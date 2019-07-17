Countrywide : Notification of Half Year Results

17 July 2019

Countrywide plc (LSE: CWD)

Notification of Half Year Results

Countrywide plc will announce its half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 on Wednesday 31 July 2019.

An analyst presentation will be held at 9.00am (BST) at Hudson Sandler, 25 Charterhouse Square, London EC1M 6AE.

To attend the presentation in person, please send a request to investor@countrywide.co.uk by Friday 26 July 2019.

There will also be a live conference call available on the following numbers:

UK & International: +44 (0) 20 3003 2666

UK Toll Free: 0808 109 0700

The presentation will be webcast live. To access you will be required to pre-register using the following link:

https://webcast.merchantcantoscdn.com/webcaster/dyn/4000/7464/7467/114972/Lobby/default.htm

Replay will be available for 7 days on the following numbers: