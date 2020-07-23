County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results 0 07/23/2020 | 04:02pm EDT Send by mail :

Highlights Net income of $2.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2020

Net interest income increased $88,000 during the second quarter of 2020 due to reduction in cost of funds

Provision for loan losses decreased $1.1 million to $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2020

Loans increased $75.1 million during the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to $106.0 million in Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan applications approved

Average loans sold and serviced increased $8.8 million, and loan fees as a percentage of average loans sold and serviced increased 0.04% to 1.02% during the second quarter 2020

Client deposits (demand deposits, NOW, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit) increased $101.9 million, or 12.9%, during the second quarter of 2020

Independent director Andrew Steimle selected as Chairman of the Board

Capital ratios remain strong with a Total Risk-Based Capital ratio of 20.2% and Tier 1 Leverage of 12.5% MANITOWOC, Wis., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- County Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”; Nasdaq: ICBK), the holding company of Investors Community Bank (the “Bank”), a community bank headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2020. Net income was $2.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $3.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, there was a net loss of $2.5 million, or a $0.40 loss per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.5 million, or $0.53 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The 2020 net loss included a $5.0 million goodwill impairment charge, or $0.76 diluted loss per share. The Company concluded goodwill was impaired after an estimate of the fair value of the Company considering the uncertainty related to COVID-19 and its potential impact on future earnings, as well as comparable bank valuations. Excluding that charge, net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 would have been $2.5 million, or $0.36 per diluted share. Tim Schneider, President of County Bancorp, Inc., noted, “I am very pleased with how well our team has worked through the current COVID-19 environment to fulfill our mission as we partner with our local communities and businesses. With the vast majority of our employees working remotely, we were able to approve $106 million in SBA PPP loans to support our loyal and new customers and more than 14,000 jobs through this crisis. By executing against our strategic initiatives, we grew our client deposits this quarter expect to invest our excess liquidity during the second half of 2020 as we see increasing signs of stability and health in our operating environment.” Schneider continued, “Overall, credit quality has held up well. However, we believe it will take some time to see the total impact of COVID-19 on overall credit quality and our provisions for loan losses. While we still have some customers asking for payment deferral related to COVID-19, which now totals $200 million, we witnessed a considerable rebound and stabilization of milk prices during the month of June, which we believe will benefit our agricultural borrowers. More specifically, class III milk prices (cwt) rebounded from the April and May lows of $12 to $13, to $16 to $21 in both June and in the futures for the remainder of 2020.” Schneider concluded, “Lastly, we successfully raised $17.4 million in subordinated notes at the end of the second quarter 2020. This opportunistic capital raise reinforces County Bancorp’s value proposition and allows us to take advantage of additional market opportunities for our customers and communities. As part of our balanced capital allocation approach, we continue to monitor additional pathways to enhance shareholder value. We are pleased with the attractive pricing we received in the fixed income markets and the ability to strengthen our capital structure as we continue to execute against our short- and long-term strategic priorities. This capital raise allows us to keep our capital ratios strong and will enable us to continue our current dividend payout and common stock buyback plan. Of note, during the second quarter, we purchased 122,000 shares of common stock. We are also very proud to rejoin the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes during the second quarter of 2020. This membership is an important milestone for us as we continue to execute our mission and serve our customers and communities. We believe our inclusion will positively impact the liquidity in our stock and create an opportunity to increase our exposure and share our compelling story with a broader investment audience.” Loans and Securities Total loans increased $75.1 million, or 7.4%, during the second quarter of 2020 and decreased $60.3 million, or 5.3%, year-over-year to $1.1 billion. The increase in total loans in the second quarter of 2020 was due primarily to SBA PPP loans totaling $106.0 million as of June 30, 2020. The decrease in total loans year-over-year was the result of a continued focus on long-term liquidity. Loan participations the Company continued to service were $762.1 million at June 30, 2020, an increase of $14.5 million, or 1.9%, compared to the first quarter of 2020, and an increase of $66.4 million, or 9.5%, year-over-year. During the second quarter of 2020, investments decreased $19.2 million, or 7.8%, compared to March 31, 2020 due in part to the sale of $27.8 million of securities that resulted in a gain of $0.6 million. Deposits Total deposits at June 30, 2020 were $1.1 billion, an increase of $53.1 million, or 5.2%, from March 31, 2020 and decreased $132.1 million, or 11.0%, year-over-year. Client deposits (demand deposits, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit) increased $101.9 million, or 12.9%, from March 31, 2020 and increased $94.4 million, or 11.8%, year-over-year. The increase in client deposits from the prior quarter-end was partially driven by customers who participated in the SBA PPP program. Deposits related to those customers totaled approximately $58 million as of June 30, 2020. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company took advantage of the Federal Reserve Bank’s Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) and funded $99.7 million of SBA PPP loans through borrowings under the PPPLF at an interest rate of 0.35%. The Company’s overall focus remains on funding loan growth with client deposits; however, these borrowings helped bolster the Company’s overall liquidity. Due to the increases in loan participations and client deposit growth discussed above, the Company decreased its dependence on brokered deposits and national certificates of deposit to $179.5 million at June 30, 2020. This represents a decrease of $226.5 million, or 55.8%, from June 30, 2019. Net Interest Income and Margin Net interest margin decreased both quarter-to-quarter and year-over-year due primarily to the SBA PPP loans that were funded during the second quarter of 2020 at annual yield of 1.0% and the repricing of loans in the declining rate environment.

