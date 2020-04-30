County Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results 0 04/30/2020 | 04:02pm EDT Send by mail :

Net interest income decreased $740,000 during first quarter 2020 due to actions by the Federal Reserve in response to COVID-19

Goodwill impairment of $5.0 million or $0.74 per diluted share

COVID-19 qualitative adjustment of $2.0 million recognized through provision for loan losses for the first quarter 2020

Write-down on other real estate owned of $1.4 million during the first quarter 2020

Average loans sold and serviced increased $5.4 million and loan fees as a percentage of average loans sold and serviced increased 0.02% to 0.98% during the first quarter 2020

Client deposits (demand deposits, NOW, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit) decreased $43.9 million or 5.3% largely due to seasonal fluctuations since December 31, 2019

Substandard loans decreased $14.3 million since December 31, 2019 due to $13.6 million in upgrades to watch

Submitted $104 million in Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Loan applications which have been approved through April 29, 2020

Capital ratios remain strong with a Total Risk-Based Capital ratio of 18.0% and Tier 1 Leverage of 14.9% MANITOWOC, Wis., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- County Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”; Nasdaq: ICBK), the holding company of Investors Community Bank (the “Bank”), a community bank headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, today reported results for the first quarter of 2020. Net loss was $5.2 million, or $0.78 diluted loss per share, for the first quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $3.8 million, or $0.54 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2019. Net loss included a $5.0 million goodwill impairment charge as a result of the uncertainty related to COVID-19 and its potential impact on future earnings, as well as overall bank valuations. Excluding that charge, diluted loss would have been $0.04 per share. Tim Schneider, President of County Bancorp, Inc., noted, “As a result of the swift and decisive actions we took in response to the pandemic, there were several pushes and pulls to our financials this quarter. Those included a goodwill impairment primarily related to market changes, the addition of approximately $2.0 million in provisions for loan losses and some increased margin compression due to the impact of the pandemic, and a $1.4 million write-down on one OREO property due to an updated appraised value. We also recently updated our capital stress testing and it showed that we have more than sufficient capital to maintain our well-capitalized status in a severe adverse stress scenario. Out of an abundance of caution, we have started to extend out our wholesale funding maturities to better manage future liquidity risk and rates up scenarios.” Schneider continued, “We prioritized our team’s safety and now have the large majority of our team working efficiently from their home offices, and have closed all locations except the drive-thrus at three of our branch locations. Even with these disruptions, I am so proud of how our team came together and continued to safely and effectively serve our clients. Through April 29, 2020, we have processed 812 Paycheck Protection Loans (“PPP”) through the SBA applications, totaling $104 million and representing almost 13,000 jobs protected. Our team is prepared to weather any future temporary disruptions that the pandemic may cause to our business operations and those of our customers. Our capital ratios remain strong and we will continue to stay balanced in our capital allocation approach, which includes a continuation of our current dividend payout and common stock buyback plan. Of note, during the first quarter, we were able to purchase 256,000 shares of common stock.” Loans and Securities Total loans decreased $23.3 million, or 2.3%, during the first quarter of 2020 and $170.5 million year-over-year, or 14.4%, to $1.0 billion. The decrease in total loans in the first quarter of 2020 was due to loan paydowns and a continued focus on selling loans in the secondary market. The decrease in total loans year-over-year was the result of a continued focus on long-term liquidity. Loan participations the Company continued to service were $747.6 million at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $4.2 million or 0.6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, but an increase of $72.3 million, or 10.7%, year-over-year. By increasing the amount of loans participated, the Company has been reducing credit risk from its balance sheet and increasing non-interest revenue streams. During the first quarter of 2020, investments increased $87.4 million, or 55.1%, compared to December 31, 2019 due to deploying cash into securities. Deposits Total deposits at March 31, 2020 were $1.0 billion, a decrease of $81.5 million, or 7.4%, sequentially and $156.3 million, or 13.3%, year-over-year. Client deposits (demand deposits, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit) decreased $43.9 million, or 5.3%, sequentially and increased $32.1 million, or 4.2%, year-over-year. The decrease in client deposits from the sequential quarter was driven by the timing of farmer milk check deposits in December 2019, as well as overall declines in money market account balances across all product lines. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company took advantage of the Federal Reserve Bank’s interest rate cuts and increased borrowings from FHLB by $65.0 million, with an average rate of 0.77%. The Company’s overall focus remains on funding loan growth with client deposits; however, these borrowings help reduce interest rate risk and our lower cost of funds. Due to the increases in loan participations and client deposit growth discussed above, the Company decreased its dependence on brokered deposits and national certificates of deposit to $228.3 million at March 31, 2020. This represents a decrease of $188.5 million, or 45.2%, from March 31, 2019. Net Interest Income and Margin Net interest margin decreased both sequentially and year-over-year, due to actions taken by the Federal Reserve Bank related to COVID-19 during the first quarter of 2020 and the resulting decrease in rates across the yield curve.

