
6,293
6,330
-
6,330
- Issue of shares pursuant to share
option scheme
3
-
-
9
9
-
9
Buy-back of shares
-
-
-
-
-
(616)
(616)
Cancellation of shares
(2)
-
-
(25)
(25)
25
-
At 30 June 2018
21,741
2,174
2,040
29,115
31,155
(971)
30,184
At 1 January 2019
21,646
2,164
2,032
28,201
30,233
(2,352)
27,881
Issue of shares pursuant to share
option scheme
14
2
1
143
144
-
144
At 30 June 2019
21,660
2,166
2,033
28,344
30,377
(2,352)
28,025
39
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
22 Other reserves and retained earnings
Other reserves
Financial assets
at fair value
Deferred
through other
Cash flow
costs of
Statutory
Share option
comprehensive
Translation
Revaluation
hedge
hedging
Total other
Retained
Merger reserve
reserve
reserve
income reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
Others
reserves
earnings
Total
RMB million
RMB million
RMB million
RMB million
RMB million
RMB million
RMB million
RMB million
RMB million
RMB million
RMB million
RMB million
Balance at 1 January 2019
(150)
7,257
717
110
(563)
869
21
(644)
630
8,247
85,202
93,449
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
15,635
15,635
Transfer to statutory reserves
-
32
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
32
(32)
-
2018 final dividend (note 27)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6,563)
(6,563)
Employee share schemes
-value of employee services
-
-
179
-
-
-
-
-
-
179
-
179
-Issue of shares pursuant to
share option scheme
-
-
(9)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(9)
-
(9)
Change in fair value of
financial assets at fair value
through other comprehensive
income
-
-
-
72
-
-
-
-
-
72
-
72
Disposal of fair value of financial
assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income
-
-
-
(33)
-
-
-
-
-
(33)
33
-
Effect of redemption of convertible
bond upon maturity
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(220)
(220)
220
-
Changes in ownership interests
in subsidiaries without
change of control
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(45)
(45)
-
(45)
Disposal of subsidiaries
-
(59)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(59)
59
-
Currency translation differences
-
-
-
-
(345)
-
-
-
-
(345)
-
(345)
Deferred losses on cash flow hedges
-
-
-
-
-
-
(65)
-
-
(65)
-
(65)
Deferred gains of hedging
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
527
-
527
-
527
Balance at 30 June 2019
(150)
7,230
887
149
(908)
869
(44)
(117)
365
8,281
94,554
102,835
Balance at 1 January 2018
(150)
5,342
396
3
(521)
869
(14)
455
(437)
5,943
63,267
69,210
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
12,939
12,939
Transfer to statutory reserves
-
132
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
132
(132)
-
2017 final dividend
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5,424)
(5,424)
Distribution in specie
-
(107)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(383)
(490)
(1,275)
(1,765)
Employee share schemes
-value of employee services
-
-
230
-
-
-
-
-
-
230
-
230
Change in fair value of
financial assets at fair value
through other comprehensive
income
-
-
(14)
-
-
-
-
-
(14)
-
(14)
Equity component of
convertible bonds
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
375
375
-
375
Changes in ownership interests
in subsidiaries without
change of control
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(380)
(380)
-
(380)
Currency translation differences
-
-
-
-
(244)
-
-
-
-
(244)
-
(244)
Deferred gains on cash flow
hedges
-
-
-
-
-
-
2
-
-
2
-
2
Deferred costs of hedging
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(169)
-
(169)
-
(169)
Balance at 30 June 2018
(150)
5,367
626
(11)
(765)
869
(12)
286
(825)
5,385
69,375
74,760
40
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
23 Other income and gains - net
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
RMB million
RMB million
Other income
- Management and consulting service income
718
269
- Forfeiture of advances received from property buyers
39
37
- Government subsidy income
32
27
789
333
Other gains
- Gains arising from negative goodwill (note 31)
87
847
- Gains on disposals of subsidiaries (note 30)
415
206
- Gains on disposals of joint ventures and associates
32
-
- Gains on disposals of property, plant and equipment
39
55
- Changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments
127
36
- Others
167
281
867
1,425
Total other income and gains - net
1,656
1,758
24 Expenses by nature
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
RMB million
RMB million
Costs of properties sold
145,624
94,720
Advertising and promotion costs
2,480
1,358
Other taxes and levies
1,545
1,227
Contract acquisition costs
1,814
973
Employee benefit expenses
9,802
5,827
Property management and other services expenses
531
20
Donations (note (a))
601
501
Depreciation of property. plant and equipment
461
460
Amortisation of intangible assets
37
23
Amortisation of land use rights
-
35
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
67
-
Others
3,477
1,679
Total cost of sales, selling and marketing costs,
administrative expenses and research and
development expenses
166,439
106,823
During the period, 17 million (six months ended 30 June 2018: RMB55 million) of the Group's donations were made through Guoqiang Public Welfare Foundation of Guangdong Province. Certain directors of the Company are also directors of the foundation.
