Countrywide : Director/PDMR Shareholding

30 August 2018

Countrywide plc (the 'Company')

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Further to the Company's announcement this morning of the Admission of the 1,114,419,569 New Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Firm Placing and 285,580,431 New Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Placing and Open Offer, the Company announces that the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (each a 'PDMR') were allotted New Ordinary Shares today at the price of 10 pence each under the Issue:

Name of PDMR Number of New Ordinary Shares allotted Peter Long 2,865,556 David Watson 127,876 Paul Creffield 2,060,840 Himanshu Raja 1,065,633 Cathy Turner 45,916 Jane Lighting 59,675 Rupert Gavin 11,400 Natalie Ceeney 102,301 Peter Curran 170,501 Paul Chapman 85,251 Paul Wareham 85,251 Dan Thompson 25,575 Gareth Williams 170,501

Unless otherwise defined, the terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as set out in the combined prospectus and circular published by the Company on 2 August 2018 (the 'Combined Prospectus and Circular').

The attached notifications, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details.

Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the PDMR / person closely associated a) Name Peter Long 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Executive Chairman (PDMR) b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Countrywide plc b) LEI 213800N1OX24ENZUIK30 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc GB00B9NWP991 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase in Firm Placing and Placing c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 10 pence 2,865,556 d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 2018-08-30 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the PDMR / person closely associated a) Name David Watson 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Non-Executive Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Countrywide plc b) LEI 213800N1OX24ENZUIK30 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc GB00B9NWP991 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase in Firm Placing and Placing c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 10 pence 127,876 d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 2018-08-30 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the PDMR / person closely associated a) Name Paul Creffield 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Group Managing Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Countrywide plc b) LEI 213800N1OX24ENZUIK30 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc GB00B9NWP991 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase in Firm Placing and Placing c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 10 pence 2,060,840 d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 2018-08-30 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the PDMR / person closely associated a) Name Himanshu Raja 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer (PDMR) b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Countrywide plc b) LEI 213800N1OX24ENZUIK30 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc GB00B9NWP991 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase in Firm Placing and Placing c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 10 pence 1,065,633 d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 2018-08-30 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the PDMR / person closely associated a) Name Cathy Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Independent Non-Executive Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Countrywide plc b) LEI 213800N1OX24ENZUIK30 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc GB00B9NWP991 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase in Firm Placing and Placing c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 10 pence 45,916 d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 2018-08-30 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the PDMR / person closely associated a) Name Jane Lighting 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Independent Non-Executive Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Countrywide plc b) LEI 213800N1OX24ENZUIK30 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc GB00B9NWP991 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase in Firm Placing and Placing c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 10 pence 59,675 d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 2018-08-30 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the PDMR / person closely associated a) Name Rupert Gavin 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Independent Non-Executive Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Countrywide plc b) LEI 213800N1OX24ENZUIK30 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc GB00B9NWP991 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase in Open Offer c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 10 pence 11,400 d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 2018-08-30 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the PDMR / person closely associated a) Name Natalie Ceeney 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Independent Non-Executive Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Countrywide plc b) LEI 213800N1OX24ENZUIK30 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc GB00B9NWP991 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase in Firm Placing and Placing c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 10 pence 102,301 d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 2018-08-30 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the PDMR / person closely associated a) Name Peter Curran 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Managing Director, Financial Services (PDMR) b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Countrywide plc b) LEI 213800N1OX24ENZUIK30 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc GB00B9NWP991 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase in Firm Placing and Placing c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 10 pence 170,501 d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 2018-08-30 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the PDMR / person closely associated a) Name Paul Chapman 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Operating Officer (PDMR) b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Countrywide plc b) LEI 213800N1OX24ENZUIK30 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc GB00B9NWP991 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase in Firm Placing and Placing c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 10 pence 85,251 d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 2018-08-30 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the PDMR / person closely associated a) Name Paul Wareham 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Managing Director, B2B (PDMR) b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Countrywide plc b) LEI 213800N1OX24ENZUIK30 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc GB00B9NWP991 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase in Firm Placing and Placing c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 10 pence 85,251 d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 2018-08-30 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the PDMR / person closely associated a) Name Dan Thompson 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Group People Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Countrywide plc b) LEI 213800N1OX24ENZUIK30 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc GB00B9NWP991 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase in Firm Placing and Placing c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 10 pence 25,575 d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 2018-08-30 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them