Interest income on investment securities increased in the linked quarter, due to shifting balances from interest-bearing deposits with banks to investment securities.

Loan interest income decreased in the both linked and year-over-year periods as a result of the previously mentioned shift from loans held on balance sheet to loans sold and serviced.

Interest expense on savings, NOW, money market, and interest checking accounts decreased despite the increase in average balance both in the linked quarter and year-over year due to the market driven drop in interest rates which contributed to an overall lower cost of funds.

Interest expense on time deposits decreased in the linked quarter due to the Company’s continued focus on shifting away from brokered time deposit balances for funding. Year-over-year, time deposits also decreased due to the Company’s shift away from wholesale funding.

Interest expense on FHLB advances increased in the linked quarter due to the overall increase in volume this quarter as FHLB advance rates were more competitive than other forms of wholesale funding. Year-over-year, FHLB advances interest expense decreased due to the Company’s shift away from wholesale funding. The table below presents the effects of changing rates and volumes on net interest income for the periods indicated. Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 v.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 v.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Increase (Decrease)

Due to Change in Average Increase (Decrease)

Due to Change in Average Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net (dollars in thousands) Interest Income: Investment securities $ 239 $ (57 ) $ 182 $ 24 $ (96 ) $ (72 ) Loans (415 ) (694 ) (1,109 ) (2,211 ) (708 ) (2,919 ) Federal funds sold and

interest-bearing

deposits with banks (150 ) (67 ) (217 ) (144 ) 104 (40 ) Total interest income (326 ) (818 ) (1,144 ) (2,331 ) (700 ) (3,031 ) Interest Expense: Savings, NOW, money market

and interest checking $ 35 $ (137 ) $ (102 ) $ 188 $ (599 ) $ (411 ) Time deposits (264 ) (68 ) (332 ) (1,135 ) 469 (666 ) Other borrowings 3 (1 ) 2 (1 ) 1 - FHLB advances 39 (22 ) 17 (157 ) (63 ) (220 ) Junior subordinated

debentures — 11 11 4 24 28 Total interest expense $ (187 ) $ (217 ) $ (404 ) $ (1,101 ) $ (168 ) $ (1,269 ) Net interest income $ (139 ) $ (601 ) $ (740 ) $ (1,230 ) $ (532 ) $ (1,762 ) The following tables set forth average balance sheets, average yields and rates, and income and expenses for the period indicated. For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates (dollars in thousands) Assets Investment securities $ 196,353 $ 1,289 2.63 % $ 159,202 $ 1,106 2.78 % $ 192,963 $ 1,361 2.82 % Loans (2) 1,028,637 12,582 4.89 % 1,061,432 13,691 5.16 % 1,207,240 15,501 5.14 % Interest bearing deposits due from

other banks 60,825 225 1.48 % 98,848 441 1.79 % 36,227 264 2.91 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,285,815 $ 14,096 4.39 % $ 1,319,482 $ 15,238 4.62 % $ 1,436,430 $ 17,126 4.77 % Allowance for loan losses (15,330 ) (14,868 ) (17,005 ) Other assets 84,461 77,934 78,654 Total assets $ 1,354,946 $ 1,382,548 $ 1,498,079 Liabilities Savings, NOW, money market,

interest checking $ 334,740 $ 774 0.92 % $ 322,629 $ 876 1.09 % $ 295,418 $ 1,184 1.60 % Time deposits 613,753 3,574 2.33 % 658,864 3,905 2.37 % 797,476 4,240 2.13 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 948,493 $ 4,348 1.83 % $ 981,493 $ 4,781 1.95 % $ 1,092,894 $ 5,424 1.99 % Other borrowings 1,259 11 3.49 % 799 9 4.60 % 844 11 5.27 % FHLB advances 56,708 233 1.65 % 44,400 216 1.95 % 92,900 453 1.95 % Junior subordinated debentures 44,871 706 6.29 % 44,839 694 6.19 % 44,606 678 6.08 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,051,331 $ 5,298 2.02 % $ 1,071,531 $ 5,700 2.13 % $ 1,231,244 $ 6,566 2.13 % Non-interest bearing deposits 113,351 123,541 101,532 Other liabilities 16,877 16,749 11,362 Total liabilities $ 1,181,559 $ 1,211,821 $ 1,344,138 Shareholders' equity 173,387 170,727 153,941 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,354,946 $ 1,382,548 $ 1,498,079 Net interest income $ 8,798 $ 9,538 $ 10,560 Interest rate spread (3) 2.37 % 2.49 % 2.64 % Net interest margin (4) 2.74 % 2.89 % 2.94 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to

interest-bearing liabilities 1.22 1.23 1.17 Average balances are calculated on amortized cost. Includes loan fee income, nonaccruing loan balances, and interest received on such loans. Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. Non-Interest Income

Loan servicing income increased in the linked quarter due to a 0.02% increase in loan servicing fees income spread during Q1 2020. Year-over-year, loan servicing fees increased due to a 0.07% increase in loan servicing fee spread and an increase in loans serviced.

Loan servicing right origination income decreased in the linked quarter due to the decreases in loans sold and serviced; however, the loan servicing rights as a percent of loans serviced increased by 4.6% due to our election to switch to fair value accounting versus amortized cost to better reflect shareholder value and the value of future revenue streams.

Other income decreased year-over-year due to a reduction of the allowance for unused commitments of $0.5 million during Q1 2019. For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 (dollars in thousands) Non-Interest Income Service charges $ 342 $ 549 $ 348 $ 407 $ 353 Gain (loss) on sale of loans, net 38 34 87 26 (1 ) Loan servicing fees 1,831 1,778 1,677 1,563 1,519 Loan servicing right origination 289 1,146 1,741 346 228 Income on OREO — 54 10 40 26 Gain on sale of securities — — — 341 — Other 203 161 171 164 625 Total non-interest income $ 2,703 $ 3,722 $ 4,034 $ 2,887 $ 2,750

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands) Loan servicing rights, beginning of period $ 12,509 $ 11,362 $ 9,621 $ 9,275 $ 9,047 Changes in loan servicing rights: Additions related to new loans 505 1,812 2,276 843 621 Impairment due to prepayment (142 ) (296 ) (198 ) (190 ) (73 ) Amortization of existing asset (73 ) (632 ) (584 ) (554 ) (550 ) Reduction of valuation allowance — 263 247 247 230 Addition due to change in accounting principle 3,412 — — — — Total loan servicing right origination income 3,702 1,147 1,741 346 228 Loan servicing rights, end of period $ 16,211 $ 12,509 $ 11,362 $ 9,621 $ 9,275 Loans serviced, end of period 747,553 751,738 736,823 695,629 675,268 Loan servicing rights as a % of loans serviced 2.17 % 1.66 % 1.54 % 1.38 % 1.37 % Total loan servicing fees $ 1,831 $ 1,778 $ 1,677 $ 1,563 $ 1,519 Average loans serviced 749,646 744,281 716,226 685,449 668,263 Annualized loan servicing fees as a

% of average loans serviced 0.98 % 0.96 % 0.94 % 0.91 % 0.91 % Non-Interest Expense The write down of OREO in Q1 2020 was the result of an updated appraisal on a retail shopping center.

