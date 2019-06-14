Countrywide : PDMR Shareholding

14 June 2019

Countrywide plc

Notification of Transaction of a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Countrywide plc (the 'Company') announces that it received notification on 12 June 2019 that Paul Wareham, Managing Director of B2B, purchased 8,027 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 3.75pence per share.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them