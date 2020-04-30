County Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results
04/30/2020 | 04:02pm EDT
Focus remains on continued execution against strategic priorities, as well as swift and deliberate actions to prioritize safety and effectively serve customers and communities
Highlights
Net loss of $5.2 million for the first quarter of 2020 or $0.78 diluted loss per share for the first quarter 2020
Net interest income decreased $740,000 during first quarter 2020 due to actions by the Federal Reserve in response to COVID-19
Goodwill impairment of $5.0 million or $0.74 per diluted share
COVID-19 qualitative adjustment of $2.0 million recognized through provision for loan losses for the first quarter 2020
Write-down on other real estate owned of $1.4 million during the first quarter 2020
Average loans sold and serviced increased $5.4 million and loan fees as a percentage of average loans sold and serviced increased 0.02% to 0.98% during the first quarter 2020
Client deposits (demand deposits, NOW, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit) decreased $43.9 million or 5.3% largely due to seasonal fluctuations since December 31, 2019
Substandard loans decreased $14.3 million since December 31, 2019 due to $13.6 million in upgrades to watch
Submitted $104 million in Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Loan applications which have been approved through April 29, 2020
Capital ratios remain strong with a Total Risk-Based Capital ratio of 18.0% and Tier 1 Leverage of 14.9%
MANITOWOC, Wis., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- County Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”; Nasdaq: ICBK), the holding company of Investors Community Bank (the “Bank”), a community bank headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, today reported results for the first quarter of 2020. Net loss was $5.2 million, or $0.78 diluted loss per share, for the first quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $3.8 million, or $0.54 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2019. Net loss included a $5.0 million goodwill impairment charge as a result of the uncertainty related to COVID-19 and its potential impact on future earnings, as well as overall bank valuations. Excluding that charge, diluted loss would have been $0.04 per share.
Tim Schneider, President of County Bancorp, Inc., noted, “As a result of the swift and decisive actions we took in response to the pandemic, there were several pushes and pulls to our financials this quarter. Those included a goodwill impairment primarily related to market changes, the addition of approximately $2.0 million in provisions for loan losses and some increased margin compression due to the impact of the pandemic, and a $1.4 million write-down on one OREO property due to an updated appraised value. We also recently updated our capital stress testing and it showed that we have more than sufficient capital to maintain our well-capitalized status in a severe adverse stress scenario. Out of an abundance of caution, we have started to extend out our wholesale funding maturities to better manage future liquidity risk and rates up scenarios.”
Schneider continued, “We prioritized our team’s safety and now have the large majority of our team working efficiently from their home offices, and have closed all locations except the drive-thrus at three of our branch locations. Even with these disruptions, I am so proud of how our team came together and continued to safely and effectively serve our clients. Through April 29, 2020, we have processed 812 Paycheck Protection Loans (“PPP”) through the SBA applications, totaling $104 million and representing almost 13,000 jobs protected. Our team is prepared to weather any future temporary disruptions that the pandemic may cause to our business operations and those of our customers. Our capital ratios remain strong and we will continue to stay balanced in our capital allocation approach, which includes a continuation of our current dividend payout and common stock buyback plan. Of note, during the first quarter, we were able to purchase 256,000 shares of common stock.”
Loans and Securities
Total loans decreased $23.3 million, or 2.3%, during the first quarter of 2020 and $170.5 million year-over-year, or 14.4%, to $1.0 billion. The decrease in total loans in the first quarter of 2020 was due to loan paydowns and a continued focus on selling loans in the secondary market. The decrease in total loans year-over-year was the result of a continued focus on long-term liquidity. Loan participations the Company continued to service were $747.6 million at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $4.2 million or 0.6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, but an increase of $72.3 million, or 10.7%, year-over-year. By increasing the amount of loans participated, the Company has been reducing credit risk from its balance sheet and increasing non-interest revenue streams.
During the first quarter of 2020, investments increased $87.4 million, or 55.1%, compared to December 31, 2019 due to deploying cash into securities.