The goodwill impairment in Q1 2020 was due to the anticipated reduction in future earnings and a decrease in bank trading multiples resulting from COVID-19.

The decrease in employee compensation and benefits expense in the linked quarter was the result of higher incentive compensation expense during Q4 2019.

The year-over-year increase in employee compensation and benefits expense was the result of a 5.1% increase in headcount and a $0.3 million increase in payroll taxes and options expense related to the 2019 incentive compensation that was paid during the first quarter of 2020.

The decrease in other non-interest expense in the linked quarter is the result of an impairment that was recognized in Q4 2019 for an investment in a historical tax credit project that did not recur in Q1 2020. For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Non-Interest Expense Employee compensation and

benefits $ 5,260 $ 5,696 $ 4,735 $ 4,199 $ 4,482 Occupancy 354 417 313 283 389 Information processing 670 645 683 591 563 Professional fees 401 371 483 417 399 Business development 366 335 351 347 325 OREO expenses 116 59 57 121 51 Writedown of OREO 1,360 376 — 250 — Net loss (gain) on sale of OREO 4 (231 ) 160 9 (136 ) Depreciation and amortization 301 319 319 328 337 Goodwill impairment 5,038 — — — — Other 1,148 2,278 567 901 895 Total non-interest expense $ 15,018 $ 10,265 $ 7,668 $ 7,446 $ 7,305 Asset Quality The decrease in substandard loans and the adverse classified asset ratio in the linked quarter were primarily due to the improved milk prices in 2019 and 2020 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic which caused the average 12-month future price of Class III milk to drop by 17.8% on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020. March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 (dollars in thousands) Loans by risk category(1): Sound/Acceptable/Satisfactory/

Low Satisfactory $ 706,247 $ 724,444 $ 771,567 $ 837,094 $ 896,933 Watch 219,459 216,098 202,615 175,995 180,419 Special Mention 15,036 9,239 9,346 25,254 4,501 Substandard Performing 34,179 49,774 71,133 83,992 70,060 Substandard Impaired 37,515 36,218 26,106 25,497 31,050 Total loans $ 1,012,436 $ 1,035,773 $ 1,080,767 $ 1,147,832 $ 1,182,963 Adverse classified asset ratio (2) 32.35 % 39.85 % 45.67 % 53.21 % 48.59 % (1) Troubled debt restructurings are presented in their internal risk rating category rather than reclassified to substandard impaired. Prior quarters have been reclassified to reflect this change. (2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included at the end of this earnings release. Non-Performing Assets Non-performing assets decreased in the linked quarter by $1.2 million. Year-over-year, non-performing assets increased due to a $7.8 million increase in non-accrual agricultural loans, which was partially offset by a $1.6 million improvement in commercial non-accrual loans and a $1.8 million decrease in OREO properties.

A provision for loan losses of $2.2 million was recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to a provision of $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The increase in provision is the result of the additional qualitative factor of $2.0 million related to customers that are at a higher risk of being impacted by COVID-19 based on the information currently known. We will continue to evaluate the impact of COVID-19 and the unprecedented Federal support of small businesses as we estimate provisions in future periods. March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 (dollars in thousands) Non-Performing Assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 32,051 $ 30,968 $ 20,776 $ 20,096 $ 25,880 Other real estate owned 3,247 5,521 7,252 8,693 5,019 Total non-performing assets $ 35,298 $ 36,489 $ 28,028 $ 28,789 $ 30,899 Performing TDRs not on

nonaccrual $ 21,853 $ 21,784 $ 28,520 $ 28,892 $ 21,111 Non-performing assets as a % of total

loans 3.49 % 3.52 % 2.59 % 2.51 % 2.61 % Non-performing assets as a % of total

assets 2.61 % 2.65 % 1.98 % 1.94 % 2.07 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of

total loans 1.73 % 1.47 % 1.39 % 1.42 % 1.48 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) quarter-

