Countrywide : PDMR Shareholding

14 June 2019
Countrywide plc
Notification of Transaction of a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
Countrywide plc (the 'Company') announces that it received notification on 12 June 2019 that Paul Wareham, Managing Director of B2B, purchased 8,027 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 3.75pence per share.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.
Enquiries:
Liz Hutton
Assistant Company Secretary
Countrywide plc
01245 294022
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1.
|
Details of the PDMR / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Paul Wareham
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
Managing Director, B2B (PDMR)
|
b)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Countrywide plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800N1OX24ENZUIK30
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each in Countrywide plc
GB00B9NWP991
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of ordinary shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Option Price 3.75 pence
|
8,027
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
N/A
|
|
- Price
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2019-06-06
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Disclaimer