Deposits
Total deposits at March 31, 2020 were $1.0 billion, a decrease of $81.5 million, or 7.4%, sequentially and $156.3 million, or 13.3%, year-over-year. Client deposits (demand deposits, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit) decreased $43.9 million, or 5.3%, sequentially and increased $32.1 million, or 4.2%, year-over-year. The decrease in client deposits from the sequential quarter was driven by the timing of farmer milk check deposits in December 2019, as well as overall declines in money market account balances across all product lines.
During the first quarter of 2020, the Company took advantage of the Federal Reserve Bank’s interest rate cuts and increased borrowings from FHLB by $65.0 million, with an average rate of 0.77%. The Company’s overall focus remains on funding loan growth with client deposits; however, these borrowings help reduce interest rate risk and our lower cost of funds. Due to the increases in loan participations and client deposit growth discussed above, the Company decreased its dependence on brokered deposits and national certificates of deposit to $228.3 million at March 31, 2020. This represents a decrease of $188.5 million, or 45.2%, from March 31, 2019.
Net Interest Income and Margin
Net interest margin decreased both sequentially and year-over-year, due to actions taken by the Federal Reserve Bank related to COVID-19 during the first quarter of 2020 and the resulting decrease in rates across the yield curve.
Interest income on investment securities increased in the linked quarter, due to shifting balances from interest-bearing deposits with banks to investment securities.
Loan interest income decreased in the both linked and year-over-year periods as a result of the previously mentioned shift from loans held on balance sheet to loans sold and serviced.
Interest expense on savings, NOW, money market, and interest checking accounts decreased despite the increase in average balance both in the linked quarter and year-over year due to the market driven drop in interest rates which contributed to an overall lower cost of funds.
Interest expense on time deposits decreased in the linked quarter due to the Company’s continued focus on shifting away from brokered time deposit balances for funding. Year-over-year, time deposits also decreased due to the Company’s shift away from wholesale funding.
Interest expense on FHLB advances increased in the linked quarter due to the overall increase in volume this quarter as FHLB advance rates were more competitive than other forms of wholesale funding. Year-over-year, FHLB advances interest expense decreased due to the Company’s shift away from wholesale funding.
The table below presents the effects of changing rates and volumes on net interest income for the periods indicated.
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 v. Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 v. Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
Increase (Decrease) Due to Change in Average
Increase (Decrease) Due to Change in Average
Volume
Rate
Net
Volume
Rate
Net
(dollars in thousands)
Interest Income:
Investment securities
$
239
$
(57
)
$
182
$
24
$
(96
)
$
(72
)
Loans
(415
)
(694
)
(1,109
)
(2,211
)
(708
)
(2,919
)
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks
(150
)
(67
)
(217
)
(144
)
104
(40
)
Total interest income
(326
)
(818
)
(1,144
)
(2,331
)
(700
)
(3,031
)
Interest Expense:
Savings, NOW, money market and interest checking
$
35
$
(137
)
$
(102
)
$
188
$
(599
)
$
(411
)
Time deposits
(264
)
(68
)
(332
)
(1,135
)
469
(666
)
Other borrowings
3
(1
)
2
(1
)
1
-
FHLB advances
39
(22
)
17
(157
)
(63
)
(220
)
Junior subordinated debentures
—
11
11
4
24
28
Total interest expense
$
(187
)
$
(217
)
$
(404
)
$
(1,101
)
$
(168
)
$
(1,269
)
Net interest income
$
(139
)
$
(601
)
$
(740
)
$
(1,230
)
$
(532
)
$
(1,762
)
The following tables set forth average balance sheets, average yields and rates, and income and expenses for the period indicated.
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Average Balance (1)
Income/ Expense
Yields/ Rates
Average Balance (1)
Income/ Expense
Yields/ Rates
Average Balance (1)
Income/ Expense
Yields/ Rates
(dollars in thousands)
Assets
Investment securities
$
196,353
$
1,289
2.63
%
$
159,202
$
1,106
2.78
%
$
192,963
$
1,361
2.82
%
Loans (2)
1,028,637
12,582
4.89
%
1,061,432
13,691
5.16
%
1,207,240
15,501
5.14
%
Interest bearing deposits due from other banks
60,825
225
1.48
%
98,848
441
1.79
%
36,227
264
2.91
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
1,285,815
$
14,096
4.39
%
$
1,319,482
$
15,238
4.62
%
$
1,436,430
$
17,126
4.77
%
Allowance for loan losses
(15,330
)
(14,868
)
(17,005
)
Other assets
84,461
77,934
78,654
Total assets
$
1,354,946
$
1,382,548
$
1,498,079
Liabilities
Savings, NOW, money market, interest checking
$
334,740
$
774
0.92
%
$
322,629
$
876
1.09
%
$
295,418
$
1,184
1.60
%
Time deposits
613,753
3,574
2.33
%
658,864
3,905
2.37
%
797,476
4,240
2.13
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
948,493
$
4,348
1.83
%
$
981,493
$
4,781
1.95
%
$
1,092,894
$
5,424
1.99
%
Other borrowings
1,259
11
3.49
%
799
9
4.60
%
844
11
5.27
%
FHLB advances
56,708
233
1.65
%
44,400
216
1.95
%
92,900
453
1.95
%
Junior subordinated debentures
44,871
706
6.29
%
44,839
694
6.19
%
44,606
678
6.08
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
1,051,331
$
5,298
2.02
%
$
1,071,531
$
5,700
2.13
%
$
1,231,244
$
6,566
2.13
%
Non-interest bearing deposits
113,351
123,541
101,532
Other liabilities
16,877
16,749
11,362
Total liabilities
$
1,181,559
$
1,211,821
$
1,344,138
Shareholders' equity
173,387
170,727
153,941
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,354,946
$
1,382,548
$
1,498,079
Net interest income
$
8,798
$
9,538
$
10,560
Interest rate spread (3)
2.37
%
2.49
%
2.64
%
Net interest margin (4)
2.74
%
2.89
%
2.94
%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.22
1.23
1.17
Average balances are calculated on amortized cost.
Includes loan fee income, nonaccruing loan balances, and interest received on such loans.
Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
Non-Interest Income
Loan servicing income increased in the linked quarter due to a 0.02% increase in loan servicing fees income spread during Q1 2020. Year-over-year, loan servicing fees increased due to a 0.07% increase in loan servicing fee spread and an increase in loans serviced.
Loan servicing right origination income decreased in the linked quarter due to the decreases in loans sold and serviced; however, the loan servicing rights as a percent of loans serviced increased by 4.6% due to our election to switch to fair value accounting versus amortized cost to better reflect shareholder value and the value of future revenue streams.
Other income decreased year-over-year due to a reduction of the allowance for unused commitments of $0.5 million during Q1 2019.
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
(dollars in thousands)
Non-Interest Income
Service charges
$
342
$
549
$
348
$
407
$
353
Gain (loss) on sale of loans, net
38
34
87
26
(1
)
Loan servicing fees
1,831
1,778
1,677
1,563
1,519
Loan servicing right origination
289
1,146
1,741
346
228
Income on OREO
—
54
10
40
26
Gain on sale of securities
—
—
—
341
—
Other
203
161
171
164
625
Total non-interest income
$
2,703
$
3,722
$
4,034
$
2,887
$
2,750
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
(dollars in thousands)
Loan servicing rights, beginning of period
$
12,509
$
11,362
$
9,621
$
9,275
$
9,047
Changes in loan servicing rights:
Additions related to new loans
505
1,812
2,276
843
621
Impairment due to prepayment
(142
)
(296
)
(198
)
(190
)
(73
)
Amortization of existing asset
(73
)
(632
)
(584
)
(554
)
(550
)
Reduction of valuation allowance
—
263
247
247
230
Addition due to change in accounting principle
3,412
—
—
—
—
Total loan servicing right origination income
3,702
1,147
1,741
346
228
Loan servicing rights, end of period
$
16,211
$
12,509
$
11,362
$
9,621
$
9,275
Loans serviced, end of period
747,553
751,738
736,823
695,629
675,268
Loan servicing rights as a % of loans serviced
2.17
%
1.66
%
1.54
%
1.38
%
1.37
%
Total loan servicing fees
$
1,831
$
1,778
$
1,677
$
1,563
$
1,519
Average loans serviced
749,646
744,281
716,226
685,449
668,263
Annualized loan servicing fees as a % of average loans serviced
0.98
%
0.96
%
0.94
%
0.91
%
0.91
%
Non-Interest Expense
The write down of OREO in Q1 2020 was the result of an updated appraisal on a retail shopping center.