to-date $ (62 ) $ (253 ) $ 39 $ 2,111 $ (236 ) Conference Call The Company will host an earnings call tomorrow, May 1, 2020, at 8:30 a.m., CDT, conducted by Timothy J. Schneider, President, and Glen L. Stiteley, CFO. The earnings call will be broadcast over the Internet on the Company’s website at Investors.ICBK.com. In addition, you may listen to the Company’s earnings call via telephone by dialing (844) 835-9984. Investors should visit the Company’s website or call in to the dial-in number set forth above at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the earnings call will be available until May 1, 2021, by visiting the Company’s website at Investors.ICBK.com/QuarterlyResults. About County Bancorp, Inc. County Bancorp, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation and registered bank holding company founded in May 1996, and its wholly-owned subsidiary Investors Community Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered bank, are headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The state of Wisconsin is often referred to as “America’s Dairyland,” and one of the niches it has developed is providing financial services to agricultural businesses statewide, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending. It also serves business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, with a focus on northeastern and central Wisconsin. Its customers are served from its full-service locations in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point and its loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control. The Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements presented in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those made or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release include those identified in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise. Investor Relations Contact

Glen L. Stiteley

EVP - CFO, Investors Community Bank

Phone: (920) 686-5658

Email: gstiteley@icbk.com

County Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

(Unaudited) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Period-End Balance Sheet: Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,545 $ 129,011 $ 120,845 $ 116,251 $ 62,426 Securities available for sale, at fair

value 246,148 158,733 154,962 158,561 192,210 Loans held for sale 14,388 2,151 4,192 7,448 2,750 Agricultural loans 642,066 659,725 673,742 713,602 722,107 Commercial loans 325,310 331,723 360,132 383,542 403,490 Multi-family real estate loans 42,198 41,070 43,487 46,683 52,974 Residential real estate loans 2,753 2,888 3,183 3,753 4,172 Installment and consumer other 109 367 223 252 220 Total loans 1,012,436 1,035,773 1,080,767 1,147,832 1,182,963 Allowance for loan losses (17,547 ) (15,267 ) (15,065 ) (16,258 ) (17,493 ) Net loans 994,889 1,020,506 1,065,702 1,131,574 1,165,470 Other assets 78,004 68,378 69,263 70,812 68,532 Total Assets $ 1,354,974 $ 1,378,779 $ 1,414,964 $ 1,484,646 $ 1,491,388 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand deposits $ 117,434 $ 138,489 $ 117,224 $ 111,022 $ 101,434 NOW accounts and interest checking 64,873 63,781 56,637 54,253 49,902 Savings 6,566 15,708 6,981 6,621 6,210 Money market accounts 237,889 242,539 248,608 239,337 225,975 Time deposits 364,930 375,100 388,759 387,899 376,034 Brokered deposits 161,882 166,340 206,474 256,475 269,917 National time deposits 66,386 99,485 118,070 149,570 146,805 Total deposits 1,019,960 1,101,442 1,142,753 1,205,177 1,176,277 FHLB advances 109,400 44,400 44,400 59,400 100,400 Subordinated debentures 44,896 44,858 44,820 44,781 44,742 Other liabilities 15,672 16,050 14,239 12,564 11,952 Total Liabilities 1,189,928 1,206,750 1,246,212 1,321,922 1,333,371 Shareholders' equity 165,046 172,029 168,752 162,724 158,017 Total Liabilities and Shareholders'

Equity $ 1,354,974 $ 1,378,779 $ 1,414,964 $ 1,484,646 $ 1,491,388 Stock Price Information: High - Quarter-to-date $ 27.19 $ 27.98 $ 20.99 $ 18.92 $ 19.69 Low - Quarter-to-date $ 13.55 $ 18.76 $ 16.80 $ 16.24 $ 16.74 Market price - Quarter-end $ 18.50 $ 25.63 $ 19.62 $ 17.09 $ 17.60 Book value per share $ 24.17 $ 24.32 $ 23.89 $ 23.03 $ 22.36 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 24.15 $ 23.58 $ 23.10 $ 22.23 $ 21.54 Common shares outstanding 6,496,790 6,734,132 6,727,908 6,717,908 6,709,254 (1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included below. For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Selected Income Statement Data: Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees 12,582 $ 13,691 $ 15,030 $ 15,484 $ 15,501 Taxable securities 1,282 1,106 1,117 1,177 1,186 Tax-exempt securities 6 — — 82 175 Federal funds sold and other 225 442 612 465 264 Total interest and dividend

