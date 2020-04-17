Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  County Bancorp, Inc.    ICBK

COUNTY BANCORP, INC.

(ICBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

County Bancorp, Inc. to Host Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

MANITOWOC, Wis., April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICBK), the parent company for Investors Community Bank, announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2020 after the market closes on April 30, 2020.

The company will host an earnings call at 8:30 AM CDT on May 1, 2020.  Timothy J. Schneider, President, and Glen L. Stiteley, Chief Financial Officer, will present.  Shareholders, analysts, and other interested parties are invited to join the call.

The earnings call will be broadcast at Investors.ICBK.com.  In addition, investors may listen to ICBK’s earnings call via telephone by dialing (844) 835-9984 and asking to join the County Bancorp, Inc. call.  International and Canadian investors can listen by dialing (412) 317-5269 and (855) 669-9657, respectively.  Investors should visit Investors.ICBK.com or call in to the dial-in number set forth above at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

A replay of the earnings call and transcript will be available until May 1, 2021 at Investors.ICBK.com/QuarterlyResults

About County Bancorp, Inc.

County Bancorp, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation and registered bank holding company founded in May 1996, and our wholly-owned subsidiary Investors Community Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered bank, are headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.  The state of Wisconsin is often referred to as “America’s Dairyland,” and one of the niches we have developed is providing financial services to agricultural businesses statewide, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending.  We also serve business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, with a focus on northeastern and central Wisconsin.  Our customers are served from our full-service locations in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point and our loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan.

Investor Relations Contact
Glen L. Stiteley
EVP - CFO, Investors Community Bank
Phone: (920) 686-5658
Email: gstiteley@icbk.com  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
01:03pCOUNTY BANCORP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
01:01pCounty Bancorp, Inc. to Host Earnings Conference Call
GL
04/14County Bancorp, Inc. Provides Update on Businesses Served Through Paycheck Pr..
GL
03/19COUNTY BANCORP, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/13COUNTY BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
02/20COUNTY BANCORP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
02/20County Bancorp, Inc. Announces 40% Increase to Quarterly Dividend
GL
01/29COUNTY BANCORP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
01/29County Bancorp Announces Share Repurchase Program
GL
01/23COUNTY BANCORP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50,3 M
EBIT 2020 17,5 M
Net income 2020 10,6 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,39%
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,29x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,22x
Capitalization 115 M
Chart COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
County Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 20,00  $
Last Close Price 17,70  $
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Schneider President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Charles Censky Chairman
Glen L. Stiteley Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Mark R. Binversie Director
Lynn D. Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COUNTY BANCORP, INC.-30.94%115
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-37.35%266 013
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.59%251 990
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.81%197 799
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-39.18%185 829
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.68%137 408
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group