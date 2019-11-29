Countrywide : Statement re Publication of Circular

29 November 2019

Countrywide plc

('Countrywide', 'Group')

Publication of Circular

Further to the announcement by Countrywide today relating to the disposal of Lambert Smith Hampton Limited (the 'Sale') and the proposed Share Consolidation, the Group announces that the explanatory circular in respect of the Sale and the Share Consolidation (the 'Circular') has been approved by the UK Listing Authority and has been published on the Group's website at www.countrywide.co.uk/corporate/investor-relations.

The Circular, which contains the notice convening a General Meeting to be held at 10.00 a.m. on 23 December 2019 at 25 Charterhouse Square, London EC1M 6AE, will today be posted to shareholders that have elected to receive hard copies of shareholder documentation.

A copy of the Circular has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. Copies of the Circular will also be available at the Group's registered office at Greenwood House, 1st Floor, 91-99 New London Road, Chelmsford CM2 OPP.

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Circular.

Enquiries

Enquiries

Countrywide Plc investor@countrywide.co.uk

Himanshu Raja, Chief Financial Officer

Jefferies International Limited (Corporate Broker and Sponsor) +44 (0) 20 7029 8000

Paul Nicholls

Paul Bundred

William Brown

Barclays Bank PLC (Corporate Broker) +44 (0) 20 7623 2323

Robert Mayhew

Richard Bassingthwaighte

Osman Akkaya

Media enquiries

Press Office +44 (0) 7721 439 043 Hudson Sandler +44 (0) 207 796 4133

Michael Sandler

Dan de Belder

Nick Moore

