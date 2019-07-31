Log in
COUNTRYWIDE PLC    CWD   GB00B9NWP991

COUNTRYWIDE PLC

(CWD)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/31 03:06:38 am
4.93 GBp   +9.43%
03:08aCOUNTRYWIDE : reports lower profit as Brexit bites
RE
07/26Foxtons half-year sales hit as Brexit weighs on London market
RE
07/17COUNTRYWIDE : Notification of Half Year Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Countrywide : reports lower profit as Brexit bites

07/31/2019 | 03:08am EDT

(Reuters) - British real estate agent Countrywide Plc on Wednesday reported lower core earnings in the first-half as it warned that Brexit-related uncertainty had hit the residential and commercial property markets.

The company said adjusted core earnings - before implementing the new financial reporting standards - fell to 3.9 million pounds ($4.74 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 9.9 million pounds a year earlier.

"With the continued delay in Brexit, the first six months of 2019 have been challenging for the UK housing market with new listings overall for H1 2019 having declined by 7% according to Rightmove data," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COUNTRYWIDE PLC -15.48% 4.505 Delayed Quote.-47.31%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.07% 0.91721 Delayed Quote.1.42%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 594 M
EBIT 2019 9,27 M
Net income 2019 -9,35 M
Debt 2019 80,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -7,57x
P/E ratio 2020 -53,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,26x
Capitalization 73,7 M
Chart COUNTRYWIDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Countrywide PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUNTRYWIDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 7,08  GBp
Last Close Price 4,51  GBp
Spread / Highest target 122%
Spread / Average Target 57,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Lewis Creffield Group Managing Director & Director
Peter James Long Executive Chairman
Paul Robert Chapman Chief Operating Officer
Himanshu Haridas Raja Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Bridge Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COUNTRYWIDE PLC-47.31%90
CBRE GROUP32.84%17 439
ZILLOW GROUP INC55.17%10 120
JONES LANG LASALLE INC12.80%7 388
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC38.49%4 327
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG9.83%3 339
