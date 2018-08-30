Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Countrywide PLC    CWD   GB00B9NWP991

COUNTRYWIDE PLC (CWD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EUROPE - 08/30 10:45:48 am
12.8200 GBp   -1.38%
10:37aCOUNTRYWIDE : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
09:02aCOUNTRYWIDE : Announcement of Admission
PU
08/20COUNTRYWIDE : backs off new pay plan for directors
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Countrywide : Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 10:37am CEST

30 August 2018

Countrywide plc (the 'Company')

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Further to the Company's announcement this morning of the Admission of the 1,114,419,569 New Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Firm Placing and 285,580,431 New Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Placing and Open Offer, the Company announces that the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (each a 'PDMR') were allotted New Ordinary Shares today at the price of 10 pence each under the Issue:

Name of PDMR

Number of New Ordinary Shares allotted

Peter Long

2,865,556

David Watson

127,876

Paul Creffield

2,060,840

Himanshu Raja

1,065,633

Cathy Turner

45,916

Jane Lighting

59,675

Rupert Gavin

11,400

Natalie Ceeney

102,301

Peter Curran

170,501

Paul Chapman

85,251

Paul Wareham

85,251

Dan Thompson

25,575

Gareth Williams

170,501

Unless otherwise defined, the terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as set out in the combined prospectus and circular published by the Company on 2 August 2018 (the 'Combined Prospectus and Circular').

The attached notifications, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details.

Enquiries:

Countrywide plc

Alix Nicholson, Deputy Company Secretary

County House Ground Floor

100 New London Road

Chelmsford Essex

CM2 0RG

United Kingdom

01245 294 007

Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the PDMR / person closely associated

a)

Name

Peter Long

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Executive Chairman (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Countrywide plc

b)

LEI

213800N1OX24ENZUIK30

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc

GB00B9NWP991

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase in Firm Placing and Placing

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

10 pence

2,865,556

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-08-30

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the PDMR / person closely associated

a)

Name

David Watson

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Non-Executive Director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Countrywide plc

b)

LEI

213800N1OX24ENZUIK30

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc

GB00B9NWP991

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase in Firm Placing and Placing

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

10 pence

127,876

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-08-30

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the PDMR / person closely associated

a)

Name

Paul Creffield

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Group Managing Director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Countrywide plc

b)

LEI

213800N1OX24ENZUIK30

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc

GB00B9NWP991

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase in Firm Placing and Placing

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

10 pence

2,060,840

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-08-30

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the PDMR / person closely associated

a)

Name

Himanshu Raja

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Financial Officer (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Countrywide plc

b)

LEI

213800N1OX24ENZUIK30

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc

GB00B9NWP991

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase in Firm Placing and Placing

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

10 pence

1,065,633

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-08-30

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the PDMR / person closely associated

a)

Name

Cathy Turner

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Independent Non-Executive Director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Countrywide plc

b)

LEI

213800N1OX24ENZUIK30

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc

GB00B9NWP991

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase in Firm Placing and Placing

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

10 pence

45,916

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-08-30

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the PDMR / person closely associated

a)

Name

Jane Lighting

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Independent Non-Executive Director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Countrywide plc

b)

LEI

213800N1OX24ENZUIK30

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc

GB00B9NWP991

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase in Firm Placing and Placing

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

10 pence

59,675

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-08-30

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the PDMR / person closely associated

a)

Name

Rupert Gavin

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Independent Non-Executive Director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Countrywide plc

b)

LEI

213800N1OX24ENZUIK30

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc

GB00B9NWP991

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase in Open Offer

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

10 pence

11,400

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-08-30

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the PDMR / person closely associated

a)

Name

Natalie Ceeney

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Independent Non-Executive Director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Countrywide plc

b)

LEI

213800N1OX24ENZUIK30

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc

GB00B9NWP991

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase in Firm Placing and Placing

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

10 pence

102,301

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-08-30

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the PDMR / person closely associated

a)

Name

Peter Curran

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Managing Director, Financial Services (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Countrywide plc

b)

LEI

213800N1OX24ENZUIK30

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc

GB00B9NWP991

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase in Firm Placing and Placing

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

10 pence

170,501

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-08-30

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the PDMR / person closely associated

a)

Name

Paul Chapman

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Operating Officer (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Countrywide plc

b)

LEI

213800N1OX24ENZUIK30

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc

GB00B9NWP991

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase in Firm Placing and Placing

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

10 pence

85,251

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-08-30

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the PDMR / person closely associated

a)

Name

Paul Wareham

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Managing Director, B2B (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Countrywide plc

b)

LEI

213800N1OX24ENZUIK30

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc

GB00B9NWP991

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase in Firm Placing and Placing

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

10 pence

85,251

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-08-30

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the PDMR / person closely associated

a)

Name

Dan Thompson

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Group People Director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Countrywide plc

b)

LEI

213800N1OX24ENZUIK30

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc

GB00B9NWP991

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase in Firm Placing and Placing

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

10 pence

25,575

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-08-30

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the PDMR / person closely associated

a)

Name

Gareth Williams

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Head of Legal and Company Secretary (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Countrywide plc

b)

LEI

213800N1OX24ENZUIK30

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc

GB00B9NWP991

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase in Firm Placing and Placing

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

10 pence

170,501

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-08-30

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Disclaimer

Countrywide plc published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 08:36:25 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COUNTRYWIDE PLC
10:37aCOUNTRYWIDE : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
09:02aCOUNTRYWIDE : Announcement of Admission
PU
08/20COUNTRYWIDE : backs off new pay plan for directors
RE
08/20COUNTRYWIDE : Proposed Remuneration Policy and Countrywide AGP
PU
08/03COUNTRYWIDE : Publication of Combined Prospectus and Circular
PU
08/02COUNTRYWIDE : Investors ditch UK's Countrywide after discounted share offer
RE
08/02COUNTRYWIDE : Firm Placing, Placing and Open Offer 2018
PU
07/24COUNTRYWIDE : Update
PU
07/12COUNTRYWIDE : Notification of Half Year Results
PU
07/09Germany's Axel Springer raises stake in Britain's Purplebricks
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02Countrywide PLC ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/09Countrywide PLC ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 647 M
EBIT 2018 13,0 M
Net income 2018 -1,70 M
Debt 2018 147 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,45
EV / Sales 2018 0,34x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Capitalization 70,2 M
Chart COUNTRYWIDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Countrywide PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUNTRYWIDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,30  GBP
Spread / Average Target 131%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Lewis Creffield Group Managing Director & Operations Director
Peter James Long Executive Chairman
Paul Chapman Chief Operating Officer
Himanshu Haridas Raja Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Bridge Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COUNTRYWIDE PLC-89.19%91
CBRE GROUP INC10.71%16 300
ZILLOW GROUP INC17.03%9 644
JONES LANG LASALLE INC2.66%7 042
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC39.94%3 119
KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC22.48%3 086
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.