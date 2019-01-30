Log in
Coupa Software : Provident Financial Group Selects Coupa to Digitally Transform Procurement

01/30/2019 | 08:31am EST

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in business spend management (BSM), today announced that Provident Financial Group (PFG), a leading provider of financial services in the nonstandard credit market based in the UK, selected Coupa to transform its business by improving group-level supply side synergies, maximizing spend under management, and increasing operational efficiency to deliver new savings for the organization.

Coupa will replace the various infrastructure platforms PFG used previously. With the Coupa BSM Platform, including capabilities such as Source to Pay, PFG will be able to provide its procurement teams with a unified platform built around people and process that supports greater visibility and control into all of the organization's spend. 

"Coupa's approach to value as a service resonated strongly with us and, of all the systems we evaluated, Coupa stood out as the company with the clearest vision and focus on usability," said James Wagstaff, chief procurement officer at Provident Financial Group. "This is truly the 'Rolls Royce' of systems, and we're proud to be working with Coupa through this implementation."

Coupa's ease of use and fast implementation will allow PFG to quickly onboard core platform capabilities including Coupa Procure, Contract Management, and Invoice.

"To chart a path toward best-in-class performance, we provide global benchmarks with KPIs against which customers can measure progress," said Mark Riggs, chief customer officer at Coupa.  "We are delighted to be working with Provident Financial Group on implementing a cloud-first approach to BSM and look forward to supporting its procurement transformation."

Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to manage all their business spend in one place. To learn more, visit https://www.coupa.com/

About Coupa Software
Coupa Software is the leading provider of BSM solutions. We offer a comprehensive, cloud-based BSM platform that has connected hundreds of organizations with more than four million suppliers globally. Our platform provides greater visibility into and control over how companies spend money. Using our platform, businesses are able to achieve real, measurable value and savings that drive their profitability. Learn more at www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

About Provident Financial Group (PFG)
Established in 1880, Bradford-based Provident Financial is a leading provider of financial services in the non-standard credit market. It employs over 5,700 people and has over 2.5 million customers across the UK and Ireland through its credit card, home-collected and online installment credit, and vehicle finance operations. Provident Financial has an extensive community programme that invests in the communities in which its customers and employees live and work. For further details on Provident Financial, visit www.providentfinancial.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/provident-financial-group-selects-coupa-to-digitally-transform-procurement-300786283.html

SOURCE Coupa Software


© PRNewswire 2019