41
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
25 Finance income - net
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
RMB million
RMB million
Finance income:
- Interest income on bank deposits and others
1,506
777
Finance costs:
- Interest expenses
- Bank and other borrowings
(7,809)
(5,894)
- Senior notes (note 17)
(1,723)
(1,280)
- Corporate bonds (note 18)
(1,358)
(1,304)
- Convertible bonds (note 19)
(112)
(243)
- Lease liabilities
(11)
-
- Receipts under securitisation arrangements
(17)
(131)
(11,030)
(8,852)
Less: amounts capitalised on qualifying assets
11,030
8,852
-
-
- Net foreign exchange losses on financing activities
(601)
(411)
- Loss on early redemption of senior notes
-
(185)
(601)
(596)
Finance income - net
905
181
42
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
26 Income tax expenses
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
RMB million
RMB million
Current income tax
- Corporate income tax
11,310
5,185
- Land appreciation tax (note (c))
8,342
4,894
19,652
10,079
Deferred income tax
- Corporate income tax
(3,615)
385
- Land appreciation tax (note (c))
161
(126)
- Withholding income tax on profit to be distributed
in future (note (d))
233
200
(3,221)
459
16,431
10,538
Hong Kong profits tax has been provided at the rate of 16.5% (2018:16.5%) on the estimated assessable profits of the Group's subsidiaries in Hong Kong.
Mainland China corporate income tax has been provided at corporate income tax rate of 25%.
Mainland China land appreciation tax is levied at progressive rates ranging from 30% to 60% on the appreciation of land value, being the proceeds of sales of properties less deductible expenditures including cost of land and all property development expenditures.
Withholding income tax is provided on the dividends to be distributed by the Mainland China subsidiaries of the Group. The relevant overseas holding companies have successfully obtained endorsement from various Mainland China tax bureaus to enjoy the treaty benefit of 5% withholding income tax rate on dividends received from the Mainland China subsidiaries of the Group. Accordingly, withholding income tax has been provided at 5% of the dividends to be distributed by the Mainland China subsidiaries of the Group.
27 Dividend
On 22 August 2019, the Board declared an interim dividend of RMB22.87 cents per share for the six months ended 30 June 2019, totalling RMB4,953 million (2018 interim dividend: RMB18.52 cents per share, totalling RMB4,017 million) with the eligible shareholders being given an option to elect to receive such interim dividend all in new shares of the Company or partly in new shares of the Company and partly in cash or all in cash. This interim dividend has not been recognised as liabilities in this interim financial information.
The final dividend in respect of 2018 of RMB30.32 cents (equivalent to HKD 34.49 cents) per share, totalling RMB6,563 million approved at the annual general meeting of the Company on 16 May 2019 has been paid in cash in July 2019.
43
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
28 Earnings per share
Basic
Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the profit attributable to owners of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period, excluding ordinary shares purchased by the Group and held as treasury shares.
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
Profit attributable to owners of the Company (RMB million)
15,635
12,939
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
in issue (million)
21,361
21,555
Earnings per share - Basic (RMB yuan per share)
0.73
0.60
Diluted
Diluted earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. The Company had four categories of dilutive potential ordinary shares: share options, awarded shares, written call options and convertible bonds. For the share options, awarded shares and written call options, a calculation is done to determine the number of shares that could have been acquired at fair value (determined as the average market share price of the Company's shares) based on the monetary value of the subscription rights attached to outstanding share options, awarded shares and written call options. The convertible bonds are assumed to have been converted into ordinary shares. Interest savings on convertible bonds are adjusted to the extent of the amount charged to the profit attributable to owners of the Company. The number of shares calculated as above is compared with the number of shares that would have been issued assuming the exercise of the share options, awarded shares and written call options and conversion of convertible bonds. Written call options were excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share as they are anti-dilutive for six months ended 30 June 2019.