The goodwill impairment in Q1 2020 was due to the anticipated reduction in future earnings and a decrease in bank trading multiples resulting from COVID-19.
The decrease in employee compensation and benefits expense in the linked quarter was the result of higher incentive compensation expense during Q4 2019.
The year-over-year increase in employee compensation and benefits expense was the result of a 5.1% increase in headcount and a $0.3 million increase in payroll taxes and options expense related to the 2019 incentive compensation that was paid during the first quarter of 2020.
The decrease in other non-interest expense in the linked quarter is the result of an impairment that was recognized in Q4 2019 for an investment in a historical tax credit project that did not recur in Q1 2020.
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Non-Interest Expense
Employee compensation and benefits
$
5,260
$
5,696
$
4,735
$
4,199
$
4,482
Occupancy
354
417
313
283
389
Information processing
670
645
683
591
563
Professional fees
401
371
483
417
399
Business development
366
335
351
347
325
OREO expenses
116
59
57
121
51
Writedown of OREO
1,360
376
—
250
—
Net loss (gain) on sale of OREO
4
(231
)
160
9
(136
)
Depreciation and amortization
301
319
319
328
337
Goodwill impairment
5,038
—
—
—
—
Other
1,148
2,278
567
901
895
Total non-interest expense
$
15,018
$
10,265
$
7,668
$
7,446
$
7,305
Asset Quality
The decrease in substandard loans and the adverse classified asset ratio in the linked quarter were primarily due to the improved milk prices in 2019 and 2020 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic which caused the average 12-month future price of Class III milk to drop by 17.8% on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020.
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
(dollars in thousands)
Loans by risk category(1):
Sound/Acceptable/Satisfactory/ Low Satisfactory
$
706,247
$
724,444
$
771,567
$
837,094
$
896,933
Watch
219,459
216,098
202,615
175,995
180,419
Special Mention
15,036
9,239
9,346
25,254
4,501
Substandard Performing
34,179
49,774
71,133
83,992
70,060
Substandard Impaired
37,515
36,218
26,106
25,497
31,050
Total loans
$
1,012,436
$
1,035,773
$
1,080,767
$
1,147,832
$
1,182,963
Adverse classified asset ratio (2)
32.35
%
39.85
%
45.67
%
53.21
%
48.59
%
(1) Troubled debt restructurings are presented in their internal risk rating category rather than reclassified to substandard impaired. Prior quarters have been reclassified to reflect this change.
(2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included at the end of this earnings release.
Non-Performing Assets
Non-performing assets decreased in the linked quarter by $1.2 million. Year-over-year, non-performing assets increased due to a $7.8 million increase in non-accrual agricultural loans, which was partially offset by a $1.6 million improvement in commercial non-accrual loans and a $1.8 million decrease in OREO properties.
A provision for loan losses of $2.2 million was recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to a provision of $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The increase in provision is the result of the additional qualitative factor of $2.0 million related to customers that are at a higher risk of being impacted by COVID-19 based on the information currently known. We will continue to evaluate the impact of COVID-19 and the unprecedented Federal support of small businesses as we estimate provisions in future periods.