Interest income on investment securities increased both quarter-to-quarter and year-over-year due to shifting balances from interest-bearing deposits with banks to investment securities.

Loan interest income decreased in the both linked and year-over-year periods as a result of the lower yields on the previously mentioned PPP loans and the shift from loans held on balance sheet to loans sold and serviced.

Interest expense on savings, NOW, money market, and interest checking accounts decreased despite the increase in average balance both in the linked quarter and year-over year due to the market-driven drop in interest rates which contributed to an overall lower cost of funds.

Interest expense on time deposits decreased in the linked quarter due to the Company’s continued focus on shifting away from brokered time deposit balances for funding. Year-over-year, time deposits also decreased due to the Company’s shift away from wholesale funding. The table below presents the effects of changing rates and volumes on net interest income for the periods indicated. Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 v.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 v.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Increase (Decrease)

Due to Change in Average Increase (Decrease)

Due to Change in Average Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net (dollars in thousands) Interest Income: Investment securities $ 238 $ (82 ) $ 156 $ 323 $ (138 ) $ 185 Loans 1,044 (1,495 ) (451 ) (987 ) (2,366 ) (3,353 ) Federal funds sold and

interest-bearing

deposits with banks 13 (127 ) (114 ) (54 ) (299 ) (353 ) Total interest income 1,295 (1,704 ) (409 ) (718 ) (2,803 ) (3,521 ) Interest Expense: Savings, NOW, money market

and interest checking $ 126 $ (375 ) $ (249 ) $ 344 $ (1,135 ) $ (791 ) Time deposits (347 ) (30 ) (377 ) (1,254 ) 88 (1,166 ) Other borrowings 3 — 3 1 — 1 FHLB advances 132 (37 ) 95 393 (466 ) (73 ) Junior subordinated

debentures 3 28 31 5 48 53 Total interest expense $ (83 ) $ (414 ) $ (497 ) $ (511 ) $ (1,465 ) $ (1,976 ) Net interest income $ 1,378 $ (1,290 ) $ 88 $ (207 ) $ (1,338 ) $ (1,545 ) The following table sets forth average balances, average yields and rates, and income and expenses for the period indicated. For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates (dollars in thousands) Assets Investment securities $ 237,082 $ 1,444 2.44 % $ 196,353 $ 1,289 2.63 % $ 176,237 $ 1,259 2.86 % Loans (2) 1,098,327 12,131 4.42 % 1,028,637 12,582 4.89 % 1,177,071 15,484 5.26 % Interest bearing deposits due from

other banks 64,142 111 0.69 % 60,825 225 1.48 % 73,769 465 2.52 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,399,551 $ 13,686 3.91 % $ 1,285,815 $ 14,096 4.39 % $ 1,427,077 $ 17,208 4.82 % Allowance for loan losses (17,844 ) (15,330 ) (17,782 ) Other assets 85,716 84,461 76,806 Total assets $ 1,467,423 $ 1,354,946 $ 1,486,101 Liabilities Savings, NOW, money market,

