Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Countrywide plc    CWD   GB00B9NWP991

COUNTRYWIDE PLC

(CWD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/26 06:08:56 am
327.38258 GBp   -0.19%
06:04aCOUNTRYWIDE : Form 8.3 - Countrywide plc
PU
05:14aDIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - Countrywide plc - Ordinary shares
PU
02/25INVESCO LTD. : Form 8.3 - Countrywide PLC OPD
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Countrywide : Form 8.3 - Countrywide plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 06:04am EST

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Jupiter Asset Management Ltd
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.
(c) Name of offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 		Countrywide plc
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:
(e) Date dealing undertaken:
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 		25th February 2020
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' 		NO

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 1p Ordinary
Interests Short positions
Number % Number %
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 3,226,567 9.82
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

3,226,567 9.82

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: None
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: None

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit
1p Ordinary Sale 2,892 3.407513

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description
e.g. CFD 		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position 		Number of reference securities Price per unit
NONE

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type
e.g. American, European etc. 		Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit
NONE

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description
e.g. call option 		Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit
NONE

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion 		Details Price per unit (if applicable)
NONE

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
Date of disclosure: 26th February 2020
Contact name: David Warman
Telephone number: 0203 817 1392

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Countrywide plc published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 11:03:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COUNTRYWIDE PLC
06:04aCOUNTRYWIDE : Form 8.3 - Countrywide plc
PU
05:14aDIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - Countrywide plc - Ordinary shares
PU
02/25INVESCO LTD. : Form 8.3 - Countrywide PLC OPD
AQ
02/25NORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - Countrywide PLC
PR
02/25COUNTRYWIDE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) Countrywide Plc
PU
02/24COUNTRYWIDE : Form 8.3 - Countrywide Plc
PU
02/24INVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED : - Form 8.3 - Countrywide Plc
PR
02/24COUNTRYWIDE : Form 8.3 - LSL Property Services PLC
PU
02/24DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - Countrywide plc - Ordinary shares
AQ
02/24LSL Property and Countrywide in talks on possible tie-up
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 599 M
EBIT 2019 7,45 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 73,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,30x
EV / Sales2020 0,31x
Capitalization 107 M
Chart COUNTRYWIDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Countrywide plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUNTRYWIDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 266,67  GBp
Last Close Price 328,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target -8,54%
Spread / Average Target -18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Lewis Creffield Group Managing Director & Director
Peter James Long Executive Chairman
Bruce Marsh Chief Operating Officer
Himanshu Haridas Raja Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Bridge Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COUNTRYWIDE PLC-4.93%140
CBRE GROUP, INC.-5.43%18 986
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.27.11%12 115
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-15.88%7 547
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC-15.12%3 803
AVIC SUNDA HOLDING CO LTD--.--%3 774
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group