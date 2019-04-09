Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd    2007   KYG245241032

COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD

(2007)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Country Garden : THE SALE OF WRITTEN CALL OPTIONS AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 06:18am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect about this circular or as to what action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or the transferee.

This circular is for information only and is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities and neither this circular nor anything herein forms the basis for any contract or commitment whatsoever.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

碧 桂 園 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2007)

THE SALE OF WRITTEN CALL OPTIONS

AND

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the EGM to be held at Grand Ballroom, Level 2, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong on Thursday, 16 May 2019 at 10:30 a.m. (or as soon thereafter as the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at the same place and on the same date at 10:00 a.m. shall have been concluded or adjourned) is set out on pages 11 to 12 in this circular. A form of proxy for the EGM is enclosed with this circular and is also published on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkex.com.hk).

Whether or not you are able to attend the EGM, you are requested to complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding of the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM and any adjournment thereof should you so wish.

11 April 2019

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, the following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:

"Announcement"

the announcement of the Company dated 22 November 2018 in

relation to, among others, the Bonds Issue

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Bondholders"

holders of the Bonds

"Bonds"

4.5% secured guaranteed convertible bonds due on the Maturity

Date issued by the Issuer

"Bonds Issue"

the issue of the Bonds by the Issuer

"Bonds Subscription Agreement"

the agreement dated 21 November 2018 entered into between the

Issuer, the Company, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and HSBC in

relation to the Bonds Issue

"Company"

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an exempted

company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability,

the shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock

Exchange (Stock Code: 2007)

"connected person"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Conversion Price"

HK$12.584 per Share, subject to adjustment in the manner

provided in the terms and conditions of the Bonds

"Conversion Shares"

Shares to be allotted and issued by the Company upon conversion

of the Bonds

"Directors"

the directors of the Company

"EGM"

the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held to

approve the Written Call Options and the Specific Mandate

"Goldman Sachs"

Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C.

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollar, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administration Region of the People's

Republic of China

"HSBC"

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

"Issuer"

Smart Insight International Limited, a company incorporated in

the British Virgin Islands and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the

Company

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"J.P. Morgan"

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

"Latest Practicable Date"

1 April 2019, Monday, being the latest practicable date prior to

the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information

contained in this circular

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

"Maturity Date"

5 December 2023

"Option Counterparties"

J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs International

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, excluding Hong Kong, Macau

Special Administrative Region and Taiwan for the purpose of this

circular

"Purchased Call Option(s)"

the sale of call option(s) by the Option Counterparties or their

respective affiliates to the Issuer with a Strike Price equal to the

Conversion Price

"SGX"

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

"Shareholders"

holders of the Shares

"Shares"

ordinary shares of the Company

"Specific Mandate"

the specific mandate to be sought from the Shareholders to issue

the Shares under the Written Call Options

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Strike Price"

HK$17.908 per Written Call Option

"Written Call Option(s)"

the call option(s) sold by the Issuer to the Option Counterparties

with the Strike Price, which is significantly higher than the

Conversion Price

Should there be any discrepancy between English and Chinese versions, the English version shall prevail.

- 2 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

碧 桂 園 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2007)

Executive Directors:

Registered Office:

Mr. YEUNG Kwok Keung (Chairman)

Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive

Ms. YANG Huiyan (Co-Chairman)

P.O. Box 2681

Mr. MO Bin (President)

Grand Cayman

Ms. YANG Ziying

KY1-1111

Mr. YANG Zhicheng

Cayman Islands

Mr. SONG Jun

Mr. LIANG Guokun

Principal Place of Business in the PRC:

Mr. SU Baiyuan

Country Garden Centre

No. 1 Country Garden Road

Non-executive Director:

Beijiao Town

Mr. CHEN Chong

Shunde District

Foshan

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Guangdong Province 528312

Mr. LAI Ming, Joseph

The PRC

Mr. SHEK Lai Him, Abraham

Mr. TONG Wui Tung

Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong:

Mr. HUANG Hongyan

Suite 1702, 17/F

Mr. YEUNG Kwok On

Dina House, Ruttonjee Centre

11 Duddell Street

Central

Hong Kong

11 April 2019

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir or Madam,

THE SALE OF WRITTEN CALL OPTIONS

AND

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 10:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO
06:43aFORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY : 30 a.m.
PU
06:18aCOUNTRY GARDEN : The sale of written call options and notice of extraordinary ge..
PU
06:18aCOUNTRY GARDEN : Form of proxy for use at the annual general meeting to be held ..
PU
06:08aCOUNTRY GARDEN : Notification letter and reply form to new registered shareholde..
PU
05:58aCOUNTRY GARDEN : Proposals for general mandates to issue shares and buy back sha..
PU
04/04COUNTRY GARDEN : Mar contracted sales up 2.16%
AQ
04/03COUNTRY GARDEN : Unaudited operating figures for march 2019
PU
04/03COUNTRY GARDEN : Voluntary announcement - public issue of domestic corporate bon..
PU
03/28COUNTRY GARDEN : Issue of us$550,000,000 6.50% senior notes due 2024 and us$950,..
PU
03/28COUNTRY GARDEN : Proposed issue of us$ senior notes and audited consolidated fin..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 475 B
EBIT 2019 86 593 M
Net income 2019 43 030 M
Debt 2019 117 B
Yield 2019 5,70%
P/E ratio 2019 5,49
P/E ratio 2020 4,72
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
Capitalization 233 B
Chart COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 11,6  CNY
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bin Mo President & Executive Director
Kwok Keung Yeung Co-Chairman
Hui Yan Yang Co-Chairman
Bi Jun Wu Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lai Him Shek Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD30.70%34 684
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED27.18%52 187
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP10.15%43 590
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.12.13%41 969
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD22.48%33 216
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED19.24%31 763
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About