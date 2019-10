By Yifan Wang



Country Garden Holdings Co. (2007.HK), one of China's largest real-estate developers, said its contracted property sales for September rose 10% from August, reaching 51.58 billion yuan ($7.21 billion).

On year, September contracted sales jumped 40%, Country Garden said late Thursday.

Contracted property sales are often watched by investors as an indicator of developers' future earnings visibility.

