Countrywide : Announcement of Admission

30 August 2018

Countrywide plc (the 'Company')

Admission of 1,114,419,569 New Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Firm Placing and 285,580,431 New Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Placing and Open Offer

Further to the announcement of the results of the Company's General Meeting on 28 August 2018, the Company confirms that, 1,114,419,569 Firm Placing Shares and 285,580,431 Open Offer Shares will be admitted, as New Ordinary Shares, to listing on the premium segment of the Official List of the UKLA and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities at 8.00 a.m. today. This announcement constitutes a small correction to the number (1,114,419,568) of Firm Placing Shares included in the Company's previous announcement on 21 August 2018 entitled 'Results of Placing and Open Offer'.

Unless otherwise defined, the terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as set out in the combined prospectus and circular published by the Company on 2 August 2018 (the 'Combined Prospectus and Circular').

For further information, please contact:

Countrywide plc Himanshu Raja, Chief Financial Officer investor@countrywide.co.uk Media enquiries: Natalie Gunson Michael Sandler/Dan de Belder, Hudson Sandler +44 77 2143 9043 +44 20 7796 4133 Enquires on the Capital Refinancing Plan Jefferies International Limited: Paul Nicholls Lee Morton Jason Grossman +44 20 7029 8000 Barclays Bank PLC: Robert Mayhew +44 20 7623 2323 Richard Bassingthwaighte