interest checking $ 379,991 $ 525 0.55 % $ 334,740 $ 774 0.92 % $ 315,940 $ 1,316 1.67 % Time deposits 553,616 3,196 2.31 % 613,753 3,574 2.33 % 770,554 4,363 2.26 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 933,607 $ 3,721 1.59 % $ 948,493 $ 4,348 1.83 % $ 1,086,494 $ 5,679 2.09 % Other borrowings 66,910 15 0.09 % 1,259 11 3.49 % 1,204 13 4.47 % FHLB advances 103,916 328 1.26 % 56,708 233 1.65 % 78,653 401 2.04 % Junior subordinated debentures 45,090 737 6.53 % 44,871 706 6.29 % 44,762 683 6.11 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,149,523 $ 4,800 1.67 % $ 1,051,331 $ 5,298 2.02 % $ 1,211,113 $ 6,776 2.24 % Non-interest bearing deposits 134,271 113,351 102,432 Other liabilities 16,749 16,877 12,154 Total liabilities $ 1,300,543 $ 1,181,559 $ 1,325,699 Shareholders' equity 166,880 173,387 160,402 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,467,423 $ 1,354,946 $ 1,486,101 Net interest income $ 8,886 $ 8,798 $ 10,432 Interest rate spread (3) 2.24 % 2.37 % 2.59 % Net interest margin (4) 2.54 % 2.74 % 2.92 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to

interest-bearing liabilities 1.22 1.22 1.18 (1) Average balances are calculated on amortized cost.

(2) Includes loan fee income, nonaccruing loan balances, and interest received on such loans.

(3) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. Non-Interest Income

Loan servicing income increased in the linked quarter due primarily to a 0.03% increase in loan servicing fees as a percent of average loans serviced during the second quarter. Year-over-year, loan servicing fees increased due primarily to a 0.10% increase in loan servicing fees as a percent of average loans serviced and an increase in loans serviced.

Loan servicing right origination decreased in the linked quarter and year-over-year; however, loan servicing rights as a percent of loans serviced increased to 2.14% at June 30, 2020 from 1.38% at June 30, 2019.

$27.8 million of securities were sold during the second quarter of 2020 which resulted in a $0.6 million gain. For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 (dollars in thousands) Non-Interest Income Service charges $ 368 $ 342 $ 549 $ 348 $ 407 Gain on sale of loans, net 4 38 34 87 26 Loan servicing fees 1,923 1,831 1,778 1,677 1,563 Loan servicing right origination 275 289 1,146 1,741 346 Income on OREO 3 — 54 10 40 Gain on sale of securities 570 — — — 341 Other 237 203 161 171 164 Total non-interest income $ 3,380 $ 2,703 $ 3,722 $ 4,034 $ 2,887

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands) Loan servicing rights, end of period $ 16,486 $ 16,211 $ 12,509 $ 11,362 $ 9,621 Loans serviced, end of period 762,058 747,553 751,738 736,823 695,629 Loan servicing rights as a % of loans serviced 2.16 % 2.17 % 1.66 % 1.54 % 1.38 % Total loan servicing fees $ 1,923 $ 1,831 $ 1,778 $ 1,677 $ 1,563 Average loans serviced 754,806 749,646 744,281 716,226 685,449 Annualized loan servicing fees as a

% of average loans serviced 1.02 % 0.98 % 0.96 % 0.94 % 0.91 % Non-Interest Expense The decrease in employee compensation and benefits expense in the linked quarter was the result of an increase in deferred loan costs (which is comprised primarily of salary expenses) associated with the PPP loans that were capitalized during the second quarter. The year-over-year increase in employee compensation and benefits expense was mainly the result of a 7.1% increase in headcount.

Goodwill was considered impaired and fully written-off in the first quarter 2020.

There was no write-down of OREO properties in the second quarter of 2020 compared to writedowns in the linked quarter and year-over-year.

