Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Countrywide plc    CWD   GB00B9NWP991

COUNTRYWIDE PLC

(CWD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/11 08:20:48 am
239.6 GBp   -6.63%
08:09aCOUNTRYWIDE : Statement re sale of LSH and trading update
PU
04:48aCOUNTRYWIDE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) Countrywide Plc
PU
03/10COUNTRYWIDE : Form 8.3 - Countrywide plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Countrywide : Statement re sale of LSH and trading update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 08:09am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Statement re sale of LSH and trading update
Released 12:05 11-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 7911F
Countrywide PLC
11 March 2020

11 March 2020

Countrywide plc (LSE: CWD)

Countrywide plc

('Countrywide', 'Company')

Non-completion of the sale of Lambert Smith Hampton ('LSH') and unaudited trading update

Failure of John Bengt Moeller to complete the purchase of LSH

On 29 November 2019, the Company announced that it had agreed the sale of LSH to John Bengt Moeller with completion due, subject to shareholders' approval, by 20 January 2020. Following protracted efforts to effect completion and after agreeing a revised timetable to complete on more than one occasion, Mr Moeller has failed to complete the transaction in accordance with the final timetable set for completion by 12.00 on 11 March 2020.

The Company continues to engage with Mr Moeller and wishes to effect completion as soon as possible. However, given the significant delay caused by him, the Company has notified Mr Moeller that it will now also explore alternative options for the sale of LSH, and is considering its legal options to pursue Mr Moeller for damages and costs from continuing delay in completion. The Company will update shareholders as appropriate in due course.

Meanwhile, the Company has entered into discussions with another interested purchaser that actively expressed an interest in LSH during the delayed completion period.

Trading update - continuing operations

The Company is also today providing a trading update on the Group's continuing operations, being residential sales and lettings, financial services and the B2B businesses of surveying, conveyancing and asset management. LSH will be classified as an asset held for sale and reported as a discontinued operation in our 2019 Preliminary Statement.

Total Group income for the year was £498 million (2018: £515 million(1)), a highly resilient performance in a challenging market and after absorbing the loss of tenant fees income of c. £12 million.

The Group is seeing the benefits from its 'Back to basics' turnaround Plan, with continuing operations having returned to growth in profitability. Adjusted EBITDA(2) for the year ended 31 December 2019 is expected to be ahead of both the Board's expectations and ahead of the prior year.

Outlook and notice of results

The Group has seen a positive mood swing in public sentiment through the early part of 2020 which we have seen reflected in a strong start in agreed sales which are ahead of the Board's expectations through February 2020. Whilst we have seen some softening in recent days as a result of Covid-19, it is too early to assess that impact.

We expect full year results to be reported later this month.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Regulation 596/2014/EU. The person responsible for making this announcement on behalf of the Company is Gareth Williams, Company Secretary.

Enquiries:

Analysts and investors

Himanshu Raja, Chief Financial Officer

Investor@countrywide.co.uk

Media

Natalie Gunson

press.office@countrywide.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0)7721 439043

Michael Sandler/Dan de Belder, Hudson Sandler

Tel: +44 (0)207 796 4133

Notes to Editors:

About Countrywide plc

Countrywide is the UK's largest integrated property services group, including the largest estate agency and lettings network. Countrywide's network of expertise combining national scale and local reach helps more people move than any other business in the UK and is structured around three key business units: Sales and Lettings; B2B and Financial Services.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to the shareholders of Countrywide plc in order to meet the requirements of the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. It should not be relied on by any other party, or for other purposes. Forward-looking statements have been made by the directors in good faith, using information available up until the date on which they approved this statement. Forward-looking statements should be regarded with caution, because of the inherent uncertainties in economic trends and business risks.

Notes

(1)Segment restatement

As reported in our interim results 2019, we transferred our Countrywide Residential Development Solutions (New Homes) and Auctions businesses from B2B to Sales & Lettings. A summary of the restatement for the 2018 results, along with the exclusion of the LSH discontinued operations for the comparative period, can be found below:

Restatement of the 2018 Income, Adjusted EBITDA and KPIs

As previously reported

Revised following restatement and divestment

£m

Income

Adjusted EBITDA

Income

Adjusted EBITDA

£m

£m

£m

£m

Sales & Lettings

329.2

1.2

343.0

(2.5)

B2B

213.3

27.9

87.5

20.1

Financial Services

83.9

16.6

83.9

16.6

Central costs

0.7

(13.1)

0.7

(13.1)

Total continuing operations

627.1

32.7

515.1

21.1

Discontinued operations

112.0

11.6

Total group

627.1

32.7

KPIs

Sales & Lettings

B2B

Sales & Lettings

B2B

House exchanges

43,769

3,059

46,828

-

Properties under management

86,415

38,599

87,033

-

FTE (average across the period)

5,467

2,540

5,670

1,034

(2)Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, exceptional items, employment-linked contingent consideration, share-based payments and share of profits from joint venture.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
STRGPUAAWUPUGGG
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Statement re sale of LSH and trading update - RNS

Disclaimer

Countrywide plc published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 12:08:25 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COUNTRYWIDE PLC
08:09aCOUNTRYWIDE : Statement re sale of LSH and trading update
PU
04:48aCOUNTRYWIDE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) Countrywide Plc
PU
03/10COUNTRYWIDE : Form 8.3 - Countrywide plc
PU
03/10Real estate agent LSL Property flags weaker demand on virus fears
RE
03/09COUNTRYWIDE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) Countrywide Plc
PU
03/06COUNTRYWIDE : Form 8.3 - LSL Property Services PLC
PU
03/05COUNTRYWIDE : Rule 2.9 Announcement
PU
03/05COUNTRYWIDE : Opening Position Disclosure
PU
03/05DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - Countrywide plc - Ordinary shares
AQ
03/05COUNTRYWIDE : Form 8.3 - Countrywide Plc
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 608 M
EBIT 2019 7,90 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 66,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,25x
EV / Sales2020 0,25x
Capitalization 84,1 M
Chart COUNTRYWIDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Countrywide plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUNTRYWIDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 250,00  GBp
Last Close Price 256,60  GBp
Spread / Highest target -2,57%
Spread / Average Target -2,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Lewis Creffield Group Managing Director & Director
Peter James Long Executive Chairman
Bruce Marsh Chief Operating Officer
Himanshu Haridas Raja Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Bridge Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COUNTRYWIDE PLC-25.62%109
CBRE GROUP, INC.-14.16%17 208
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-0.35%9 511
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-16.73%7 475
CHINA MERCHANTS PROPERTY OPERATION AND SERVICE CO., LTD.4.79%3 833
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC-20.99%3 551
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group