income 14,095 15,239 16,759 17,208 17,126 Interest Expense Deposits 4,347 4,781 5,574 5,678 5,424 FHLB advances and other

borrowed funds 244 225 246 415 464 Subordinated debentures 706 695 687 683 678 Total interest expense 5,297 5,701 6,507 6,776 6,566 Net interest income 8,798 9,538 10,252 10,432 10,560 Provision for loan losses 2,218 (51 ) (1,154 ) 876 752 Net interest income after provision

for loan losses 6,580 9,589 11,406 9,556 9,808 Non-Interest Income Services charges 342 549 348 407 353 Gain (loss) on sale of loans, net 38 34 87 26 (1 ) Loan servicing fees 1,831 1,778 1,677 1,563 1,519 Loan servicing right origination 289 1,146 1,741 346 228 Income on OREO — 54 10 40 26 Gain on sale of securities — — — 341 — Other 203 161 171 164 625 Total non-interest income 2,703 3,722 4,034 2,887 2,750 Non-Interest Expense Employee compensation and

benefits 5,260 5,696 4,735 4,199 4,482 Occupancy 354 417 313 283 389 Information processing 670 645 683 591 563 Professional fees 401 371 483 417 399 Business development 366 335 351 347 325 OREO expenses 116 59 57 121 51 Writedown of OREO 1,360 376 — 250 — Net loss (gain) on sale of OREO 4 (231 ) 160 9 (136 ) Depreciation and amortization 301 319 319 328 337 Goodwill impairment 5,038 — — — — Other 1,148 2,278 567 901 895 Total non-interest expense 15,018 10,265 7,668 7,446 7,305 Income before income taxes (5,735 ) 3,046 7,772 4,997 5,253 Income tax expense (547 ) (258 ) 2,090 1,293 1,491 NET INCOME $ (5,188 ) $ 3,304 $ 5,682 $ 3,704 $ 3,762 Basic $ (0.79 ) $ 0.47 $ 0.82 $ 0.53 $ 0.54 Diluted $ (0.78 ) $ 0.47 $ 0.82 $ 0.53 $ 0.54 Dividends declared $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.05

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 (dollars in thousands, except share data) Other Data: Return on average assets(1) (1.53 )% 0.96 % 1.57 % 1.00 % 1.00 % Return on average

shareholders' equity(1) (11.97 )% 7.74 % 13.73 % 9.24 % 9.78 % Return on average common

shareholders' equity (1)(2) (12.81 )% 7.83 % 14.14 % 9.41 % 9.99 % Efficiency ratio (1)(2) 74.92 % 76.32 % 52.55 % 55.38 % 55.91 % Tangible common equity to

tangible assets (2) 11.58 % 11.54 % 11.03 % 10.10 % 9.73 % Common Share Data: Net income from continuing

operations $ (5,188 ) $ 3,304 $ 5,682 $ 3,704 $ 3,762 Less: Preferred stock

dividends 108 117 120 118 117 Income available to common

shareholders $ (5,296 ) $ 3,187 $ 5,562 $ 3,586 $ 3,645 Weighted average number of

common shares issued 7,182,945 7,173,290 7,168,785 7,159,072 7,153,174 Less: Weighted average

treasury shares 518,740 443,920 443,920 443,920 443,729 Plus: Weighted average non-

vested restricted stock units 39,785 32,125 32,125 30,483 16,260 Weighted average number of

common shares outstanding 6,703,990 6,761,495 6,756,990 6,745,635 6,725,705 Effect of dilutive options 49,072 44,630 19,160 20,731 21,323 Weighted average number

of common shares

outstanding used to

calculate diluted earnings

per common share 6,753,062 6,806,125 6,776,150 6,766,366 6,747,028 Annualized This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included below. For the Three Months Ended Non-GAAP Financial

