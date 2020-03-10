Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Countrywide plc    CWD   GB00B9NWP991

COUNTRYWIDE PLC

(CWD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/10 04:18:51 am
278.2 GBp   +6.75%
04:44aReal estate agent LSL Property flags weaker demand on virus fears
RE
03/09COUNTRYWIDE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) Countrywide Plc
PU
03/06COUNTRYWIDE : Form 8.3 - LSL Property Services PLC
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Real estate agent LSL Property flags weaker demand on virus fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 04:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past houses painted in various colours in a residential street in London

British real estate agent LSL Property Services said on Tuesday it had seen slightly weaker demand in recent days due to the coronavirus outbreak, adding that the situation may pose difficulties for the business in 2020.

The company intends to propose a final dividend of 7.2 pence per share but said the payout would be kept under review ahead of its 2020 annual general meeting, usually held in late April, due to doubts about the outbreak's impact.

LSL said it was keeping a close eye on the epidemic, which could hurt the company's business in 2020 if buyers stay at home and avoid big purchases in an uncertain market.

However, market conditions so far in the year have been "encouraging", LSL added.

The company also said talks with smaller rival Countrywide about a possible all-share combination were ongoing. Countrywide has been trying to recover from a botched 2015 restructuring that led to four profit warnings and a deeply discounted share issue.

Britain's property sector has seen deal activity improve since late last year, with Vistry buying Galliford Try's residential units and mall operator Hammerson exiting its out-of-town retail locations.

Annual revenue fell 4% to 311.1 million pounds, due to closures of the company's Your Move and Reeds Rains branches.

Adjusted core earnings rose 25% to 51.9 million pounds for the year ended Dec. 31, but pretax profit fell 31% to 16 million pounds.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC 1.78% 1176 Delayed Quote.-11.78%
COUNTRYWIDE PLC 6.75% 278.2 Delayed Quote.-24.46%
GALLIFORD TRY PLC 2.46% 140.8503 Delayed Quote.-12.36%
HAMMERSON PLC 4.80% 178.1 Delayed Quote.-45.00%
LSL PROPERTY SERVICES PLC -0.70% 284 Delayed Quote.4.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COUNTRYWIDE PLC
04:44aReal estate agent LSL Property flags weaker demand on virus fears
RE
03/09COUNTRYWIDE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) Countrywide Plc
PU
03/06COUNTRYWIDE : Form 8.3 - LSL Property Services PLC
PU
03/05COUNTRYWIDE : Rule 2.9 Announcement
PU
03/05COUNTRYWIDE : Opening Position Disclosure
PU
03/05DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - Countrywide plc - Ordinary shares
AQ
03/05COUNTRYWIDE : Form 8.3 - Countrywide Plc
PU
03/03COUNTRYWIDE : Form 8.5(EPT/NON-RI) Countrywide Plc
PU
03/02DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - Countrywide plc - Ordinary shares
PU
03/02COUNTRYWIDE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) Countrywide Plc
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 599 M
EBIT 2019 7,45 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 73,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,27x
Capitalization 85,4 M
Chart COUNTRYWIDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Countrywide plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUNTRYWIDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 266,67  GBp
Last Close Price 260,60  GBp
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Lewis Creffield Group Managing Director & Director
Peter James Long Executive Chairman
Bruce Marsh Chief Operating Officer
Himanshu Haridas Raja Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Bridge Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COUNTRYWIDE PLC-24.46%112
CBRE GROUP, INC.-10.95%17 852
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.8.75%10 353
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-21.47%7 482
CHINA MERCHANTS PROPERTY OPERATION AND SERVICE CO., LTD.-2.47%3 875
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC-26.57%3 672
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group