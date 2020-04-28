Log in
Countryside Properties : secures two major wins with Homes England in Chatham and Hemel Hempstead with a combined housing delivery of almost 900 new homes

04/28/2020 | 01:13pm EDT
At the end of March 2020, Countryside exchanged contracts with government housing agency Homes England as the preferred development partner on two major development sites in Chatham, Kent, and Spencer's Park, Hertfordshire. Both sites will see the creation of up to 900 new homes with construction expected to begin in 2022.

Two sites in Chatham - Brunel and Riverside, together make up an area known as the 'Interface Land' - will build on Countryside's historic legacy in this community. Both sites sit within the Chatham History Dockyard Conservation Area and are well positioned in terms of proximity to retail, educational and transport amenities in the Chatham area.

Spanning 2.7 hectares, the proposed mixed-use development will have the potential to deliver 274 new homes of which 25% will be affordable housing and with over 11,000 sq ft of commercial space. Works are expected to start on the Brunel parcel in Q4 2022 while work on Riverside is earmarked for Q4 2023. Overall completion for the two sites is expected to be during 2026.

Countryside will also deliver the development of Spencer's Park Phase 2, which is a 22-hectare site located north east of Hemel Hempstead. 100% of all new homes on the site are to be constructed using modern methods of construction.

Alongside 600 new homes for this particular phase of which 35% will be for affordable housing, proposed plans include a new school. The project as a whole straddles two Local Planning Authorities; Dacorum Borough Council and St. Albans City and District Council. Countryside intends to start construction work on-site in Q2 2022, with overall development completion anticipated in 2028.

Andy Fancy, Managing Director, Partnerships North and South London, Countryside said:

'These projects with Homes England show the strength for how we approach complex regeneration sites up and down the country. Both redevelopment sites offer us an opportunity to build on the successes of existing communities and enhance our own track record for delivering new homes at pace through our innovative construction processes.

Through these new sites, we will continue our commitment to creating lasting communities for everyone by integrating existing residents with new neighbours.'

Stephen Kinsella, Chief Land and Development Officer at Homes England, said:

'With Countryside as the development partner for these significant schemes at Chatham and Hemel Hempstead, we're unlocking 900 new homes in these communities.

'The development of the Chatham sites will conclude the 30-year Chatham Maritime regeneration and it is fitting that Countryside, a long-term partner at Chatham, completes the final homes. Spencer's Park in Hemel Hempstead is the largest of our land disposals this year and we are delighted to be working with Countryside to deliver our shared vision for a great place to live and increased use of modern methods of construction.

'Homes England is open for business and continuing to support housebuilding recovery during this challenging time.'

Disclaimer

Countryside Properties plc published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 17:12:11 UTC