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
(dollars in thousands)
Non-Performing Assets:
Nonaccrual loans
$
32,051
$
30,968
$
20,776
$
20,096
$
25,880
Other real estate owned
3,247
5,521
7,252
8,693
5,019
Total non-performing assets
$
35,298
$
36,489
$
28,028
$
28,789
$
30,899
Performing TDRs not on nonaccrual
$
21,853
$
21,784
$
28,520
$
28,892
$
21,111
Non-performing assets as a % of total loans
3.49
%
3.52
%
2.59
%
2.51
%
2.61
%
Non-performing assets as a % of total assets
2.61
%
2.65
%
1.98
%
1.94
%
2.07
%
Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans
1.73
%
1.47
%
1.39
%
1.42
%
1.48
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) quarter- to-date
$
(62
)
$
(253
)
$
39
$
2,111
$
(236
)
Conference Call
The Company will host an earnings call tomorrow, May 1, 2020, at 8:30 a.m., CDT, conducted by Timothy J. Schneider, President, and Glen L. Stiteley, CFO. The earnings call will be broadcast over the Internet on the Company’s website at Investors.ICBK.com. In addition, you may listen to the Company’s earnings call via telephone by dialing (844) 835-9984. Investors should visit the Company’s website or call in to the dial-in number set forth above at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.
County Bancorp, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation and registered bank holding company founded in May 1996, and its wholly-owned subsidiary Investors Community Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered bank, are headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The state of Wisconsin is often referred to as “America’s Dairyland,” and one of the niches it has developed is providing financial services to agricultural businesses statewide, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending. It also serves business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, with a focus on northeastern and central Wisconsin. Its customers are served from its full-service locations in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point and its loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control. The Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements presented in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those made or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release include those identified in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
Investor Relations Contact Glen L. Stiteley EVP - CFO, Investors Community Bank Phone: (920) 686-5658 Email: gstiteley@icbk.com
County Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Period-End Balance Sheet:
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
21,545
$
129,011
$
120,845
$
116,251
$
62,426
Securities available for sale, at fair value
246,148
158,733
154,962
158,561
192,210
Loans held for sale
14,388
2,151
4,192
7,448
2,750
Agricultural loans
642,066
659,725
673,742
713,602
722,107
Commercial loans
325,310
331,723
360,132
383,542
403,490
Multi-family real estate loans
42,198
41,070
43,487
46,683
52,974
Residential real estate loans
2,753
2,888
3,183
3,753
4,172
Installment and consumer other
109
367
223
252
220
Total loans
1,012,436
1,035,773
1,080,767
1,147,832
1,182,963
Allowance for loan losses
(17,547
)
(15,267
)
(15,065
)
(16,258
)
(17,493
)
Net loans
994,889
1,020,506
1,065,702
1,131,574
1,165,470
Other assets
78,004
68,378
69,263
70,812
68,532
Total Assets
$
1,354,974
$
1,378,779
$
1,414,964
$
1,484,646
$
1,491,388
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Demand deposits
$
117,434
$
138,489
$
117,224
$
111,022
$
101,434
NOW accounts and interest checking
64,873
63,781
56,637
54,253
49,902
Savings
6,566
15,708
6,981
6,621
6,210
Money market accounts
237,889
242,539
248,608
239,337
225,975
Time deposits
364,930
375,100
388,759
387,899
376,034
Brokered deposits
161,882
166,340
206,474
256,475
269,917
National time deposits
66,386
99,485
118,070
149,570
146,805
Total deposits
1,019,960
1,101,442
1,142,753
1,205,177
1,176,277
FHLB advances
109,400
44,400
44,400
59,400
100,400
Subordinated debentures
44,896
44,858
44,820
44,781
44,742
Other liabilities
15,672
16,050
14,239
12,564
11,952
Total Liabilities
1,189,928
1,206,750
1,246,212
1,321,922
1,333,371
Shareholders' equity
165,046
172,029
168,752
162,724
158,017
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
1,354,974
$
1,378,779
$
1,414,964
$
1,484,646
$
1,491,388
Stock Price Information:
High - Quarter-to-date
$
27.19
$
27.98
$
20.99
$
18.92
$
19.69
Low - Quarter-to-date
$
13.55
$
18.76
$
16.80
$
16.24
$
16.74
Market price - Quarter-end
$
18.50
$
25.63
$
19.62
$
17.09
$
17.60
Book value per share
$
24.17
$
24.32
$
23.89
$
23.03
$
22.36
Tangible book value per share (1)
$
24.15
$
23.58
$
23.10
$
22.23
$
21.54
Common shares outstanding
6,496,790
6,734,132
6,727,908
6,717,908
6,709,254
(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included below.