The decrease in other non-interest expense in the linked quarter was primarily is the result of a loss of $0.3 million recognized on the sale-leaseback of the Manitowoc branch in the first quarter and reduced travel and education expenses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Non-Interest Expense Employee compensation and

benefits $ 4,594 $ 5,260 $ 5,696 $ 4,735 $ 4,199 Occupancy 305 354 417 313 283 Information processing 663 670 645 683 591 Professional fees 480 401 371 483 417 Business development 333 366 335 351 347 OREO expenses 44 116 59 57 121 Writedown of OREO — 1,360 376 — 250 Net loss (gain) on sale of OREO — 4 (231 ) 160 9 Depreciation and amortization 303 301 319 319 328 Goodwill impairment — 5,038 — — — Other 743 1,148 2,278 567 901 Total non-interest expense $ 7,465 $ 15,018 $ 10,265 $ 7,668 $ 7,446 Asset Quality The increase in substandard loans and the adverse classified asset ratio in the linked quarter were primarily due to the downgrade of four agricultural customers and a single hotel customer. June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 (dollars in thousands) Loans by risk category(1): Sound/Acceptable/Satisfactory/

Low Satisfactory $ 798,945 $ 706,247 $ 724,444 $ 771,567 $ 837,094 Watch 198,044 219,459 216,098 202,615 175,995 Special Mention 1,856 15,036 9,239 9,346 25,254 Substandard Performing 47,741 34,179 49,774 71,133 83,992 Substandard Impaired 40,938 37,515 36,218 26,106 25,497 Total loans $ 1,087,524 $ 1,012,436 $ 1,035,773 $ 1,080,767 $ 1,147,832 Adverse classified asset ratio (2) 41.73 % 32.35 % 39.85 % 45.67 % 53.21 % (1) Troubled debt restructurings are presented in their internal risk rating category rather than reclassified to substandard impaired. Prior quarters have been reclassified to reflect this change.

(2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included at the end of this earnings release. Non-Performing Assets Non-performing assets increased in the linked quarter by $2.8 million, or 7.9%, sequentially. Year-over-year, non-performing assets increased $9.3 million, or 32.3%, due to a $5.8 million increase in non-accrual agricultural loans and a $9.6 million increase in non-accrual commercial loans, which were partially offset by a $6.1 million decrease in OREO properties.

A provision for loan losses of $1.1 million was recorded for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to a provision of $0.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The increase in provision was the result of the increase in substandard impaired loans. June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 (dollars in thousands) Non-Performing Assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 35,456 $ 32,051 $ 30,968 $ 20,776 $ 20,096 Other real estate owned 2,629 3,247 5,521 7,252 8,693 Total non-performing assets $ 38,085 $ 35,298 $ 36,489 $ 28,028 $ 28,789 Performing TDRs not on

nonaccrual $ 21,986 $ 21,853 $ 21,784 $ 28,520 $ 28,892 Non-performing assets as a % of total

loans 3.50 % 3.49 % 3.52 % 2.59 % 2.51 % Non-performing assets as a % of total

assets 2.52 % 2.61 % 2.65 % 1.98 % 1.94 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of

total loans 1.71 % 1.73 % 1.47 % 1.39 % 1.42 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) quarter-

to-date $ 120 $ (62 ) $ (253 ) $ 39 $ 2,111 Corporate Updates At the annual organizational meeting of the Company’s and the Bank’s boards of directors, Chair William Censky informed the boards that he did not wish to seek re-election as chair of the Company and the Bank. Censky, who is one of the Company's co-founders, has served as chair since the Company's inception in 1996 and will remain a director on the boards of directors of both the Company and the Bank. According to Timothy Schneider, CEO of Investors Community Bank and President of County Bancorp, Inc., "We are grateful for Bill's leadership and strategic contributions over the past 23 years. His focus on excellence as well as his unwavering support for the bank, its employees and our communities has been vital to our success." On July 21, 2020, the respective boards appointed current independent director Andrew Steimle as the new chair of the boards of directors of both the Company and the Bank. Steimle has served on both boards of directors since April 2008. He is a business and real estate attorney practicing in Wisconsin and is a founding partner of Steimle Birschbach LLC. Additionally, the Company’s board of directors appointed director Kathi P. Seifert as Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee and director Vicki L. Leinbach as Chair of the Compensation Committee. Conference Call The Company will host an earnings call tomorrow, July 24, 2020, at 8:30 a.m., CDT, conducted by Timothy J. Schneider, President, and Glen L. Stiteley, CFO. The earnings call will be broadcast over the Internet on the Company’s website at Investors.ICBK.com . In addition, you may listen to the Company’s earnings call via telephone by dialing (844) 835-9984. Investors should visit the Company’s website or call in to the dial-in number set forth above at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the earnings call will be available until July 24, 2021, by visiting the Company’s website at Investors.ICBK.com/QuarterlyResults . About County Bancorp, Inc. County Bancorp, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation and registered bank holding company founded in May 1996, and its wholly-owned subsidiary Investors Community Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered bank, are headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The state of Wisconsin is often referred to as “America’s Dairyland,” and one of the niches it has developed is providing financial services to agricultural businesses statewide, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending. It also serves business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, with a focus on northeastern and central Wisconsin. Its customers are served from its full-service locations in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point and its loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control. The Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements presented in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those made or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release include those identified in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as, any changes to federal, state, or local government laws, regulations, or orders in connection with the pandemic. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise. Investor Relations Contact

