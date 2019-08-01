Coupa Software : Named a Leader in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites for Fourth Consecutive Time

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites for the fourth consecutive time. The report evaluated 13 vendors across 15 types of evaluation criteria. Coupa was positioned in the Leaders quadrant and placed furthest to the right for completeness of vision and highest for ability to execute.

"We believe being named a Leader by Gartner for the fourth consecutive time is clear recognition that our vision and commitment to delivering a comprehensive Business Spend Management platform with prescriptive insights enables businesses to spend smarter," said Rob Bernshteyn, chairman and chief executive officer at Coupa. "Working in close collaboration with the BSM community, we are rapidly developing user-centric innovations that simplify spending and drive adoption, helping companies of all sizes achieve measurable value."

For example, Teleperformance, a Coupa customer, specializes in outsourced omni-channel customer experience, including customer care, technical support, customer acquisition, consulting and analytics, digital integrated business service solutions, and other high-value specialized services. The company has 300,000 employees across 400 contact centers in 80 countries. Teleperformance has achieved considerable value by using Coupa to get visibility and control of their global spend.

"Coupa helps us maximize operational efficiencies while mitigating risk and controlling spend to improve our financial and competitive position," said Wade Lyons, chief procurement officer at Teleperformance.

[1] Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites", Magnus Bergfors, William McNeill, Patrick Connaughton, Kaitlynn Sommers, Micky Keck, July 31, 2019.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