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Selected Income Statement Data:
Interest and Dividend Income
Loans, including fees
12,582
$
13,691
$
15,030
$
15,484
$
15,501
Taxable securities
1,282
1,106
1,117
1,177
1,186
Tax-exempt securities
6
—
—
82
175
Federal funds sold and other
225
442
612
465
264
Total interest and dividend income
14,095
15,239
16,759
17,208
17,126
Interest Expense
Deposits
4,347
4,781
5,574
5,678
5,424
FHLB advances and other borrowed funds
244
225
246
415
464
Subordinated debentures
706
695
687
683
678
Total interest expense
5,297
5,701
6,507
6,776
6,566
Net interest income
8,798
9,538
10,252
10,432
10,560
Provision for loan losses
2,218
(51
)
(1,154
)
876
752
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
6,580
9,589
11,406
9,556
9,808
Non-Interest Income
Services charges
342
549
348
407
353
Gain (loss) on sale of loans, net
38
34
87
26
(1
)
Loan servicing fees
1,831
1,778
1,677
1,563
1,519
Loan servicing right origination
289
1,146
1,741
346
228
Income on OREO
—
54
10
40
26
Gain on sale of securities
—
—
—
341
—
Other
203
161
171
164
625
Total non-interest income
2,703
3,722
4,034
2,887
2,750
Non-Interest Expense
Employee compensation and benefits
5,260
5,696
4,735
4,199
4,482
Occupancy
354
417
313
283
389
Information processing
670
645
683
591
563
Professional fees
401
371
483
417
399
Business development
366
335
351
347
325
OREO expenses
116
59
57
121
51
Writedown of OREO
1,360
376
—
250
—
Net loss (gain) on sale of OREO
4
(231
)
160
9
(136
)
Depreciation and amortization
301
319
319
328
337
Goodwill impairment
5,038
—
—
—
—
Other
1,148
2,278
567
901
895
Total non-interest expense
15,018
10,265
7,668
7,446
7,305
Income before income taxes
(5,735
)
3,046
7,772
4,997
5,253
Income tax expense
(547
)
(258
)
2,090
1,293
1,491
NET INCOME
$
(5,188
)
$
3,304
$
5,682
$
3,704
$
3,762
Basic
$
(0.79
)
$
0.47
$
0.82
$
0.53
$
0.54
Diluted
$
(0.78
)
$
0.47
$
0.82
$
0.53
$
0.54
Dividends declared
$
0.07
$
0.05
$
0.05
$
0.05
$
0.05
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
Other Data:
Return on average assets(1)
(1.53
)%
0.96
%
1.57
%
1.00
%
1.00
%
Return on average shareholders' equity(1)
(11.97
)%
7.74
%
13.73
%
9.24
%
9.78
%
Return on average common shareholders' equity (1)(2)
(12.81
)%
7.83
%
14.14
%
9.41
%
9.99
%
Efficiency ratio (1)(2)
74.92
%
76.32
%
52.55
%
55.38
%
55.91
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)
11.58
%
11.54
%
11.03
%
10.10
%
9.73
%
Common Share Data:
Net income from continuing operations
$
(5,188
)
$
3,304
$
5,682
$
3,704
$
3,762
Less: Preferred stock dividends
108
117
120
118
117
Income available to common shareholders
$
(5,296
)
$
3,187
$
5,562
$
3,586
$
3,645
Weighted average number of common shares issued
7,182,945
7,173,290
7,168,785
7,159,072
7,153,174
Less: Weighted average treasury shares
518,740
443,920
443,920
443,920
443,729
Plus: Weighted average non- vested restricted stock units
39,785
32,125
32,125
30,483
16,260
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
6,703,990
6,761,495
6,756,990
6,745,635
6,725,705
Effect of dilutive options
49,072
44,630
19,160
20,731
21,323
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding used to calculate diluted earnings per common share
6,753,062
6,806,125
6,776,150
6,766,366
6,747,028
Annualized
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included below.
