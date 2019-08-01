Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Coupa Software Inc    COUP

COUPA SOFTWARE INC

(COUP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Coupa Software : Named a Leader in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites for Fourth Consecutive Time

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 09:24pm EDT

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites for the fourth consecutive time. The report evaluated 13 vendors across 15 types of evaluation criteria. Coupa was positioned in the Leaders quadrant and placed furthest to the right for completeness of vision and highest for ability to execute.

Coupa Software (PRNewsfoto/Coupa Software)

"We believe being named a Leader by Gartner for the fourth consecutive time is clear recognition that our vision and commitment to delivering a comprehensive Business Spend Management platform with prescriptive insights enables businesses to spend smarter," said Rob Bernshteyn, chairman and chief executive officer at Coupa. "Working in close collaboration with the BSM community, we are rapidly developing user-centric innovations that simplify spending and drive adoption, helping companies of all sizes achieve measurable value."

For example, Teleperformance, a Coupa customer, specializes in outsourced omni-channel customer experience, including customer care, technical support, customer acquisition, consulting and analytics, digital integrated business service solutions, and other high-value specialized services. The company has 300,000 employees across 400 contact centers in 80 countries. Teleperformance has achieved considerable value by using Coupa to get visibility and control of their global spend.

"Coupa helps us maximize operational efficiencies while mitigating risk and controlling spend to improve our financial and competitive position," said Wade Lyons, chief procurement officer at Teleperformance

[1] Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites", Magnus Bergfors, William McNeill, Patrick Connaughton, Kaitlynn Sommers, Micky Keck, July 31, 2019.

Disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Coupa Software
Coupa Software is a leading provider of Business Spend Management (BSM) solutions. We offer a comprehensive, cloud-based BSM platform that has connected hundreds of organizations with more than five million suppliers globally. Our platform provides greater visibility into and control over how companies spend money. Using our platform, businesses are able to achieve real, measurable value and savings that drive their profitability. Learn more at www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coupa-named-a-leader-in-the-gartner-2019-magic-quadrant-for-procure-to-pay-suites-for-fourth-consecutive-time-300895507.html

SOURCE Coupa Software


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COUPA SOFTWARE INC
09:24pCOUPA SOFTWARE : Named a Leader in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Procure-t..
PR
07/23COUPA SOFTWARE : As Expectations Grow, CFOs Are Ill-Equipped to Thrive
AQ
07/17COUPA SOFTWARE : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
07/05COUPA SOFTWARE : Sourcing Software Market - Emerging Trends may Make Driving Gro..
AQ
06/26COUPA SOFTWARE : Set to Simplify B2B Payments Using Stripe
PR
06/26COUPA SOFTWARE : Teams With PayPal to Deliver a Simpler Payments Experience
PR
06/26COUPA SOFTWARE : Citi Commercial Cards Joins Coupa as Coupa Pay Partner
PR
06/26COUPA SOFTWARE : Announces New Innovations for Pay
PR
06/25COUPA SOFTWARE : Expands Relationship with Amazon Web Services Giving CIOs More ..
PR
06/25COUPA SOFTWARE : Unveils Innovations for Business Spend Management Community to ..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group