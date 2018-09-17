Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  County Bancorp Inc    ICBK

COUNTY BANCORP INC (ICBK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Closing of Exchange Offer for its Subordinated Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 07:31pm CEST

MANITOWOC, Wis., Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- County Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICBK) (the “Company”), the holding company of Investors Community Bank, an agricultural and commercial bank headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin (the “Bank”), today announced the closing of its offer to exchange $30.0 million of its 5.875% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2028, which have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Exchange Notes”), for $30.0 million of its outstanding 5.875% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2028, which were issued in a previously announced private placement to certain institutional investors (the “Original Notes”).

The exchange offer expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on September 14, 2018, with all $30.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the Original Notes having been validly tendered in exchange for an equal amount of Exchange Notes.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and will not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering would be unlawful. A registration statement on Form S-4 related to the exchange offer was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2018.  The exchange offer was made only pursuant to the exchange offer documents that were distributed to holders of the Original Notes, including the prospectus, dated August 10, 2018, and the related letter of transmittal.

About County Bancorp, Inc.

County Bancorp, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation and registered bank holding company founded in May 1996, and its wholly-owned subsidiary Investors Community Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered bank, are headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.  The state of Wisconsin is often referred to as “America’s Dairyland,” and one of the niches the Bank has developed is providing financial services to agricultural businesses statewide, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending.  The Bank also serves business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, with a focus on northeastern and central Wisconsin.  Its customers are served from full-service locations in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan.

Investor Relations Contact
Glen L. Stiteley
EVP - CFO, Investors Community Bank
Phone: (920) 686-5658 
Email: gstiteley@icbk.com    

County Bancorp, Inc. Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COUNTY BANCORP INC
07:43pCOUNTY BANCORP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
07:31pCounty Bancorp, Inc. Announces Closing of Exchange Offer for its Subordinated..
GL
09/13COUNTY BANCORP : Management Invited to Present at FIG Partners Community Bank Fo..
AQ
09/12County Bancorp, Inc. Management Invited to Present at FIG Partners Community ..
GL
08/31County Bancorp, Inc. Management Invited to Present at Raymond James Conferenc..
GL
08/23COUNTY BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ : ICBK) Files An 8-K Other Events
AQ
08/23COUNTY BANCORP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
08/23County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend
GL
08/08COUNTY BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
07/19COUNTY BANCORP INC : to Host Earnings Call
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/23County Bancorp declares $0.07 dividend 
07/19County Bancorp beats by $0.02, beats on revenue 
05/16County Bancorp declares $0.07 dividend 
04/19County Bancorp beats by $0.05, beats on revenue 
02/22County Bancorp declares $0.07 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 49,9 M
EBIT 2018 22,4 M
Net income 2018 14,7 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,14%
P/E ratio 2018 11,40
P/E ratio 2019 11,15
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,29x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,14x
Capitalization 164 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 29,1 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Schneider President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Charles Censky Chairman
Glen L. Stiteley CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Mark R. Binversie Director
Lynn D. Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COUNTY BANCORP INC165
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.13%381 460
BANK OF AMERICA2.88%303 343
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.39%271 315
WELLS FARGO-9.79%263 587
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.41%226 069
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.