Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Countrywide PLC    CWD   GB00B9NWP991

COUNTRYWIDE PLC

(CWD)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/14 11:35:15 am
3.905 GBp   +1.17%
12:24pCOUNTRYWIDE : PDMR Shareholding
PU
05/15COUNTRYWIDE : Grant of SAYE options and PDMRs Transactions
PU
05/07Purplebricks CEO steps down after 'too rapid' expansion
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Countrywide : PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 12:24pm EDT

14 June 2019

Countrywide plc

Notification of Transaction of a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Countrywide plc (the 'Company') announces that it received notification on 12 June 2019 that Paul Wareham, Managing Director of B2B, purchased 8,027 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 3.75pence per share.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Enquiries:

Liz Hutton

Assistant Company Secretary

Countrywide plc

01245 294022

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the PDMR / person closely associated

a)

Name

Paul Wareham

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Managing Director, B2B (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Countrywide plc

b)

LEI

213800N1OX24ENZUIK30

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc

GB00B9NWP991

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Option Price 3.75 pence

8,027

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

N/A

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-06-06

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Disclaimer

Countrywide plc published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 16:23:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COUNTRYWIDE PLC
12:24pCOUNTRYWIDE : PDMR Shareholding
PU
05/15COUNTRYWIDE : Grant of SAYE options and PDMRs Transactions
PU
05/07Purplebricks CEO steps down after 'too rapid' expansion
RE
04/30COUNTRYWIDE : warns on earnings as Brexit dents buyer confidence
RE
04/30COUNTRYWIDE : Change to Membership of Board Committee
PU
04/30COUNTRYWIDE : Trading Statement
PU
03/07LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Weak results, financials, ex-dividend trading drag FTSE ..
RE
03/07COUNTRYWIDE : hit by Brexit effect on housing market
RE
03/07COUNTRYWIDE : Preliminary Announcement for year ended 31/12/2018
PU
02/27COUNTRYWIDE : Notification of 2018 Preliminary Results
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 596 M
EBIT 2019 10,4 M
Net income 2019 -9,45 M
Debt 2019 76,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,23x
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
Capitalization 59,8 M
Chart COUNTRYWIDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Countrywide PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUNTRYWIDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,07  GBP
Spread / Average Target 94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Lewis Creffield Group Managing Director & Director
Peter James Long Executive Chairman
Paul Robert Chapman Chief Operating Officer
Himanshu Haridas Raja Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Bridge Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COUNTRYWIDE PLC-54.85%77
CBRE GROUP24.20%15 627
ZILLOW GROUP INC44.29%8 588
JONES LANG LASALLE INC4.58%5 815
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC24.88%3 655
FIRSTSERVICE CORP36.84%3 154
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About