Glen L. Stiteley

EVP - CFO, Investors Community Bank

Phone: (920) 686-5658

Email: gstiteley@icbk.com

County Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

(Unaudited) June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Period-End Balance Sheet: Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 127,432 $ 21,545 $ 129,011 $ 120,845 $ 116,251 Securities available for sale, at fair

value 226,971 246,148 158,733 154,962 158,561 Loans held for sale 11,847 14,388 2,151 4,192 7,448 Agricultural loans 624,340 642,066 659,725 673,742 713,602 Commercial loans 328,368 325,310 331,723 360,132 383,542 Paycheck Protection Plan loans 103,317 — — — — Multi-family real estate loans 30,439 42,198 41,070 43,487 46,683 Residential real estate loans 975 2,753 2,888 3,183 3,753 Installment and consumer other 85 109 367 223 252 Total loans 1,087,524 1,012,436 1,035,773 1,080,767 1,147,832 Allowance for loan losses (18,569 ) (17,547 ) (15,267 ) (15,065 ) (16,258 ) Net loans 1,068,955 994,889 1,020,506 1,065,702 1,131,574 Other assets 78,712 78,004 68,378 69,263 70,812 Total Assets $ 1,513,917 $ 1,354,974 $ 1,378,779 $ 1,414,964 $ 1,484,646 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand deposits $ 149,963 $ 117,434 $ 138,489 $ 117,224 $ 111,022 NOW accounts and interest checking 81,656 64,873 63,781 56,637 54,253 Savings 8,369 6,566 15,708 6,981 6,621 Money market accounts 307,083 237,889 242,539 248,608 239,337 Time deposits 346,482 364,930 375,100 388,759 387,899 Brokered deposits 121,503 161,882 166,340 206,474 256,475 National time deposits 57,997 66,386 99,485 118,070 149,570 Total deposits 1,073,053 1,019,960 1,101,442 1,142,753 1,205,177 Federal Reserve Discount Window

advances 99,693 — — — — FHLB advances 93,400 109,400 44,400 44,400 59,400 Subordinated debentures 61,910 44,896 44,858 44,820 44,781 Other liabilities 17,336 15,672 16,050 14,239 12,564 Total Liabilities 1,345,392 1,189,928 1,206,750 1,246,212 1,321,922 Shareholders' equity 168,525 165,046 172,029 168,752 162,724 Total Liabilities and Shareholders'

Equity $ 1,513,917 $ 1,354,974 $ 1,378,779 $ 1,414,964 $ 1,484,646 Stock Price Information: High - Quarter-to-date $ 24.67 $ 27.19 $ 27.98 $ 20.99 $ 18.92 Low - Quarter-to-date $ 17.13 $ 13.55 $ 18.76 $ 16.80 $ 16.24 Market price - Quarter-end $ 20.93 $ 18.50 $ 25.63 $ 19.62 $ 17.09 Book value per share $ 25.18 $ 24.17 $ 24.32 $ 23.89 $ 23.03 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 25.16 $ 24.15 $ 23.58 $ 23.10 $ 22.23 Common shares outstanding 6,375,150 6,496,790 6,734,132 6,727,908 6,717,908 (1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included below. For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Selected Income Statement Data: Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees $ 12,130 $ 12,582 $ 13,691 $ 15,030 $ 15,484 Taxable securities 1,283 1,282 1,106 1,117 1,177 Tax-exempt securities 162 6 — — 82 Federal funds sold and other 111 225 442 612 465 Total interest and dividend

