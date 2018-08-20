Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Countrywide PLC    CWD   GB00B9NWP991

COUNTRYWIDE PLC (CWD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Countrywide : backs off new pay plan for directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 08:35am CEST
A Countrywide estate agency is seen in the West End of Glasgow, Scotland

(Reuters) - Countrywide will stick with its existing pay package for senior executives following meetings with top investors, the company said on Monday, cancelling proposals for a new package that were to be put to shareholders at its annual general meeting.

Sky News reported on Thursday that leading City institutions were planning to oppose the new incentive scheme that Countrywide wanted to push through as part of a 140 million pound ($178.54 million) rescue fundraising to keep the company afloat.

The company's existing remuneration policy and long-term incentive arrangements as approved by shareholders at its annual general meeting held in 2017 will remain in place, Countrywide said.

($1 = 0.7841 pounds)

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COUNTRYWIDE PLC
08:35aCOUNTRYWIDE : backs off new pay plan for directors
RE
08:06aCOUNTRYWIDE : Proposed Remuneration Policy and Countrywide AGP
PU
08/03COUNTRYWIDE : Publication of Combined Prospectus and Circular
PU
08/02COUNTRYWIDE : Investors ditch UK's Countrywide after discounted share offer
RE
08/02COUNTRYWIDE : Firm Placing, Placing and Open Offer 2018
PU
07/24COUNTRYWIDE : Update
PU
07/12COUNTRYWIDE : Notification of Half Year Results
PU
07/09Germany's Axel Springer raises stake in Britain's Purplebricks
RE
07/05Purplebricks operating losses mount, shares fall
RE
06/25Countrywide cuts profit view, plans to raise equity to cut debt
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02Countrywide PLC ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/09Countrywide PLC ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 647 M
EBIT 2018 13,0 M
Net income 2018 -1,70 M
Debt 2018 147 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,74
EV / Sales 2018 0,35x
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
Capitalization 76,4 M
Chart COUNTRYWIDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Countrywide PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUNTRYWIDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,34  GBP
Spread / Average Target 130%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Lewis Creffield Group Managing Director & Operations Director
Peter James Long Executive Chairman
Paul Chapman Chief Operating Officer
Himanshu Haridas Raja Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Bridge Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COUNTRYWIDE PLC-87.86%97
CBRE GROUP INC9.77%16 154
ZILLOW GROUP INC13.50%9 355
JONES LANG LASALLE INC3.08%6 983
KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC22.48%3 064
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC37.84%3 011
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.