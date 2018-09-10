Countryside Properties : RECEIVES DOUBLE WIN AT THE UK PROPERTY AWARDS

10/09/2018

We are pleased to announce that Countryside's Beaulieu development, Essex, has won in the categories of Mixed-use Development for UK and Residential Development for Essex at the prestigious UK Property Awards.

The UK Property Awards, part of the International Property Awards, celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry. The highest scoring winners from each region are automatically entered into the overall International Property Awards. This is a world-renowned mark of excellence and entrants are judged by a highly experienced team of professionals, who cover the whole range of property disciplines.

These shortlistings reflect the success and popularity of our Beaulieu development. A vibrant new district on the edge of Chelmsford and when complete, Beaulieu will provide 3,600 new homes along with an extensive range of community facilities, including two proposed primary schools and a secondary school. Known for its landscaping and public art sculptures that reference the area's rich history, Beaulieu offers a range of housing and architectural styles to suit all different buyers and lifestyles.

The official presentation of the UK Property Awards will be at the The Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on 26 October 2018. The highest scoring five-star winners from each category of the awards will be put forward for judgement against the five-star winners in other regions of the world - Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Africa, and Arabia. Following this assessment, the 2018 International winners in each category will be identified as the 'World's Best'.