COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC (CSP)

COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC (CSP)
News

Countryside Properties : ACTON GARDENS SHORTLISTED FOR THE INSIDE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

08/29/2018 | 03:52pm CEST

29/08/2018

Acton Gardens, Countryside and L&Q's £600m estate regeneration scheme, has been shortlisted by the Inside Housing Development Awards in the 'Best Regeneration Project (over 71 homes)' category.

The Inside Housing Development Awards celebrate the very best residential developments across the UK from the past year, with awards recognising landlords, developers and architects, across 14 categories.

Acton Gardens is one of London's largest regeneration schemes; transforming the 52-acre South East Acton Estate into a mixed-tenure neighbourhood with over 2,600 high-quality new homes across 21 development phases. Countryside is delivering the scheme in partnership with L&Q and working in close collaboration with Ealing Council.

Acton Gardens has been highlighted as an example of best practice in the government's Estate Regeneration National Strategy, leading the way in estate regeneration and setting an extremely high standard for commitment to community engagement.

Over 40,000 sq ft of commercial and community space is also being delivered at Acton Gardens including a new state-of-the-art community centre, youth club, dental and doctor's surgeries, a childrens' nursey and a neighbourhood office.

The winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony on Thursday 29 November at The Brewery in London.

Mike Woolliscroft, Managing Director for Partnerships South, West London at Countryside, said: 'Another shortlisting for Acton Gardens! We're ecstatic to have received further recognition of the quality of our estate regeneration schemes. With more than double the usual number of entries this year into the Inside Housing Development Awards, it's an honour to have been selected amidst such fierce competition.

'The Acton Gardens regeneration is a great example of what can result from a true partnership between experienced developers with a proven track record, an involved local authority and an engaged community.'

Disclaimer

Countryside Properties plc published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 13:51:05 UTC