income 13,686 14,095 15,239 16,759 17,208 Interest Expense Deposits 3,721 4,347 4,781 5,574 5,678 FHLB advances and other

borrowed funds 343 244 225 246 415 Subordinated debentures 736 706 695 687 683 Total interest expense 4,800 5,297 5,701 6,507 6,776 Net interest income 8,886 8,798 9,538 10,252 10,432 Provision for loan losses 1,142 2,218 (51 ) (1,154 ) 876 Net interest income after provision

for loan losses 7,744 6,580 9,589 11,406 9,556 Non-Interest Income Services charges 368 342 549 348 407 Gain on sale of loans, net 4 38 34 87 26 Loan servicing fees 1,923 1,831 1,778 1,677 1,563 Loan servicing right origination 275 289 1,146 1,741 346 Income on OREO 3 — 54 10 40 Gain on sale of securities 570 — — — 341 Other 237 203 161 171 164 Total non-interest income 3,380 2,703 3,722 4,034 2,887 Non-Interest Expense Employee compensation and

benefits 4,594 5,260 5,696 4,735 4,199 Occupancy 305 354 417 313 283 Information processing 663 670 645 683 591 Professional fees 480 401 371 483 417 Business development 333 366 335 351 347 OREO expenses 44 116 59 57 121 Writedown of OREO — 1,360 376 — 250 Net loss (gain) on sale of OREO — 4 (231 ) 160 9 Depreciation and amortization 303 301 319 319 328 Goodwill impairment — 5,038 — — — Other 743 1,148 2,278 567 901 Total non-interest expense 7,465 15,018 10,265 7,668 7,446 Income before income taxes 3,659 (5,735 ) 3,046 7,772 4,997 Income tax expense 926 (547 ) (258 ) 2,090 1,293 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 2,733 $ (5,188 ) $ 3,304 $ 5,682 $ 3,704 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.40 $ (0.79 ) $ 0.47 $ 0.82 $ 0.53 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.40 $ (0.78 ) $ 0.47 $ 0.82 $ 0.53 Dividends declared per share $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.05

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 (dollars in thousands, except share data) Other Data: Return on average assets(1) 0.74 % (1.53 )% 0.96 % 1.57 % 1.00 % Return on average

shareholders' equity(1) 6.55 % (11.97 )% 7.74 % 13.73 % 9.24 % Return on average common

shareholders' equity (1)(2) 6.63 % (12.81 )% 7.83 % 14.14 % 9.41 % Efficiency ratio (1)(2) 63.83 % 74.92 % 76.32 % 52.55 % 55.38 % Tangible common equity to

tangible assets (2) 10.60 % 11.58 % 11.56 % 11.03 % 10.10 % Common Share Data: Net income from continuing

operations $ 2,733 $ (5,188 ) $ 3,304 $ 5,682 $ 3,704 Less: Preferred stock

dividends 99 108 117 120 118 Income available to common

shareholders $ 2,634 $ (5,296 ) $ 3,187 $ 5,562 $ 3,586 Weighted average number of

common shares issued 7,198,901 7,182,945 7,173,290 7,168,785 7,159,072 Less: Weighted average

treasury shares 759,294 518,740 443,920 443,920 443,920 Plus: Weighted average non-

vested restricted stock units 65,291 39,785 32,125 32,125 30,483 Weighted average number of

common shares outstanding 6,504,898 6,703,990 6,761,495 6,756,990 6,745,635 Effect of dilutive options 28,511 49,072 44,630 19,160 20,731 Weighted average number

of common shares

outstanding used to

calculate diluted earnings

per common share 6,533,409 6,753,062 6,806,125 6,776,150 6,766,366 (1) Annualized

(2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included below. Non-GAAP Financial Measures: For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 (dollars in thousands) Return on average common

shareholders' equity

reconciliation(1): Return on average

shareholders' equity 6.55 % (11.97 )% 7.74 % 13.73 % 9.24 % Effect of excluding average

preferred shareholders'

equity 0.08 % (0.84 )% 0.09 % 0.41 % 0.17 % Return on average common

shareholders' equity 6.63 % (12.81 )% 7.83 % 14.14 % 9.41 % Efficiency ratio (2): Non-interest expense $ 7,465 $ 15,018 $ 10,265 $ 7,668 $ 7,446 Less: goodwill impairment — (5,038 ) — — — Less: net loss on sales