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
Profit attributable to owners of the Company (RMB million)
15,635
12,939
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
in issue (million)
21,361
21,555
Adjustments - share options, awarded
shares and convertible bonds (million)
689
829
Weighted average number of ordinary shares for
diluted earnings per share (million)
22,050
22,384
Earnings per share - Diluted (RMB yuan per share)
0.71
0.58
44
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
29 Guarantees
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
RMB million
RMB million
Guarantees in respect of mortgage facilities for
certain property buyers (note (a))
389,376
319,239
Guarantees to joint ventures and associates
and certain third parties in respect of borrowings (note (b))
70,922
58,090
460,298
377,329
These represented the guarantees in respect of mortgage facilities granted by certain banks relating to the mortgage loans arranged for certain buyers of the Group's properties. Pursuant to the terms of the guarantees, upon default in mortgage payments by these buyers, the Group is responsible to repay the outstanding mortgage principals together with accrued interest and penalty owed by the defaulted buyers to the banks and the Group is entitled to retain the legal title and take over the possession of the related properties. The above guarantees are to be discharged upon earlier of (i) issuance of the real estate ownership certificates which are generally available within three months after the buyers take possession of the relevant properties; and (ii) the satisfaction of mortgaged loans by the property buyers.
The directors of the Company consider that in case of default in payments, the net realisable value of the related properties can cover the repayment of the outstanding mortgage principals together with the accrued interest and penalty and therefore no provision has been made in this interim financial information for the guarantees.
These mainly represented the maximum exposure of the guarantees provided for the borrowings of certain joint ventures and associates.
45
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
30 Disposals of subsidiaries
During the period, the Group disposed of interests in a number of subsidiaries to certain third parties. Details of the disposals are as follows:
RMB million
Disposal considerations
- Cash received
1,036
- Outstanding and included in other receivables
2,290
- Fair value of investments in joint ventures and associates
held after disposals
2,770
6,096
Less:
- Total net assets of subsidiaries disposed of
(11,840)
- Non-controlling interests disposed of
6,159
Gains on disposals
415
Cash proceeds from disposals, net of cash disposed of
- Cash consideration received
1,036
- Less: cash and cash equivalents in the subsidiaries disposed of
(6,643)
Net cash outflow on disposals
(5,607)
46
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
31 Business combinations
Business combinations during the period mainly included the acquisitions of interest in property development companies and acquisitions of additional interests in then joint ventures and associates which were further recognised as the Group's subsidiaries. The directors of the Company consider that none of these subsidiaries acquired during the period was significant to the Group and thus the individual financial information of these subsidiaries on the acquisition dates was not disclosed.
The acquired companies' principal activities are property development and construction. The combined financial information of these acquired companies on the acquisition dates is summarised as follows:
RMB million
Total purchase consideration
3,053
- Cash paid
- Fair value of investments in joint ventures and associates
1,751
held before business combinations
4,804
Total recognised amounts of identifiable assets acquired and
liabilities assumed
2,613
Cash and cash equivalents
Restricted cash
1,381
Property, plant and equipment
73
Intangible assets
8
Properties under development and completed properties held for sale
49,507
Prepaid income tax
2,469
Contract assets
392
Trade and other receivables
9,984
Deferred income tax assets
8
Bank and other borrowings
(4,154)
Trade and other payables
(18,339)
Contract liabilities
(34,897)
Current income tax liabilities
(2,683)
Deferred income tax liabilities
(540)
Total identifiable net assets
5,822
Non-controlling interests
(931)
Negative goodwill
(87)
4,804
Outflow of cash to acquire business, net of cash acquired
(3,053)
- cash considerations paid
- cash and cash equivalents in the subsidiaries acquired
2,613
Net cash outflow on acquisitions
(440)
Gains arising from negative goodwill were mainly due to the fact that the sellers had the intention to exit from their investments in these acquired businesses due to various operational reasons or other shareholders intended to cooperate with a leading property developer in the PRC to resolve liquidity issues or bring in industry expertise.
