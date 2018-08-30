Countrywide : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
Further to the Company's announcement this morning of the Admission of the 1,114,419,569 New Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Firm Placing and 285,580,431 New Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Placing and Open Offer, the Company announces that the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (each a 'PDMR') were allotted New Ordinary Shares today at the price of 10 pence each under the Issue:
Name of PDMR
Number of New Ordinary Shares allotted
Peter Long
2,865,556
David Watson
127,876
Paul Creffield
2,060,840
Himanshu Raja
1,065,633
Cathy Turner
45,916
Jane Lighting
59,675
Rupert Gavin
11,400
Natalie Ceeney
102,301
Peter Curran
170,501
Paul Chapman
85,251
Paul Wareham
85,251
Dan Thompson
25,575
Gareth Williams
170,501
Unless otherwise defined, the terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as set out in the combined prospectus and circular published by the Company on 2 August 2018 (the 'Combined Prospectus and Circular').
The attached notifications, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details.
Enquiries:
Countrywide plc
Alix Nicholson, Deputy Company Secretary
County House Ground Floor
100 New London Road
Chelmsford Essex
CM2 0RG
United Kingdom
01245 294 007
Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1.
Details of the PDMR / person closely associated
a)
Name
Peter Long
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Executive Chairman (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Countrywide plc
b)
LEI
213800N1OX24ENZUIK30
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc
GB00B9NWP991
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase in Firm Placing and Placing
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
10 pence
2,865,556
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2018-08-30
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1.
Details of the PDMR / person closely associated
a)
Name
David Watson
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Non-Executive Director (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Countrywide plc
b)
LEI
213800N1OX24ENZUIK30
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc
GB00B9NWP991
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase in Firm Placing and Placing
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
10 pence
127,876
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2018-08-30
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1.
Details of the PDMR / person closely associated
a)
Name
Paul Creffield
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Group Managing Director (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Countrywide plc
b)
LEI
213800N1OX24ENZUIK30
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc
GB00B9NWP991
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase in Firm Placing and Placing
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
10 pence
2,060,840
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2018-08-30
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1.
Details of the PDMR / person closely associated
a)
Name
Himanshu Raja
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Chief Financial Officer (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Countrywide plc
b)
LEI
213800N1OX24ENZUIK30
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc
GB00B9NWP991
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase in Firm Placing and Placing
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
10 pence
1,065,633
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2018-08-30
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1.
Details of the PDMR / person closely associated
a)
Name
Cathy Turner
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Independent Non-Executive Director (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Countrywide plc
b)
LEI
213800N1OX24ENZUIK30
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc
GB00B9NWP991
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase in Firm Placing and Placing
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
10 pence
45,916
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2018-08-30
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1.
Details of the PDMR / person closely associated
a)
Name
Jane Lighting
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Independent Non-Executive Director (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Countrywide plc
b)
LEI
213800N1OX24ENZUIK30
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc
GB00B9NWP991
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase in Firm Placing and Placing
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
10 pence
59,675
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2018-08-30
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1.
Details of the PDMR / person closely associated
a)
Name
Rupert Gavin
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Independent Non-Executive Director (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Countrywide plc
b)
LEI
213800N1OX24ENZUIK30
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc
GB00B9NWP991
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase in Open Offer
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
10 pence
11,400
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2018-08-30
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1.
Details of the PDMR / person closely associated
a)
Name
Natalie Ceeney
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Independent Non-Executive Director (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Countrywide plc
b)
LEI
213800N1OX24ENZUIK30
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc
GB00B9NWP991
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase in Firm Placing and Placing
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
10 pence
102,301
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2018-08-30
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1.
Details of the PDMR / person closely associated
a)
Name
Peter Curran
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Managing Director, Financial Services (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Countrywide plc
b)
LEI
213800N1OX24ENZUIK30
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc
GB00B9NWP991
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase in Firm Placing and Placing
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
10 pence
170,501
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2018-08-30
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1.
Details of the PDMR / person closely associated
a)
Name
Paul Chapman
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Chief Operating Officer (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Countrywide plc
b)
LEI
213800N1OX24ENZUIK30
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc
GB00B9NWP991
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase in Firm Placing and Placing
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
10 pence
85,251
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2018-08-30
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1.
Details of the PDMR / person closely associated
a)
Name
Paul Wareham
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Managing Director, B2B (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Countrywide plc
b)
LEI
213800N1OX24ENZUIK30
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc
GB00B9NWP991
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase in Firm Placing and Placing
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
10 pence
85,251
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2018-08-30
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1.
Details of the PDMR / person closely associated
a)
Name
Dan Thompson
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Group People Director (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Countrywide plc
b)
LEI
213800N1OX24ENZUIK30
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc
GB00B9NWP991
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase in Firm Placing and Placing
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
10 pence
25,575
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2018-08-30
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Notification and public disclosure of transactionsby persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1.
Details of the PDMR / person closely associated
a)
Name
Gareth Williams
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Head of Legal and Company Secretary (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Countrywide plc
b)
LEI
213800N1OX24ENZUIK30
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument