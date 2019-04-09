Country Garden : THE SALE OF WRITTEN CALL OPTIONS AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
碧 桂 園 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2007)
THE SALE OF WRITTEN CALL OPTIONS
AND
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
A notice convening the EGM to be held at Grand Ballroom, Level 2, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong on Thursday, 16 May 2019 at 10:30 a.m. (or as soon thereafter as the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at the same place and on the same date at 10:00 a.m. shall have been concluded or adjourned) is set out on pages 11 to 12 in this circular. A form of proxy for the EGM is enclosed with this circular and is also published on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkex.com.hk).
Whether or not you are able to attend the EGM, you are requested to complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding of the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM and any adjournment thereof should you so wish.
11 April 2019
DEFINITIONS
In this circular, the following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:
|
"Announcement"
|
the announcement of the Company dated 22 November 2018 in
|
|
relation to, among others, the Bonds Issue
|
"Board"
|
the board of Directors
|
"Bondholders"
|
holders of the Bonds
|
"Bonds"
|
4.5% secured guaranteed convertible bonds due on the Maturity
|
|
Date issued by the Issuer
|
"Bonds Issue"
|
the issue of the Bonds by the Issuer
|
"Bonds Subscription Agreement"
|
the agreement dated 21 November 2018 entered into between the
|
|
Issuer, the Company, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and HSBC in
|
|
relation to the Bonds Issue
|
"Company"
|
Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an exempted
|
|
company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability,
|
|
the shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock
|
|
Exchange (Stock Code: 2007)
|
"connected person"
|
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
|
"Conversion Price"
|
HK$12.584 per Share, subject to adjustment in the manner
|
|
provided in the terms and conditions of the Bonds
|
"Conversion Shares"
|
Shares to be allotted and issued by the Company upon conversion
|
|
of the Bonds
|
"Directors"
|
the directors of the Company
|
"EGM"
|
the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held to
|
|
approve the Written Call Options and the Specific Mandate
|
"Goldman Sachs"
|
Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C.
|
"Group"
|
the Company and its subsidiaries
|
"HK$"
|
Hong Kong dollar, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
|
"Hong Kong"
|
the Hong Kong Special Administration Region of the People's
|
|
Republic of China
|
"HSBC"
|
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
|
"Issuer"
|
Smart Insight International Limited, a company incorporated in
|
|
the British Virgin Islands and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"J.P. Morgan"
|
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
|
"Latest Practicable Date"
|
1 April 2019, Monday, being the latest practicable date prior to
|
|
the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information
|
|
contained in this circular
|
"Listing Rules"
|
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
|
|
Exchange
|
"Maturity Date"
|
5 December 2023
|
"Option Counterparties"
|
J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs International
|
"PRC"
|
the People's Republic of China, excluding Hong Kong, Macau
|
|
Special Administrative Region and Taiwan for the purpose of this
|
|
circular
|
"Purchased Call Option(s)"
|
the sale of call option(s) by the Option Counterparties or their
|
|
respective affiliates to the Issuer with a Strike Price equal to the
|
|
Conversion Price
|
"SGX"
|
Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
|
"Shareholders"
|
holders of the Shares
|
"Shares"
|
ordinary shares of the Company
|
"Specific Mandate"
|
the specific mandate to be sought from the Shareholders to issue
|
|
the Shares under the Written Call Options
|
"Stock Exchange"
|
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
|
"Strike Price"
|
HK$17.908 per Written Call Option
|
"Written Call Option(s)"
|
the call option(s) sold by the Issuer to the Option Counterparties
|
|
with the Strike Price, which is significantly higher than the
|
|
Conversion Price
Should there be any discrepancy between English and Chinese versions, the English version shall prevail.
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
碧 桂 園 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2007)
|
Executive Directors:
|
Registered Office:
|
Mr. YEUNG Kwok Keung (Chairman)
|
Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive
|
Ms. YANG Huiyan (Co-Chairman)
|
P.O. Box 2681
|
Mr. MO Bin (President)
|
Grand Cayman
|
Ms. YANG Ziying
|
KY1-1111
|
Mr. YANG Zhicheng
|
Cayman Islands
|
Mr. SONG Jun
|
|
Mr. LIANG Guokun
|
Principal Place of Business in the PRC:
|
Mr. SU Baiyuan
|
Country Garden Centre
|
|
No. 1 Country Garden Road
|
Non-executive Director:
|
Beijiao Town
|
Mr. CHEN Chong
|
Shunde District
|
|
Foshan
|
Independent Non-executive Directors:
|
Guangdong Province 528312
|
Mr. LAI Ming, Joseph
|
The PRC
|
Mr. SHEK Lai Him, Abraham
|
|
Mr. TONG Wui Tung
|
Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong:
|
Mr. HUANG Hongyan
|
Suite 1702, 17/F
|
Mr. YEUNG Kwok On
|
Dina House, Ruttonjee Centre
|
|
11 Duddell Street
|
|
Central
|
|
Hong Kong
11 April 2019
To the Shareholders
Dear Sir or Madam,
THE SALE OF WRITTEN CALL OPTIONS
AND
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