and write-downs of OREO — (1,364 ) (145 ) (160 ) (259 ) Adjusted non-interest

expense (non-GAAP) $ 7,465 $ 8,616 $ 10,120 $ 7,508 $ 7,187 Net interest income $ 8,886 $ 8,798 $ 9,538 $ 10,252 $ 10,432 Non-interest income 3,380 2,703 3,722 4,034 2,887 Less: net gain on sales of

securities (570 ) — — — (341 ) Operating revenue $ 11,696 $ 11,501 $ 13,260 $ 14,286 $ 12,978 Efficiency ratio 63.83 % 74.92 % 76.32 % 52.55 % 55.38 %

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Adjusted diluted earnings per share(3): Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 2,733 $ 3,704 $ (2,454 ) $ 7,466 Less: preferred stock dividends (99 ) (118 ) (207 ) (235 ) Plus: Goodwill impairment — — 5,038 — Adjusted income available to common shareholders

for basic earnings per common share $ 2,634 $ 3,586 $ 2,377 $ 7,231 Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding 6,504,898 6,745,635 6,604,187 6,735,725 Effect of dilutive options 28,511 20,731 39,548 21,170 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding used to calculate diluted earnings

per common share 6,533,409 6,766,366 6,643,735 6,756,895 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.53 $ 0.36 $ 1.07 (1) Management uses the return on average common shareholders’ equity in order to review our core operating results and our performance.

(2) In our judgment, the adjustments made to non-interest expense allow investors to better assess our operating expenses in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with certain one-time items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.

(3) In our judgment, the adjustment made to diluted earnings per share allows investors to better assess our income related to core operations by removing the volatility associated with the goodwill impairment which was a one-time, non-cash expense. Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued):



June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Tangible book value per share and

tangible common equity to tangible

assets reconciliation(1): Common equity $ 160,526 $ 157,046 $ 164,029 $ 160,752 $ 154,724 Less: Goodwill — — 5,038 5,038 5,038 Less: Core deposit intangible, net of

amortization 125 171 225 286 354 Tangible common equity

(non-GAAP) $ 160,401 $ 156,875 $ 158,766 $ 155,428 $ 149,332 Common shares outstanding 6,375,150 6,496,790 6,734,132 6,727,908 6,717,908 Tangible book value per share $ 25.16 $ 24.15 $ 23.58 $ 23.10 $ 22.23 Total assets $ 1,513,917 $ 1,354,974 $ 1,378,779 $ 1,414,964 $ 1,484,646 Less: Goodwill — — 5,038 5,038 5,038 Less: Core deposit intangible, net of

amortization 125 171 225 603 701 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,513,792 $ 1,354,803 $ 1,373,516 $ 1,409,323 $ 1,478,907 Tangible common equity to tangible

assets 10.60 % 11.58 % 11.56 % 11.03 % 10.10 % Adverse classified asset ratio(2): Substandard loans $ 88,680 $ 71,694 $ 85,992 $ 97,239 $ 109,489 Other real estate owned 2,629 3,247 5,521 7,252 8,693 Substandard unused commitments 3,230 2,840 2,849 991 1,458 Less: Substandard government

guarantees (6,336 ) (7,699 ) (7,892 ) (7,746 ) (7,821 ) Total adverse classified assets

(non-GAAP) $ 88,203 $ 70,082 $ 86,470 $ 97,736 $ 111,819 Total equity (Bank) $ 201,507 $ 204,089 $ 204,240 $ 201,967 $ 196,036 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(gain) on available for sale securities (8,734 ) (5,012 ) (2,505 ) (3,016 ) (2,166 ) Allowance for loan losses 18,569 17,547 15,267 15,065 16,258 Adjusted total equity (non-GAAP) $ 211,342 $ 216,624 $ 217,002 $ 214,016 $ 210,128 Adverse classified asset ratio 41.73 % 32.35 % 39.85 % 45.67 % 53.21 % (1) In our judgment, the adjustments made to book value, equity and assets allow investors to better assess our capital adequacy and net worth by removing the effect of goodwill and intangible assets that are unrelated to our core business.

(2) The adjustments made to non-performing assets allow management to better assess asset quality and monitor the amount of capital coverage necessary for non-performing assets.