Measures: March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 (dollars in thousands) Return on average common

shareholders' equity

reconciliation(1): Return on average

shareholders' equity (11.97 )% 7.74 % 13.73 % 9.24 % 9.78 % Effect of excluding average

preferred shareholders'

equity (0.84 )% 0.09 % 0.41 % 0.17 % 0.21 % Return on average common

shareholders' equity (12.81 )% 7.83 % 14.14 % 9.41 % 9.99 % Efficiency ratio GAAP to

non-GAAP reconciliation(2): Non-interest expense $ 15,018 $ 10,265 $ 7,668 $ 7,446 $ 7,305 Less: goodwill impairment (5,038 ) — — — — Less: net gain (loss) on sales

and write-downs of OREO (1,364 ) (145 ) (160 ) (259 ) 136 Adjusted non-interest

expense (non-GAAP) $ 8,616 $ 10,120 $ 7,508 $ 7,187 $ 7,441 Net interest income $ 8,798 $ 9,538 $ 10,252 $ 10,432 $ 10,560 Non-interest income 2,703 3,722 4,034 2,887 2,750 Less: net gain on sales of

securities — — — (341 ) — Operating revenue $ 11,501 $ 13,260 $ 14,286 $ 12,978 $ 13,310 Efficiency ratio 74.92 % 76.32 % 52.55 % 55.38 % 55.91 % Management uses the return on average common shareholders’ equity in order to review our core operating results and our performance. In our judgment, the adjustments made to non-interest expense allow investors to better assess our operating expenses in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with certain one-time items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business. Non-GAAP Financial

Measures: March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Tangible book value per share and

tangible common equity to tangible

assets reconciliation(1): Common equity $ 157,046 $ 164,029 $ 160,752 $ 154,724 $ 150,017 Less: Goodwill — 5,038 5,038 5,038 5,038 Less: Core deposit intangible, net of

amortization 171 225 286 354 430 Tangible common equity

(non-GAAP) $ 156,875 $ 158,766 $ 155,428 $ 149,332 $ 144,549 Common shares outstanding 6,496,790 6,734,132 6,727,908 6,717,908 6,709,254 Tangible book value per share $ 24.15 $ 23.58 $ 23.10 $ 22.23 $ 21.54 Total assets $ 1,354,974 $ 1,378,779 $ 1,414,964 $ 1,484,646 $ 1,491,388 Less: Goodwill — 5,038 5,038 5,038 5,038 Less: Core deposit intangible, net of

amortization 171 225 286 603 701 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,354,803 $ 1,373,516 $ 1,409,640 $ 1,479,005 $ 1,485,649 Tangible common equity to tangible

assets 11.58 % 11.56 % 11.03 % 10.10 % 9.73 % Adverse classified asset ratio(2): Substandard loans $ 71,694 $ 85,992 $ 97,239 $ 109,489 $ 101,110 Other real estate owned 3,247 5,521 7,252 8,693 5,019 Substandard unused commitments 2,840 2,849 991 1,458 976 Less: Substandard government

guarantees (7,699 ) (7,892 ) (7,746 ) (7,821 ) (5,864 ) Total adverse classified assets

(non-GAAP) $ 70,082 $ 86,470 $ 97,736 $ 111,819 $ 101,241 Total equity (Bank) $ 204,089 $ 204,240 $ 201,967 $ 196,036 $ 191,287 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(gain) on available for sale securities (5,012 ) (2,505 ) (3,016 ) (2,166 ) (436 ) Allowance for loan losses 17,547 15,267 15,065 16,258 17,493 Adjusted total equity (non-GAAP) $ 216,624 $ 217,002 $ 214,016 $ 210,128 $ 208,344 Adverse classified asset ratio 32.35 % 39.85 % 45.67 % 53.21 % 48.59 % In our judgment, the adjustments made to book value, equity and assets allow investors to better assess our capital adequacy and net worth by removing the effect of goodwill and intangible assets that are unrelated to our core business. The adjustments made to non-performing assets allow management to better assess asset quality and monitor the amount of capital coverage necessary for non-performing assets.