For the Three Months Ended
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
(dollars in thousands)
Return on average common shareholders' equity reconciliation(1):
Return on average shareholders' equity
(11.97
)%
7.74
%
13.73
%
9.24
%
9.78
%
Effect of excluding average preferred shareholders' equity
(0.84
)%
0.09
%
0.41
%
0.17
%
0.21
%
Return on average common shareholders' equity
(12.81
)%
7.83
%
14.14
%
9.41
%
9.99
%
Efficiency ratio GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation(2):
Non-interest expense
$
15,018
$
10,265
$
7,668
$
7,446
$
7,305
Less: goodwill impairment
(5,038
)
—
—
—
—
Less: net gain (loss) on sales and write-downs of OREO
(1,364
)
(145
)
(160
)
(259
)
136
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
$
8,616
$
10,120
$
7,508
$
7,187
$
7,441
Net interest income
$
8,798
$
9,538
$
10,252
$
10,432
$
10,560
Non-interest income
2,703
3,722
4,034
2,887
2,750
Less: net gain on sales of securities
—
—
—
(341
)
—
Operating revenue
$
11,501
$
13,260
$
14,286
$
12,978
$
13,310
Efficiency ratio
74.92
%
76.32
%
52.55
%
55.38
%
55.91
%
Management uses the return on average common shareholders’ equity in order to review our core operating results and our performance.
In our judgment, the adjustments made to non-interest expense allow investors to better assess our operating expenses in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with certain one-time items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation(1):
Common equity
$
157,046
$
164,029
$
160,752
$
154,724
$
150,017
Less: Goodwill
—
5,038
5,038
5,038
5,038
Less: Core deposit intangible, net of amortization
171
225
286
354
430
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
156,875
$
158,766
$
155,428
$
149,332
$
144,549
Common shares outstanding
6,496,790
6,734,132
6,727,908
6,717,908
6,709,254
Tangible book value per share
$
24.15
$
23.58
$
23.10
$
22.23
$
21.54
Total assets
$
1,354,974
$
1,378,779
$
1,414,964
$
1,484,646
$
1,491,388
Less: Goodwill
—
5,038
5,038
5,038
5,038
Less: Core deposit intangible, net of amortization
171
225
286
603
701
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
1,354,803
$
1,373,516
$
1,409,640
$
1,479,005
$
1,485,649
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
11.58
%
11.56
%
11.03
%
10.10
%
9.73
%
Adverse classified asset ratio(2):
Substandard loans
$
71,694
$
85,992
$
97,239
$
109,489
$
101,110
Other real estate owned
3,247
5,521
7,252
8,693
5,019
Substandard unused commitments
2,840
2,849
991
1,458
976
Less: Substandard government guarantees
(7,699
)
(7,892
)
(7,746
)
(7,821
)
(5,864
)
Total adverse classified assets (non-GAAP)
$
70,082
$
86,470
$
97,736
$
111,819
$
101,241
Total equity (Bank)
$
204,089
$
204,240
$
201,967
$
196,036
$
191,287
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (gain) on available for sale securities
(5,012
)
(2,505
)
(3,016
)
(2,166
)
(436
)
Allowance for loan losses
17,547
15,267
15,065
16,258
17,493
Adjusted total equity (non-GAAP)
$
216,624
$
217,002
$
214,016
$
210,128
$
208,344
Adverse classified asset ratio
32.35
%
39.85
%
45.67
%
53.21
%
48.59
%
In our judgment, the adjustments made to book value, equity and assets allow investors to better assess our capital adequacy and net worth by removing the effect of goodwill and intangible assets that are unrelated to our core business.
The adjustments made to non-performing assets allow management to better assess asset quality and monitor the amount of capital coverage necessary for non-performing assets.