The acquired businesses contributed total revenues of RMB10,403 million and net profit of RMB1,996 million to the Group for the period from their respective acquisition dates to 30 June 2019. Had these companies been consolidated from 1 January 2019, the interim condensed consolidated income statement for the six months ended 30 June 2019 would show pro-forma revenue of RMB202,013 million and profit for the period of RMB22,232 million.
47
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
32 Related party transactions
Ultimate controlling shareholder
The Company is ultimately controlled by Ms. Yang Huiyan (the "Ultimate Controlling Shareholder").
Transactions with related parties
Saved as disclosed in other notes above, the Group had the following significant transactions with related parties during the period:
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
RMB million
RMB million
Entities controlled by certain shareholder, certain directors and/or their close family members:
Purchase of design service
2,225
2,905
Construction service income
6
78
Purchase of property management services,
consultancy and other services
531
20
Other transactions
37
25
2,799
3,028
(ii)
Joint ventures:
Providing guarantee in respect of borrowings
44,057
25,142
Construction service income
1,579
1,494
Other transactions
313
171
45,949
26,807
(iii)
Associates:
Providing guarantee in respect of borrowings
26,740
22,262
Construction service income
1,459
1,049
Other transactions
320
110
28,519
23,421
The prices for the above transactions were determined in accordance with the terms of the underlying agreements.
48
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
32 Related party transactions (Continued)
Key management compensation
Key management includes directors and chief executive officer of the Company.
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
RMB million
RMB million
Salaries, bonus, share-based compensation expenses and
263
other employee benefits
260
Balances with related parties
Saved as disclosed in other notes above, the Group had the following significant balances with its related parties:
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
RMB million
RMB million
Entities controlled by certain shareholder, certain directors and/or their close family members
Trade and other receivables
3,612
2,435
Contract assets and contract acquisition costs
53
48
Trade and other payables
4,740
3,248
(ii)
Joint ventures:
Trade and other receivables
81,349
51,446
Contract assets and contract acquisition costs
1,376
910
Trade and other payables
49,088
34,903
(iii)
Associates:
Trade and other receivables
33,275
33,446
Contract assets and contract acquisition costs
1,133
895
Trade and other payables
34,101
27,388
The above balances due from/to related parties are mainly interest-free, unsecured and to be settled according to the contract terms.
49
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions shall have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:
"BNP PARIBAS"
BNP Paribas
"Board"
the board of Directors
"Company"
Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an exempted company
incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares
of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (Stock
Code: 2007)
"Directors"
the directors of the Company
"EEA"
European Economic Area
"Goldman Sachs (Asia)
Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C.
L.L.C."
"Group" or
the Company and its subsidiaries
"Country Garden"
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
Exchange
"Morgan Stanley"
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
"PRC"
the People's Republic of China, excluding Hong Kong, Macau
Special Administrative Region and Taiwan for the purpose of this
announcement
"PRIIPs"
Packaged retail and insurance-based investment products (2002/92/
EC)
"Proposed Notes Issue"
the proposed issue of the US$ Senior Notes by the Company
"Purchase Agreement"
the agreement proposed to be entered into between, among others,
the Company, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. and
BNP PARIBAS in relation to the Proposed Notes Issue
"SGX-ST"
Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
50
"Subsidiary Guarantees"
guarantees to be provided by the Subsidiary Guarantors
"Subsidiary Guarantors"
certain existing subsidiaries of the Group providing guarantees for
the US$ Senior Notes
"US$"
United States dollar, the lawful currency of the United States of
America
"US$ Senior Notes"
the US$ denominated senior notes to be issued by the Company
"U.S. Securities Act"
the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended
By Order of the Board
Country Garden Holdings Company Limited
MO Bin
President and Executive Director
Foshan, Guangdong Province, the PRC, 10 September 2019
As of the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. YEUNG Kwok Keung (Chairman), Ms. YANG Huiyan (Co-Chairman), Mr. MO Bin (President), Ms. YANG Ziying, Mr. YANG Zhicheng, Mr. SONG Jun, Mr. LIANG Guokun and Mr. SU Baiyuan. The non-executive Director is Mr. CHEN Chong. The independent non-executive Directors are Mr. LAI Ming, Joseph, Mr. SHEK Lai Him, Abraham, Mr. TONG Wui Tung, Mr. HUANG Hongyan and Mr. TO Yau Kwok.
Country Garden Holdings Company Limited published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 00:21:05 UTC