Countrywide : Notification of Half Year Results

17 July 2019
Countrywide plc (LSE: CWD)
Notification of Half Year Results
Countrywide plc will announce its half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 on Wednesday 31 July 2019.
An analyst presentation will be held at 9.00am (BST) at Hudson Sandler, 25 Charterhouse Square, London EC1M 6AE.
To attend the presentation in person, please send a request to investor@countrywide.co.uk by Friday 26 July 2019.
There will also be a live conference call available on the following numbers:
UK & International: +44 (0) 20 3003 2666
UK Toll Free: 0808 109 0700
The presentation will be webcast live. To access you will be required to pre-register using the following link:
https://webcast.merchantcantoscdn.com/webcaster/dyn/4000/7464/7467/114972/Lobby/default.htm
Replay will be available for 7 days on the following numbers:
|
UK & International Dial-in:
|
|
+44 (0) 20 8196 1998
|
UK Toll Free:
|
|
0800 633 8453
|
Encore Replay Access Pin:
|
|
6708099#
